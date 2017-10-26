Outokumpu's (OUTKF) CEO Roeland Baan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Outokumpu OYJ (OTC:OUTKF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Tommi Jarvenpaa

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Outokumpu's third quarter 2017 earnings webcast. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of Outokumpu's Investor Relations.

With me here today are also our CEO, Roeland Baan; and our CFO, Chris de la Camp. We will be referring to the presentation that can be found on our website. As always, please pay attention to the disclaimer on page three in the presentation as we will be making forward-looking statements.

With these remarks, I'm pleased to hand over to our CEO, Roeland. Please go ahead.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, Tommi. And good morning, good afternoon and thanks for joining us for this webcast.

I would like to comment on our Q3 results, and starting with as always repeating our vision and our vision just back in mind is to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020 through customer orientation and efficiency.

So, I have taken you through taking you through the elements often I want to do at this time and the anything that I would like to just point is one of our constituents that we look at we have to say best value creator is the group of our employees.

And as you know we have joined this OHI initiative, Organizational Health Index to see where we are. And we have just concluded the second time of the OHI survey and in the CMD in a couple of weeks' time, we will be able to feedback the results, the initial results out of that survey, so you are going to have the idea on how we are progressing on the part of our organizational health.

With that, going to the numbers, the third quarter came out of the EUR56 million EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA which was heavily influenced by the lower raw material prices and let me start with the negative effects that impacted the numbers and then get to the positive ones.

On the negative side, we had a very large influence from the timing of how our metal cost flow service system plus hedging loss amounting to get 41 million. Again, this is all due to the time of things, the hedging for instances as nickel went up, we had to take all our hedges, we have to take the negative value of those whereas the positive influence on our inventories and sales will flow only through once that material is being sold. So just the shift in time and nothing else. And the same goes for the metal timing lags that we talked about.

Another point which you were aware of is that we had low ferrochrome production as planned due to the maintenance what we did in the beginning of the quarter and the good thing is that we're on time starting backup on the ferrochrome three furnace and we are running it ever since at full capacity back to levels and even higher levels as before let's say the initial maintenance that we did in 2016, very stable, very satisfying.

And then the Americas have been impacted strongly by number of one-offs ranging from the influence of the three hurricanes that had a big impact on the availability and cost of scrap and other raw materials as well as issues that we had from our biggest supplier of rerolled services and we will go into more depth later on.

On the positive side, first of all safety. We are reducing still for our totally quarter rate. You should might recall we had a recall rate of 16 into 2015 call it down to 9 in 2016 and down to 4.8. So significant improvement that we can see that as well and how we are operating our plans.

The cost initiatives that we have started continuing very successfully are on track and in the most case even ahead of schedule. And again, we will open it up further as a CMD, but there again we are hitting on all cylinders.

As a result, the European profitability if you clear for one offs significantly improved over 2016. The underlying market is still healthy, we see no late up there, especially automotive in Europe and appliances in the U.S. are very strong segments. So again, we don't see any negative neither now nor on the horizon as far as market demand is concerned.

The one thing that I think I'm most pleased with is our performance on cash flow. If you know, we come from a period of very poor balance sheets and the number one priority that we had in our vision was to bring back our net debt and strengthen our balance sheet. And with the $126 million of cash flow we had in the third quarter we brought down our net debt further to $1.13 billion, which is below our original end of year target of $1.2 billion, and we adjusted that as you know earlier this year and we are now within speeding distance of making that target. So extremely pleased with the very strong financial position that the company is in.

If you look at the some of the underlying things, base prices in Europe were on downtrend. And this is important to understand as well, that as well as a consecutive three months of dropping base prices and dropping all our surcharge.

And here we talk only base price, the base price went down from August at over both 1100 to September to about minimum low of 1060. So, throughout the quarter the price kept dropping hitting a low in September. At the same time, imports were up slightly.

The overall trend over if you look over the last few quarters, is trending up. And we are now very close to the same import penetration as we have in 2014 when the Chinese were big part of the imports. We are still okay with these levels of import. We see that generally speaking the imports coming at a fair price and from in that sense as well is fair competitive environment.

The flip side is however that of course it does put you to a cap on pricing and you cannot just move ahead and move prices that will, because you've been checked by what happens on the import front.

Turning to the U.S., pricing there has increased, during the third quarter and more price increases have been announced for going forward. The imports there as well have slightly picked up specifically in this case from the rest of the world, and if you look where it comes from then Europe and South Africa have been two main sources for this increase in imports.

