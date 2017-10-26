KapStone Paper and Packaging's (KS) CEO Matt Kaplan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Matt Kaplan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Tarbox - Chief Financial Officer

Randy Nebel - Executive Vice President, Integrated Packaging

Analysts

Mark Connelly - Stephens Inc.

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment Research

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc

Debbie Jones - Deutsche Bank

Mark Wilde - BMO capital markets

Gail Glazerman - Roe Research

Chris Manuel - Wells Fargo

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

The information in this earnings call contains certain forward-looking statements within the meanings of Federal Securities Laws. These statements reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of October 26, 2017. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A list of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying any forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports. The company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events after the date of this earnings call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you and good morning and thank you for your participation in KapStone’s Q3 investor call. Joining me today are Andrea Tarbox, our CFO and Randy Nebel, Executive Vice President of our Integrated Packaging business.

Following my brief opening remarks, Andrea will review our Q3 financial results and Randy will comment on the performance of our operations. Before responding to your questions, Andrea will summarize some important assumptions for Q4.

Let’s focus briefly on Q3. When one considers some of the unanticipated cost that we experienced in Q3, results were roughly consistent with our expectations, weather-related expenses associated with the hurricanes in the Southeast and the fires in the Northwest cost at least $1 million, while the unexpected $2 million write-off of a Victory Packaging receivable also impacted the quarter. Additionally, suboptimal performance at Charleston and Longview with respect to Charleston, it related to a boiler and with respect to Longview, it related to an evaporator affected the quarter’s financials by roughly $4 million.

Productivity and financial results were much improved during September allowing us to eliminate most of the shortfall resulting from August quarter performance. It is important to mention that while much progress has been made throughout the year, our performance continues to lag management’s expectations. My view as previously expressed is that we have a good plan in place and an outstanding group of people executing it. I am confident that we will continue to improve. As expected, prices for all of our product lines increased in Q3 compared to Q2. Selling prices for our mill products increased $37 per ton, while corrugated box pricing increased as we anticipated.

Looking forward in September, we announced increases for kraft paper and for saturated craft. Most of the benefits associated with these announcements will commence at the beginning of 2018. Additionally, export containerboard prices are steadily rising and we expect this positive trend to continue through at least the balance of the year. By year end, we are forecasting that mill nets for domestic and export containerboard will be roughly equal, a truly amazing turnaround. Industry fundamentals are quite strong characterized by high mill operating rates, modest inventories, strong demand for domestic and export containerboard and good growth in demand for boxes.

Our box sales were quite strong for the year, were not as good as expected in Q3. Year-to-date, daily box shipments have grown 5.5%, while growth is only 3.8% during Q3. Our West Coast was slightly below expectations due to a later than forecasted apple season, while other facilities were modestly impacted by weather-related issues. The favorable product mix changes that we have discussed during past calls have been significantly achieved as domestic containerboard and kraft paper volumes have grown while exports have declined. Our increased internal box cutup has also reduced reliance on the export markets. In spite of the boiler and evaporator issues in August, our mills ran slightly better than the previous quarter producing 693,000 tons, 5,000 more than Q2, but 7,000 tons less than last year due to planned outages and mix changes. Randy will provide additional color on our operational performance.

Victory Packaging continues to perform reasonably well during Q3 distribution profits putting aside the accounts receivable write-off were flat compared to Q3 2016. Year-to-date profitability again discounting the accounts receivable write-off is up $3 million compared to the same period last year.

At this point, I will turn the floor over to Andrea.

Andrea Tarbox

Thank you, Matt. Good morning. The presentation for today’s review of third quarter 2017 financial results is located on our website www.kapstonepaper.com in the Investors section.

On Slide 3 is the summary of our third quarter results compared year-over-year and sequentially from second quarter of 2017. Net sales were up 12% to $868 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased $13 million or 12% from Q3 2016 to $121 million. Included in the adjustments to EBITDA in Q3 2017 is a $9 million add-back for the closure of our Oakland, California box plant, which was announced on August 1. The closure costs include impaired PP&E, inventory write-down and severance expenses. In Q4, we will continue to incur some costs for this facility until we are able to sell the property, which we are actively pursuing. Adjusted net income was up 5% to $38 million year-over-year and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.39 was up $0.02 or 5%. Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter was 33.3% compared to 28.9% in Q3 2016 reflecting higher state income taxes, while Q3 2016 benefited from a favorable discrete tax adjustment for higher energy credits.

On Slide 4, we bridged our net sales and adjusted EBITDA results between Q3 2016 to the third quarter of 2017. Our net sales of $868 million were $92 million higher in 2017. Favorable prices and product mix of $57 million resulted primarily from the 2016 and 2017 domestic and export containerboard price increases, higher kraft paper prices and increased corrugated products prices. Improved product mix resulted from increased shipments of DuraSorb, an extensible kraft paper and lower shipments of rolled pulp. Average mill selling prices increased $72 per ton year-over-year to $698 per ton. Sales volume added $26 million of revenue and $4 million of adjusted EBITDA due to the sale of 35,000 additional tons of paper and board as we were able to reduce our inventories. Higher corrugated product sales posted a 3.8% increase on an MSF per shipping day basis. Higher Victory sales were attributable to higher prices as they were successful in passing higher containerboard costs on to their customers.

Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million was $13 million higher compared to Q3 2016 with significant improvements in pricing and better product mix. Partially offsetting the improvements were higher OCC cost, up $10 million and higher planned outage costs. Higher employee benefits expense of $12 million reflects the reinstatement of certain benefits restored after 2016 suspension. Included in other is $8 million for higher freight and increased maintenance spending. The subtotal of these items would have yielded adjusted EBITDA of $128 million before the unanticipated items of $7 million. These unanticipated items included $4 million of unplanned repairs and expense and loss production related to a recovery boiler incident at Charleston and the evaporator problem at Longview, a $2 million charge for the write-off of the distribution segment customers accounts receivable due to bankruptcy and a $1 million higher costs due to Harvey and Maria.

Moving on to Slide 5, we have analyzed our net sales and adjusted EBITDA sequentially from Q2 2017. Net sales were up $45 million or 6% on higher prices, improved product mix and volume. In June, the benefits from the containerboard and corrugated products price increases announced in March were for the most part fully realized. Therefore, Q3 2017 was the first full quarter to reflect those increases. In addition, Q3 benefited from higher export kraft paper and Kraftpak prices. Q3’s average mill selling prices increased $37 per ton from Q2. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $21 million or 21%, improved prices and product mix, higher volume mainly due to increased specialty paper sales and lower planned maintenance outage expense were significant contributing factors. Partially offsetting these gains were higher management incentives of $5 million and $2 million of higher OCC costs. Q3 is seasonally a slower quarter for Victory and sales and adjusted EBITDA were down $10 million and $4 million respectively. However, Victory still generated over $13 million of adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter, despite the $2 million AR write-offs. And finally, we have the unanticipated items that totaled $7 million that we have previously.

Turning to Slide 6, our cash flow from operations was $126 million in Q3 2017 or $3 million higher than Q3 2016 due to improved working capital. Our net debt decreased $81 million to $1.475 billion from Q2 due to a $75 million early principal payment we made in September. No term loan principal repayments are now due until Q2 of 2020. Our weighted average interest rate as of June 30 was 3%, up from Q2’s 2.8% due to the full impact of the June Fed rate hike and 25 basis points higher pricing on our interest rate grid related to our higher leverage ratio during Q3. In Q4, KapStone’s cash interest rates will decrease by 25 basis points due to our lower leverage ratio and pricing on our interest rate grid. However, the Fed could offset this decrease later in the quarter if they decide to increase rates. In addition, I do want to point out that we have added a schedule to our earnings release, which details our interest expense, including non-cash interest. The amount of non-cash interest expense has grown as we have capitalized third-party shipping facilities and now almost totaled $3 million for Q3 of 2017. CapEx for the quarter was $34 million.

With that, I am now going to turn the call over to Randy to address our operations.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Andrea. Moving to Slide 7, the third quarter was a quarter that brought a range of challenges from flooding and hurricanes to droughts and fires. In general, the systems ran fairly well with the exception of the some steam system challenges at Longview and Charleston. Across Integrated Packaging, we continue to relentlessly focus on reliability, reducing costs and better servicing our customers. As an earlier bridge shows, we have increased maintenance spend in most areas. We are making progress in all areas, but hope to accelerate these efforts in the fourth quarter. As an example, the number 9 recovery boiler in Charleston lost 29 days in 2016. Our plan is it will lose 19 days in 2017 and we will put this behind us early next year.

As Page 7 shows, pricing continues to be very positive. KapStone is also gaining traction and control of our supply chain, which will allow us to better serve our customers without increasing working capital. As Andrea mentioned earlier in the presentation, mix has improved significantly. With our machine flexibility, we focus on EBITDA per hour, not on tons, which sometimes reduces total production. An example of this is that we moved from rolled pulp to extensible paper and production was reduced by roughly 7,000 tons when compared to Q3 2016. There are other less significant examples of this throughout the quarter. The hurricanes and associated flooding impacted a portion of our Southeastern operations in a small way. A very dry summer in the Northwest and Western Canada has caused softwood fiber cost to escalate in the fourth quarter. Fires in the Columbia River Gorge caused disruption to both river and interstate traffic that lead to freight issues throughout the Northwest.

With that, I will turn it back to Andrea.

Andrea Tarbox

Okay. Thanks, Randy. Ball is back in my court. On Slide 8, we have outlined some key assumptions to keep in mind the fourth quarter regarding adjusted EBITDA. These assumptions are for the most part most part based on changes we expect from Q3. I guess the most obvious is the $7 million of Q3 unanticipated events are not anticipated for Q4 either.

