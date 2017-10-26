How Bitcoin's Push Higher Can Continue

Today, we'll analyze where Bitcoin needs to trade to continue its run higher and where sell orders might be located that could take BTC lower.

In my last few articles, we charted the break of the downtrend, the bullish channel higher and the momentum behind the move.

In the last few articles, we've been analyzing Bitcoin's bullish move by combining fundamentals, momentum indicators, the bullish channel, and subsequent trend lines.

In this article, we'll analyze how the trend can continue by looking at the signals that occurred indicating the changing momentum and the levels where buy and sell orders might be located, that can often lead to explosive moves if triggered.

The recent rise has boded well for those investing in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) or following the on-going developments if the first Bitcoin ETF through the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN).

Charting Bitcoin's bullish path:

From September 29th: 2 Bullish Signals Flashed

With a break of the price trend line (top chart) and a break of RSI's momentum trend line, the downtrend that BTC had endured officially ended.

For review, RSI is the Relative Strength Index and measures momentum in the market. A reading over 70 is strong momentum and can be seen as overbought. A reading below 30 is considered oversold. The 50 line is key to determining the direction of the trend, i.e. a cross above 50 is seen as a move toward bullish momentum and can (not always) lead to a higher move in price.

The angle of Bitcoin's bullish channel:

From October 16th:

I'm showing the chart from my article: Charting The Path Higher earlier this month because the RSI was very bullish (purple line) but BTC's price was at the top of the channel or $5800. I was expecting a pullback given RSI's overbought signal (red arrows on price and RSI).

My take is that the bullish trend remains in place and as long as RSI is above 50 and with the bullish crossover on MACD (yellow circle), there's a strong probability of another move higher in BTC.

It's possible we see BTC retrace back to the midpoint line (green line) around $5000 (red arrow) and bounce higher for another run to the top of the channel perhaps to $6300 to $6500 (green arrow).

Current chart of Bitcoin's rise:

BTC hit $5800 and pulled back to the midpoint line (blue line) before bouncing hard off of it and surging to ~$6100 a few days ago.

(blue line) before bouncing hard off of it and surging to ~$6100 a few days ago. RSI came off as well (green line at the chart's bottom). RSI has since bounced higher along with the BTC's price.

(green line at the chart's bottom). RSI has since bounced higher along with the BTC's price. My chart earlier was only half correct. I had expected a pullback in RSI to the 50 line while BTC pulled back to the midpoint line.

BTC did pull back to the midpoint and since RSI didn't, I believe this pattern shows that momentum remains quite bullish. However, I would warn investors that momentum is fading as RSI is putting up lower highs while BTC is putting up higher highs (yellow arrow on RSI). This divergence can often be a signal of a possible correction in the coming the days or weeks ahead.

Why there should be another move higher:

Remember the chart from September that showed that both price and the momentum indicator broke their respective trend lines to push BTC higher? The same relationship between price and an indicator can be applied to determine the end of a move.

RSI shows that momentum has yet to break below its purple trend line (blue circle below). As a result, BTC should make another move higher since there's still bullish momentum in the market.

The key Fibonacci levels are highlighted to show where BTC might hit resistance or break out during another move higher. The Fibonacci levels are percentages representing extensions of the September rally and where buy and sell orders might be located.

On a break higher above $6200, $6500 comes into play as the market will likely try push to the 127% Fib extension level of the September rally.

as the market will likely try push to the 127% Fib extension level of the September rally. On a break above $6500, $6800 to $7000 comes into play as the market might try for the 144% Fib extension level of the September rally.

On the downside, watch for a break of $5400 or the orange line since it would likely lead to an extended pullback and would likely put BTC back into the bottom half of the channel and below the midpoint line.

or the orange line since it would likely lead to an extended pullback and would likely put BTC back into the bottom half of the channel and below the midpoint line. Look for sell orders to kick in around at $5400 and again around $4900 (the last cross above the midpoint line). If these breaks occur, we might see a revisit to the channel bottom of $4500.

Break-even points: $4800 to $5000 might be the break-even point for traders who went long above the midpoint blue line. In looking at the chart above, look at the huge green candle in October as BTC broke above the midpoint line ($4900).

In looking at the chart above, look at the huge green candle in October as BTC broke above the midpoint line ($4900). The huge green candle tells me that both bullish and bearish traders were in the market. Traders had orders above the midpoint line to go long while short traders had stop-loss orders above the midpoint. The result was an explosive move higher because both bullish traders were buying BTC (going long) while bearish traders were also buying (to unwind their short positions), thus exacerbating the move higher.

(to unwind their short positions), thus exacerbating the move higher. All this to say, watch for explosive moves at the midpoint line and please use risk management strategies such as stop-loss orders and easing in and easing out of positions.

Overall, I believe the fundamentals have shifted in favor of virtual currencies as blockchain technology has garnered more investment and favor lately. As a result, Bitcoin and others should benefit. However, the long-term value of BTC is still to be determined as the market continues to determine how cryptos fit within the financial system.

Good luck out there.