But altogether as said, a healthy underlying market in the U.S. as well, if you look at inventories in the U.S. are at the stock holders are still below historical averages so, a healthy market overall.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Chris to talk about a detail in the financials.

Chris de la Camp

Thank you, Roeland, and good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

Let's start by looking at slide number eight, of the deck that you have in front of you, and some of the key financial.

Deliveries in the third quarter of 2017 were up versus the comparable period last year and this was driven predominantly by record high deliveries that we achieved in Americas, yet another new record.

That also drove sales higher and that as you can see here our adjusted EBITDA was down significantly versus the prior year period.

The EBITDA as Roeland already mentioned was significantly impacted by negative timing and hedging impact for EUR41 million and just for recollection prevention last year in 2016 in the same period, we also had a one-off positive impact from the reversed of the credit loss of EUR22 million, which clearly did not record this year. So, year-on-year if you take out those two impacts, it's better.

Going down to the operating cash flows, Roeland already said that it was pretty solid in the second quarter in a row this year and much more solid than last year more than doubled debt and reducing net debt down to EUR1.13 billion and again last year that's over EUR260 million down at the same time last year.

Our capital expenditure was reasonably consistent at EUR40 million for the quarter and we are still looking on target to deliver around EUR180 million of CapEx this year in line with our plans.

Personal loan continues to decline quarter-on-quarter and was lower than at the end of last year and also - in the third quarter of 2016.

Let's now move to Europe slide number nine, and dig a little deeper - different business area results. And you can see here on the chart on the left that deliveries were reasonably flat, and one kilo tones up against the same period last year and this is despite the seasonal slowdown, so you can go Q2 we did not see any decline there in terms of deliveries volumes.

However, as you can see here the adjusted EBIDTA declined quarter-on-quarter but and it is little bit down again the prior year period, but again what we have this time around in the third quarter versus 2016 was a relative negative impact of EUR23 million coming from claiming and hedging, and also of course the credit accrual reversal which we saw last year EUR22 million. If you consider those Euros underlying performance actually improved.

What we see is underlying demand in Europe remaining pretty strong base prices are however way have a under pressure due to distributor destocking in Europe and while we saw Q3 2017 average base price is increase by EUR35 per ton against Q3 2016, and that was also a good outcome.

Distributor inventories was slightly above historical average levels and on the ferrochrome operations, we did have to see lower production volumes due mainly to the planned outage that we had in July to finally definitively repair that smelter, which is being working right on track since then.

Ferrochrome prices during the third quarter of this year improved versus last year, but they were offset by much weaker dollar and of course ferrochrome is trades in U.S. dollar.

Now move on to slide number 10 to the Americas, and here, the key story is that the Americas BA in the third quarter was heavily burdened by one of impacts.

Deliveries as you can see on the left-hand side were strongly up they achieved a new record with 203, 000 ton delivered during the quarter, which was 9.2% up compared to the same period of last year.

However, the EBIDTA dropped strongly versus against the prior year period and against previous periods and this is where the impact of significant amount of metal timing, hedging, we can make some additional cost that I'll detail little later comes into play.

We do however see continuing healthy underlying demand, and so that's in Q3 and distributor demand was, although the distributor demand was negatively impacted by lower raw material prices.

Distributor inventories remained at long-term average levels here and the Q3 2017 average base price decreased by $30 a ton compared to the prior year period.

I would like to move to, speaking to the Americas one after a little bit further, because it is an important part of the Q3 results explanation. So, let us go back to the second quarter of this year, where we reported an EBITDA of EUR27 million for the Americas, and a part of that reporting, we also reported a release of accrual, so one-off which positively have impacted that result by EUR6 million. So, the underlying results we have to start at this EUR21 million.

There was an improvement in volumes that had a positive effect, and while we don't put precise numbers against these approximate, they show approximately the relative value. Then we had a very significant part of our total net of timing and hedging impact globally, hit the Americas and fits here generally much quicker and much more strictly than in Europe, because the U.S. response almost immediately to changes in metal prices worth in Europe and that comes through with the delay.

So, a significant impact, but we also had a significant positive impact in the Americas in the first two quarters of this year, as we reported earlier.

We'll then come to three impacts that are very much one-offs. The first was that we had a significant production issues from a third-party, a key third-party supplier, which led to incurring much higher production costs, then we would normally and also, let us to an overall, having to sell an overall weaker mix of products into the market with lower sales prices.

So, that's the first big box that was one-off during Q3. We then had two other relatively smaller items that impacted, you're all aware that they were three major Hurricanes that hits the Southern U.S. during the third quarter, and that led to raw material in one of the major scrap hubs, not being available there for having to replace scrap with higher price and high across it, and prime material which added significant raw material cost in the melting operations there.

