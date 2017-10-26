Omeros Stock Overcomes Obstacles, Set To Soar In Mid Term

Summary: Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has one revenue-generating product with $55mn in annual sales, a strong pipeline with lead candidate OMS721 in phase 3 targeting Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), the same indication where Soliris currently makes $440,000 per patient per year. Omeros has an arguably better target pathway in aHUS and related diseases through the immune complement mediated system. The company also has about $750mn in market cap. It only has $27mn in cash, but it has a credit line worth $25mn, and it recently got rid of a problematic patent lawsuit in quite a favorable judgment to the company.

Discussion: Omeros has been embroiled in some legal issues this year. However, the stock still gained over 79 percent. Lately, the company has announced a couple of positive news including encouraging trial results and patent infringement settlement, and the stock is set to reclaim its previous highs. The stock recently slipped from its highs, offering an interesting price point to initiate a position with medium to long term horizon.

The company recently reported positive results for its OMS721 treatment of a patient dealing with hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy and graft-versus-host disease. The treated patient was a part of the company’s Phase 2 uncontrolled clinical trial of thrombotic microangiopathies, including HCT-TMA. OMS721 is the company’s lead drug candidate which is being tested for various conditions including stem cell transplant-associated TMA. It is currently in Phase 3 for Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome while for other conditions, it is undergoing Phase 2 trials. The drug candidate has robust prospects ahead and earlier this year it was granted Orphan Drug Designation for IgA Nephropathy condition. Omeros has a fairly strong and diverse pipeline where its other drug candidates OMS824, OMS405 and OMS201 are in Phase 2 studies for conditions such as opioid addiction and ureteroscopy.

Another positive development for the company had been with regard to its litigation with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Both the companies were entangled in a lawsuit where Omeros objected to Par Pharmaceutical’s filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the generic version of Omidria. Under the settlement of the case, Par is now prohibited from launching the generic version of the drug until April 1, 2032. The patent for Omidria is scheduled to expire in 2033 and until that date, Par will be responsible for paying 15 percent royalty on the net sale proceeds of its generic drug. This decision is of utmost importance for Omeros, since currently Omidria is its sole revenue generator and makes about $50mn annually. Further, the company also has similar pending litigation with Lupin and Sandoz. The outcome of the Par case may well act as a precedent for these two cases. Omidria accounted for $17.2 million in revenue for the second quarter of this year and showed 71 percent growth on year over year basis. The launch of a generic version could have caused a dent in the drug’s growth rate. Omidria was initially approved by the FDA in 2015 for treating cataract/intraocular lens surgery complications. The drug plays in a lucrative market as it is estimated that there over 24.5 million cataract patients in the US and nearly 2 million surgeries are performed every year. With the settlement of this case, the drug is expected to keep up its growth rate.

While the company’s sole product is performing well and the pipeline is making substantial progress ahead, its financial numbers are also following the suit. While the company is still incurring losses, it also has taken various steps to ensure its financial viability. For the second quarter of the year, the company reported $14.4 million in net loss, marginally higher than $12.6 million in net loss it had booked for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The increase in net loss is relatively mild in comparison to increase in its operating expenses from $20.9 million to $29.1 million on year over year basis. The company’s sole commercial product Omidria registered 40 percent sequential quarter over quarter growth, pointing to better results ahead. The company also has strong liquidity position with $29.7 million of cash and cash equivalents available for operations as of June 30, 2017. Additionally, the company also has access to $45 million worth of funds through its various arrangements with its lenders.

Omeros stock has shown strong performance in the past month as it posted over 108 percent growth. While the stock showed some wild fluctuations, it still maintained an overall upward trend throughout the period despite roadblocks such as its online report controversy earlier this year. The debacle saw the stock crashing nearly 22 percent over the course of a couple of days in June. It made a smart recovery but still is a long way down from the highs it had scored in the month of June, prior to the crash. The stock is currently over 35 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $27.09. But it should be kept in mind that the company recently floated public offering of $68.3 million worth of its common stock, leading to dilution of stock price. The SPO priced the stock at $22.75 apiece, substantially higher than its prevailing market price. The company intends to use the proceeds for supporting its R&D efforts and other corporate plans. The impact of this fund raise will likely be seen in the coming quarters, making Omeros stock at an attractive candidate for a medium to long term portfolio.

