CARBO Ceramics' (CRR) CEO Gary Kolstad on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Gary Kolstad - President and CEO

Ernesto Bautista - CFO

Analysts

Stephen Gengaro - Loop Capital

Bill Dezellem - Titan Capital Management

John Watson - Simmons & Company

Al Shams - American Capital Partners

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today's CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this all participants are in listen-only mode. After management’s remarks we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised this call is being recorded today October 26, 2017, and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply disconnect.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting the company’s view about future prospects, revenues, expenses or profits. These matters involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's beliefs based on current conditions that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the company's press release and public filings.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not a substitute for GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies. A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as discussed on this call is presented in the company's earnings release, which is available on its website.

Your host for today's call is Mr. Gary Kolstad, President and Chief Executive Officer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. Mr. Kolstad, please begin your call.

Gary Kolstad

Thank you and welcome everyone to our third quarter earnings call. We're very pleased with the progress we made on our transformation strategy to grow and diversify our revenue streams coming out of the industry downturn. 148% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue was driven by double to triple digit revenue increases in each of our businesses. Year-to-date, our revenue was up 74% versus 2016 at this time. Our revenues grew sequentially by 15%, primarily driven by sales of our ceramic technology products in sand, partially offset by a decline in our environmental service business which was impacted by the hurricanes in associated weather during the quarter.

Ceramic technology revenue was stronger sequentially due to increased KRYPTOSPHERE, SCALEGUARD and NRT sales. And sand sales volume set a quarterly record of 617 million pounds. Our industrial ceramic business continues to add clients and is leveraging our Are You Ready? marketing campaign which asks businesses if they are ready to meet the new OSHA silica Permissable Exposure Limits that go into effect in 2018. Not only does our ceramic media produce higher quality castings and reduce operating costs, but it also ensures the workplace environment is safer for our clients' employees by eliminating risks associated with silica dust.

In addition, we successfully launched a new CARBOGRIND product used in grinding mills for the mining industry, which when client-tested performed significantly better than established industry products. We are very pleased with our progress in mineral processing. Our organization has done a great job in adapting and the quality of the new products we have produced has been very good and we're having some exciting conversation with companies about a couple of long-term contracts and business relationships. The revenues are trending in the right direction, and we are pleased with the quarterly growth throughout the year.

During the third quarter, we produced several products for non-oilfield clients and discussions continued with a number of companies to define what other products our plants can produce for industries outside of the oilfield. Although this revenue is a nominal contributor today, growing our mineral processing opportunities is important to getting our idled plant capacity back to work and producing cash.

We continued to see improvement in our net cash used in operating activities which declined from $15.8 million in the second quarter to $5.2 million in the third quarter. This is a result of the high revenue growth as well as a continued focus across the organization to reduce structural costs such as distribution, where in 2017 we have already removed approximately 9 million of costs on an annualized basis.

In addition, during the quarter we took steps to reduce certain slow-moving base ceramic inventories through price incentives, which released cash from working capital. However these sales negatively impacted EBITDA by about $3 million to $4 million. During the quarter, we closed on the sale of our Russia proppant business. This sale strengthens our liquidity position, de-risks our company portfolio and allows us to continue to execute on our transformation strategy to return the company to profitability.

Now I’ll a little bit about the financial results. Revenues for the third quarter increased 148% or 30 million compared to the same period in 2016. The increase is primarily attributable to increases in ceramic technology product sales, frac sand sales and environmental product sales. Ceramic average sales price was flat at $0.25 per pound compared to the second quarter of 2017. Backing out the sales of slow moving based ceramic proppant that I previously mentioned would have resulted in a ceramic average sales price of approximately $0.28 per pound as we saw a stronger mix of ceramic technology products sold.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2017 increased to 51.4 million as compared to 30.5 million in the same period of 2016, primarily due to a $26.7 million loss on the sale of our Russian proppant business and business. The recorded loss was primarily due to 33.3 million foreign currency cumulative translation loss that was reclassified from the balance sheet to the income statement. This has to deal with the devaluation of the Russian ruble.

The increase to operating loss was offset by increased sales combined with a reduction in certain fixed structural costs and a decrease in slowing and idling expenses. During the quarter, we identified indicators of impairment related to our mill in Georgia manufacturing facility, we expect this impairment will range between 85 million to 125 million. This non-cash impairment will be finalized and included as a component of operating loss within the loss on disposal or impairment of assets line on our consolidated statement of operations in the third quarter 10-Q.

