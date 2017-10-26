FNFV Group's (FNFV) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FNFV Group (NYSE:FNFV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Bill Foley – Chairman

Brent Bickett – Executive Vice President & Corporate Strategy

Daniel Murphy – Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Analysts

Hayden Blair – Stephens

Jason Deleeuw – Piper Jaffray

Brian Warner – Performance Capital

Daniel Murphy

Thank you and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2017 FNFV earnings conference call. Joining me today are FNF Chairman, Bill Foley; EVP, Brent Bickett; and CFO, Rick Cox. Bill will begin with a brief strategic overview and Brent will then review our portfolio of company investments. We'll then open it up for your questions and finish with some concluding remarks from Bill Foley.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risks and other factors detailed in our press release dated yesterday and in the statement regarding forward-looking information, risk factors and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Bill Foley.

Bill Foley

Thank you, Dan. During the quarter we made significant progress on the FNFV exchange transactions and have now set a shareholder vote and closing date of November 17th, for the exchange of FNFV tracking stock for Cannae Holdings common stock. The new Cannae Holdings common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CNNE and it will be a legally separate standalone public company.

The establishment of Cannae as an independent common stock is an important step in our company's growth. As it will provide the necessary flexibility for our team to pursue investments in new sectors which we believe will provide long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders.

At quarter's end, FNFV was comprised primarily two platforms which are our Ceridian HCM business and our Restaurant Group. Looking forward, we see healthcare, technology and business services as an exciting growth sector and an area of focus for investment. We are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, given our investment in and our partnership with Triple Tree, which is a leading healthcare merchant banking firm and has carved out a reputation as a thought leader in this sector and has a stellar track record spanning over 200 individual healthcare, sell-side and by-side engagements.

In fact Triple Tree introduced us to One Digital which was a terrific investment for our company and our shareholders. Triple Tree also introduced our team to T-Systems which is a provider of clinical documentation and coding solution to the hospital based at freestanding emergency departments and urgent care facilities. We announced the acquisition of T-System for $200 million in cash during the third quarter and closed the acquisition on October 16.

T-System is a great company with an experienced management team that operates in a very large and fragmented medical documentation and coding market, with a business model that is shifting to a majority of recurring revenue streams. Importantly, we believe the documentation business is at an inflection point with a significant near term organic growth opportunities. We are also confident that we can assist T-Systems in making multiple acquisitions that can accelerate the Company's future growth while further expanding the product and services that the Company offers its customers.

Turning to our Restaurant Group, we announced the merger of our 99 Restaurant & Pub operations with J. Alexander's in a stock for stock combination during the third quarter. When the various steps of the transaction completed, FNFV and Fidelity Newport Holdings, FNFV's 55% owned restaurant companies will receive a combined 16.27 million common share equivalents of J. Alexander's, with Fidelity Newport Holdings receiving approximately 12.636 million shares and FNFV directly receiving approximately 3.636 million shares.

It is expected that I will join the J. Alexander's Board of Directors and Lonnie Stout will continue as CEO. To complete the merger, a vote by the J. Alexander's shareholder is necessary and we expect this will take place either late in the fourth quarter or early in 2018 with a closing taking place a short time thereafter.

We believe both just 99 and J. Alexander's are excellent concepts that have individually generated strong same store sales and impressive financial performance over a substantial period of time. This combination will create a larger stronger better diversified and more formidable player in the restaurant industry. We are excited to be involved with J. Alexander's again and look forward to great success with the combination of two concepts.

Let me now turn the call to Brent Bickett to review the portfolio of the company.

Brent Bickett

Thanks Bill. Ceridian HCM generated third quarter revenue of $185 million, an 8.6% increase over the third quarter of 2016. EBITDA in the third quarter was $20.1 million, a $20.7 million increase in third quarter of 2016 EBITDA. Additionally, third quarter EBITDA grew by 32% sequentially from the second quarter of this year and the EBITDA margin increased by 230 basis points sequentially. Excluding Ceridian's LifeWorks joint venture, Ceridian HCM generated third quarter revenue of $164 million, a 9% increase over the prior year quarter.

In the third quarter, cloud-based revenue was $103 million, a 33% increase over the third quarter of 2016 on a constant currency and float-interest rate basis. 177 DayForce customers were signed and 165 went live on the cloud platform during the quarter. More than 2,850 customers are now live on the platform, up from approximately 2,150 at the end of the third quarter of 2016.

Continued investments in product development, and implementation processes and procedures are resulting in strong growth at the DayForce product suite, as well as efficiencies and implementation costs and time lines, as evidenced by the significant increased in cloud-based revenue and EBITDA in the third quarter. We are encouraged by the third quarter financial performance and we look forward to continued momentum in the fourth quarter and into 2018.

