Celgene Crashes: A Reassessment

My guess is that the company is fundamentally sound, but that only time will tell, and that technical and sentiment factors may weigh on the stock for some time.

There are worries about the pipeline, perhaps over executive resignations, and its M&A strategy.

CELG has plunged about one-third off its recent highs on a series of bad news that actually is bad news.

Introduction

Now that Celgene (CELG) has plunged in short order from an all-time high above $145 to below $100 as I write this intra-day Thursday, it's time to take a fresh look at the whole story and reassess the company's strengths and weaknesses. Because the stock is on much more than just a down note, the first parts of the article will deal with the main negatives that I see after reading the press release and the webcast presentation, plus listening to the fraught conference call.

Celgene's Q3: Otezla bombs

First, some basic numbers from the press release:

product sales up 11% yoy, from $3.0 B to $3.3 B

EPS $1.21 versus $0.21 yoy (2016 was depressed by a large acquisition)

2017 product revenue guidance except Otezla unchanged

Otezla 2017 guidance way down from $1.6 B (midpoint of the range) as of Q2 earnings report to $1.25 B

2017 EPS now projected around $5.00 from about $5.50 three months ago.

Note, guidance for this year increased non-GAAP "earnings" marginally, which further goes to show the uselessness of non-GAAP numbers in my humble opinion. What value do expected "earnings" have if they stay unchanged or trend up a bit when a major product sees sales crash below expectations and a major pipeline product, mongersen (GED-0301), fails in Phase 3? Especially when CELG informs the SEC about mongersen in an 8-K filing thusly (emphasis added by me):

As a result of the decision to discontinue the Trials, Celgene concluded on October 18, 2017 that it will recognize a fourth-quarter 2017 charge to earnings related to the significant impairment of the approximately $1,600 million GED-0301 In-Process Research and Development (IPR&D) asset, as well as wind-down costs associated with discontinuing the Trials and certain development activities, partially offset by a benefit related to the significant reduction in the approximately $1,400 million of GED-0301 contingent consideration liabilities. The exact amount of the net pre-tax charge to earnings has not yet been determined, but is estimated to be in the range of $300 million to $500 million, or $0.27 to $0.45 per diluted share after tax. Approximately 50 percent of the net charge will require cash payments.

Thus, I stick with GAAP despite its imperfections.

While there is much more that could be worthy of a comment in Q3, the new trading range makes me move along and focus on pros and cons of CELG shares, now back in the high $90s as they were a year ago.

The Street wonders, does management know what's going on?



A sort of bellwether analyst for me, Geoffrey Porges, addressed a one-third stock price crash with a bigger picture attitude during the Q&A. Can the company's guidance be relied upon?

This is a material question. Assuming there is no fraud, which I do not suspect, then there is certainly much to criticize about CELG's knowledge of its own business. Otezla's gross-to-net, or GTN as the transcript may read in several places, i.e. discounting, was extreme in Q3. Management would have known that when it provided guidance last quarter, would it not?

I expect there will be more apologizing and explaining to do when institutional investors and their teams speak with top management privately after this bombshell. This is material enough that I would not "back up the truck" on this stock today even I wanted to own CELG for the first time, or wanted to raise my allocation to it.

CELG might consider no longer providing any forward guidance after this year. This would in my opinion be a best practices move, in line with Warren Buffett's thinking and the practice of Coke (KO), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and a number of other leading companies.

The Street is also upset with modified 2020 guidance.

Modification of 2020 guidance - but who should really care?

Another cause of angst amongst the analysts was a mild modification of CELG's 2020 sales and non-GAAP "earnings" projection.

This was instituted in 2015 as a five-year forward goal/projection under a different CEO and different COO.

I have been glad to see the company not roll a five-year projection forward under the CEO since early last year, Mark Alles. The whole idea of a five-year earnings sales and quasi-EPS forecast/goal was always much too much like IBM's (IBM) similar five-year plans. So, I don't care about 2020 forecasts and think that analysts were overdoing the concern about this highly imaginary number.

Another thing I don't care about...

Lots of focus on M&A by the Street

Here we see an expensive M&A effort failing, namely mongersen in Crohn's. What was the general feeling amongst the analysts? The general tone was on the order of, "Don't you have to do more M&A now that a major M&A project failed and cost shareholders big bucks?"

I was happy to hear Mark Alles respond resolutely that maybe it could make CELG less likely to do more M&A (or might make it more likely), an eminently sensible response. CELG has a gigantic pipeline without mongersen. I'd like to see the pipeline mature before the company does much additional pipeline acquisition.

However, if the Street takes the point of view that it may have been taking with Gilead (GILD) when GILD entered a protracted downtrend in H2 2015, then perhaps it can hold a metaphorical gun to the head of CELG's stock. Maybe the Street will turn hard negative on CELG for a while for a while, for any number of reasons.

As Robert Hugin, executive chairman and CEO when the mongersen deal was struck, commented on the conference call, Phase 3 failures happen unpredictably but frequently in the pharmaceutical industry. The general rule that I learned was that in pharma and especially biotech, if at least an occasional pivotal trial does not fail, the company probably should be doing more of them. No failures may mean not enough risk-taking.

So, does the mongersen Phase 3 trial failure imply a problem with CELG's R&D?

No, I do not see much evidence of that. But you never know, especially as an outsider. The sudden departure of CELG's head of heme-onc recently, Michael Pehl, may have raised an eyebrow or two in that regard.

