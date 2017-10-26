Northern Dynasty Minerals: Signs Of EPA News On The Horizon

In my last article, I explained the thesis of why I am long NAK, with factual evidence and raw data. I would like to make the point early in this article that I am still long, and continue to increase my long position at every opportunity the short traders provide to me.



Yes, you have seen this stock yo-yo over the last couple of months, and many, many months before that. It is no secret that NAK is one of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. However, those of us who are long and have been long for quite some time may be close to reaping the benefits we have been so patient for and here is why:



On October 25th, Northern Dynasty Minerals did some updating to the content on their website. Specifically, they have taken their most recent presentation material and fact sheet,published on their site and made some very interesting and important changes. Previously the material stated several times throughout that the removal of the EPA settlement was a primary goal, along with partnering. Anyone who has followed this stock knows that getting a fair permitting process for the Pebble Mine has been a long, painful road. Naturally, making this a goal and posting it on the company website makes sense to ensure investors are fully aware of the company's intentions.



However, the updated corporate presentation has been changed to remove all mention of this particular goal. This is extremely important because it tells the investor the goals and priorities of NAK have changed. One could speculate that this seemingly important, but subtle change could have a negative connotation about it if it were not for the company making a certain update to their corporate fact sheet. Recently, the fact sheet stated that there was "A rigorous defensible path to a timely mine permit". Now the fact sheet reads "Stable and predictable path to a timely permit".



Not only does this indicate to me positivity about the EPA settlement and subsequent partnering process from NAK, but it may very well indicate that NAK has already been told by the EPA the outcome from the most recent evaluation. Just to be clear, the EPA is known to alert the company of their findings and decisions ahead of making any sort of statement to the public. Hence the changes to NAK's corporate website, where the Pebble Partnership is concerned, are likely tactical in nature, making sure to convey the correct message to investors as to not be misleading. Of course, this information can be seen as somewhat speculative, however it is supportive of NAK's two main goals: 1. EPA settlement for a fair permitting process 2. Locking in a partner or consortium of partners.



This information points to positive news coming down the pipeline for NAK. In addition, AlphaGroup, author of the post NAK valuation views and considerations – LONG READ, provides insight that helps keep in perspective why NAK is a tremendous opportunity for long buyers. AlphaGroup’s post reminds us that the Pebble Mine is the largest undeveloped copper and gold mine in the world, where the demand for copper is only set to continue increasing. He reinforces the fact that positive news for this company will increase institutional investment, leading to further increase in stock price, and again that shorts will no longer be able to keep this stock down from realizing its potential. In addition to these fundamental points, AlphaGroup provides a valuation estimate strikingly close to what I have provided in my last article and also what Seeking Alpha contributor Paul Lebo provided in his article Northern Dynasty Minerals Is A Multi Bagger. AlphaGroup forecasts $2.5 billion equity contribution from a JV for 50% equity (slightly more conservative than my $2.9 billion estimate for the same equity share). Forecasting a total equity valuation of $5 billion for 100% equity, AlphaGroup values the unadjusted share price at $8.25 per share and the adjusted price up to $9.49 per share. This is a reasonable forecast, using fairly conservative inputs to arrive at a valuation estimate that supports the long thesis for NAK.

In closing, the activity on October 24th regarding the corporate presentation and fact sheet for Northern Dynasty Minerals is deliberate and telling in nature. It points to a positive EPA outcome and a bullish move in the very short term for the stock. The EPA will release news no later than around November 11th, but could likely happen before the end of the month. Upon a positive outcome from the EPA, expect partnership news to be very close behind. This time frame gives just a couple of weeks at a maximum before longs start to see the uptick we have been so patient for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.