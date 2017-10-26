Ensco: Catch-Up Play Potential Increases As Stock Remains Under Pressure

Ensco (ESV) has recently released its third-quarter results, beating analysts’ estimates but still recording a loss of $0.05 per share on an adjusted basis. However, actual earnings performance means almost nothing in the current offshore drilling environment. Companies work through their higher-margin backlogs established in a $100+ oil era while replacing these contracts with cash-breakeven contracts or even no contracts at all. So, things other than the actual earnings number are important when looking at the earnings report of any driller, including Ensco. Here’s what I find worth our attention in the company’s quarterly report and the subsequent earnings call.

The first important point is the company’s liquidity. Liquidity issues were the main market worry after Ensco announced the acquisition of Atwood, as the company had to pay Atwood’s debt due to change of control provisions. Here’s how liquidity looks now:

As you can see in the picture above, the company’s cash has taken an immediate hit due to the necessity to repay Atwood’s debt and now stands at $927 million (looking at the Q3 report which states things as of September 30, cash and short-term investments are roughly $1.8 billion). During the earnings call, the company was asked what it plans to do with the upcoming maturities in 2019 – 2020. I’ve also raised this topic in my recent article “A Deep Dive In Offshore Drilling Ahead Of Q3 Earnings”.

The debt market is currently open for drillers, as highlighted by the recent deals done by Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO). In my opinion, Ensco could have used the current window of opportunity to push 2019 – 2021 maturities into 2026. This is an almost $1 billion of debt to deal with, but this should be possible, especially if Brent oil (BNO) is able to reach the $60 level. During the earnings call, the company answered that it was not bound to do anything right now as it had plenty of liquidity available under the credit facility. It looks like Ensco is waiting for improved conditions for drillers and wants to get a lower rate for its debt, which is logical given that the company has just acquired Atwood.

Another interesting topic that was raised during the earnings call is the company’s strategy in marketing its fleet. There’s no secret that current dayrates are awful. Nevertheless, drillers have to agree to them or incur warm stacking costs and lose jobs to competition. Ensco stressed that its top priority is to find jobs for Ensco DS-9 and Ensco DS-11 (former Atwood Advantage). The company stated that it will bid them very competitively. This means that dayrates for DS-9 and DS-11 (in case they are able to win jobs) will not exceed the rate of $145,000 per day that was recently achieved by Transocean. At the same time, Ensco is not going to reactivate its preservation stacked rigs and plans to wait until the market recovery pushes dayrates higher.

Ensco also stated that it was going to review its fleet. It’s hardly a surprise that the company is going to rationalize its fleet after Atwood acquisition. We’ll certainly see some scrapping from Ensco in the upcoming quarters. At the same time, the role of Borr Drilling, which earlier bought a nearly 10% stake in Atwood and has now become a shareholder of Ensco, is still unclear. Borr could have been attracted by Atwood’s jack-ups, but has recently made a major jack-up deal, buying rigs from the yard. Whether Borr has the financial capacity to approach Ensco with an offer remains a big question, although I see no other rational explanation for Borr’s purchase.

Oil keeps going up while Ensco stock continues to drift down. The explanation for this is that market sees that Ensco’s finances will continue to deteriorate regardless of short-term oil price action. The company expects that revenue will be down another 3% in the fourth quarter, and this trend will surely continue for quite some time. So far, the market is not buying neither the promise of synergies from the Atwood acquisition nor Ensco’s success on the contract front this year:

However, I expect that an opportunity for a catch-up play will arise should the disparity between Ensco’s stock price performance and the oil price performance continue to grow. Ultimately, the stock market is about the future, so in case Brent oil prices are able to get past the $60 mark, the driller that made the most aggressive bet during this downturn with the acquisition of Atwood should catch a bid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.