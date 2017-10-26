IBM: Ahead Of Schedule But Not There Yet

This has been a journey that we've been spending a lot of time and a lot of money [on] in order to recreate the reason IBM exists.

These were the final words from IBM (NYSE: IBM) CFO Martin Schroeter in an interview for CNBC after the company's earnings came out. But if you listen to bears and naysayers in the last couple of days, especially on the back of some profit taking, you'd think no one in the company was aware of its 22 consecutive quarters of falling revenue. That this is a sinking ship.

But one single number shows where this company is headed: new business now makes just under 46% of the overall revenue. It was 42% last quarter. The expectation from the company itself was that it would be at 40% by the end of the year.

Cognitive Solutions revenue was up 4% to $4.4B with $4.17B expected with security on the mind of CEOs and CTOs. The roll out of the z14 mainframe, which is focused on security also had its effect, but that will dissipate after the next earnings as its direct impact is limited. But the connection between the two is often lost on some analysts.

Having an IBM mainframe and especially the z14, which is built to thwart security threats with full encryption, means more happy clients. It means that a prime avenue for increased sales and to existing clients keeps working. I expect Cognitive Solutions to grow with an even higher rate in the coming quarters and stay consistently above Cloud in absolute numbers because of this.

But what about IBM's cloud? Are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dominating so much that there's no room left? Cloud revenue came in at $4.1B in Q3 with year to year numbers showing an increase of 26%, forming 20% of the overall revenue.

The 20% figure is up for interpretation. On one hand it seems healthy, as it's growing rapidly and compares to other tech companies and especially the two aforementioned competitors. On the other it's still "just" 20% and at this rate it would take around 2-3 years to fill the shoes of the current legacy businesses and provide healthy growth (if Cognitive Solutions accounts for the other half). Does the company have 2-3 years of runway left to please investors?

I think it does.

The reason for this is that the majority of investors are happy with the way things are going. Dividend growth is almost a given and this provides almost all institutional investors with (a carrot) enough reason to hold at this point in time. Debt is also at healthy levels, and provides enough room for R&D and bolstering the acquisitions made over the last couple of years.

R&D is also looking solid (as usual) and although these are all moonshots with no net positive effect on the balance sheet, they are worth mentioning as signs of a healthy company moving forward. There were the first forays into blockchain implementation, one with food companies, another in the Global Financing Unit of the company, where it was added on to existing processes. And a new breakthrough in quantum computing was also announced.

But there is something negative that needs to be pointed out. It looks like splashing out cash on new acquisitions is on hold for now.

With IBM's recent acquisitions, Schroeter said it was time for the company to stabilize its spending so that its newly bought entities would receive the proper amount of money to develop their offerings over time.

Source: cnbc.com

My concern with this is that the rate of creation of new technologies is extremely fast and the places where knowledge pops up is diverse. It would be a mistake not to set something aside should the right tech and opportunity come along to finish the puzzle that looks good right now but that could change rapidly. This is indeed something that Amazon, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft seem more flexible at.

Balancing the tight rope of pleasing the current shareholders and attracting new buyers is the main challenge that Rometty and her team face. Right now it seems that IBM is transforming and so are it's clients.

As I wrote in June, the stock's route looks set for several moves upward until it reaches $200 in the next four to six quarters and Q3 acted as a confirmation of that. I don't think Q4 will have a positive revenue result for us, as the legacy businesses continue to fall and money continues to sit on the sidelines waiting for a confirmation of sustained growth.

