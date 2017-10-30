E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club 17-6: 'Til Debt Do Us Part

Most companies continue to benefit from the "easy money" debt issuances in the 2012-14 time frame, which come due beginning in 2020 and must be considered by banks beginning in 2018.

Snap! That sound, familiar to long-time traders/investors, is the sound of a trap being sprung on E&P stock investors in October after a nice trading rally in September. Through October 24, stocks in the BOTB Club were down an average of (14%), essentially negating September's gains.

The numbers that follow were obtained by me from public sources, including the sec.gov and individual company websites. Readers should conduct their own review and analysis before deciding to take a position in any of the BOTB Club stocks, and no recommendations are made by me.

Stock Market Environment

As I said in my previous article, "#17-5: Headed For A Big Fall," a distinguishing characteristic of a short-term, traders' rally is its inability to break through previous levels of resistance, such as significant moving averages. Noting that September's rally had brought BOTB Club stocks close to their 200 and/or 90 day moving averages, the risk was that traders locked in profits at those points and sent the stocks lower - which describes October's action to a "T."

The technical patterns traders look for are illustrated in the updated chart of the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The group broke out above its long-term trend line in early September, and traders jumped on board the rally, pushing it up >15%. From there, it tried to hold levels near the moving averages, failing and rolling back over in October. To traders, the next important support level is the 90/50 day moving averages being tested now. Below them, the August/September lows are the next support, to see if stocks can hold there and create a bottom which has been adequately "tested." If not, then the stocks move lower still.

I equate this action, which investors who follow E&P stocks have seen far too many times over the past 3 years, to a mousetrap (often a "value trap" in market parlance), with the irresistible urge to get that "cheese" - i.e., to pick a bottom in the stocks and achieve great profits. Call it FOMO (fear of missing out). Condolences to any readers who ended up being in the (value) trap when it got sprung; it is definitely a disheartening feeling.

I will not bother to update the stock performance of the entire BOTB Club in this article since October is not yet done. I will follow up after earnings releases are completed. However, I will repeat cautions I expressed in my previous article about the possibility that tax loss selling for mutual funds may be a possible cause of declines ahead of their October 31 year-ends, and other factors such as earnings releases, borrowing base reviews, and OPEC meetings may still not be enough to prevent further tax loss selling by those who have December 31 year-ends. Let's face it, anybody who needs to offset gains from elsewhere in the market may use E&P stocks' losses as an offset, so the market needs something else to generate a longer-lasting rally in E&P stocks.

Debt

As if BOTB Club stock performance was not depressing enough (to longs, anyway), this article's main purpose is to provide more detailed information on companies' debt positions than was provided in another recent four-part article, "#17-4: From 'Buy Buy Buy' To 'Bye Bye Bye'."

The chart below details, for each company, (1) their current borrowing base and amount drawn (excluding letters of credit issued) - lines 1-2; (2) restrictive covenants and maturity date - lines 6-12; (3) debt maturities by year (with years in which secured debt comes due highlighted in yellow) - lines 14-24; and (4) calculations which show illustrative levels for asset values necessary to refinance their debt at the next maturity date, both at a "healthy" level (30% of reserve/SEC values) and at a "max" level (60% of reserve/SEC values) that would leave borrowers still on the edge of being considered a substandard credit for banking purposes - lines 26-40. Again, "top" ratings are highlighted in green, "bottom" ratings in red.

Using Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) as an example, its most recent debt was $669 million, all unsecured. Assuming NAV = 125% of SEC value (a rough estimate of the pricing improvement since year-end) and assuming a maximum advance rate of 60% of NAV, it would need an NAV of $1.1 B (line 30) at refinance time vs. a current NAV of $411 million (line 31) NAV would have to be 271% of its current value (line 32) to reach that target. A "healthy" debt to NAV coverage of 30% would require an NAV of $2.2 B (line 26), or 542% of current NAV (line 28). Of course, in Bill Barrett's case, and likely in others', reserve increases may also contribute to improvements in these ratios, although the impact of additional capex to accomplish those increases has to be factored in as well.

Another limiting factor in banks' determination of borrowing bases is cash flow. Banks must be able to show debt being repaid within 50% of the economic reserve life of the borrower's properties. Using 4-5 times current cash flow as a rough approximation of debt limits that might be imposed, BBG should be generating between $134 million (line 39) and $167 million (line 37). Those figures are 192-240% of current levels, lines 40 and 38, respectively. And, so it goes for all the other companies in the BOTB Club, with top metrics shown in green and bottom metrics in yellow.

One thing that continues to jump off the page (to me, anyway) is that, while bank debt is only $5 B for the entire BOTB Club, the total debt of the group is $34 B. A healthy portion of that comes due in 2020-2022. That "wall of debt" does not fit within current borrowing base availability, which means that other sources (i.e., debt or equity) will need to be utilized, and they are not available to most companies currently. Even if they were, the traditional asset coverage figures shown illustrate how far those values will have to increase to form the basis of a refinance; E&P cos. have traditionally been required to maintain equity is the 40-70% range depicted (with debt of 30-60%), so the easy money debt financings provided in the 2012-2014 period when prices and asset values were much higher are not likely to be refinanced in full unless prices move substantially higher.