Regarding the fourth quarter price mix changes, we expect to benefit by $3 million for the price increase on kraft paper and higher export linerboards. While we did announce the price increase of $50 per ton on saturating craft effective October 1 due to the timing of our customers’ contracts, we don’t expect the majority of those benefits to begin until January of 2018. We expect that amount to be around $9 million annualized. Product mix is typically less favorable in Q4 as we expect lower DuraSorb shipments and the less rich corrugated product mix and we estimate a negative impact of $6 million for Q4 compared to Q3. Q4 has one less shipping day for corrugated products as compared to Q3 and once again is typically seasonally weaker than Q3. Therefore, we would expect the $4 million impact related to lower volume.

Planned maintenance outages should be approximately $1 million higher. OCC, of course, is anybody’s guess, but our guess is that overall lower OCC prices will benefit the quarter by $5 million, but that benefit will be partially offset by higher virgin fiber costs in the Northwest due to the fires. Colder weather in Q4 typically drives up our energy costs by about $1 million. In October, we incurred additional boiler maintenance cost at Longview upon discovery of additional work needed resulting in $3 million of higher maintenance costs. Q4 is typically a weaker quarter for Victory and expected results are usually about $2 million lower than Q3. To add a little more color on Victory’s performance, the Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $13 million included a $2 million accounts receivable write-off. Excluding that receivable write-off, Victory’s Q3 would have been $15 million bringing our year-to-date Victory results to $43 million, up $3 million over 2016. In 2016, Victory made $56 million of adjusted EBITDA and we fully expect them to exceed that this year. CapEx is expected to be around $136 million for the full year, with $29 million in Q4. We expect the effective income tax rate to be 34% and cash taxes should be about 30%.

With that, I am now going to turn the call back to Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Operator, we are prepared at this point to respond to the audience’s questions and comments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Connelly with Stephens Inc. Your line is now open.

Mark Connelly

Thank you. A couple of things. First, can you tell us how much of your kraft paper production and the new hikes affect and if there are any significant tonnage that’s not affected by these?

Matt Kaplan

So, at this point, Mark, we anticipate that all of our kraft business is going to go up by the $50. Just to give you a little insight, kraft paper sales this year should approximate about 600,000 to 650,000 tons. So, the $50 would apply to all of their tonnage.

Mark Connelly

Okay, that’s terrific. Okay. And your distribution results ex the write-off were pretty much in line with what we are looking for, but I get the sense that some investors were expecting that business to do more faster, so could you maybe clarify how you think about the evolution of that business and how quickly you can realistically be making a bigger contribution? I have been assuming that you are going to be making more investments along the way if that are going to strengthen Victory’s contribution. Is that fair?

Matt Kaplan

So first of all, let me just talk about the evolution of our business and now I will comment on the possibility of acquisitions in the future. With respect to the evolution of the business that we have discussed in previous calls are concerned about Victory’s lack of growth. We have invested heavily in the last 6 to 9 months in the sales organization, particularly in sales management. We have had the salespeople on our payroll, but we really haven’t had enough management to optimize the cost associated with that and really get sales growing. So, we anticipate that sales will begin to grow at Victory and obviously with growth comes higher financial results. Additionally, passing along price increases in the distribution business can be a little more tricky and in some cases take a little bit longer than your traditional corrugated box customers. So, we do have some customers that have built in delays in price increase mechanisms in their contract. So, as those increases get layered in, that should help to pump up Victory’s results to some degree. With respect to expanding and growing that business, while the notion of doing that is not off the table, we are more focused right now on taking advantage of integrating Victory’s outside purchases into the KapStone system rather than buying additional distribution businesses and using our balance sheet to grow that business by acquisition. So, hopefully that addresses the question that you had.

Mark Connelly

Yes, that’s very helpful, Matt. And if I could just squeeze one last one in, has your export customer mix changed very much over the last year with other players coming in and out?

Matt Kaplan

It really hasn’t changed very much. We have scaled back for a while when pricing was better domestically, but we have the same customers in offshore that we had before.

Mark Connelly

That’s super. Thanks for your help.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Armstrong with Armstrong Investment Research. Your line is now open.

Matt Kaplan

James, are you there?

Operator

If your phone is on mute, please un-mute it sir.

James Armstrong

Hello. Yes, can you hear me?

Matt Kaplan

Yes, we can.

James Armstrong

Okay, thank you. Good morning. Two questions I have and both are around margins. First, what do you think the long-term margin in the distribution business should be and are there any changes that you need to make to get there?

Matt Kaplan

Well, I think we have done a good job on the cost side of the distribution business. I would expect margins to expand as all of Victory suppliers not just corrugated, raised their prices. The expectation is that Victory will raise its price more than a cost went up. So, that should create margin expansion. But looking forward, margins will always be significantly less in the distribution business versus the manufacturer of paper and packaging. So, I don’t see the distribution business margins approaching the kind of margins we are making in the balance of our business.

Andrea Tarbox

But the free cash flow will be good, because we don’t have the CapEx with that. So, free cash flow is very good.

James Armstrong

Of course. But could you see margins getting into the upper single-digits versus where they are now or is that probably a bridge too far?