And then finally, we had a late delivery of a ferrochrome shipments, which we had to back fill at short notice with locally sourced ferrochrome, and as a result of that had a small outage in the melt shop, which led to additional and then also had to pay a premium for that material, to ensure that we could continue the operations.

So, these are three significant pieces that together added up to 30 million impacts in the third quarter, that's we're - and very much one-off events. There were then a number of smaller items in terms of base price falls in and a range of smaller things, that finally led to the overall lost EUR34 million in the Americas.

So, then moving on to long products, we can see that's this was impacted by typical seasonality on the left you can see the delivery volumes here were down, they decreased also year-on-year and here the key story is that long products cost makes slabs in our Sheffield operations from the used, and not only but also by European operations and where there been less demand in Europe during the quarter, there were less slabs which is consult in for the volumes and which accounted here went down.

And that's also then led to an overall EBITDA for the quarter, driven obviously by the low deliveries. But there was also, to offset that to some extent the better product mix to make the overall loss resulted from that smaller.

Underlying demands remains good in the third quarter for long products, a base remains fairly stable in Europe, and then the U.S. compared same period last year, and this business size, also suffered to net timing and hedging negative impact, but it's smaller than the other two business EUR22 million [ph].

Let's move on to slide number 13, the cash flow, overall cash flow as we've already pointed out, followed in the third quarter 2017 with a 126 million euros of operating cash, we had a net cash from investing activities of minus 13, this is the regular quarterly CapEx going out offset by the proceeds from the disposal of our pipe mill in Florida that sold in July, this is the net impact of those and then we had, refinancing repayment or financing repayments as a $107 million during the course of the quarter and finished the quarter with EUR295 million of cash in the bank, so somewhat better than the same period last year also than at the beginning of fifth year.

The strong cash flow was driven predominantly by a strong release of working capital during the quarter and some of these was the caused by nickel prices moving up and therefore increasing our payables.

In terms of financing costs, we incurred EUR32 million of first in the quarter and those interest expenses were EUR23 million that is a number, which is EUR7 million lower than it's in the comparable period last year and we are beginning to get those interest costs down as part of our effort to overall reduced the costs of financing overtimes reduce the net debt.

Our overall liquidity reserves were at approximately EUR1.1 billion so very adequate and as Roeland already mentioned, our debt is now down at EUR1.13 billion, so we have been lasting distance of the target we set ourselves for the end of the year of EUR1.1 billion max.

Let's now turn to slide number 14. Our balance sheet and financing metrics, so as I said EUR1.1 billion REITs for the end of the year on net debt, you can see hear that if you take the longer-term view, we continue to make good progress in repairing the balance sheet of the company and both in terms of absolute debt levels, but also in terms of the leverage that we are achieving and now another 0.1 down to 1.7 net debt leverage and our gearing continues to decline and now it stands at 44%.

Again, we are targeting here of course in the longer term 35% so that target is also and are firmly moving into site.

On the right-hand side, you can see the maturity profile of our debt, we are now over the hump of 2017, 2018 the dark blue bar that you see here our full term current debt many commercial paper and the next speak maturity now that you can see it's actually in 2019 and that's a bond that is outstanding.

We also have there as I think maturity in 2019 our revolving credit facility which comes up in early 2019 and clearly, we are focused certainly insights in what we are addressing this in good time to fall. Before we some goes to those maturities.

And with that I am going to hand back to Roeland, to speak a little bit of that the business and financial outlook for the fourth quarter.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, Chris. So, taking a look forward, what we see is the following. Looking at as I said before an underlying stainless-steel rebound, that expected to remain healthy in both Europe and U.S and by the way Asia as well into Q4 and [indiscernible].

There always a few things towards the end of the year that play a role. One of them is multiple slowdown in U.S. market as towards the end of the year, especially the distributor segment is paying their stocks, the inventories in order to get the tax price with it towards the end of the year. So, it will have a negative impact on the volumes for the quarter.

Europe doesn't have that so strongly, so we actually expect the volumes to remain relatively flat quarter-on-quarter. We do expect as well that the significant party supply issues we had will not rigor in the fourth quarter and as a result, we've taken as expect them to be resolved.

The big story for the Q3 which was the net of time and hedging is actually expected to be slightly positive, so you can say, it's negligible. However, we have again typical for the end of the year, we have about a EUR30 million extra maintenance tab in Europe because this is one most of the facilities closed down for maintenance. If you put all the things together then we expect to Q4 and adjusted EBITDA that is higher compared to the third quarter.

