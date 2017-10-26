October 27 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending October 27, 2017. Daily data for October 21 to October 26 is estimated. Daily data for October 27 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just under 480 bcf this week (up 3.0% w-o-w, and up 4.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive but declined slightly from +17% to +15% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. Total number of heating degree days was below the norm for most of the week, while the number of cooling degree days was slightly above the norm. Still, despite ostensibly “bearish” weather conditions, natural gas consumption remained strong (some 7% above the norm). Total exports (i.e., pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico + LNG exports) declined marginally w-o-w but were still up some 50% y-o-y. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 5 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 17 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 21 consecutive weeks now. Production annual growth rate has slowed down somewhat this week but remains above 5%. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, we would also expect it to slow down, but remain positive. Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 82.9 bcf per day for the week ending October 27 (up 5% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach around +105 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance since October 13. The volume is 9 bcf smaller than a week ago and is 3 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level but below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that prices will stay flat. If you want to know how we are navigating through the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 64 bcf, just 1 bcf above our expectations of 63 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,710 bcf, which is 46 bcf (or 1.22%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here. Despite an injection figure being ostensibly “bullish” (i.e., below market consensus), natural gas prompt month contract closed in the red on Thursday. The market is forward-looking, and winter contracts already partly reflect the possibility for a cold winter. At the same time, robust product is constantly exerting a downward pressure on prices. This is one of the reasons why we have closed a sizeable share of our long positions this Tuesday. Our computer models indicate that the road ahead will be bumpy with a lot of range-bound price action. This should provide plenty of trading opportunities for both bulls and bears.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 64 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is lower than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average +20 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from -1.22% today to -2.69% for the week ending November 10. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive regular update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports, and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we currently expect the first draw to be reported for the week ending November 10. According to our calculations, natural gas storage should peak in the week ending November 3, at 3,782 bcf, which would be 227 bcf below last year’s level and 79 bcf below 5-year average. Trading natural gas futures and ETFs is a more complicated exercise than simply following storage forecast. We continue to navigate through the market action and update our clients on our trading exposure on a daily basis. Consider signing up, if interested.

Source: Bluegold Research

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.