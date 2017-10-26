L3 Technologies (LLL) CEO Michael Strianese on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mahmoud Siddig – InfraSource Services, Inc.

Michael Strianese – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Kubasik – President and Chief Operating Officer

Ralph D'Ambrosio – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George Shapiro – Shapiro Research

Cai von Rumohr – Cowen and Company

Richard Safran – Buckingham Research

Myles Walton – Deutsche Bank

Seth Seifman – JPMorgan

Carter Copeland – Melius Research

Noah Poponak – Goldman Sachs

Peter Arment – Robert W. Baird

Sheila Kahyaoglu – Jefferies

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mahmoud Siddig. Please go ahead.

Mahmoud Siddig

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for L3's 2017 third quarter earnings conference call. With me are Michael Strianese, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Kubasik, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ralph D'Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After their formal remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Please note that during this call, management will reiterate forward-looking statements that were made in the press release issued this morning. Please refer to this press release as well as the company's SEC filings for a more detailed description of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please also note that this call is simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Strianese. Mike, please go ahead.

Michael Strianese

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Since 2016, Chris, Ralph, and I have developed and executed a strategy of disciplined growth and charted a long term vision for L3. We are focused on increasing organic growth, making key acquisitions to strengthen our business, improving operating efficiencies, and continuing our track record of performance. As we announced in our third quarter earnings release this morning, we had a 1.18x book-to-bill ratio; one of the highest in our history.

Orders grew at 16%, sales grew by 6%. Adjusted EPS was a solid $1.96 per share. We are pleased with these results which reflect the hard work of our employees around the world and we thank them for their efforts. We are constantly looking for new and better ways to innovate as we want our portfolio to meet the ever changing environment. And we are entering new business areas where we can establish leading positions and bundle our capabilities to offer complete solutions to our customers as a prime and emerging area such as unmanned undersea vehicles.

The CEO transition is progressing smoothly. Chris and I continue to work closely through the end of the year before he takes the reins on January 1. So now let's review our markets. First of all, defense remains L3's core business. We are advocates for steady, predictable DoD budgets is what our industry needs. We will see what comes out of the ongoing budget discussions. We remain optimistic. We expect this will include additional funding. We will continue to focus on readiness, new platform, and recapitalization of existing platforms. There is no shortage of security threats and our adversaries have been gaining ground over the past decade.

Something more than year-to-year funding will enable the industrial base to plan better, invest, and deliver for the DoD. L3's comprehensive capabilities in areas such as ISR, protected communications, precision guided munitions, sensor systems, night vision as well as space and classified programs position us to provide technologies and expertise to support growing readiness in global special operations markets.

We will continue to pursue prime contract or opportunities and team with strong partners to bring the best possible offerings to our military customers while investing in the longer term. Our commercial aviation solutions business includes our industry leading cadet pilot training businesses as well as our state-of-the-art avionics business including in-flight voice and data recorders with navigation system, all of which work closely and coordinate with our air force security business.

Our total systems approach leverages synergies to provide customers with affordable and innovative solutions, including power by the aero commercial flight training. We are making key investments and working with airlines around the world to ensure that they have a steady pipeline to qualified pilots to address their requirements. Keeping our air travelers and airport safe is a growing business for L3 where we continue to deliver innovations in checkpoint and cabin baggage screening for any explosive trace detection technology designed to expedite checking in process and keep traveling public safe.

Our [indiscernible] aviation security is a global priority and we are focused on developing ways to deliver more value with total system solutions and analytics to provide to overall operations.

I'll now turn it over to Chris for review of our operations.

Christopher Kubasik

Okay. Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Let me first thanks Mike for his support in the past two years. As the next CEO, I will continue to work with our business leaders to executive our business and growth strategy which includes optimizing R&D, fostering the culture of continuous improvement and enhancing our business development projects. We are focused on increasing our organic growth rate and we are seeing results across three of our core segment as evidenced by a strong book-to-bill ratio.

We continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that are a good fits strategically and to be integrated into our existing operations. We are investing in growth areas where we can capitalize on new technologies to hiking our competitive advantages. We completed two smaller acquisitions in the third quarter, Doss Aviation and Adaptive Methods. L3 Doss Aviation is the sole provider of a initial flight training to the U.S. Air force. Integrating this business with our link operation will better position us to support our domestic and international customers' growing demand for trained military pilot.

L3 Adaptive Methods strengthens our position with a pioneering UUV autonomy technology and a systems engineering capability that enhances our prime contractor position in the dynamic and growing undersea market. It also increases our access to total U.S. classified market. Coupled with our two other undersea acquisitions, we are increasingly positioning L3 to longer term growth in this area.