Now turning to the outlook. We are expecting a sequential increase in both revenue and operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2017. Opportunities within our oilfield business for the fourth quarter of 2017 are tracking positively. As many of you have heard in the last couple of quarters, it appears E&P operators are turning a focus towards optimizing completions in order to provide cost effective production enhancement as companies become more return focused in what has become a relatively stable commodity price environment.

We believe this could be a more favorable evolution where operators utilize more technology to optimize production and increase EURs. The last several years have been marked by pumping extremely large volumes of sand primarily focused on exposing contact area within the reservoir to drive initial production rates, well perhaps not optimizing recovery factors. As we've long stated through our data backed technical marketing efforts, only focusing on context area ignores the second part of the equation that drives EUR which is conductivity.

As an example, our STRATAGEN group recently optimized an operator’s well in the Permian Bone Springs to introduce additional conductivity in the reservoir through a tail-in with CARBO ceramic proppant. This tale-in led to this well being one of the best producers in the area after six months of production. There were direct offset wells only utilizing 100 mesh sand and the well using our ceramic as a tail-in produced 37,000 more barrels of oil in the first six months. It is a tremendous performing well that our STRATAGEN consultants were able to deliver for our client.

We are very encouraged by our position within the oil and gas industry and believe our production enhancement technology should perform well in an environment where E&P operators optimize both the contact area and conductivity in the well designs to drive better return metrics. Both our ceramic technology and base ceramic volumes are expected to increase sequentially based on our visibility today in the fourth quarter.

Further, we continue to believe that the negative returns throughout the base ceramic industry should lead to increased industry pricing moving forward. In addition, we do not anticipate additional incentivized sales of base ceramic volumes in the fourth quarter of 2017. Through existing business relationships, we're pursuing multiple projects resulting in increases to our annual sand capacity utilizing an asset light business model.

One of these projects which is a northern white sand project should start first production towards the end of the fourth quarter. To meet our client demand, we expect to ramp up to an annual sand capacity of 600,000 tons by the end of the first quarter of 2018. Providing a complete suite of proppant products remains an important factor that differentiates us from our competitors. We're pleased to grow our sand business with incremental capacity supported by client demand.

STRATAGEN, our oilfield consulting business, has seen significant growth this year. We expect continued growth in this business, given the value that our experienced technical people provide E&P operators in the design, execution, and optimization of their well completions. Our industrial products should have a solid fourth quarter. The stricter OSHA silica PEL requirements should provide a tailwind for ceramic media sales as the regulations take effect as mentioned in June of 2018. In addition, the new CARBOGRIND products we have introduced are seeing client adoption.

Our strategy to increase plant utilization through mineral processing opportunities is progressing well. Recent plant trials have proved successful this year, and we expect this to play an important role by increasing revenue through the long-term utilization at our manufacturing plants. ASSETGUARD, our environmental business, should bounce back after the weather issues experienced during the third quarter of 2017. We also expect to continue to grow our industrial revenue in ASSETGUARD as we branch outside the oilfield.

We continue to target positive EBITDA in 2018 and are excited about the direction we are headed, the positive trends we are seeing, and the opportunity set we have before us. Execution of our transformation strategy should allow us to grow revenues, return the company to profitability, and generate cash.

And with that we’ll turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Stephen Gengaro with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Stephen Gengaro

It's sort of a bigger picture, but I guess two questions. To start with, right now what percentage of your ceramics are going in the oilfield.

Gary Kolstad

The vast majority, we're not going to break that out. We’ll probably tell you that there is 2018 rules in, but it's the absolute majority share, Stephen. We have set some targets for ourselves. We internally developed a five-year plan for what we expect our revenues to be in oilfield and in industrial. And we like the progress we're at now. But we're starting from a low base. It’s in nice sequential growth this year or nice yearly growth, it’s just that’s we're starting from very small base. It will be in the, you know, our growth overall is whatever we said, 74%. The industrial business is growing at a rate not at that level, not keeping up with oilfields. But we’ll certainly move from what used to be single digits 20 years previous to this. We'll move into double digits and we’ll define that as the years roll on. But we are very focused on growing that and balancing the company with industrial.

Stephen Gengaro

And then as a follow up and I know this is a tougher one. But based on what you see right now, do you think that at some point in ’18 you'll have EBITDA positive quarters.

Gary Kolstad

Yeah, we’d have to because we expect the year to be positive.

Stephen Gengaro

[Indiscernible] [00:13:35] you have a pretty good line of sight to that end at this points.