Tommi Jarvenpaa

All right. Thank you, Roeland. Operator, we are now ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We'll take our first question from Mr. Michael Shillaker from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Shillaker

Yes, thanks very much. So, couple of my questions, if I may, firstly on the third-party supplier issues. Can you give us a little bit more detail in terms of what actually happened and was it just a mix issue because it doesn't really link up exactly with the liquid volumes you've shifted in the U.S.?

So, can you give us a little bit more detail on exactly what happened and also with those one you say unknown recurring the supplier issues, forget the hurricane doesn't even do about that, but also the ferrochrome deliveries?

How sure are you that whatever went wrong is now fixed and therefore this isn't going to be recurring and maybe not the fourth quarter, but could have happened next year and the follow-up to that question is do you also have any recourse over the third party on what went wrong in terms of claims of similar and is that something you're pursing?

And then my other question just on electrodes didn't come up today, but you've been very proactive in terms of coming out and putting a surcharge on graphite electrode given, what's happen to pricing?

Can you give us a little sense of what you're seeing in terms of both pricing and availability of electrodes for next year, how secure are your supplies? How locked are you into next year on contract pricing because you've been pretty vocal about it, but when other since what the U.S. mini mills and carbon steel is saying they're sort of shrug it off as though it's a known issue and clearly that doesn't come through as the same with the surcharge you've implemented. Thanks a lot.

Roeland Baan

All right. So, as you probably know we don't have own our own hot mill in the U.S. We have a contract with third party that rolls our slabs for us and delivers back the back hole that.

The supplier had a few issues on the quality side specifically with stainless, but as well on the carbon side which they roll as well, and they decided to take a shutdown, which was planned and that we actually catered for, we had sufficient inventory in-house to that [ph].

However, the shutdown went 50% over its planned time and as a result we had within our own plant. We had to idle some of our facilities, which is very costly as you probably will appreciate.

And secondly, when the supply got back on stream, there were quality issues, specifically the issues on the surface quality and as a result we had to do a lot of rework on and even with the rework some of the product came out was not suitable for the - let's say the higher end of the material used.

So, the bullish rolled materials et cetera. So as a result, we had to downgrade those products and actually sell them as hot vent into the market which of course is a far lower margin than the cold rolled.

Do we have any recourse, we do have some, but ultimately that is not really the issue? The issue is that we have to solve the issues together. We are in very, very close corporation with our supplier, we have our own team insights. We have daily meetings and we're absolutely convinced that our supplier is doing everything in their possibilities to solve this issue.

One of the thing they're doing is they're talking out a stock now actually from next week to put in a few pieces of equipment that will significantly improve the quality of the deliveries and we are in that sense really expecting that not only will the issue of Q3 not recur. We actually expect that the quality in general will be better after the stop than it has been before Q3.

On the electrode surcharge, and electrode situation. It's obvious that there is a shortage of electrode material. The specific spot that caused in that new spot is in short supply. Demand is in specifically in Asia high and spot prices have been driven up to less than $25,000 to $26,000 a ton from a previous level of our $3000 a ton.

There are the last option I seen into Q1 was about $15,000 a ton, and it is unclear of course whether it's growing going forward. The tightness in that market will continue there is no doubt about it. Our own cost impact is not the full currently not yet the full impact of the higher pricing you see in the market.

Term deals as well as below the spot price but significantly higher 3 to 4 times higher than the previous price. So, I believe that there will be for 2018 for the total industry, there will be a clear cost increase.

As far as supply is concerned, we have partially inventory partially existing long-term contracts that cover us. And we have the rest covered through new contracts that we have put in place recently. So, in terms of our operations we do not feel on our head.

When I look at the income side, we introduced the electrode surcharge EUR30. Generally speaking the surcharge has been accepted by the market not without any gambling. Because the other European competitors have not done a similar move. However, we do believe that it is necessary to claim the increased cost of production back from our customers. We cannot just take it on the chin and we will stick to our strategy in that sense.

Michael Shillaker

Okay, that's great. And then just on the - issues. Is that something that you'll convinced that the delivery issue that you'll convinced is one off and won't be repeated?

Roeland Baan

There was one-off that was a logistical issue whereby a ship couldn't move because of weather. And we have to supply from somewhere else. So that again is a one off.

Michael Shillaker

Okay, all right. Thanks Roeland. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Seth Rosenfeld with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. As couple of questions with regards to outlook for realized pricing please. Both for what you saw in Q3 and what should expect going into the fourth quarter? In the release and then in your commentary earlier you talked about the year-over-year realized price shift in the Europe and in the U.S. But can you give us a better sense of how realized prices in your P&L faired in the quarter-over-quarter basis?