It's our understanding that the DoD plan to invest as much as $3 billion in the undersea system over the coming years. Let us now turn to operations and allow me to give you an update. Across the entire enterprise, we are undertaking numerous restructuring actions to increase L3 efficiency and productivity and spending significant amount to accomplish those actions in the near term so that we and our customers benefit in the long term.

So let me summarize the more significant restructuring actions we are taking in each segments. You might recall that we are in the midst of consolidating two traveling wave tubes businesses in communication systems. We began this work in the second quarter of 2016, and it will be completed by the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, we used the gain from a property sale to offset these restructuring costs.

In Electronic Systems, we are consolidating our three avionics businesses into a single division. Also, we are consolidating our power management businesses combining six divisions into two. We are also relocating a unit of our cadet training business, which focuses on ab initio training from Arizona to Florida to combine operations and offer more resources to a larger student base. And in Sensor Systems, we are combining several facilities, and we are also evaluating additional business unit consolidation.

In aerospace, during the third quarter, we organizationally combined the Greenville and Waco operations, and headcount has been reduced by over 700 people. Additionally, we recently concluded a strategic review of Vertex Aerospace, and have decided to initiate a sale process. While Vertex is a strong player in the maintenance and logistics support market with good prospects, we are focusing our resources on higher value-add and more profitable business.

In the aggregate across our four segments, we incurred $34 million of severance and restructuring expenses during the third quarter, brining the year-to-date total to $60 million. Our total job reductions for the year are approximately 1,000 employees. With these actions we are resizing our businesses to improve their competitive position and enhancing our outlook for growth. In addition to our restructuring actions, we are building common processes and functions that will increase collaboration and knowledge sharing to generate new growth and cross selling opportunities.

For example, while L3 is positioning itself as a prime integrator in the undersea market, we have also added [technical difficulty] communications capabilities in this area. L3, as a subcontractor, will design next generation communications, mission planning, autonomy, navigation and cybersecurity capabilities for the U.S. Navy's extra large unmanned undersea vehicle, known as Orca. This is a terrific example of our marketing a solution to the customer as one L3. And we look forward to sharing more examples of how we are bundling capabilities to find the value chain.

In our international business, while we are expanding our base, we are listening to and connecting with our customers and aggressively pursuing opportunities in key markets. Next week I'll be heading to Asia with several of our segment leaders to discuss the capabilities we offer across the company to existing and potential customers in that region. And we're planning a similar trip to the Middle East in the New Year. We have a lot to offer internationally, and we want to ensure the message gets delivered at the right level. Ultimately, this is all part of our effort to build a best-in-class operating enterprise which has been one of my primary goals for L3 as we become more focused, stronger, and a more profitable company.

Before discussing contract wins for the quarter, I want to briefly touch on the Fort Rucker loss. We filed a protest with the GAO in relation to the award, and the outcome of this protest is unrelated to our decision to divest Vertex.

Let me now turn to new business and some operational highlights. Starting with Electronic, our aviation security business continues to receive new orders in the global market. We've recently received orders for 25 of our new ClearScan systems with an option for up to 30 more. This new system will allow passengers to more efficiently move through security checkpoints. We deployed our 2000th ProVision advanced passenger screening system to Atatürk Airport, in Istanbul. ProVision is the industry's leading solution for safe and efficient advanced personnel screening. We recently delivered explosive trace detection to the airlines and airports worldwide to meet TSA security requirements for U.S.-bound flights.

Also our CTS pilot training business will provide China's Sichuan Airlines with an A330 full flight simulator brining the total orders for the year to 14 simulators. And we will provide simulator time to our long-time customer easy jack at our new L3 London training center.

Moving to Aerospace Systems, which continues to be our most challenging business, we're not satisfied with the growth rate or the profitability. We talk about the recent actions and this will continue to be an intense focus area for me and my team. Turning to the brighter side, the final resolution to the Compass Call recap protest at the end of August has cleared the way for L3 to proceed with this important effort. Our aircraft recommendation was accepted by the U.S. Air Force, and we received an approximately $150 million contract for the first aircraft.

On the Kenyan Longsword pursuit, last month the GAO released a report upholding our long-standing position that the transaction is consistent with the standard FMS process. We appreciate the GAO's thoughtful analysis in reaching their decision. We mentioned last quarter that we successfully delivered the third and final Rivet Joint aircraft to the U.K. RAF under the Airseeker program. Taken together, the U.K. and the U.S. air force fleet form a combined force of 20 aircraft, and we will perform future baseline enhancements on this fleet. And for the U.S. Coastguard we delivered the first of 12 HC-130Js with the next generation Minotaur mission system suite for improving long-range surveillance capabilities.