Matt Kaplan

I think that might be a little far reaching. I could see margins expanding by 100, maybe 125 basis points, but beyond that, I would be a little uncomfortable committing to that.

James Armstrong

Completely fair. And then switching gears in 2014, margins in the paper and packaging segment were much higher than they are today and there have been two price increases between then and now. Could you talk about what caused the margin decline between during that time and what you are doing beyond raising prices to get margins back to those levels?

Matt Kaplan

So, that’s a loaded question, obviously we have had some impactful things happened on the cost side of our business. The escalation in OCC costs have obviously impacted margins in a material way. Our reinstatement of benefits and management bonus has impacted our results in a meaningful way. Our dependence on the export market, which has gone down, we relied much more heavily on export markets than many of our peers and all those factors played into the position where margins are today versus the past. And you have to forgive me, there was another question that you asked like can’t recall what it was.

James Armstrong

Go ahead.

Matt Kaplan

So, I am going to ask Randy to comment on the efforts that we are making to increase reliability and reduce cost and really take advantage of all the opportunities in our – in our operations.

RandyNebel

Yes, hello, James. So, probably our key thing that we are focusing on besides our values of environmental performance and safety is around the reliability of our equipment. And we have done a lot of things and made a lot of changes over the last few years, but our 3 virgin kraft mills have 5 recovery boilers and because of that Longview and Charleston since I both have two, we tend to be a little more expensive than most other people, because we have to do 2 – we have 2 recovery boilers to maintain. For the last few years, we have moved all of our more modern boilers from a yearly shutdown to a 18-month shutdown, which was agreed to with the our insurance carriers and that increases the cost a little bit and we saw that a little bit in August with 19 recovery in Longview, it was 18 months and we probably missed on what we forecast to spend by $2 million, $2.5 million, because we hadn’t been in the boiler for 18 months and we found more things to work on, but that takes the place of basically $7 million to $7.5 million to $8 million shutdown every year. So, when we have those outages they are going to be a little more expensive, but we have – we think we are making the right business decision. We have significantly changed our headcount. And I think those are costs that kind of covered up a lot of issues with OCC over time, but we continue to work on automation and we are really working on our box system. If you look at our capital spend in the mills we are doing maintenance projects, but all of our discretionary value spending is pretty much going into our box plant between new flexo folder gluers, we ordered new corrugator. But from a cost standpoint, we were kind of behind the curve in the box side and that’s where we are putting a lot of emphasis and we are starting to see benefits from it. So, maybe one other thing is just coming out of third quarter, our margins were quite nice. And I think we are going to – we are in a good spot right now.

James Armstrong

Okay, that helps. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adam Josephson with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Adam Josephson

Matt, Randy, Andrea, good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning.

Andrea Tarbox

Good morning.

Adam Josephson

Andrea or Matt, can you just help us what the cost that you expect will be associated with the major outage at Charleston next year, you talked about losing 19 days. Can you just help us in terms of the impact to ‘18 numbers versus ‘17 in terms of the lost tons as well as the additional outage expense?

Andrea Tarbox

I think we are going to let Randy do that.

RandyNebel

So, we are still working on our plans, but in total across the entire system. So, this is in a general thing we are going to spend somewhere between $60 million and $65 million on the major outages in the system with the biggest portion of that being in Charleston, I don’t remember the exact breakout. We will lose 68,000 tons to major outages next year. So in Charleston we are not going to spend much more expense money, but the fixed cost absorption is about $6 million above, because we will be down roughly 25% to 30% in production during the 40 days of that down, that, that boiler is down.

Adam Josephson

So, if you take the – so if you add the 60 to 65 plus the lost margin on those 68,000 tons right. How will that total impact compared to what you are spending on maintenance this year just so we have some sense as to what the incremental EBITDA drag might be next year?

RandyNebel

Well, it’s roughly $13 million more in expense and on margin it’s $50 million this year, right. And on margins, so it’s 50 – let me get well, Andrea, go ahead.

Andrea Tarbox

Well, that $60 some million includes the lost margin unsold, so comparing apples to apples, the $50 million that we are reporting for looking at for this year, I think we expect it to be about $5 million higher, but those numbers don’t include the lost margin on tons that we might have made and sold. And so overall, it’s about $5 million higher of expense.

Adam Josephson

Plus the lost tons, the margin on those on the 68,000, okay. And then Randy or Matt in the quarter, your price mix was up $57 million from a year ago, but your net income was only up $1 million obviously because of some of these disruptions and other costs. Is there reason to think that there will be a much better flow-through of price mix in future quarters before you do this major outage next year. And if so, can you just help us understand, why?

Matt Kaplan

Well, I think the big potential positive is our efforts in the area of increasing our reliability and becoming more effective in our operations. With respect to OCC, costs are going to be what they are. Energy costs are going to be what they are and we anticipate continue paint benefits and having a management incentive plan and all the kinds of things that affected this year versus last year. So, the big opportunity is on the effectiveness of our operation side of the business.