Second, looking forward into the fourth quarter, can you just give us a better sense of when the current volatility and spot prices or the recent volatility and spot prices is expected to hit your P&L given your known contract structure and it's a lead time. What should we expect for sequential base price performance both in the U.S. and in Europe, please?

Roeland Baan

So, if you take the third quarter, in Europe from the Q2 which was the peak of pricing in Europe had about 11.40, 11.50. To September there was a drop off approximately 60 year or 60-65 years. So, a significant impact. And we all understand why this happens and if not, I'll just takes a little bit of time to explain. In Q2 towards the end of the Q2, it was clear that fair comp was dropping significantly and at the same time nickel prices were dropping.

So, it is becoming clear that the alloy surcharge with a time delay is going down. And that happened as well first the alloy surcharge went down two consecutive months, August and September with over EUR100.

Everyone can see that's coming, especially of course the distribution segment, and rather than waiting for this lower pricing to hit, they will liquidate, as much of the inventory as possible. And in doing that, they'd rather take a hit on the base price, the next you take the big hit on the other surcharge that would result from waiting two months. So, it does has being the big - down on the prices in Europe.

In the U.S., the price you take see a U, went up slightly quarter-on-quarter by about $8. However, if you look at our pricing be close of a mix issues, we were actually below Q2. And if you know, from there on go on to Q4, and again take into account affected, there was a dynamic move down in Q3.

So, your average doesn't reflect was happened in September. September was rough bottom at about 1,060 base prices, and in spite of the effect we see some thick - coming in Q3. The average base price in Q4 in our opinion will not be very far off from what it was in Q3. So, there is no help from pricing in Europe going forward.

In U.S., it's a little bit more positive. There we've seen some price improvement in Q4. We expect on this both side, to have an effect although as you say there is probably about two-thirds that is on contract that will not be impacted by that. The good news is that all this will come together in Q1.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you. And just one follow-up question please, in the U.S. where you've tried lower realizing prices because of the mix, I'm just trying to better understand, are you saying you had lower base prices, just net of the new from cold rolled to hot rolled, or that you actually realize lower base prices on a like-for-like basis for individual grades?

There were white - to very aggressive discounting during the course of Q3. So, even though - price might out of new, were actually went up, there were transaction being reported far below that. Does that have anything to do with the weakness that you saw that you commented on, or that's totally separate?

Roeland Baan

No, I think, you see although to a lesser extend in Europe, the same principle of moving like surcharge in the U.S. leads to a wheel to reduce inventories at the distribution segment. However, alloy search has moved much faster, is much more direct. So, the window is shorter. So, yes, you'll have had some of that, but in our case for our specific mix that I'm talking now - about, the hope than of the - in our specific - mix as well, we have had to sell stuff as simple three or four, whereas ideally, we would have used that for a - into a higher application than, as was - but we couldn't because of the quality. So, it's a little bit of all.

Seth Rosenfeld

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Carsten Riek, from UBS. Please go ahead.

Carsten Riek

Thank you very much. Two questions from my side, the first one on the inventory FX/hedging. Could you actually, just separate the inventory FX from the hedging, how much did the hedging actually amplify the usual moves in the, usual losses or gains in the inventory?

And the second question I have is on the U.S. business, of course is what's heavily negative but then I follow your arguments here, one-off inventory hedging losses, the etcetera, etcetera, that adds up to more than EUR50 million, which means, do you expect - of the U.S. to return to positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter, despite lower volume, could actually comment on this. Thank you very much.

Roeland Baan

Yeah, I'm Roeland, I'll take that one. So, without giving specific numbers what I will say to hedging impacts in Q3 were very large. So, they amplified the inventory FX very significantly in terms of the U.S. business, as you know we don't guide specifically but business but certainly the U.S. should be more better in the fourth quarter then it is in the third quarter. Because these effects should not recur. So, whether what exactly that final number is scoring to be we shall see in when we announce the Q4 but that should certainly be better in the U.S. on the America specialty.

Carsten Riek

Okay, but you sound much more convinced that makes the significant step upwards rather than a small step upwards in the earnings in America.

Roeland Baan

Yes. We see the timing effects not recurring anywhere across the business, not just in the U.S. and we expect that the supplier issues result, and ferrochrome delivery issue will not recur.

Carsten Riek

Maybe a quick follow-up on the cash flow Chris you mentioned you had a very good cash flow, but a large part of it came out of the net booking capital especially out of the payable.

