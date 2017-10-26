Avadel Pharmaceuticals: Don't Sleep On This Company, Just Its Products

The commercialization of Noctiva, along with several other near-term candidates, are not yet priced into the valuation of Avadel.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a small cap biotechnology company, focusing on two main business lines. Its founding business line is developing advanced drug delivery techniques and contracting them to other pharmaceutical companies. In 2012, the company began to develop or in-license its own products, with the ability to augment them if necessary using their delivery techniques. Avadel seeks to obtain FDA approval for these drugs that were previously marketed without them as this can give them an edge in marketing these products, especially if they had been previously used "off-label". This business line currently includes:

Bloxiverz - the first FDA approved version of neostigmine, administered intravenously in the operating room for the reversal of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents post-surgery

Vazculep - used in treating hypotension resulting primarily from the vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia

Akovaz - the FDA-approved version of ephedrine, it also treats hypotension in the setting of anesthesia

Avadel is developing a 4th drug with a New Drug Approval (NDA) application filing expected in the first half of 2018, though the company has guided it does not expect to see revenue from this product until 2019.

The company also has a small, growing stable of pediatrics products as well (denoted as "other" in the table below). Their recent sales performance can be seen below:

Source: Avadel 2017 Q2 10-Q

Avadel's two main drug delivery systems are Micropump and Liquitime. Micropump is a multiparticulate system that allows for the development and/or the controlled release of solid, oral dosages. Micropump makes possible for an extended or delayed release of drugs that are taken orally, through tablets, capsules, sachets or liquids. Liquitime is essentially the liquid version of Micropump.

The Micropump technology has been validated through a 2006 study with GSK's Coreg CR and is currently being applied in the Rest-On phase 3 clinical trials with sodium oxybate, one of the only drugs approved to deal with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy suffered by patients afflicted with narcolepsy. Avadel's Micropump technology is a natural application for any drug or treatment that needs to applied gradually overnight, since the patient is unable to administer it themselves without having to interrupt their sleep patterns. Sodium oxybate is administered 2x during the night in order to be effective. This has an adverse impact on the quality of rest that a patient can obtain. Avadel's goal is to allow patients to get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted rest while still achieving the same efficacy through the application of its Micropump technology. Avadel's goal is to file a New Drug Application (NDA) in the second half of 2018.

Financially, Avadel is in a very strong position. The company's existing portfolio of assets is generating significant cash flows:

Source: Company Presentation

If you exclude the share repurchases, which are discretionary in nature, the cash flow is even stronger, coming in at over $33m for just the first 6 months of 2017. Management has indicated that some of its products success levels have been reduced due to the advent of additional competitors. Bloxiverz has been able to maintain a market share of roughly 40% quarter over quarter, though it is down from 2016 due to the entrance of a new competitor. This trend appears to have stabilized. Vazculep has been able to deliver roughly $10m per quarter, quite consistently and does not seem to have any immediate threat. Akovaz's Q2 numbers were down due to some recent price competition but it continues to hold a market share of greater than 40%.

Putting all this together, management is still projecting revenue of between $165 and $175m for 2017. The 2nd half revenue level is down from the first half due to price competition in its ephedrine products, but Avadel is still committed to meeting its profit targets for the year at between $0.30 and $0.45 per share. The non-GAAP EPS numbers are a better test of its true operations as the GAAP earnings are impacted by revaluations to its considerations still owing on their in-licensed products, which are non-GAAP in nature and subject to management's estimates, but the GAAP numbers are what the markets still look to.

Avadel has made some key moves towards optimizing its tax structure, which currently sits at an elevated rate of 60-70% of income. Some of this is due to the lack of deductibility of some items, but it is also driven by its operations in a higher tax jurisdiction (the United States).. At the start of 2017, Avadel was formed by merging its predecessor company, Flamel, into its wholly-owned Irish subsidiary. Ireland has a much lower tax rate than America currently does, sitting, at 18% compared to 35% in the United States. This advantage would be reduced significantly should the Trump Administration's tax reform proposal be approved as it is proposed with a 20% rate.

Avadel is slowly utilizing this tax advantage, which can only be realized by products that are majority developed in Ireland. Akovaz's revenues are all applicable to Ireland and are subject to the lower tax rate. The next generation in-licensed product in development and the Rest-On clinical trial product would also be able to take advantage of these to further reduce Avadel's tax bill.

Avadel has a substantial cash balance of $173m, making up over 44% of its current market cap of $387m, resulting in an enterprise value of $224m. With gross margins of 90%, a sales multiple is not out of line as a comparable, with Avadel trading at just 1.35x sales. As a comparison, I selected several options:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) developed Xylem, that is the basis for the Rest-On test

Biosyent, a Canadian-based company specializing in in-licensing OTC products

Enanta, which has a large cash balance as well

ENTA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

This valuation disparity does not consider the additional upside of its 4th drug or the Rest-On clinical trial. If this was all Avadel had going for it, the value proposition is very compelling while also offering several catalysts for growth as well. The company has fortunately taken an additional step to enhance its portfolio.

Noctiva

On September 5, 2017, Avadel announced they had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Serenity Pharmaceuticals to commercialize and develop their drug, Noctiva. Noctiva is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for Nocturia due to Nocturnal Polyuria. This condition causes patients to need to wake up at least twice a night to urinate. This is an understandable impediment to achieving healthy rest. As a condition impacting sleep, Noctiva is a complementary treatment to the Rest-On candidate that Avadel is already testing in phase 3 clinical trials.

Noctiva is a lower dose version of desmopressin acetate, a synthetic analogue of the anti-diuretic hormone, vasopressin. Previous formulations could not reliably ensure success due to the irregular application during the night, which also resulted in additional risk of hyponatremia.

