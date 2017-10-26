United Technologies: Selling Sikorsky And Buying Rockwell Collins: 2 Great Decisions

Investment Thesis

In September, United Technologies (UTX) announced it will acquire Rockwell Collins (COL) for $23 billion, or $30 billion including net debt. This deal happens 2 years after UTX decided to get out of the military helicopter business by selling Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin (LMT). When you put both transactions together, you realise where management is going.

UTX decided to leave helicopters to concentrate on aircraft. COL manufactures parts for airplanes, primarily avionics, flight controls, aircraft interior, and data connectivity products. It operates four segments:

Commercial Systems (29% of revenue) Government Systems (27% of revenue) Information Management Services (8% of revenue) Interior Systems (36% of revenue)

As UTX is already known for its turbofan engines, this acquisition will help them offer a wider range of products to the same clients. As it made sense for LMT to grow its military business by adding helicopters to its mix (and it is a success so far), it makes sense for UTX to streamline its aerospace business and concentrate on the commercial segment.

As we wait for the deal to conclude, UTX posted its latest earnings this week. The market didn’t budge much on a good report; I think it’s time to take a dive into UTX.

Source: UTX Q3 2017 presentation

Understanding the Business

United Technologies is a diversified industrial conglomerate. It provides high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries. The company is divided into 4 different segments:

Source: UTX fact sheet

After the close of the deal, Rockwell Collins is expected to join the UTC Aerospace division. That should be renamed Collins Aerospace Systems and become the largest business segment of the company.

Source: UTX fact sheet

After selling its helicopter business, UTX has considerably reduced its exposure to the military segment. Management now focuses on commercial and industrial sales.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

UTX is recuperating from the sales of its helicopter division and seems on the right path for growth in the future. Once the deal closes, the revenue trend should continue to go higher as UTX will be able to do more cross-selling among its existing clients. With 46% of its revenue in aftermarket services, UTX benefits from a large amount of recurring revenues. Its clients must continue dealing with UTX once they purchase their equipment to ensure good maintenance.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

In its most recent quarterly report, management raised its guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS. Each UTX division is known for its highly engineered equipment with a long history of innovation. Did you know that Otis built the world’s first elevator in New York City in 1853?

Its aftermarket activities (46% of its business) are not only recurrent but offer higher margins as well. With the acquisitions of Rockwell, the company will be able to generate strong synergy while selling more products to the same customers.

Dividend Growth Perspective

United Technologies has increased its dividend for 15 years in a row. This make it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

The stock offers a stable dividend yield that has been between 2% and 2.5% for most of the time. While the yield is not incredible, management more than doubled its payouts over the past decade.

Source: Ycharts

Looking at both payout and cash payout ratios, everything is under control after a more difficult year. Going forward, and assuming the deal closes without any problems, UTX will be poised for additional growth and management has plenty of room to increase its payouts. UTX meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

While showing a great diversification among 4 different divisions, UTX is highly dependent on the commercial aerospace business. Pratt & Whitney and UTS Aerospace are linked toward the same industry and Rockwell will simply add more weight to it.

Also, any slowdown in the emerging markets would affect the Otis elevators business. This segment has benefitted from Chinese real estate boom where many buildings (with elevators) were raised recently.

Valuation

Over the past 2 weeks, we have seen many stocks surging or dropping rapidly upon their earnings releases. When UTX announced its results side by side with 2 other giant industrials (Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M Co (MMM)), it was the only one with a negative impact of about -1%. The company is back to its highest PE valuation over the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

While looking at this chart, I’d be tempted to say that UTX trades at 18-19 when things go well and around 13 when it turns south. However, I believe their latest acquisitions will set the table for additional growth.

It is always difficult to predict the value of a stock when there are major modifications to their core business. However, I used the DDM with strong dividend growth rate (8% and 7%) along with a discount rate of 10% to compensate for the risk.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $195.88 $130.17 $97.33 10% Premium $179.56 $119.32 $89.22 Intrinsic Value $163.24 $108.47 $81.11 10% Discount $146.91 $97.63 $73.00 20% Discount $130.59 $86.78 $64.89

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As you can see, UTX seems to be trading at a 10% premium. It’s definitely not the best deal on the market. However, investors may be tempted to buy the “no hype” around the current transaction and hope management makes a strong move.

Final Thought

If I was more of a gambler, I think I would enter in a position in UTX at this price. I think it’s a strong holding for anyone who already holds it. On the other side, I don’t see a big upside potential over the short run. A perfect entry point would be around $110… which just happened in September! I think I can afford another pull back before making any decision. In the meantime, I found the perfect industrial to buy now.

Disclaimer: I do not hold UTX in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