Let's move on to Communication Systems. We received nearly $100 million in production orders, and an IDE key contract valued at $250 million in support of the [technical difficulty] program. [Indiscernible] enables communications and data seaming between manned and unmanned aircraft, which is a transformational new capability for army aviation. We are supplying Hawkeye III Lite VSAT to the U.S. Air National Guard which will provide them access to the wideband global SATCOM satellite network. And continuing a long-standing role of the ISR integrator for the Coast Guard's fast response cutter, we received a contract to provide integrated C4ISR systems for the next six cutters.

And finally in Sensor Systems, our MX series EO/IR imaging system continue to be the gold standard for military and airborne law enforcement customers around the world, with more than 300 million in orders year-to-date. At Warrior Sensor Systems we received a $150 million contract to provide specialty night vision equipment to a Middle East ally. We also delivered more than 900 aiming lasers, along with the follow-on orders in the U.S. Army for our precision targeting system.

To increase future growth we are investing in several areas in the next few years through a combination of acquisitions, joint ventures, and increased R&D to enter new markets and expand our existing markets. Our increased R&D and new business investment will allow us to climb the value chain in selected areas with more expansive subsystem offerings.

Let me turn it over to Ralph, and he'll take you through our financial performance and outlook.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Thanks Chris. I'll review some details about the third quarter results and our 2017 guidance update. Overviewing the third quarter, again solid results excluding the Vertex goodwill impairment charge, with sales increasing 6%, margin expanding 80 basis points, operating income increasing 16%, and diluted earnings per share growing 4%; we also had strong orders and free cash flow. The goodwill impairment charge was $187 million or $1.57 per share. We had that risk coming into the third quarter, and we previously explained that it would be triggered if we lost the Fort Rucker re-competition. My comments on the third quarter and the guidance update exclude the Vertex goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter was $1.96, and modestly ahead of our expectations primarily due to lower taxes. Also favorable contract performance offset the $15 million of severance expenses that we incurred in Aerospace Systems. Sales grew 6% to $2.646 billion with 4% organic growth. Sales were strong in Electronic Systems and Communication Systems, each growing 7% organically. Electronic sales increased to 13% with acquisition. Areas driving organic growth included aircraft flight simulators, naval power equipment, UAV communications, tactical terminals, and classified work.

Aerospace systems sales are in line with outlook. Sales were softer in sensor systems which only grew 1% organically and that was due to letter of credit delays for [indiscernible] night vision equipment on international contracts which caused about 25 million of sales to slip in the fourth quarter. Third quarter adjusted operating margin was 9.4%. And it was affected by restructuring and severance charges of 34 million which lowered margin 130 basis points.

Communication systems margin was 7.8% and excluding the 15 million in traveling wave tube business consolidation expenses, it would have been 10.6%, on-track with our 2017 margin estimate. Aerospace margin was 5.6%. And it would have been 7% without the 15 million of severance expenses there. During the second quarter earnings call, Chris commented that we will look at streamlining aerospace system.

Chris just covered those structuring actions and to provide further clarity most of the restructuring reduces the workforce in the aircraft system sector [technical difficulty] business space and consolidate it into ISR systems. We renamed combined sectors mission integration. While our third quarter results were negatively impacted by restructuring charges, these actions will strengthen and improve our future business performance.

Free cash flow was robust to 262 million. As Mike said, orders were very healthy at 3.1 billion, increasing 16% of last year's third quarter and resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.18 in the third quarter and 1.06 for the last 12 months. Our orders performance is encouraging given the upgrades that we have made across the company. Moving on to our 2017 guidance update, we increased our EPS midpoint by $0.10 to $8.85 which is growing 8% over 2016.

The increase is driven by lower taxes and high interest income, additionally the favorable contract performance that we had in sensors and electronics is absorbing the third quarter restructuring charges of 15 million aerospace systems. Consolidated sales guidance remains 10.9 billion at the midpoint which will increase 4% over 2016 with 2% organic growth.

We maintain all of our segment guidance ranges for sales. In terms of end market sales, we increased estimate U.S. government growth to 4%. We also raised commercial growth to 5% organically and 16% with acquisitions. And we lowered estimated international sales to organic decline of 7% and that's primarily due to new business delays that we're experiencing in aerospace systems. Aerospace still has several financial business pursuits that influx and their outcome will impact the segment's 2018 sales growth.

