Kala Pharmaceuticals: A Hidden Gem In Biotech

The biotech sector is a personal favorite in my investing. Despite short term conditions being unfavorable to enter the broad biotech sector, there are plenty of opportunities to be found. Being informed on companies is the best way to succeed as a trader. This is especially true for stock picking in the biotech sector. Let’s discuss a hidden gem in biotech that can reap big rewards.

A Hidden Gem

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles or MPP. The company’s current focus is on treatments for eye diseases using their candidate KPI-121.

MPP Technology

The human body is protected by mucous in areas of eye, gastrointestinal system, reproductive system, and respiratory system. Mucous protects us from foreign particles and can trap by adhesion in order to clear them. Nanoparticles have become an excellent strategy to deliver drugs through the mucosa. By improving the delivery system the drug pharmacokinetics or the way it works on the body is improved.

Currently the company is focused on ocular diseases but this technology can easily be applied to a number of drug deliveries in other organ systems. Kala uses their nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles or MPP technology to deliver nanoparticles that are specially coated carrying the drug of choice. The particles allow for better penetration of the mucosal barrier and thereby delivering a bigger payload of the drug to the target tissue.

Source: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery the drug Lotemax (loteprednol etabonate) is used. First consider that the eye franchise of Bausch and Lomb is extremely valuable. Full year 2016 revenue was $4.6 billion. This was a clear bright spot for Valeant (VRX) which owns the company. The 2016 yearly revenue of Lotemax was $129M and that is expected to drop off to about $75M due to patent loss. This is all during a time when ocular diseases are projected to continue to grow.

Source: Harris Williams & Co.

Kala coated their nanoparticles with loteprednol etabonate or LE. The company released clinical data for Phase III data for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery in May 2017. This was a second confirmatory phase 3 trial completed that met both primary and secondary endpoints. The resolution of inflammation and ocular pain within a statistical significance was achieved. The company is conducting two parallel phase III trials for the treatment of dry eye.

Pipeline

Source: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The initial readouts of the efficacy of KPI-121 against the current standard care are very promising. Kala confirmatory Phase 3 results shared on May 1, 2017 has been able to show achievement of primary and secondary endpoints. KPI-121 1% was well tolerated with no safety concerns and achieved statistical significance with twice a day dosing. By day 8 the inflammation and pain was less and statistically significant.

Source of Image: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. showing concentration of loteprednol etabonate LE in rabbit aqueous humor following single topical dose of Lotemax suspension (0.5% LE) or Kala’s KPI-121 MPP formulation (0.4% LE).

The company’s diligence in repeated clinical trials reinforces the value of their technology and their pipeline. Kala is looking for commercialization in the near future. On October 25 the company announced the submission of a new drug application NDA to the FDA for KPI-121. This is for the treatment of inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone ocular surgery. The brand name is INVELTYS has been conditionally approved by the FDA. This is extremely positive news. The company also expects top line data for dry eyes to come in by year end.

The excitement is seen in the four analysts covering the company with 3 holding a strong buy, 1 with a buy, and an average price target of $34.33. The price targets will likely grow after updates on clinical data. The stock rallied after the IPO quiet period was followed by analyst’s outlook. Topping out on September 14 at $26.53 the stock sold off in apparent profit taking.

At current price level the stock is more attractive ahead of short term catalysts that will drive this stock to an all-time high.

Balance Sheet

As of 12-31-2016 the annual operating expense was $32.67M. Quarter ending 6-30-2017 the cash and short term investments stood at $26.35M. Total operating expense grew to $9.63M from $9.57 from previous quarter. Company cash will likely be depleted by early 2018 requiring additional capital in the short term. Expect a share dilution in the near term.

Valuation

Annual sales of Lotemax in 2016 reached 129M. The KPI-121 candidate is expected to outperform Lotemax and will only require a twice a day application. The company is also hoping to capture a portion of the dry eye market. This is a substantial opportunity for the company. Two major competitors in this space are Allergan's Restasis and Shire's Xiidra.

Xiidra quick penetration in the dry eye market is due to faster relief of symptoms over Restasis (30 days vs 90 days). KPI-121 looks on par with Xiidra on reducing the main symptom associated with dry eye (bulbar conjunctival hyperemia).

Restasis 2016 revenue reached $1.419.5B a 42% rise year over year. Xiidra released in 2016 quickly captured 19% of the dry eye market. Analysts at Jefferies project Xiidra to reach $1B in annual sales with the market to grow to $4B in the coming years.

Conservatively assuming peak annual sales of $1B from their lead indications, we can set a valuation of three times that. Despite solid clinical data thus far, I would risk adjust this valuation with a 30% chance of approval. (Peak Annual Sales x 3 x 0.3) = $900M current valuation or $37.14 share price. This will rise with positive results.

Company-Specific Risk

Careful consideration should be given to risk factors. The company has negative cash flow and no operating profit. Company is expected to incur further loss during the drug development and approval process. There is no guarantee the company can reach or maintain profitability.

As of June 30, 2017 the company accumulated deficit was $112.9M. There are no revenues to date from this company. Company expenses will increase in anticipation of commercialization of KPI-121. The company has a license agreement with The Johns Hopkins University under which the company licenses specific patent rights and technology for KPI-121 which obligates the company to royalty payments.

Expenses should also increase as the company prepares for scale up manufacturing and marketing products. Any additional clinical trials using the MPP technology would increase expenses. The ability of the company to become profitable depends on commercialization of the pipeline which is not guaranteed. Upon favorable approval the company may be challenged in marketing or in manufacturing. This is a young biotech company and may face unforeseen complications.

Conclusion

This company remains dramatically undervalued and under followed. The MPP technology could be a game changer for a number of drug deliveries in multiple organ systems. Clinical data previously provided by the company should be validated sending the stock dramatically higher.

Improving efficacy of known pharmaceutical agents thru a better delivery method is straight forward. Kala will expand their pipeline and gain easy approval on a number of indications over time.

For those interested in biotech, consider Kala Pharmaceuticals. I expect this company to continue to impress, and the current price is a great entry point. My expectation is a $30 stock price within a four-month window. Long-term outlook is also excellent. I encourage personal research and due diligence and welcome respectful viewpoints.