Noctiva's clinical trials have been very successful so far:

Source: Company Presentation

The license agreement was not cheap for Avadel. It requires an upfront payment of $50m on signing, with an additional $20m due at the earlier of full scale commercial launch or June 30, 2018. There are continued sales performance milestone payments that could reach as high as $220mat sales levels ranging between $50m and $1.5B. There is an additional tiered royalty rate tied to net sales as well. The addressable market is quite large, with the current patient pool representing over $2B in potential annual sales. This market is currently driven by a base of 3 million US patients that have been diagnosed with some form of treatment. Avadel has data supporting estimates that the total potential market could be 40m people in the U.S. Several other alternatives are currently in use to try to mitigate nocturia's effects but Noctiva is the only FDA-approved treatment specifically targeting it.

Avadel has not provided any guidance on Noctiva's potential impact to its finances yet, but likely will touch on it on its upcoming Q3 conference call in November. We can make some educated guesses though based on the milestone payments, combined with some of the data available on the Rest-On trial, which is based on Jazz's Xyrem drug. Xyrem is a more targeted treatment but it has also seen substantial price escalation. Beginning as an orphan drug in 2005, Xyrem sales were $29m in 2006 (essentially the launch year), rising to $39m in 2007. From its 2011 Annual report, we can see that sales continued to rise in the coming years:

Source: Jazz Pharmaceuticals' 2011 Annual Report

Xyrem is currently yielding revenues of approximately $1.3B annually for Jazz, though it is under pressure from potential generics. Avadel's addressable market for Noctiva is larger than Xyrem's is now, though Xyrem should have better pricing power as it is more comprehensive in its treatment. Xyrem was retailing for just over $2 per 1ml dose in 2007; this has risen to almost $20 per dose currently which has attracted some unwanted attention for Jazz.

Let's assume that Avadel is able to capture 10% of the 3m diagnosed with nocturia, which would give it a patient base of 300,000. There will likely be some resistance to it as it is a new treatment and some doctors and patients may be loyal to their current solutions. I believe the once nightly usage will be a big attraction but we need to start somewhere to gauge the benefit to Avadel. I will assume Avadel applies Xyrem's introductory price of roughly $2 per dose, roughly 1/10th of Xyrem's price. Without better info, this should give us some margin of safety. The revenues add up quickly:

Patients 300,000 Dose per day 1 Days per year 365 Price per Dose $2 Total Annual Revenue $219m

Source: Author Assumptions

If we apply Avadel's current operating margin to the product (excluding fair market revaluation) of 47.8% less an estimated 15% royalty to Serenity on sales, Noctiva would add $71.8m to Avadel's bottom line. Putting this on-top of its already discounted business and it is hard to argue that Avadel does not represent a pretty good upside opportunity here, while still giving it a potential to get better penetration in the nocturna market.

Avadel has some good patent protection, excluding its current slate of in-licensed products:

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

We can assume a quarterly run rate of rough $35m for its existing product base, as it has largely stabilized and we will exclude any growth in the pediatrics business at this point. Applying its 90% margins and roughly $27m quarterly in R&D + SG&A expenses, we come out to an annual $18m in EbITDA on its current portfolio, looking forward. The impact of Noctiva is very clear as adding this in will bring the total annual EbITDA run-rate to almost $90m. This compares to an adjusted EV factoring out the two initial milestone payments of $294m. Even if we assume that the Noctiva sales levels triggers ¼ of the additional milestone payments ($220m less $70m/4 = $37.5m), the annual EbITDA run rate still comes to $52.5m, giving an EV/EbITDA multiple of just 5.6x, well below its comparatives. If we assume Noctiva is a 100% flop and Avadel is out the two milestone payments, it has an EV/EbITDA multiple of 16.3x. Although a little expensive, it does not give any value to any of Avadel's catalysts.

There is still a lot of upside that can be gained on top if Noctiva gains acceptance. There is also a lot of risk as we don't have a sense on pricing or potential volume at this point, though both Avadel and Serenity are likely more optimistic than I have given them credit for at this time.

Noctiva could fail to penetrate the market, though its reduced dose requirements and proven efficacy make this unlikely, as the benefits of solid sleep are becoming more widely accepted through society. If Avadel is unsuccessful in its marketing efforts to doctors and patients alike, it could hinder its market penetration as well. There is risk to the Rest-On trials as well, which may prove not to be as effective as hoped for.

Donald Trump's administration is also a potential risk to the entire pharmaceutical industry as he has often taken to Twitter to bemoan high drug prices. This is a very populist position but, the public 's support for escalating drug prices is very low. The conviction of Martin Shkreli, who was the poster boy for high drug prices, is further proof of the popularity of this sentiment in the U.S.

The Takeaway

Even with these risks, Avadel has some downside protection built in. Unlike some one-drug companies, it has a cash-flow positive business in place, along with a substantial cash balance (about $120m after the first milestone payment on Noctiva). It will require funding to move along its Rest-On trial (estimated at about $40m) as well as further milestone payments. That said, if all the Noctiva milestone payments get made, its revenues will be far beyond my estimate above.

The market has not rewarded its shares so far, with shares essentially back to the price before the deal was announced, on new material news:

AVDL data by YCharts

There are several catalysts coming that could propel Avadel shares upwards. The upcoming Q3 should give some added color on the expectations for Noctiva as well as its current portfolio of products and candidates. Successful NDA applications for the 4th in-licensed drug and for Rest-On are anticipated in the first half of 2018, along with the commercial launch of Noctiva, which should catch investors attention. The bottom line impact illustrated above may not be felt until late 2018 as these products go to market, but by then some of the upside is likely to be realized by investors. This is the type of set-up I like - an opportunity for significant upside behind clear catalysts while offering margin of safety through Avadel's current cash generating businesses to go with its cash on hand.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.