Adam Josephson

Thanks. And just two others, one on the fiber cost situation in the Northwest, can you just give us a sense for how much fiber you are buying there versus the 600,000 tons or so of OCC you are buying per year?

RandyNebel

We are buying roughly 110,000 tons of fiber every month, virgin fiber.

Adam Josephson

In total East and West Cost.

RandyNebel

No.

Adam Josephson

Okay. Just at Longview 110 a month.

RandyNebel

Yes.

Adam Josephson

Okay. And obviously you have no idea how long the situation will persist for right, it’s just it’s anyone’s guess?

Matt Kaplan

Well, we are seeing change in the market between I think the pine beetle and the fires in Western Canada were actually for the first time in many, many years saying Canadian mills in Washington trying to buy fiber. We are seeing more chips go to China and there has been some projections that there will be more chips going to Japan starting next year. So, I think between fires what’s happening in Canada in possible export it’s going to be a type fiber market out there that’s coming here.

Adam Josephson

Got it. And just one last one Matt, can you give us a postmortem on your price increase announcement last month?

Matt Kaplan

I guess all I am prepared to say is that we announced a $50 per ton containerboard increase and commenting beyond that I don’t think will be appropriate to do so.

Adam Josephson

Okay, thank you.

Matt Kaplan

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Debbie Jones with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Debbie Jones

Hi, good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning.

Debbie Jones

I would like to ask about some mix shift you called out from Q3 to Q4, I think it’s pretty typical to see it move down, but was there anything notable about that in relation to DuraSorb in terms of split between Q3 and Q4?

Matt Kaplan

DuraSorb sales will be less in Q4 than Q3. We monetized a good amount of inventory on the DuraSorb side of the business in Q4. So, we expect DuraSorb sales to kind of move back to more traditional levels in Q4 versus Q3.

Debbie Jones

Okay. And then Slide 7 when you talk about mill external shipments, you had a pretty sizeable jump back little better than we are expecting. Is there anything that you would comment on any difference in your level of export shipments in the quarter that wasn’t what you have seen throughout the year?

Matt Kaplan

Well, traditionally in Q4, box shipments are less than Q3. We expect that to happen. So – and I think our experience in terms of box shipment is consistent with our domestic customers experience on box shipments. So, traditionally Q4, an outside portion of our containerboard production goes to the export market. It happens every year that we have been in the business. We didn’t think it will happen this year. The good news is that this year the penalties associated with being in the export business are much less than they have been the last couple of years.

Debbie Jones

Okay.

Matt Kaplan

So we do anticipate higher exports in Q4 versus – versus Q3.

Debbie Jones

Okay. So if I look at your mill external shipments in Q3, are you saying that I should see a higher level there from Q3?

Matt Kaplan

When you say mill external shipments, are you talking about domestic or export or both combined?

Debbie Jones

Both combined. And I am specifically looking at Slide 7 as the 506 number that you put in the deck?

Matt Kaplan

So, I have mentioned the efforts on our supply chain. So, we pulled our inventories down just about in every product, because we are able to ship it this month and still meet our commitments to customers and moved out of several long-term consignment programs we had with customers and then filled up and shipped product that we are going to sell rather than the move in the consignment and that’s what drove the third quarter. We won’t match that in the fourth quarter.

Debbie Jones

Okay. And I apologize also I probably should have been looking at the 475 number on your containerboard and corrugated products, but okay, and then just last question I know you talked about the extended time at Longview in Q4, but could you just provide a little bit more color on what you found, what exactly it is that you need to do?

Matt Kaplan

Well, it’s done. We – on a boiler outage ended up having is in our 22 furnace ended up discovering work right near the end of the shutdown and it extended the shutdown about 2 days and we spent money fixing it. It was external to the boiler. It was in the auxiliary equipment, a very large primary air fan going into the boiler that we had to take the wheel out and rebalance and repair some cracking that we found and some failure in the shaft. So, that’s done behind us and that was the issue.

Debbie Jones

Okay. So, if I could squeeze in one more did you have any preliminary thoughts on the fires on the West Coast and how that might impact you going forward?

Matt Kaplan

Well, I think we talked about the price of chips and it’s been challenging, because for a good portion of the time the forest was closed, so loggers couldn’t get in the forest. And as they have been able to get back in, they have been wanting to bring out merchantable timber, not pulpwood like you get in the west, which is the tops and bottoms of the tree. And so that’s why we forecasted the $3 million up in fiber cost in softwood and for Longview this quarter.

Debbie Jones

Okay, thanks. I will turn it over.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mark Wilde with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Mark Wilde

Good morning.

Matt Kaplan

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Wilde

To start on, just Randy, can you give us a little color on what exactly you are going to do to that boiler in Charleston in the first quarter? And then what kind of incremental work might still need to be done on either of the boilers down in Charleston over the next 2 or 3 years?