We expect consolidating operating margin of 10.3% and are updating -- margin guidance midpoint at 13.4% for electronics and sensors, 10.7 for communications, and 6.5% for aerospace. We raised margin for electronics and sensors and lowered it for aerospace. We maintained our free cash flow estimate of 875 million and we are working to exceed it. Regard to capital after paying dividend, we continue to favor acquisitions. During the third quarter, we invested 100 million to acquire two businesses bringing our year-to-date acquisition investment to 291 million for five businesses.

We repurchased 65 million of stock during the quarter and 91 million year-to-date. For the fourth quarter, we have $230 million for combined acquisitions and share repurchases. After which we expect to end the year with a cash balance of about $160 million. Looking at 2017 fourth quarter, we expect sales between 2.8 and 2.9 billion, which will calculate to about negative 6% organic growth.

Operating margin, we expect to be in the high 10% range with total earnings per share of 225 at the midpoint of our guidance and free cash flow just under $300 million. Finally, to conclude my financial review, we had a solid third quarter. We remain focused on continuously improving our performance. In 2017, we are growing orders, sales, and overall profit metrics before the Vertex goodwill impairment charge.

We are also executing a discipline approach in capital deployment strategies. We will provide our initial 2018 guidance at our Annual Investor Day on Tuesday, December 5, New York City. We look forward to seeing you then. Thank you. We'll now begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of George Shapiro with Shapiro Research.

George Shapiro

Good morning.

Michael Strianese

Good morning, George.

George Shapiro

I was wondering what restructuring looks like in the fourth quarter. And then, Chris, you were saying that some of it will be done early next year. What does it look like for next year? Or, do we assume we are pretty much done?

Michael Strianese

So the only meaningful restructuring charge that we are anticipating in the fourth quarter is to continue consolidate the traveling wave tube businesses that we have in California. And we expect that we will incur about 8 or 9 million for that in the fourth quarter. And it will be a little more in the first quarter of 2018. And regarding the various consolidations that Chris commented on, particularly those in electronics system sector, we are going to have some severance charges next year but they are not going to be significant. I am expecting a few million dollars per quarter. So less restructuring that we have had this year.

George Shapiro

Okay. And then -- okay and then just one quick follow-up, are you going to start to report Vertex as a discontinued operation or you going to keep it until the final disposition occurs?

Michael Strianese

We're presently evaluating whether Vertex will qualify for discontinued operations. It looks like it will, but we'll have an update on that at the Investor Day on December 5, George.

George Shapiro

Okay. And then last, Ralph, the weak organic growth in the fourth quarter reflects the loss of days that we had greater days in Q1?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

That is the primary reason for the weaker organic growth. And essentially it accounts for all of the negative 6% organic growth. I also commented on the last call in July that we are going to have some tough sales comparisons in a few areas in the fourth quarter and that's accounted for the rest of it, George.

George Shapiro

Okay. Thanks. I'll let somebody else go.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Cai von Rumohr Cowen and Company.

Cai von Rumohr

Yes, thanks so much. So, Ralph, you had indicated 34 million of restructuring and severance in the third quarter. My recollection is that's a little bit higher than you had anticipated when you provided guidance, how much higher?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Okay, I commented on the two large elements of that 34 which was 50 million each -- in each of aerospace systems and communication systems. And communication systems 30 million of it was for the traveling the wave tube consolidation that we were doing for almost a year and a half now. So, that we expected. There was a couple of million to reduce some headcount in our commercial space business where we are seeing softness on the order side and also sales, and then, 50 million in aerospace systems.

If you recall, Chris said that we would take a look and streamline those operations in the third quarter and we did that. So that was not -- that 50 million was not contemplated in our outlook for the third quarter because we were just beginning to think about what need to be done in aerospace. And the rest of the charges which are about 4 million were mostly in electronic systems for the various consolidations that we are doing across that segment.

Michael Strianese

And I'll just chime in, Cai, that philosophically, you know, we're all in agreement here that sometimes you have to take some short-term charges such as restructuring of severance to position a company for a longer term growth and top [technical difficulty]. So we continue through president earlier this year taking a fresh look at the business and all that's collectively challenging our current operating models. We thought it was appropriate to make this restructuring. So I think we are pretty much through for now, but for half-a-month in the next six months and continued focus on growth.

Cai von Rumohr

Great. Just to recap, 15 million or aero, 2 million unexpected income, 4 million unexpected electronics, a little over 20 million was not in your guide for Q3?

Michael Strianese

I wouldn't characterize with electronic as unexpected. That's for the ongoing consolidations every year.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. Terrific, thanks so much.

Michael Strianese

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Safran with Buckingham Research.

Richard Safran

Michael, Chris, Ralph good morning. How are you?