Ozanimod had positive Phase 2 data in Crohn's disease recently released. That's in addition to the completion of two successful MS studies for this compound.

Otezla had a successful Phase 3 program in a rare disease in the Western world, Behcet's, and a supplemental NDA filing is planned.

We all have to make our own judgments on all these matters. The departure of Dr. Pehl, and before him Dr. Jackie Fouse, may or may not presage more problems at CELG than we know right now.

Regarding R&D, CELG has numerous pivotal clinical trial readouts coming over the next 14 months, so answers will come fairly soon. Investors may be jittery unless and until success is demonstrated in enough trials to bring back confidence in the company.

Considering R&D costs in thinking about Q3 and CELG's earnings



Let us say that CELG reports $5.00 EPS using GAAP for this year. To compare it to larger players less oriented to R&D such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), which last I looked were spending more like 15% of sales on R&D, we should look to see how much CELG is spending. We see this in the Q3 press release in the table titled: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Here are the key numbers:

total revenues = $3.29 B

R&D = $1.35 B

thus, R&D spend = 41% of revenues.

So, a fair question is whether, when we think about the valuation of CELG, should we normalize R&D spending as a proportion of sales/revenue to be comparable not only to the giants, but to more comparable companies such as GILD and Amgen (AMGN)?

My answer is, yes, that would be an important part of the analysis. I even wrote an article on that theme, in January, titled Celgene As Another Amazon.com (AMZN): Buying The Dips

Two of the introductory bullet points of that article said:

As a company that focuses on long-term growth, CELG is happy to swap profits for R&D assets.

This is an AMZN-like characteristic; if investors rotate back to biotech, they might re-rate CELG on that basis.

In other words, CELG may earn $5 GAAP this year and may thus be trading at 19-20X 2017 EPS, and this multiple would include

a write-down for the mongersen deal

two acquisitions of material size

and very heavy R&D spending.

Despite all these expenses, the P/E would be below that of the general market.

Technical status

The stock is broken right now. Yet, it remains in its long-term uptrend. I tend to look at these situations as buying opportunities if I like the underlying business and sector. But there is nothing visible to say that $97 or any particular price is the bottom now. Perhaps it is not unreasonable to suggest a broad trading range between last year's low around $90 and the 2015 high around $140. With Revlimid patent issues on the minds of analysts more prominently, I think that CELG has probably entered a period of declining P/E ratios.

So, short-term bearish, long term still not unhealthy. Overall: a confused technical picture as I see the chart.

That leads to the final section:

CELG: buy/sell/hold?

I am happy to sell some inventory that gets marked up faster than fundamentals improve, as happened when CELG went from $90 to above $140, and I'm happy to buy sales. This, however, is not quite as good a sale on CELG as a supermarket having a buy one, get one free ("BOGO") sale on a packaged food item (but check the expiration date!). After CELG fell to about $127 on the mongersen news, I wrote a blog post and in it said "After reflection, I'm just sitting tight," so I do not buy every dip. However, I did buy the crash to $96.60 this morning.

My thinking includes the following:

1. Analysts appear to not be giving much if any value to CELMoDs, but CELG continues to talk about them more often. CELG stated that yet another CELMoD is now entering clinical trials, this time for myeloma. Revlimid and Pomalyst are CELMoDs, so this is not the riskiest possible drug development program; but of course all pipeline efforts have risk. More broadly, analysts may have swung from exuberant to fearful on CELG's R&D program at a record pace. Finally, sometimes, as on Monday or Tuesday in late 1987 (exactly 30 years ago), it pays to buy the sharp, severe one-third off sale, because it might never come again (no guarantees). Has CELG changed "that" much?

Maybe it is really damaged goods; I am not convinced of that by what I've seen.

2. The consensus non-GAAP "earnings" number per ETrade (ETFC) for CELG was $8.88 for 2018 going into today's report. If no large acquisitions requiring charges to current earnings are done next year (definitely no guarantees on that), then I'm guessing that even with diminished Otezla growth, GAAP EPS can be $7 next year, accomplished with very high R&D spending. Normalizing to more of an industry-standard level of R&D spend relative to revenues would raise that EPS number (conceptually) and leave CELG at a very low P/E relative to the entire sector and certainly to the S&P 500 (SPY); the SPY may be trading around 21X next year's projected GAAP EPS. Would this be cheap enough, given the issues now visible at CELG?

That leads to the next point:

3. There is a temptation to compare CELG and upcoming patent expirations (dates uncertain) for most of its major drugs to GILD sinking to the 7X P/E range. This may or may not be valid for CELG. I think a great deal depends on precisely when Revlimid loses most of its US and EU sales, and then how the current late-stage pipeline has produced (or not), and how the late stage pipeline in the early parts of the next decade will appear. Lots of maybes, in other words. But the stock has suffered a $40 B market cap loss merely in weeks, while the SPY has barely moved.

In summary, the Street has lost a good deal of faith in CELG. It is now much more of a "show me" stock than it has been in at least a year. There is nothing I can point to that says that $97, where it is as of 1:50 PM on Thursday, is a fundamental bottom: quite the opposite. However, as someone who sold out of CELG at $135 in mid-2015 when the Street marked the stock up sharply because it was doing deal after deal, the chance to buy more at a price the stock first hit three years ago strikes me as a reasonable relative value buy.

Equities are supposed to be risk assets, and I've always been happier buying them when there is fear in the air than when a stock becomes a tree growing to the sky.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.