American Blue Ribbon generated third quarter revenue of $266 million, a 2% decrease from the third quarter of 2016. EBITDA was a negative $6 million compared to EBITDA of $9 million and an EBITDA margin of 5.8% in the third quarter of 2016. Same-store sales in the aggregate declined by 1.3%, as 99 same-store sales decreased by 1.3%, O'Charley's decline by 1.4%, Village Inn fell by 1.3% and a Bakers Square declines by 0.7%.

99 and O'Charley's same-store sales results outperformed the Knapp-Track and Black Box regional indices, same-store sales declined by 2.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Bakers Square same-store sales outperformed at the midscale family index in Village Inn equal to 1.3% declined in the family index.

Well certain of our restaurant concepts continued to struggle in a difficult operating environment we are encouraged by the relative same-store outperformance in the third quarter. Additionally, 99 demonstrated strong operational performances as margins held steady in the quarters despite a modest decline in sales and higher labor costs.

As Bill mentioned we closed the T-System's acquisition earlier this month. Today T-System's organizes itself into two segments. The first is their Clinical Documentation segment which offer software solutions providing clinical staff full workflow operations that drive documentation completeness and revenue optimization to more than 435 customers. Additionally, the patented T-Sheet is the industry standard for emergency department documentation with more than 800 customers.

The second segment is the Coding Software & Outsourced Solutions area, which provides a full-service outsourced coding solution as well as a cloud-based SaaS solution for self-service coding. These offerings help more than 75 customers at over 300 sites, optimize their revenue cycle workflow and customer revenue reimbursement through improved coding accuracy and compliance and coder productivity compared to in-house coding.

We expect to T-System to be a great acquisition that will provide a platform for growth in the healthcare, technology business services market and generating significant future value for our shareholders.

Finally, at September 30, 2017, FNFV's book value was $1.02 billion or $15.65 per FNFV share. This includes $323 million in holding company cash, with $200 million of that balance being spent on the October T-System's acquisition.

I'll turn the call back to our operator to take your questions.

Hayden Blair

Hi guys. It's Hayden Blair stepping in for John. I just had a question on the 99 and J. Alexander's combination. Maybe you guys talked about monetization of your Restaurant Group as kind of a pretty high priority here for the past couple of quarters. And then all of a sudden what ends up being a fairly significant combination that's going to continue to have some restaurant exposure looks like here for a little while. So I am wondering with the remaining AVRH assets, is there still a pretty heightened importance to monetize those and get those out of there? Or with the relative outperformance versus their respective indices, do you see kind of a light at the end of the tunnel for this group?

Brent Bickett

As we've been telling you over the last couple of quarters, we've been in this investment for quite some time. So, we have been actively seeking a various monetization initiatives for each of the concepts. As you know, we own each of these concepts through LLC, so we have a lot of flexibility to bundle things together or sell thing separately. And so, we are very focused on appropriate monetization of these in the right cadence.

To your point, we've been waiting for O'Charley's and the Village Inn to kind of stabilize their operations to make the possible exit there more attractive. Legendary Bakery is in a nice spot. We've made some recent investments to expand their capacity which are to utilize, but each of those – we are still seeking the right monetization path as we done with 99.

Hayden Blair

Great. Thanks. And then one quick question on T-System. Can you give us a sense of kind of what that financial profile looks like and kind of how it's growing? And then you've targeted some acquisitions to help accelerate that growth. How meaningful would some of those tack-ons be I guess for top and bottom line for that business?

Brent Bickett

Sure. Just to answer your first, roughly mid-60s in total revenue, EBITDA margins kind of in the high 20s, approaching 30% is to give you a sense where they are today, organically growing strong. What's really attractive to us and as we look at our history, we always try to find platform companies with strong management and we are firm believers that done correctly out on acquisitions in the right area with the right attention that we think we can provide can create out to returns for us, like we did with One Digital, like we've done with Fidelity National Financial, like we did with FIS.

We have never seen such a rich pool of acquisition targets. We have a lot of strong customer relationships. This was owned by a private equity firm and was very long in their portfolio and that firm was not really reinvesting any longer, just given the complexities of a follow-on fund investing in a prior funds deal. So we are optimistic that we – and we already have identified and we have our pipelines going both in the documentation side as well as the coding side, to make these add-on deals where we could find a new product that we can cross sell to our customers, and preferably we can cross sell also our solutions to their customer base.

So we are excited about what we have here and we hope to have more news soon. The size of the acquisitions I mean they are all over the map. Some are little bit smaller, some are bigger. Well, we were focused first and foremost on kind of revenue cycle management and billing which is an easy add-on to what we are doing on the software side, but expect to hear more from this in the months to come.

