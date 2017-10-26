Digital Realty: Don't Panic, Buy More Now

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is a solid dividend paying and growing REIT. Two small items in what is a very good and positive Q3 earnings report seems to have caused panic and a big drop in price. I think that is entirely unwarranted and the best response to this price drop is to buy more shares.

What news has people up in arms about DLR recently?

DLR released its earnings report for Q3 yesterday with a conference call after the market closed. As of 11:30 AM Eastern Time, it was down more than $7 a share. Clearly some sort of panic has been set off by something in what appears to be a good earnings report.

The first thing that I see that would raise some concerns is that DLR reported a net loss to common shareholders of $4 million or 2 cents a share. This contrasts with a gain last year of $1.25 a share.

Next, in the conference call materials, I see the following slide about rent renewals.

On a cash basis, rents were renewed at 3.8% less than the expiring lease. This was driven by the 10.6% decrease in rents from the Turn-Key Flex systems. I think that is a problem, although since total rents did increase on a GAAP basis I am less concerned that I might be based solely on the cash rents.

I think these two facts together raised a big concern that DLR might not be able to remain profitable. Coupled with a price decline early one I can see why this would cause the share price to decline precipitously.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

The first reason to not panic is that that the metric showing a decline is based around earnings. FFO and AFFO are better metrics to use. Also the acquisition of DuPont Fabros (DFT) took place during the quarter, so that can cause so swings based on when various payments fall. I will want to keep an eye on this number next quarter to make sure this drop is mostly a one off, but I am not overly concerned about it at this time.

The drop in rental rates is of some concern as well, but I see no reason to panic.

Looking at the same slide from last quarter's presentation, I see that while the Turn-Key Flex systems have been under pressure, they aren't as big a percentage of renewals as they are this quarter. I would worry about a trend over several quarters, and I don't see it. The other two product areas are also showing nice increases, so that reduces worry even more. I will however keep an eye on this to see if this is the start of a trend.

From the conference call transcript I see that management explains the drop in renewal rents in that two of the renewals had rents quite a bit above market averages, so the renewal was more in-line with the market and thus lower. I think the additional comment about these not being the last of the above market rents is part of what is weighing on the shares today.

I think the news is actually a positive for DLR, and with this big price drop, rather than selling a dividend growth investor will look to buy instead. I think a $7 price decline in less than a half day looks a lot like blood in the streets.

My 1st key to picking a good dividend growing company is growing revenues and DLR reported revenues that are up 11.6% from last year. That is significant growth and a very positive sign especially since it beat analysts' estimates.

My 2nd key is growing profits. For a REIT that is best measured by FFO or AFFO. DLR reported FFO of $1.51, which beat analysts' estimates by 3 cents. This is an increase of 10 cents over the same period last year. Beating analysts' estimates is especially good since I use those estimates in my buy price calculation. So a beat here makes it more likely that DLR will be able to meet or beat my dividend growth projections.

DLR also boosted the low end of its guidance on full year FFO per share to a range of $6.00 - $6.10. The previous low end of the range was $5.95. Revenue estimates were also raised above the previous high end of guidance to $4.4 billion - $4.5 billion.

I see no reason to think the DLR is in trouble or that risk to its dividend payment has increased. In fact, with the lower price I think it's entirely possible that now is a very good time to buy.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see 13 years of annual dividend increases. I last wrote about DLR back on August 22nd. I will use the same dividend and dividend growth rates now as I did then as I see no reason to decrease them and increasing them at this time seems a bit too aggressive. I will use 2 quarters with a 3 cent increase in the dividend and 2 quarters with the current dividend to calculate the dividend to be expected over the next 12 months.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the expected dividend stream is $120.37 for a buy price of anything under $121. At this time (12:45 PM) DLR shares are selling for a little over $117, so it is a buy.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to watch the two metrics that seem to me to have sparked the current panic. I think the loss attributable to common shareholders is less important than the rent renewal figures, but both should be watched to ensure that no negative trend is developing.

Conclusion

DLR is a great dividend growth company and is not in any trouble. Q3 earnings were a strong positive in my book. Two small items combined to cause a panic around whether or not rents were collapsing and whether or not the dividend could be supported. I think the best thing a dividend growth investor could do is use this big drop in price to buy more shares at a very good value. Good investors take advantage of unwarranted panic.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.