Gary Kolstad

I think we know the strategy, we know the execution. I mean we're a little bit reliant on what happens in the oilfield. But having said that, I think what you've seen us do this year growing the revenue hasn't really tracked the rig count, right. It's far exceeded it. In Q3, we saw 15% sequential. We've implied that Q4 is going to be better than Q3. And I think for the most part or at least the earnings I’d listened to, people kind of think that rig count would be flat or modestly down. So a lot of things we're doing, Stephen, don't necessarily track the rig count. So we're very pleased with that. I think what we're really focusing on here in 2017 was really get to cash neutrality, which is what we're targeting for the fourth quarter. So we absolutely want a strong balance sheet. We like our position where we ended up in Q3. It's a hell of an effort by all the employees. And we're just - we wake up every morning thinking about that.

Ernesto Bautista

I think just to add to that Stephen, you also have to consider the amount of cost that we're taking out of the system. We will hopefully enjoy a full year's worth of that benefit in ’18. So when you combine that with sort of our anticipated topline growth. I think you can start to see the picture come together.

Operator

Next question comes from Bill Dezellem with Titan Capital Management.

Bill Dezellem

Gary, this is actually a follow-on to one of your last comments here. It seems as though your overall tone is directionally positive and I guess I'm just wanting some confirmation that you think, even at current oil prices, if they were to stay flat that you are expecting your revenues to continue to move up over the course of 2018. Is that a fair qualitative assessment of what you're thinking?

Gary Kolstad

Yeah. Sure. So we recently did a multi-year look forward for our board and walk through that and everything and made sure that they understood the strategy we’re taking and everything and I think, there's one important thing to think about here. Back in 2014, what we call base ceramic, it was about 85% of our business. And here this year, we're going to grow from 2016 to 2017, so far this year, we've grown 74% and base ceramic this year will probably be 30% of our business. So we're growing the company nicely, even though base ceramic is kind of flattish. Having said that, we expect in the fourth quarter for base ceramic to be up. And so we watch and wait, but we're building a company that doesn't depend so much on base ceramic and granted we were kind of the pioneers of this 38 years ago, but we're transforming the company.

So -- and we love technology, we're developing technology in oil field and a lot of the lessons we learn there is helping us out in the industrial world and we have some of the best -- well, we have the best people in the world that understands ceramic pellets or ceramic proppant. So, it's exciting that way and we're -- we don't mind being in the sand business, we want to sell our clients what they want and tell them what they need, right. So we're always in the business of trying to improve production and recovery and in the industrial world, we help clients improve their performance and their quality of products and I get really excited when I see that we take the lessons learned in oil field and apply it to a new product in industrial. And then just overall, once again, like I told Stephen is that we're – we’ve kind of set some goals out there on what our company percentage of revenue will come from industrial. So that mitigates this crazy cyclical business called the oil field. We're not -- any form or fashion lessening our focus on oil field, we're just adding.

Bill Dezellem

And then I would like to talk a moment about strategy and is the higher level of demand that you are seeing for that business in anyway a function of the operators cutting their staff and their internal expertise during the downturn. And now that we’re kind of on the other side starting up, they just need external expertise to help them.

Gary Kolstad

Well, that's certainly part of it. I don't know, but in StrataGen, we have people that, there's kind of office StrataGen folks and field StrataGen folks and we help clients in design, we will do extremely technical projects for them, involving reservoir, what parameters make wells produce, et cetera and we also sit on well sites to help clients with the whole execution of the job. So you're right on the latter, on the field consulting, a lot of that's driven by the fact that we really got in the oil and gas industry here in ’15 and ’16. So we do benefit from that, but those folks are also some of the most technical people and they use FRACPRO, they're experts on that and we really have a good group and we've got some world class stimulation people, right, we have some of the best in the business that can help with a lot of this design. So it's a combination of both of those and I don't know what percentage you'd want to put on there, but you are correct, a lot of that's due at the industry.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from John Watson with Simmons & Company.

John Watson

A quick one on Q4 if I may. It sounds like the incentivized sales or EBITDA by 3 million to 4 million. So does that mean we should expect an EBITDA loss of 9 million to 10 million at most in Q4 or maybe said another way, is the expectation still for 40% EBITDA incrementals in the second half?

Gary Kolstad

That's right, John. I would say, as we discussed at making a decision on whether or not to cut these incentivized sales, the primary driver was cash generation. If you take those into consideration, we still feel that we would be at or maybe even above that 40% increment first half to second half.

