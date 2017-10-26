Gold is not an investment, it is a commodity that goes up or down based on the level of fear in the headlines.

Many state that gold is a good investment, a hedge on inflation, and a necessary part of an investors portfolio, this is all incorrect.

On financial media, we often hear pundits telling people to own gold, even as just a small part of their portfolio. The reasons these people give to own gold are many but let's explore some of the most popular and debunk the cult of the gold bugs.

Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in the world, is very clear about not owning gold and his arguments are sound:

1. But It's An Inflation Hedge!

No, it is not. Gold has failed to track the level of inflation. If one wants a real inflation hedge, buy the physical real estate, or park cash in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS). Gold is no hedge against inflation.

In 1978, Roy Jastram proved inflation's poor correlation with gold by looking across history at multiple periods of inflation he found without exception the purchasing power of gold failed to keep up with inflation.

In the Financial Analysts Journal, authors Claude B. Erb, CFA and Campbell R. Harvey, proved gold's poor performance as both a short term and long term inflation hedge. Further research by the Vanguard group proved the best instrument to actually fight inflation are short-term TIPS.

"We found that the return on a short-term TIPS benchmark (of 0-to-5-year maturities) has been more highly correlated to actual monthly and yearly CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation than other segments of the U.S. TIPS market over the past decade."

2. But It is a Medium of Exchange in a Crisis!

Really? Gold is only a medium of exchange if someone is willing to accept it as payment. During times of real crisis, a bottle of water is a better unit of exchange than gold. Do not fall for this notion that the country is going to collapse and those with gold will be able to survive. In a time of true crisis, there are other things far more valuable than gold.

3. It is an Important Part of a Portfolio During a Crisis!

Really? In 2008, gold's return using the (GLD) as a proxy was 4.96%, hardly a hedge against financial crisis. The Central Fund of Canada (CEF), a popular closed end fund used as a proxy for precious metals exposure, lost money as you can see below. In comparison, the 30-year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury returned 55.41%. Which do you think is a better hedge against financial crisis?

4. The Reality Is That Gold has a Horrible Track Record

"I will say this about gold. If you took all the gold in the world, it would roughly make a cube 67 feet on a side… Now for that same cube of gold, it would be worth at today's market prices about $7 trillion – that's probably about a third of the value of all the stocks in the United States… For $7 trillion… you could have all the farmland in the United States, you could have about seven Exxon Mobils (XOM) and you could have a trillion dollars of walking-around money… And if you offered me the choice of looking at some 67-foot cube of gold and looking at it all day, and you know me touching it and fondling it occasionally… Call me crazy, but I'll take the farmland and the Exxon Mobils." -Warren Buffett

Gold is a great example of recency bias causing people to do non-optimal things with money. There have been two decades in the past forty years in which gold has performed well, and accounts for the vast majority of gold's price appreciation over the full four-decade period. If we look at a proxy for precious metals in the Central Fund of Canada (CEF) and look over time from its 1983 inception as a closed end fund to today. $10,000 invested in 1983 in CEF grew to $14,460.26 today. That is a total return of 44.60% over 34 years, that is pathetic. The same investment in the S&P 500 (VFINX) during the same time period grew $10,000 to $337,659.68, a total return of 3,276.59%. Which would you rather have?

Dimensional Fund Advisors did a study back in 2011 where they looked at Golds performance over a long time frame. As you can see from the chart below, while it showed periods of outperformance around rising speculative fervor during periods of geopolitical distress, the yellow metal always reverted back to the mean and produced very low total returns over time. It is also important to note that golds performance since this chart was created in 2011 has seen an even greater drop off in value, falling 20.89% during the period.

"Gold is a way of going long on fear, and it has been a pretty good way of going long on fear from time to time. But you really have to hope people become more afraid in a year or two years than they are now. And if they become more afraid you make money, if they become less afraid you lose money, but the gold itself doesn't produce anything." -Warren Buffett

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is clear from the evidence that gold is not an investment. It is instead a speculative asset people hold in an effort to play on the emotions of market participants that push the price higher or lower on the basis of fear in the world. I do not believe it to be a prudent course of action to put any part of your life savings in an inanimate object that has no intrinsic value, provides no income stream, earns no money at all, and in fact, can cost you quite a bit if you own physical gold.

History demonstrates that U.S. Treasury bonds serve as a far better-uncorrelated asset to protect against market distress. Real Estate and TIPS serve as far better inflation hedges than gold, and finally, owning gold as a portfolio diversification tool also makes no sense. It only serves to drag down your returns and expose your portfolio to the emotional whims of speculators in the gold market. If we follow the evidence we see that gold is not an investment and has no place in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.