The companies whose debt is highlighted in green have the least increase to achieve a "normal" asset coverage, while those highlighted in red have the furthest to go. Few companies are in what might be considered the "safe" range at the present time (Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF)), while five companies need asset values 6X their current value to achieve adequate coverage even the max advance level (EP Energy (NYSE:EPE), Exco (OTCPK:EXCOF), Petroquest (NYSE:PQ), and Rex (NASDAQ:REXX)).

The data is being provided ahead of Q3 earnings releases to put companies' results into context, particularly in light of any discussions about changes in borrowing bases or covenants, or "alternative capital" options. Obviously, prices today are higher than they were at year-end '16, so SEC prices (or futures strip prices used for bank purposes) will be higher, but the magnitude of the future price increases required to meet standard loan criteria for new loans is daunting.

Haynes & Boone publishes a survey for each borrowing base cycle, and for Fall '17, approximately 25% of borrowers expect their borrowing bases to be reduced (while their banks expect a lower percentage), The total change falls in the +/- 10% range, and the thing that many investors fail to remember is that, while prices are higher than their lows in the $40s, they are lower than prices that were in effect when the banks reviewed borrowing bases in the spring '17. Still, I expect few significant changes now, but a tightening up into '18 that may be much different if prices have not increased by that time.

The maturity date for the bank credit facility is usually a moving number. On typical credits it is a rolling two years from the current year, and that date is moved back in connection with subsequent reviews, either annually or semi-annually. While an automatic roll-forward is easy to project, another way that banks can signal to a client that it needs to find someone else to continue to finance operations is for that date not to be extended. There are at least a few companies with 2018 maturities that need to get amendments or face a "drop-dead" date in short order.

The two-year period before maturity is also key in determining what the borrowing base will be. OCC (Treasury) guidelines state that banks must consider all payments that fall within the period before bank debt maturity in determining the borrowing base, and once unsecured debt is 2 years or less in the future (i.e., November 2019 currently) the borrowers may find their borrowing base shrink or evaporate if it is substantial enough to use up or exceed its bank availability. From the banks' standpoint, they realize that they may be called on to repay those amounts if no other capital sources for the borrower have appeared in the interim, so they need to create that room before the repayment is due. Of course, if the capital markets permit a refinance in the interim, which most companies will pursue, then the borrowing base will no longer have to leave room for that debt that was due prior to its own maturity.

Guidance and Profitability

The lower part of the chart (lines 128-138) contains a summary of companies' profitability on a $/boe basis for the 6 months ended June 30, and was taken from the #17-4 article (with natural gas converted at a 6:1 ratio of mcf/bbl). Companies will almost always update their guidance for the year with the quarterly results release, but that guidance is often only about production and lease costs, not revenues or G&A/other corporate costs … or DD&A. The chart gives a better picture of profitability than does management's guidance.

For these purposes, DD&A is an interesting line item to follow. If you look carefully, you will note that many companies that show "profitability" and/or cash margins that exceed their costs utilize Full Cost accounting. Because those companies have taken larger impairment charges in previous periods, their DD&A charges are less, and therefore their profitability greater, than their Successful Efforts counterparts. I cannot tell you how many articles and studies I have seen this year that tout improved profitability that do not mention the accounting method or the fact that impairments have had such a dramatic impact. While DD&A will typically be, ignored or dismissed by management in their quarterly releases (because such costs have already been paid), that is misleading in the case of companies that have borrowed for capex purposes and still have that debt on their balance sheet; for those companies the costs may actually not have come due yet. Investors should watch for estimates of finding costs going forward as perhaps a better representation of net cash generated than previous costs/DD&A would be.

A further review will be published after the Q3 earnings report season concludes, but at this point I expect companies to report, at best, figures in line with previously furnished guidance (and results/boe comparable to the chart numbers above). Hurricanes have impacted Q3 production, so while not an ongoing issue, some companies may fall short of their quarterly estimates. More interesting, though, will be to watch for specific references or hidden clues to determine what capex and production estimates for Q4 and for 2018 will be. Usually, future year's numbers (i.e., for 2018 now) would not be publicized until later this year or early in 2018 itself.

Conclusion

The debt figures shown in the chart in this article show how far companies still need to travel before they are solid refinance candidates, although each company has its own unique debt profile and maturity schedule. Absent a recovery in the capital markets, the wall of debt with maturities scheduled beginning in 2020 (and therefore on borrowing base radars two years earlier, beginning in 2018), is daunting. Put simply, the capital markets' easy money debt financings in 2012-14 have yet to come due, and the amount companies "should" be able to borrow based on lower asset values and cash flow estimates is far less than what many currently owe. Equity infusions would help solve the problem at least in part, but those markets are currently even tighter than the debt markets. So, the potential "death march" of companies to that wall of debt continues, with major increases in price and/or cash flow required to avoid more pain for investors who are not nimble enough to trade around those events.