You still stick to your below EUR1.1 billion targets, which means we will see some kind of further net debt reduction. Could we expect that the free cash flow will be positive but it's very likely that it doesn't actually be in the same kind of magnitude as we have seen in the third quarter simply because of some reversal effects in the working capital?

Chris de la Camp

I don't want to be too specific on the cash flow forecast for the full quarter, but we are very confident that will be below EUR1.1 billion by the end of the year.

Carsten Riek

Okay. That's enough. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Luc Pez from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Luc Pez

Hi gentlemen, quick question on the [indiscernible] even if I restate your EBITDA turn from the Van Nuys [ph] related to the supplier and can you assure we are tracking EBITDA of 60 [ph], which was extremely lower, and I cannot reconcile with a very high utilization [indiscernible] of the other quarter.

Could you therefore be a bit more specific as you how you see this improving and I'm not talking specifically in related to Q4, but more looking at 2018 and maybe a buzz up to 2020 that maybe from a better understanding as to how you see the turn around on these businesses? Thank you.

Chris de la Camp

Yeah, I'll take that one as well. So, we have an action plan clearly to improve an underlying. We recognized - let's take a step back maybe just look at this business in the three or four years ago where it was making triple digit EBITDA losses.

Last year we're still making double digit EBITDA loss and even year-to-date after these issues and the issues in the third quarter we're so far positive EBITDA and we can see a very healthy trend of the years.

So that's just a big picture that we recognized that we're not where we need to be yet and then hat we have a long way to go. We keep building blocks are on the cost side that's there is now in going to be put in place a restructuring a cost restructuring plan to Mexico that we will tackle by applying efficiency and productivity improvement measures to significantly reduce and further reduce the cost debt that once key measure.

We continue to work on multiple very many different fronts in [indiscernible] to reduce the cost around [indiscernible]. We have further opportunities in terms of out cumulative scrap and the raw material pricing there and obviously the operations. So, this is part of the cost reduction program of the team level. We'll continue to implement and Mike [ph] Head of Americas, will talk about that in more detail in three weeks' time at the Capital Markets Day.

And in terms of the other big piece where we still see potential is that we've been push yet to more volumes through. We're showing regularly that we can push volume boundary further and that's improved service for the performance. So, this is a second big lever for the business that of course the biggest lever probably is around improving the margin that we achieved return and we're still today not selling everything, cold rolling everything and selling it as prime material.

So, we have further work to do to push our intermediate products into the premium segment to achieve higher margins as premium customer. So this is the biggest area where the team there is working intensively on improving the service to customers, there are lot of process improvements to - symptoms back office sales there, there is also service improvements a very important place the customers taken to the to work intensively improving the overall quality, quite a side from the Q3 issues, to make the material more attractive and clearly with a more interesting cost structure would also be more competitive in some areas in terms of being able to compete with some others.

So, these all the sort of areas that we are working on intensively its improving the margins, so they make it improve the volumes and its further work on the cost side.

Luc Pez

If I maybe ...

Roeland Baan

It was in 2015 that the business in the Americas recorded over 160 million negative EBIT and we set out for a significant restructuring and turn around program we were as Chris was saying still negative in 2016, but already a little better and we are now positive in the year-to-date for 2017. So, the trends is extremely positive and if I look at the amount of initiative we still have on the drawing board and we are still undertaking than there should be no doubt in my mind that we will fulfill the full potential of that plant.

Luc Pez

So, if I may have a follow up. What I understood, and I think it was also discussed when we did site visit back in March, lot of the problem comes from the final point where are coming - which is the site that you are relying a lot on the distributors and that's maybe the optimum mix of the - that, I would say?

And part of my understanding especially if I look at companies like ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel owner JV, is that the justification takes a long time. So, my question is the following are the recurring quality issues that you face, you have been facing another one in Q3, things that in certification process and makes it may be a bit longer than what's you had in plan when you take the helm of the group?

Roeland Baan

No, not at all. So, we are certified four our products we have all the OEMs headcount, and this is specifically market for our segment focus is in appliances and oil and gas we have notification issues we don't even have I think at the moment certifications we're running because we have all we need. So, no issue there.

Luc Pez

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Philip Ngotho from ABN AMRO. Please go ahead.

Philip Ngotho

Hi, good afternoon, I have one question left and that's actually on the Q4 guidance on the European volumes and I believe it normally Q4 should be seasonally bit better than Q3, so I was wondering why is going for - given this too healthy demand is this so led you to the maintenance stop are there other things that play and if as a follow up on that I was also wondering what the volume impact is from the maintenance stopping?