RandyNebel

So in Charleston basically on number 9 recovery, it was built in 1964, there was a new bottom put in it and a couple other changes in 1984 and 1991. Basically, we are going in and replacing outside of the drums just about all the tubes that are in the boiler. So, most of the tubes are original 1964 we are going in with new tubing, with a little bit different metallurgy and just to get that boiler back up to cold. Number one recovery was put in, in 1984. It had a economizer replaced in 2005, I believe it is or half an economizer, we will probably have somewhat a larger shutdown on that boiler in somewhere 2021 to 2022 is the plans right now, but it’s in pretty good shape. It’s a high pressure boiler with pretty modern metallurgy. So, we feel good about that. The big power boiler is our newest big boiler in the fleet, it’s put in 1998, it’s in good shape, did part of the economizer in 2007 and we don’t foresee any large work on that boiler anytime soon.

Mark Wilde

Okay, alright. Another question for Randy a quarter or two ago, when we were talking about just operational optimization, you said you thought that there were sort of an annualized $70 million or $75 million out there to be garnered, where we have right talent in that process?

RandyNebel

Our best number for that is somewhere between $25 million and $30 million that we have gained. Now, that includes covering some inflation. So, it’s tough to track it all to the bottom line and it’s across the system. Some of the capital projects we are doing in the box side with the new corrugator in Twin Falls and just started up a new high-speed flexo floater gluer in Spanish Fork will start showing benefits – Spanish Fork should be showing benefits this quarter. The corrugator will be mid near next year. On the mill side, we are spending all of our efforts on reliability and a little bit on quality, but those are coming through and we are getting more reliable, I think we would like to certainly be a lot more reliable. And then we have the two new shipyards running in front of Roanoke Rapids and Charleston that together will be giving us about $10 million worth of benefits and we are very pleased with those so far.

Mark Wilde

So if I kind of net your 20% to 25% against that 70% to 75%, so you would say there is about $50 million worth of operational improvements potential in front of you or has that 70% to 75% number changed with some of these other initiatives?

RandyNebel

No, there is still 50 in front of us.

Mark Wilde

Okay, alright. That’s really helpful. And then Matt, if we go back, I don’t know four quarters ago, six quarters ago, you were talking about kind of backing away from the export markets, because pricing was so much lower than we have seen domestically. I wondered with this huge rally that we have had in almost all of the export markets whether you are rethinking that shift at all?

Matt Kaplan

So, that’s a great question and that’s something that we talk about consistently. I think Randy mentioned earlier that we are really solving for machine contribution per hour on a consistent basis. We were very careful in terms of how we reduced our presence in the export market. We were cognizant of the fact that the market could change and at some point in the future retaining those customers would be very important or could be highly profitable. So, we are in a good position to ship some production back into export. It becomes more profitable to do so. I mentioned in my opening comments that by the end of the year based on our forecast, mill nets for exports and domestic outside containerboard sales are really converging fast and you could even argue they might be roughly equal by the end of the year or perhaps sometime in the first quarter and we will just continue to maximize our mill profitability by placing those tons in areas that advantageous without risking relationships that are important to us in the long-term.

RandyNebel

Yes. I might add just on kraft paper and we talked earlier about moving it more into the extensible. We have significantly backed out of the export extensible market and we are starting to move into that, pricing has gone up $350 to $400 a ton a great stuff. And so again, we are maximizing contribution per hour on our machines.

Mark Wilde

Okay. And then Randy just related to that, this whole OCC run up over in China, I have to imagine that this makes kind of some of the Chinese buyers a little more interested in unbleached kraft pulp and you have historically produced some of that at Longview, I think you had backed away from it. Where does that stand right now and could you push out more there?

RandyNebel

Well, we are looking at it on almost a daily basis as Matt talked about. And it’s the price was getting to be very competitive and so there is a potential we will do that. The challenge we have is that uses a lot of chips and we need to balance what that might do the chip market too before we make that decision.

Mark Wilde

Alright. And is there any other way you can quantify kind of how much that chip market is up right now say versus where we were a year ago?

RandyNebel

It’s about $10 a ton.

Mark Wilde

Okay, alright. And then finally Matt, I don’t want to beach up on this distribution business, but if I just look at the sales and then I try to factor in the increases that we have seen in things like boxes, it seems like actually volume might be down there. Am I correct about that and are the things you can do to kind of turn that around?

Matt Kaplan

So, first of all, you are welcome to beat me up, I mean you might as we get in line, but your conclusion is relatively accurate, volumes in the distribution business are flat, I mean and revenue is up primarily, because we have raised our price, not increased our unit sales. That’s been something that Bob and Ben have been addressing for the last 6 to 9 months. We have made some organizational changes to address that. I believe that growth is in the near term future for Victory, I think it’s also important that people recognize that growth has always been lumpy at Victory. They are selling a much different kind of service than your typical corrugated box salesman sells. And the cycle time in the sale was often longer, but once you are successful, the growth that you could have you can be really impactful on the business and we are very watchful of the pipeline that we have and then the opportunities that are in front of us and I am hopeful and confident that growth is going to resume in that segment in the very near future.

Mark Wilde

And Matt, has the fact that you got all these paper margins out there basically we are watching volume go away from them at a pretty quick pace and are trying to offset it with things like packaging and supplies. Is that making the market more difficult as well?