Ernesto Bautista

I think we should also add to it, wasn't just the fact that there's another benefit here with this product sitting in a warehouse that was costing us a lot of money. So we're also reducing down future obligations by cleaning out the warehouse, let's say, and it also was -- what we developed, right, KRYPTOSPHERE LD replaces intermediate density proppant and it’s not obvious you should ever use intermediate density proppant anymore given the volume benefit of KRYPTOSPHERE LD. So, some of these cases, we're reducing down intermediate strength stuff, because intermediate density, just because we have a much better product out there now for the clients.

John Watson

And then on the sand expansion, I was hoping for a little more color on the strategy there. You have 750,000 tons at Marshfield and then it sounds like another 600,000 tons coming, can you talk about what that expansion means and what the strategy is for the sand business moving forward.

Gary Kolstad

Yeah. We are – definitely, we use that word asset light. We feel we don't necessarily have to own assets since there's a lot of people that own assets and produce sand. So we leverage the strengths that we have, which is technical, marketing and selling force and distribution skills and client contacts. So obviously, we're selling in levels that exceed Marshfield’s capacity and this new project will be similar. It'll be an asset light project where the marketing arm, the distribution arm and the client arm and so you'll see us pursue that and we did mention it's Northern White, not in the Permian either.

John Watson

And then one more for me, on last quarter's call, we talked about the potential for KRYPTOSPHERE HD wells in the second half, were any of this completed in Q3 and can you give any color on expectations for Q4?

Gary Kolstad

Yeah. There are wells in Q3 and one of the reasons we kind of said that Q4 would be better is that, yeah, we have been taking place some Q4 as well.

Operator

And our next question comes from Al Shams with American Capital Partners.

Al Shams

In view of the losses that we've sustained over the last few years, are we able to amend tax returns and get cash refund from the federal government?

Gary Kolstad

Yeah. We've already taken advantage of that particular situation. At this point in time, any losses would be carry forwards. We've already carried back all we could. So, obviously, we look forward to the time where we're paying zero tax and the benefit will come from the carryforward.

Al Shams

What did you realize in carrybacks and cash received from the carrybacks?

Gary Kolstad

We realized slightly over $37 million in tax benefit.

Al Shams

And of course that's reflected on the balance sheet now.

Gary Kolstad

That's correct.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is a follow up from Bill Dezellem with Titan Capital Management.

Bill Dezellem

First of all, the hurricane, what impact, if any, did they have in the Gulf of Mexico on you in terms of delays in well completions.

Gary Kolstad

It did move one job from Q3, delayed them some. So some of these big jobs are pretty complex. Some take a long time, both the loading and the pumping and all that stuff. So I think we kind of believe that we kind of rolled one over into Q4 because of that. But that stuff happens right. So we don't like to spend too much time on weather issues or that type stuff because this always happens in the oil field.

Bill Dezellem

And then one thing that I'm just going to admit I don't understand is the products sitting in the warehouse that you jettisoned. You mentioned that was costing you a lot of money. So excuse my ignorance here. It seems as though just a building where you have products sitting inside, there's not a lot of costs to a cement floor and some sheet metal walls and roof. I’m probably over simplifying, but help me understand please?

Gary Kolstad

There is a cost to it when you're leasing it. So this was a non-owned building and yeah, you'd be surprised at what these things can cost you. So it just made a lot of sense for us and plus like I said, that's an intermediate density ceramic, which there's not much need for in the oil and gas industry when you have KRYPTOSPHERE LD.

Bill Dezellem

And then finally, you did have a decrease in your plant slowing and idle capacity expenses and yet, I didn't get the impression that you were producing a lot more in the quarter. Maybe that's just an incorrect perception, but can you talk about what led to that decrease in those expenses please?

Ernesto Bautista

Yeah. It’s going to depend on what we're producing, not just -- so it's a product mix dependent, not just, unfortunate, it’s not just a simple formula. And so if we're producing a higher cost product and maybe at a lower volume, but we can absorb cost into that product, then you're not going to see as high soiling and idling cost. It's driven by a production mix ultimately.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Kolstad for any closing remarks.

Gary Kolstad

Well, thanks everybody for joining us this morning. I’m excited about the future. The downturn had been pretty long and challenging, but we believe the toughest times are behind us and we're focusing on executing our transformation strategy, create a more diversified technology company. I think you're seeing those efforts progressing and we think we're going to try and be cash neutral in Q4 and we're targeting positive EBITDA in 2018 and for the fourth quarter, we expect sequential increases in both revenue and operating cash. Our oilfield business look good on a relative basis and we expect our ceramic technology and base ceramic volumes to increase sequentially. And finally, I'd like to thank our folks at CARBO because they've really done a heck of a job here working through this and supporting the transformation we're going through as we build an enduring company for the future. Thank you all and see you next quarter.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