Michael Strianese

Hi, Rich.

Christopher Kubasik

Hi.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Hi.

Richard Safran

So I heard. Ralph, I heard your opening comments about 2018 guidance and talking about that that at Investor Day. But last year you did provide preliminary 2018 outlook ahead of your December Investor Day. So I was first wondering if you cared a comment directionally on how you are looking at 2018 and give us a sense of how you are thinking about in the sales margin cash flow et cetera?

Christopher Kubasik

Hi, Rich. This is Chris. Let me make few a comments from my side and then I'll Ralph some opportunity to give more details. Communications and electronics are clearly showing [technical difficulty] I think we kind of indicated that, if that the system is growing in my comments I suggested that we will be increasing year-over-year targets to right servicing and keeping some of our R&D and new business, our expenditures, could we see some very interesting opportunities as well over the long-term, so as you think about on the three factors inside and some investments we are making and model and simulations so you can do some off analysis [technical difficulty] downward pressure on the margins. I know you are seeing that -- and I think we've been pretty of course right on the challenges that we have there out to protect; so the first step to get the management team as we rush in the room here, less distractive on that business and focused on our more core businesses and the weight of the results, combination is another way and we are pretty [technical difficulty] in some of our calls. So once again it's really we are growing [indiscernible] some of the challenges and maybe asking review. So a little more detail, just probably, I think [indiscernible].

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Sure, I'll definitely give that Chris. So I'll give an outline what management should look like and more details on our investment gains. So one of the top line given the launches of the army people contract and I think our foot walker, we competition, that's going to translate into our consolidated sales being somewhere about flat next year or two down 1% versus our 2017 guidance at $10.9 billion and that assumes that we will have [technical difficulty] through the first quarter of 2018 because our contract has been extended given the protest and have been filed on that or including our own protest. So if we take away the sales to plunge and obviously 12 and fourth worker. Our sales are expected to grow next year, so we see them growing somewhere between 4% and 5% and we are going to see a difference in the sales growth rate next year like we are seeing this year. Again, we are in average growth rate for electronics communication incentives will be somewhere between the 5% and 7% range and that will be offset the decline there or straight systems excluding wire connects somewhere between 1% or 2%.

In terms of operating margins, we expect margins to expand by 30 basis points versus 2017. That's mostly due to low pension expense, which I will come back to in a moment and at second level we expect margins in electrons and communications to stand by at least 30 basis points.

Aerospace will be up slightly due to lower pension expense and Sensor systems is going to be down probably in the 170 to 180 basis points range that's due to the incremental profit management that Chris just talked about that we make in that area mostly in high rank and it's approximately usually 30 million of expense compared to 2017 in that segment. The pension outlook that we presently see today at least will be updated for what? The discount rates are on [technical difficulty] every year on December 31. We see a pension expense fast and the cash declining about 36 million. Net share versus this year, most of that decline is an aerospace [technical difficulty] communication systems. Now the tax rate [technical difficulty] 27% and our share account will be flat to up 1%. And what happens with the for the cadence of our shipment purchases and our stock rates next year and that of course translates into earnings per share of somewhere and we did $75 to $9 range. So that's pretty much where he started and obviously we are going to work to do a lot better than that. That's what next year's outlook looks like as of today.

Richard Safran

Okay. Thanks for that. Just following, real quick here. So you had three big losses for this year, which is pretty unusual for L3 given your or stock or win rate. I want to know if you are sending Comm, where that you discovered here. This is the situation where you just be there on price or something like that? I'm trying to find out if there is a lesson learnt here for example may just focusing on higher rent services or something like that?

Christopher Kubasik

There is always obviously more taxes we say would be divesting and we have a strategy going back and fixing as we articulated and then we were going to keep up our tax and try to fix it and grow it and that was in terms of the [indiscernible] spend and the backlog was up for three [indiscernible] some of the -- to some degree as well, you didn't have a choice and I think we work reasonably well in getting the RFEs in best value most of the inner DTA both call it technically accessible.

Operator

Question comes from Myles Walton with Deutsche Bank.

Myles Walton

Thanks. Good morning.

Michael Strianese

Good morning.

Myles Walton

I was -- just want to reflected -- get a little bit of color on the contribution of Vertex and for records did seriously cash flow straight kind of thing conceptualize, but the headwind would be there and also Chris from a standpoint of disposition of the assets, it sounds like you see interest in that asset, do you think you will be able to offset the bulk of the dilution from the divestiture, half of the dilution from the divestiture to jump up with that? Thanks.