Matt Kaplan

We really should have Ben or Bob to answer that question. I am not in a good decision to give you an answer, but I’d be happy to have one of them contact you and address that question.

Mark Wilde

Okay, that’s fine. Good luck in the fourth quarter and as we move into next year.

Matt Kaplan

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gail Glazerman with Roe Research. Your line is now open.

Gail Glazerman

Hi, good morning. I guess just going back to the mix question and the improvement that you are seeing in export pricing as well as some of the kraft prices. How confident – I know you said you expected to last through the year, but how confident are you and sustainable if OCC stayed at current levels versus returning back to where it might have been a month or two ago?

Matt Kaplan

So your question is about OCC prices primarily staying at the same level versus moving back…

Gail Glazerman

And how much you might – how much you think it might have impacted some of the movements you have seen in some of your end good selling prices?

Matt Kaplan

Okay.

Gail Glazerman

Particularly overseas?

Matt Kaplan

Yes. First of all with respect to OCC prices and we consulted with the experts in our organization as recently as yesterday afternoon. We’ve seen OCC prices from the beginning of the month and this is I’m talking about export OCC prices from the beginning of the month to midmonth go up somewhere between $15 and $20. We believe that OCC prices between midmonth and the end of the month are going to have another $15 $25 increase so OCC export prices by month and versus the beginning of the month should be up somewhere between $35 and $45 a ton. So I think we’re already seeing the kind of rapid swing back in OCC prices that some people I have predicted. Now I don’t know how quickly China can turn on the faucet and turn off the faucet that seems to be the big kind of the big catalyst here, but for some reason in spite of what we read and we’re all reading the same stuff it seems like to me and for export OCC the China increases - increase in prices have increased accordingly. With answering your other question is can these export prices continue to go up if OCC prices remain at relatively low levels I’ve always been a believer that that prices are a function of only the fundamentals in the business, supply and demand and high input costs certainly can impact for their interested in moving prices up, but in the weak market, where OCC prices were escalating price increases don’t happen. So, it’s really a function of how you see the market fundamentals and we see the market fundamentals quite strong right now. So, we believe that almost regardless of where OCC prices go the market fundamentals are going to rule in the long-term.

Gail Glazerman

Okay, helpful. Couple of quick follow-ons on that. Are you seeing the movement export pricing for OCC translate into domestic OCC yet? And two, have you been able to take advantage of the particular weakness on the West Coast in terms of Longview to offset some of that wood price pressure?

Randy Nebel

So, this is Randy. Yes, we moved as typically as we can to the OCC in our grades. We are also buying at this price and trying to put more in storage a little bit earlier than we do for the winter. As far as translating, we haven’t seen a lot of pressure locally yet to go up on prices, but we are getting lots of calls telling us how quickly the price was going up in the port. So, I think we will wait and see what comes out on the yellow sheet here in a few weeks, but it hasn’t hit us yet.

Gail Glazerman

Okay. And just a couple of quick follow-ons, I think you mentioned the apple harvest was a bit later than expected. I mean, do you expect a healthy rebound in the fourth quarter, is the overall harvest supposed to be okay or just thinking about that? And then just also you mentioned the timing of the Victory price increases, I am just wondering if you could give a sense, is that a material portion of the business where you haven’t seen the price increases flow through and when would those contracts start to get triggered?

Randy Nebel

So, on the apples, the apples I think they are projecting the second or third largest crop ever. And we are seeing – we have seen a significant uptick so far in the fourth quarter. The issue was they still had a lot of apples in storage. It’s becoming kind of a year-round thing and so we really didn’t see the big jump up like we normally do in September, but it’s there now. The apples are slightly smaller so that you put a few more into a box, but we are going to have a very good year on apples.

Matt Kaplan

And with respect to Victory, I think the lag is limited to a couple large accounts. So, it’s not insignificant, but it’s not millions of dollars of difference.

Gail Glazerman

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Manuel with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Chris Manuel

Good morning, guys. Just a couple of questions kind of tie two things together. I mean, so export prices as you pointed out, Matt, have gone up quite a bit and do look like perhaps converge as you have talked about towards your end. A lot of that as you talked about has been due to OCC costs that have gone up even to ship export east to Europe etcetera. With overall OCC having me down a little bit and had a lot of momentum there, do you feel that those prices can sort of stay converged for a period time or perhaps when we worked through 2018, does that go back to maybe not as bad as it was a few years ago, but the export profit per ton come down a bit. How do you think about the outlook for that over the next couple of years? And then I have follow-on with how that impacts your strategy here?

Matt Kaplan

So, export containerboard prices have gone up in my view for two reasons. Number one, demand for kraftliner board is strong, not in Europe, overseas is strong. And number two, U.S. producers like us are making a conscious effort and are made a conscious effort too, because our box is strong to put more boxes into our box. So, supply overseas is down, because we are converting more of our containerboard into boxes here in the United States. Demand is up, because their economies are growing. And if those two trends continue I don’t see any reason why export prices shouldn’t continue to be strong relative to domestic prices. And you said you had a follow-up question. Does that answer your question?