Chris de la Camp

So, if you look through our patterns, we are normally in Q4 similar to Q3. This might be as well because we are probably more than two main competitors, three main competitors, we have - launch of participation in the Nordic and Central European market and so we out - our market share in those areas. And those are the areas as well that during the summer the holiday period basically moves through without too much interruption.

The part of the Europe that has the biggest interruption of course is the Southern part of Europe where our relative participation is smaller. So, I think that's why you see maybe less of a seasonally impact in Q3 than you see with the others and as a result we are flattered towards Q4.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. And maybe just I don't know if you want to disclose it but what is approximate volume impact that you would have from the maintenance stop?

Chris de la Camp

That is very difficult to say, because our maintenance stops core and size of course the whole Europe closing down for Christmas. So, there is difficult to say what going is not there.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, clear. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Bastian Synagowitz from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bastian Synagowitz

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen. I've got two questions left. So firstly, could you please give us any color on how much of the negative impact you had from the lower productivity in the fair comp smelter in the third quarter?

We'd have thought that this is a 10 million to 20 million item. And then secondly you quantified a small positive from metal hedges in Q4 but then - there will also be a negative formation credits et cetera which runs against this. So, this is it fair to assume that the total effect of those two items will be largely neutral?

And is there any other impact which is on operational which you not have not been quantify while mentioning in the outlook statement. Those will be my last questions.

Roeland Baan

Sure Bastian. And what was your second question? I have the first one.

Bastian Synagowitz

Positive impact from metal hedges, but then I understand that there is also a negative impact from for example and emission credits and maybe other items which is running against this. And so, I just wanted to get some clarification, can we expect the net of the two items to be largely neutral, all in largely going to be zero impact from hedges and whatever the impact from emission credits could be.

And then also are there any other items which are non-operational which are not related to following volumes or prices, which you haven't been mentioned in the outlook statement which we should have on the radar?

Roeland Baan

Okay. So, I'll start with the negative impact of lower volume fair comp. We do not disclose that what you can see in the report what that production was. So, you can easily see what the shortfall was versus the theoretical quarterly capacity. And Chris?

Chris de la Camp

Yeah on the other as we said Bastian, that we're anticipated and its little bit difficult to forecast. Because it depends very much on the development of a number of different commodities that cannot forecast. Apart of metals we also have derivatives around carbon emissions FX and or to lesser extent interest rates. But it's difficult to say whether they will also come each other out. But the net effect should not be that big, certainly not as big as we saw in the third quarter.

And in terms of the other I can't see items, we can't see much the one caution I would say that some of the fair comp benefits that we'll see from higher pricing will take time to work the way for the standard steel business and will not hit immediate effect. And this is deferred impact. Because you all, that the material we sale directly into the third market third aftermarket has an immediate P&L impact while the material that works way through your stainless steel takes a little longer to become P&L positive. Because clearly, we can't take a profit on internally generated sales. So, this comes through the delay, but it's not the negative, it's just delayed positive.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay. And so that's very helpful information. Just to rollout to flop on just on your first one. From your comments I basically conclude that there haven't been any additional cost items for just the repair work and so on which was related to if you are adjusting or refer us to the proprietary loss.

Chris de la Camp

It was about a million or minimum.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay, all right. Thank so much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Cedar Ekblom from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Cedar Ekblom

Thanks very much hi gentlemen. I've got a bit of a longer-term question about your raw material sourcing. And there is been a lot written on a - calls on the demand for nickel from electric vehicles in the future. And the fact that electric vehicles may have to use nick from sulphide ore bodies. As a European stainless-steel producer, my understanding is that your primary nickel is sourced from sulphide sources and that you wouldn't be a user of fair nickel. So first of all, the question is that correct.

Secondly, if you do see on a very medium to longer term a new source of demand for primary nickel from EB. How do you think the stainless-steel industry deals with that? Is there potential for you to start using more fair nickel in your process or is there potential the scrap utilization rates rise; my understanding is that the European Stainless-steel producers are the most efficient in the world in terms of scrap utilization.

So, how much higher can that go? And then secondly, if we look at high nickel price, when do you start to think high nickel prices results in demand, destruction for stainless steel and all we aware way from that and also something that we need to be concerned of auction. We start to see nickel quotations rise because of easy demand. Thank you.

Roeland Baan

Okay. And then probably one of the most deeply to - questions I had for long time. There is no influence. So, first of all let's what I can say, we do use nickel and we do buy for a nickel. Our primary source however for nickel is scrap, 87% of our output is covered by scraped.