Michael Strianese

So, your first question, I'll take Myles, and so this year fourth record and obviously 12 generally combined sales of about 675 million. The more genes on network when you factor in the overhead cost kind of pensions that they absorb are in the 6% or 7% range. So we take that and then you reduce it for income taxes, which the marginal rate there is 37% that will tell us what the cash flow impact is, which you know, works out to around $20 million or so or there about.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Yes, relative to the dilution, I think we'll be able to offset at least half of this come down to the ultimate proceeds we have early meetings with our bankers over the next couple of weeks and we will be putting together a teaser hope we get something out before our investor conference and get a feel there but assuming we just take the proceeds and apply the share repo, I think that will have the most immediate impact into dilution or of course we talked pretty openly and candidly about our desire for acquisitions. So I think it is going to be significantly material sales on open core quick process and look forward to moving forward.

Myles Walton

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Seth Seifman with JPMorgan.

Seth Seifman

Thanks very much, good morning. I wonder if you could talk a little bit about the detection business, obviously it's been an area of investment for you guys with M&A down year-to-date sort of why is that and the prospects on?

Michael Strianese

Sure, hello, Seth. So what's been happening year-to-date in that business security detection systems is that we are seeing a lot of funding delays particularly states from TSA with respect to our various products examiner and provision and we just got some significant orders in the third quarter, so we're confident that we're going to grow our sales in that sector of business unit in 2018 and additionally, we've also seen slower order flow in the international market but again we see that picking up as we head into 2018.

Christopher Kubasik

Yes and just as a reminder Seth, we're painting the whole approach here and trying to provide integrated solutions versus the one-off product and in our meeting I think it is well received another quantum of strategy is we're meeting with major airlines and as you can imagine the airlines are highly motivated to have capacity to get security system quickly and efficiently. So we have some interesting innovative approach as working with airlines to put maybe some pressure on certainly effort to allow us to accelerate some opportunities.

So as Ralph said, I think '18 is going to be a good year, as Mike said this airport security is clearly focused on I think in all of our lifetime there will be more people find more airports with heightened security. So we were in the sweet spot of the market and expect some good success on the years to come.

Seth Seifman

Great, thanks. And then just as a quick follow up Ralph, on the cash flow for next year can we expect sort of 125% emerging is that something in that neighbourhood?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Yes and carefully is going to continue to trend but high degree of correlation with our operating income growth. So we expect that we're going to roll out when we come next year, so that we're also that will also mean that we'll grow free cash flow along with it.

Seth Seifman

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Gursky with Citi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning, it's [indiscernible] for Jason.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

You guys talked through restructuring cost, I was curious about the benefits of the restructuring and the 2018 times is very helpful by segment, but longer term is there a chance to really push margin deep and higher for example the Aero segment has been targeted 7 and 9%, can you exceed that over time perhaps?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So let me answer that question John, so the largest consolidation we done initially in terms of expenditures even though the restructuring cost of [indiscernible] property sale gain pertain to the drive away to consolidation and our communication systems segment and what we said there is once we complete the consolidation, we'll start to see annual savings of about $8 million on pre-tax basis.

With respect to the severance charge that we took in the third quarter, aerospace, I commented that a most of it was the resized business at the former aircraft systems sector which is mostly the business in Waco, Texas to deal with its lower business or sales volume. So that in of itself doesn't really translate into improved more than this but more cost avoidance if you will given the lower sales volume and the various garnering activities that we do elsewhere in the company mostly which is in electronic systems, we're going to continue to incur expenditures next year and once we get to 2019 we should start seeing some meaningful savings from those consolidations somewhere in the $10 million to $20 million range pretax at a minimum. So we definitely have some opportunity there especially once we get into 2019.

Christopher Kubasik

And just -- be much more competitive on our bids with the lower cost base, so that is going to help us fuel the top line which also had benefits for the bottom line profitability.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And just as a follow up when talking about something like $10 or $20 million of benefit on 2019 based on ES restructuring should think about is that what -- Chris, you think about that has net savings or gross savings that will go back and make you more competitive.

Christopher Kubasik

Net savings are goes to operating income.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carter Copeland with Melius Research.

Carter Copeland

Hey, good morning guys.

Michael Strianese

Good morning, Carter.

Carter Copeland

Just two questions one quick one on the investments and sensor systems in terms of the I red what's the kind of timeline you see for that turning into revenues and then the second one it is a bit bigger picture Chris that I wondered you can get a lot of elements here in terms of reaccelerating growth and trying to enhance the margin profile. And trying to do M&A but you commented as well about this you moving up the value chain to the greatest extent possible and I wondered if you might give us a little bit more color on that and really specifically how you do it. With L3 sort of decentralize structure is it do you focus that effort in a selected number of the use or how is L3 do you go tackle a problem like that.

