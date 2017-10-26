CVR Refining Earnings Forecast For Q3 2017

I also provide a preliminary forecast for CVRR 4th quarter earnings, which if achieved, will enable the company to have very solid financial metrics.

CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) will release its earnings results for 3rd quarter 2017 on November 1st, 2017. I anticipate that CVRR will beat the average analyst estimates both for 3rd and 4th quarter. My estimates for earnings and other key metrics are listed below.

Discussion of Results

I anticipate a sizable beat of $0.24 for CVRR on its Q3 earnings. If so, then it is possible that CVRR will also declare its first distribution since 2015. Some of the earnings beat may be due to a non-cash favorable FIFO impact. CVRR accounts for its inventory on a first-in, first-out basis, which tends to result in favorable earnings impacts in a rising petroleum market, and unfavorable earnings impacts in a declining one. Non-cash FIFO impacts are removed when calculating EBITDA. If my earnings target is achieved, and the stock price remains at $10.40, then CVRR's trailing 12 month P/E ratio will be near 11.0 when earnings are reported. If the share price remains constant, and CVRR achieves my earnings target for the 4th quarter, then the ttm P/E ratio will be under 8.0. As a limited partnership, CVRR does not record an income tax expense, so investors might keep this in mind when comparing P/E ratios with other firms. While many investors will focus on the P/E ratio, I consider CVRR to be more appropriately valued on the basis of its Enterprise Value / EBITDA ratio. I am forecasting CVRR's EV/EBITDA ratio to improve to 4.6 for the third quarter, and further improve to 3.5 when 4th quarter earnings are reported. A lower EV / EBITDA ratio suggests that the company has a favorable valuation. In simple terms, the inverse of the EV/EBITDA ratio is a proxy for un-leveraged pre-tax cashflow. An EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.5 suggests that the enterprise earns a 29% un-leveraged, pre-tax return (1 divided by 3.5).

Other Comments

If CVRR achieves my targets, then I expect that they will declare a dividend for this quarter, perhaps in the range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share. The dividend will depend upon CVRR's management of, and expectation for, meeting its biofuel blending obligations. The EPA recently issued guidance that they would consider reducing some of the explicit or implied mandates for biofuels blending. Biofuels blending has been a thorn in CVRR's side for several years. CVRR rallied a bit on the news, and just last week, the EPA seemed to indicate that they are back-tracking on their plans to reduce the biofuel mandates. The financial obligation of the biofuel blending credits remains a key risk issue for CVRR. CVRR is a master limited partnership that pays distributions to its members, rather than dividends to its corporate owners. This distinction is complex, and any interested investor should consider consulting with a tax advisor on this complexity. While I consider CVRR to be under-valued based upon my forecast for its EBITDA (and resumption of its dividend), it may have some room to pull-back on a technical basis If CVRR falls below the $10.40 level, it might find support near $9.65/share.

Discussion of Assumptions

CVRR benchmarks its refining margins against the NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread, which averaged $20.60 for the third quarter. CVRR has an extensive crude oil gathering network, including storage and pipeline capacity out of Cushing, OK, which provides the benchmark price for the NYMEX WTI contract. In addition, CVRR has the ability to access crude oil priced in less-expensive mid-continent markets. While CVRR has a good fundamental position for acquiring crude oil, I have no way of knowing whether they have been able to out-perform or under-perform their benchmark refining margin index. CVRR's RIN expense was reported to be near $100 million through Q2, and they forecast a total 2017 RIN expense of $200 to $250 million in their last conference call. My current projections include a RIN expense of $132 million for Q3 and Q4. If CVRR's actual RIN expense differs greatly from my current assumption, this could substantially change my forecast. Looking at the graph below, we can see that CVRR share prices have historically had a lot of correlation with the average refining crack spread. If the crack spread remains near $20/barrel, then the shares of CVRR will likely rise in value.