So, prime use is not that big. No one knows what the electrical vehicle market will do.

We don't even know whether this will be nickel based batteries, or some breaks was found in MIT whether enough working on aluminum based batteries have high efficiency, a life etcetera, etcetera. So, we have to see what happens. The one thing, I think that you would see will happen is that the disconnect if the prime nickel demand which should up due to electrical vehicles and prices which would up. You will see as sort of decoupling of pricing of scrap reverses the prime nickel pricing.

So, I think you will find the speed where prime nickel leads its own life and separates for more nickel and scraped price we are doing. So, I don't see a danger to the long terms stainless steel because I don't see that there will be a significant increase in stainless steel cost due to nickel again the scrap is there, it has to be sold. So, the market itself will push it and thanks NPI for a nickel to a large discount if LME will shoot up to levels are --.

Cedar Ekblom

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take a next question from Olof [ph] from Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon. A follow-up question on the ferrochrome cost. Can you specify, how much ferrochrome you are using per ton produced or even as sort of sensitivity compared to the price levels before the price.

Roeland Baan

I couldn't. I don't because of what we have, we have ferrochrome in all - we have ferrochrome specifically in - what is the only allowing element. So, well I can say we use about three quarters of our production, our own production is about 500,000 tons. So, we use three quarters of that.

Unidentified Analyst

And it just a follow-up, also on consumption of graphite electrodes in the sale shortage and the sensitivity today and your consumption for - of the graphite electrodes.

Roeland Baan

Yeah. This is something that we don't do. We have our own process where we are proud of which gives us our competitive advantage and we don't disclose that.

Unidentified Analyst

And the sensitivity to graphite electrode price?

Roeland Baan

We count in the sector we can roll or an increase it on the mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take a question from Johannes Grunselius from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes. Hi, everyone its Johannes. Most of my question have been answered but maybe I can ask you a question how your foresee this quarter 2018 to play out, I understand that that's quite difficult question but if I understand you correctly, you guiding us that underlying demand in Europe is currently better than the year ago but on the other hand there is more imports coming into Europe, but how do you see the pricing power now when you are discussing with clients compared to year ago am thinking about how we should expect the year to start next year investment Europe?

Chris de la Camp

Johannes as you know this will competitive authority reasons we cannot discuss forward pricing we will go, we would immediately to go jail if we do that.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes, okay.

Chris de la Camp

So, what I can tell you is that we do not see any reason why the underlying demand for stainless steel would change from the healthy level of yesterday, as well if you look at GDP estimates etcetera all very positive and the positive think for the stainless steel is driven all by consumer spending.

So, it has moved from investments spending positively - etcetera into now and economy that's driven by consumer spending and long we hope that this exactly where stainless steel is being used so, we actually are very upbeat in that sense - I can say on pricing without going to jail immediately as I said average pricing will be flat from Q1, but as we had a diminishing dynamic in Q3 in pricing you have an increasing dynamic in Q4 on pricing which will very flow into the new year.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. So, I am curious about it obviously, but you can't really indicate any sort of step-up in the base price given what we now at the moment and for Q1, I need to get my own guessing

Chris de la Camp

Literally I will be breaking the law.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay, yes sure, fair enough. Then I suppose to more easy question for you to answer but the maintenance your guiding for here really involved maintenance cost of 30 million, is this the usual annual maintenance sort of repair or is it more ambitious done in previous years?

Chris de la Camp

It is slightly more ambitious than last year, we founded there are a few things that we can improve so, it not the pure maintenance its small investment in - and improving efficiency so it is a slightly bigger program than we had last year.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. Maybe final question also I can see that you pay no taxes - haven't done for a while, how should you reviewed that for the next three years when investment time will you start paying tax again?

Chris de la Camp

I mean we - some taxes but it is a low level obviously because we operate in some to an affection what we have no tax loss - forwards so that Mexico is example, but generally you are right are tax level is very low and we have tax loss carry forwards in the number of major jurisdiction where we do not have to pay anything beyond minimum taxes and we expect that to continue for number of years.

Last year as you recall we took some deferred tax asset back onto the balance sheet for Sweden and Finland and if you look at - levels Finland is developing very well that's also where we take most of the - profit and so at some stage we expect to move back to tax paying position in Finland that will be a number of years yet, it will take a little longer in Sweden and much longer in countries like Germany and ultimately the U.S.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

As there are no further questions in the queue I would like to hand the call back for additional or closing remarks.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, and thank you very much everyone for your active participation. Outokumpu's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results will be published on January 31, until then thank you and good bye.