Michael Strianese

Okay, well Carter good to hear from you. I'll take both questions. On center systems I would say of the end of 2020 timeframe that we would start to see noticeable pay offs from the investment as I mentioned 100C and F35 space would be that the three large areas were a majority of that $25 million to $30 million of additional R&D would be spend. As far as moving up the value chain we've spend a lot of time focusing on collaboration I think one of the things I've found in the two years here is the quality of their team and the technology is worldwide and the biggest challenge is allow everybody to know all the different capability.

So we've identified about nine or 10 specific initiatives that align with our customers, challengers or good buyers and we had cross functional team that are developing strategies. In each case we have at least three of the four segments working together. And this could be something like six gen aircraft or Service maritime opportunities. And then we had some success this year where we've works together and submitted in a fact a single L3 bid bundling together six or seven or eight divisions and kind of make it a fixed and getting more content.

So that's how we're doing it its increased communication we've invested in some software and other tools so people can easily accept to see everything that we have moving on and at corporate level which allows to connect with that. And that we'll getting good feedback from our customers as well because as you would imagine they're always looking for more competitions and I think we're right fully proceed and maybe more affordable, more agile and I'll say more innovative then some of our competitors in certain areas that's we've well received around the globe.

Carter Copeland

And just as a quick follow-up to that incentive, if you change the incentives at all that incentivize cross functional outcomes or how should think about that?

Michael Strianese

Absolutely in 2018 people will be dually incentivize for even more elaboration, more growth and more moving up the value chain and food chain whatever and however you are referred to it but yes.

Carter Copeland

Awesome thanks for the color.

Michael Strianese

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Noah Poponak with Goldman Sachs.

Noah Poponak

Hey good morning everyone.

Michael Strianese

Good morning.

Noah Poponak

I guess I wondered to be possible to Chris that you've given some kind of medium to long term targets and where you think you can take each of the segment operating margins. I wondered if you might just circle back through that because aerospace systems the question is what does that margin look like once you've done what you're doing from a restructuring perspective and then also without referred tax ES X restructuring was 15% in the quarter is that something achievable on a run rate basis long term. See us as kind of all over the places to see here where is that go and then sensors got this. This investment next year so how do we think about what happens beyond next year be great with 18 I guess being kind of a transition year in a lot of ways we great to frame your updated view on where the margins seem to go beyond that.

Christopher Kubasik

Absolutely let me start with electronic system as a reminder I think electronic sets our highest international content and also has our highest promotional aviation content which is the promotional pilot training behaving on it and the airport security in that section so I see that in the 13% to 14% range on margins file will having year-over-year top line growth.

So, I see that as probably in the near term having the highest margin, you right on communication systems and 17 to some degree in 18 is little bit of a transition year but I kind of see that in the low single digit say 11%, 12% and you have to recall lot of that as classified and lot of that is plus work. [Technical difficulty] So that kind of keeps us in that range. Our sensor system this year over 13% to 14%, I think has the potential to have this top line growth in terms of new and exciting areas, we have some prime opportunity there if you look at what we're doing with night vision, goggles and some of the innovation there again 13% to 14% maybe next year its wrapped set down a little bit but again philosophically I have no hesitation at all taking charges of spending money in the near term. And I know a lot of people are focus on quarter-to-quarter and I appreciate that but we're going to grow this company over the long term and kind of take charges in severance and R&D to it that's all I see sensors, but that should be backed to 13%, 14% in the 2019, 2020 timeframe. And as I said aerospace systems happy where we know there, we've taken some actions and as I covered but in the near term 7% to 9% business more towards the low end and we're spending a lot of time. We're looking at the strategy opening the aperture.

I think we can potentially a prime some opportunity even though we are not in OEM when it comes to here for it and in recent meetings that I have with our customers they are very pleased with the dedication, hard work and work force several of the aircraft which I though highlight from a class reminder deliver the either only or 100 budget and we're going to grow and when you start to grow get more developmental programs more fast where we look at the ROIC in addition to the interop [ph]. And I'm optimistic that in the long term we're going to get back to where the long but single digit margins from that…

Noah Poponak

Where does it belong in the long term?

Michael Strianese

I think it should be lower double digit especially as we get some international opportunity and divesture of lower tech have on reasonable longer term goal and aspiration absolutely.

Noah Poponak

And what is the immediate removal or what does the removal of vertex due to that 7 to 9 immediately.

Michael Strianese

Probably keeps this in 7 to 9.

Noah Poponak

Okay.

Michael Strianese

Unfortunately.