Chris Manuel

No, that does. And that kind of leads into where I was going to go next is look over the past couple of years when it’s been quite a penalty, if you will, to export versus use domestically, you guys have done a lot of hard work to raise the integration rate and acquire different box companies, Victory, other components etcetera. Does the strategy perhaps change a bit with where you want to be with integration then meaning the last few years you have kind of pushed the balance sheet and bought more integration here in domestically. Does that change going forward and perhaps do you shift more towards either debt reduction or stock repurchase or what have you with capital allocation?

Matt Kaplan

Well, so that’s a really interesting question and thanks for asking it. With respect to integration, our goals to integrate have not changed at all. We want to increase our integration. And I think no matter what your near-term view is of the export market versus the domestic market over the course of the cycle times it’s proven that domestic containerboard prices tend to be better than export containerboard price. So, I think it’s still important that we continue to seek out increased integration. The question becomes how do we get that integration? We can get integration by building sales at our existing facilities. We can get integration by greenfielding facilities, particularly in areas where Victory does a lot of outside purchasing, where we are not participating, because it’s geographically prohibitive or we could acquire existing independence. We are very interested in growing our business at our existing plans. And I think we are doing a good job of that. We had some minor success at greenfielding operations. [Indiscernible] is the best example and we are in the process of ramping up sales at Ontario. With respect to acquisitions, I think the game is really changing substantially. For a company like ours who look at these acquisitions as basically an opportunity to trade export business or domestic business, the synergies associated with doing that if we just look at today or what we think is going to happen between now and the end of the year are much less. So, my view is that we’re much better off focusing internally at our opportunities rather than paying these very high multiples especially considering the divergence between the export pricing or profitability and domestic profitability. So that’s really where we are going to focus in the near term.

Chris Manuel

That’s helpful. That’s very helpful. Thank you. Just last somewhat follow-on there is as we kind of think about this is if I am going to start with that, the next, I will change topics if I can. So, on the kraft side being that kraft paper side being that you just put through a pretty nice price increase there. Can you talk a little bit about dynamics in that marketplace? How confident are you that we can hold that level and then what’s driving some of that I guess in particular in light of as you mentioned earlier an additional increase for domestic containerboard kind of got aborted if you will kind of the thought process there is to how sticky this can be, what will be the triggers that could perhaps make it better or perhaps cause some of it to erode?

Matt Kaplan

So, what’s really driving the positive momentum in the kraft paper business from a pricing perspective is box demand. So, as box demand grows, machines that have the capability of swinging between containerboard and kraft paper, it becomes more profitable to make containerboard, which reduces the supply of kraft paper, which contributes to higher prices in the kraft paper market. So, the biggest trigger in my opinion is where is box demand going? And if box demand continues to grow in the 2% to 3% range, which appears to be kind of the conventional wisdom today, I believe that the kraft paper market will remain healthy as long as box demand growth continues to be strong.

Randy Nebel

And I think one other thing there just to add on is Canadian kraft paper, which used to be [indiscernible] ended up with I think 49 or 50 days downtime to work on their recovery boiler and that took a lot of export extensible multiple out of the system and that’s driven the rapid increase in export multiple plus business is good in Asia. So, kraft paper is good and we are seeing more demand for some of our specialized products like French fries, pouches and stuff like that. So, it looks pretty good for a while.

Chris Manuel

Okay, that’s helpful.

Andrea Tarbox

At this point, I think we will take one more, if there is one more question out there from another analyst.

Operator

And our next question comes from Chip Dillon with Vertical Research. Your line is now open.

Chip Dillon

There is always one more. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it. I guess two quick ones one is and you probably answered this, but when you look at Slide #9 and you have detailed a $51 million impact from all the outage expense, what does that number look like for next year obviously including the impact of Charleston?

Andrea Tarbox

I think that’s the number we are saying, it’s probably going to be about $5 million higher, so $55 million, $56 million.

Chip Dillon

Okay, that’s great. And then the second question is I know that you have built one or two box plants, I think in the last year or so. And obviously they are harder to get and they are getting more expensive, and I didn’t know if you would give us a view toward like is maybe Matt, if you look out over the next 5 years and as you said earlier that focusing inward as opposed to relying on export always being great is a priority. I mean, could we see 3 or 4 box plants added by you guys. Would that kind of given where your footprint is or is that an aggressive assumption?

Matt Kaplan

Well, I would be surprised if we don’t Greenfield some box plants. I don’t know how comfortable I am with 3 to 4, but we are definitely looking at certain areas of the country right now to take advantage of growth opportunities that are available to us to take advantage of the Victory, outside purchases that we are not able to internalize because of geography or to take advantage of just our ability to consolidate existing facilities and substantially reduce our costs.

Chip Dillon

Okay, thank you.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. Well, let’s close things down. I want to thank everybody for their interest and participation and we look forward to be getting together to discuss our Q4 and year end results in a few months or so. Thanks very much and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.