Hayden Blair

That's great color. I appreciate it.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks for taking the questions. First on the DayForce business, it's good to see the growth continuing there. But I was wondering if you could parse out how much of that growth is coming from new clients to Ceridian? And how much is conversion of existing clients onto the new cloud-based platform?

Brent Bickett

Sure. As you know that the bureau business, it declined roughly $13 million on a year-over-year. About half of that roughly gets moved up into migrations and the other half is kind of a pure loss. So roughly 27 million growth in cloud, call it 6, 7 was came from migration.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks. And the EBITDA margins are really I guess starting to ramp at least in year-over-year basis this quarter and sequential quarter also. Have you thought about or laid out what the targeted EBITDA margins could be for Ceridian as a whole as the DayForce business ramps. Is there some sort of a target like long-term target that has been laid out?

Brent Bickett

It will continue to improve. I mean yes. I mean long-term you would expect the HCM business to be in the 30s right, but that's going to take some time to get there. What we are seeing and what we talked about in the last couple of quarters is that the expense base now has been relatively stable. So we're starting to see a lot of flow through from the revenue growth that we are experiencing and we expect that to continue. Fourth quarter is strong quarter for Ceridian as its Q1 – fourth quarter because of a lot of boardings, new customers come on during the quarter. So you'll continue to see margins expand and you'll see that continuing to happen into 2018. So the Company is on track to what we've been talking to you about over the last couple of quarters and we are excited about what the future holds for them.

Jason Deleeuw

Great. And then another DayForce question is, is that business the cloud-based business could that be separated from the legacy business at all? Is it possible to like separate those businesses in the two different entities or other technology connections, and I guess just business operation connections that are just vital to keeping them together?

Brent Bickett

So I think there is lot of synergies between keeping those together. And so there would be no intention to separate them even if you could because of the synergies that do exist between the two businesses. We think that the bureau business will star plateauing if you will. And those customers that are in there, there is reasons why they want to stay there. And they are not really candidates if so to speak to move over to the DayForce broad HCM solution that we have there. Also you'll see in that our cloud-based revenues are starting to significantly outpace our bureau business. So, as we roll into 2018 and certainly in subsequent years, the bureau business will become a smaller and smaller part of the overall revenue story.

Jason Deleeuw

Great. And then a question on T-Systems, it's good to see that acquisition and it sounds like there is a significant opportunity there. And but there was a talk about how the industry is kind of at an inflection point. So, I guess I was just trying to get a little bit more color on why that is the case and kind of the investment thesis or kind of the catalyst that you are seeing right now for this space. And then also could you just help us give us some sense of the size that you are at in this industry? Is it still very small or something to kind of help us think about how big you are now in this industry and – so we can kind of think about where to go?

Brent Bickett

And just let me respond to that. Our company that we bought at an inflection point, we weren't trying to suggest that the healthcare industry which as a whole is 21% of our GDP is at some inflection point. It just is a massive market and I think we picked up T-Systems at the right time. It made a lot of investments in its documentation software which is starting to bear fruit. It also made significant investments in its SaaS coding software which is bearing fruit.

What's attractive as I mentioned before is just, we have a nice platform with strong customer relationships. We have kind of a nice dominant position in the emergency – in the hospital based emergency departments, freestanding emergency departments, as well as urgent care facilities. And we just see opportunities across that spectrum to leverage that customer base and sell them more products and services. Candidly, no different than what we did with FIS. Once you have a core relationship, you try to buy and have other products and solutions that you can integrate into that core solution to get more you know share wallet per customer. Though it's more our company we bought, we feel is at an inflection point.

Jason Deleeuw

Yeah. Thanks for that. Understood and any sense in terms of the size right now versus kind of the addressable market opportunity?

Brent Bickett

Well, our company again has mix-60s of revenue. It's massive. I mean it's billions. I mean – we'll try to quantify it for you, but suggested it's quite large.

Brian Warner.

I was just wondering if you might highlight any industries away from healthcare that you sort of particularly interested in, in terms of acquisitions, if there is such a thing?

Brent Bickett

Right now, I mean our focus is trying to grow this platform and find its next one or two add-ons and then you typically let the management team properly do the integration and get the cross-sales that we would be forecasting in that. We've been following this healthcare for quite some time. We missed out – I'm not sure how long you might have been around, but we missed out on a couple of things, you know from about a year ago. So, I think our focus is right there and kind of in the healthcare tech and business services shortly. That's not to say that if something pops up that we see a value that we wouldn't take a look. But our focus right now is helping T-system grow.

Bill Foley

Thank you. We will continue to focus on growth, financial performance and monetization of our current investments while seeking attractive future investment that will create value for our shareholders. Thanks for joining us today.