Noah Poponak

Because it's lower margin but you have the overhead absorption impact.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Exactly yes $1 billion of revenues are but we talked about it internally and if we have to get smaller to get better we will and we made that decision and we try to make it clear as possible that's we're going to do.

Noah Poponak

Yes, that makes sense longer term. Okay, Ralph, you said next year revenue flat to down one with Fort Rucker in Army C-12 going away I think you said four to five if you were stripping those out of 17 and 18 what's the four to five years from stripping out all of Vertex 17 and 18.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

It's about the same because Vertex is still didn't grow modestly in 18.

Noah Poponak

Got it. Okay, that's not diluting, that's not diluting.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

And to clarify that I mean obviously Vertex will not grow when you factoring the losses of C-12 putting is growing. Yes.

Noah Poponak

Yes. Got it. And then what would earnings be this year on an adjusted basis excluding restructuring and then same question for the range you just gave for 2018.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

SO the restructuring charges for this year are going to be roughly $70 million pretax but that's before they got the property sale game that we had in the second quarter which is about $40 million so let's say roughly $30 million and

that works out to about $0.22 or $0.23 of EPS for this year. What's second part of your question on that one, Noah?

Operator

One moment we are opening the line now; Noah, if could you give on the second part.

Noah Poponak

Yes, the second part was same question on 2018?

Christopher Kubasik

The 2018 probably in restructuring expenses in the $20 million range pretax.

Noah Poponak

And what would that be in earnings per share?

Christopher Kubasik

Earnings per share that is roughly $0.08 or $0.09.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Arment with Baird.

Peter Arment

Good morning guys. For Chris, you have given us a ton of details on the restructuring and it seems like you're in flatter earnings on a lot of fronts but you mentioned the employee headcount reduction, I think it was around 1,000 employees is that roughly around 3% of the overall base and do you see more opportunities there?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, it is about 3% including workforce, none of those were in road, so experts access probably closer to 4% or 5% and I think it's something we're going to continue to look at, I would expect can be a factor of how fast we can grow but couple hundred per year or more we are not surprised, it's not in the plan at this point and we got to factor in that, so attrition we -- but in any given year you're going to have employees will leave new hires, we did couple of thousand after the couple thousand each and every year just as a normal course of business, this of course was more of a layoff situation. So I haven't expected that to continue for the foreseeable future but probably not at that level.

Peter Arment

Okay. And just as a follow up Chris, this is on the standardization of kind of different systems; you see big opportunity there is that something where you have to spend a lot of money on terms of the savings that you're getting to roll out kind of standardizing some systems?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, there is opportunity there and we have a plan and the strategy as we move forward and these usually have about two to three year payback, so we're kind of working them in over time, we got three standard ERP systems and we're migrating people to those systems and as we consolidate all these entities we're of course moving to existing systems. So I think it's going to be a journey, we're going to continue to stay on the forefront in the IT world, we're now going to use cloud based storage and computing and we had some interesting technologies but it does take money on the front end and then the paybacks over the next two to three years the goal there is not to do anything that is going to kind of be material to our financial results and we're going get them and as our financials allowed. So that will continue.

Peter Arment

Appreciate the color, thanks Chris.

Operator

We have time for one final question this morning, our final question will come from Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Hi good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Just explain on Peter's restructuring question with regards to headcount or maybe if you could pass for us where you are with you announced some business unit consolidations in this quarter also facility consolidation and supply chain, where you are with the progress there and what's left to do?

Christopher Kubasik

Okay. Yes it was a little hard to hear but I think on the consolidations, we have identified pretty much everything we want to do in the near term I think sensor systems we're going to review couple of things at the end of the year, so there might be a couple more in that regard.

So I don't see anything significant from a facility perspective. On the headcount, like I mentioned having several hundred over the next couple of years will not be unreasonable even as we continue to grow the top line but lot of these will tie into shared services strategy and consolidation of systems and processes. So that's pretty much how I see that playing out and then he will give you more detail as we broke into our guidance that we give you for 2018.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Thanks, Chris.

Michael Strianese

Okay, well, thank you. In closing as we continue through the fourth quarter of 2017, we're generating organic growth strengthening our businesses and improving our margins through increased efficiencies and operational improvements. Our restructuring and continuous improvement efforts coupled with our business development focus and strategic approach to M&A and R&D investments will improve our competitive position as better align our capabilities with our customers issues. We're confident that our disciplined growth strategy will continue to position us well to deliver value for our stakeholders; we look forward to seeing you in our Investor Day on December 5, thanks for joining us.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's L3 third quarter 2017 conference call. We thank you for your participation and hope that you have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.

