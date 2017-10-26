Twitter: Don't Tell Me This Time Is Different

Investors rejoiced in the early hours this Thursday, as Twitter (TWTR) beat 3Q17 top- and bottom-line expectations. As I see it, however, the Street's overwhelmingly positive reaction to the print can be best justified by lack of bad news than abundance of good ones.

Credit: RWWES

Revenues of $590.0 million pointed to another unimpressive mid-single digit YOY decline, the third in a row. But the top line result beat conservative consensus estimates that, if materialized, would have represented the second sharpest revenue decrease in Twitter's history as a public company. Non-GAAP EPS that excludes a fast-declining $111.0 million in share-based compensation (-37% on a three-month and -31% on a nine-month bases) reached $0.10, beating consensus by three pennies.

On the very important usage metrics, Twitter continues to tread water as it continues to face top-of-the-funnel challenges. Monthly active users (MAU, peculiarly adjusted for a measuring goof-up that overstated prior results back to 2014 and probably got an intern in trouble) grew only +4% YOY and was in line with last quarter's subdued results. Also consistent with last period, DAU (daily active user) that was higher by 14% outpaced the improvement in MAU. In my view, this is further indication that the company's focus on product improvements and user experience continues to pay off as Twitter's audience appears to be visiting the platform more often.

Source: Twitter's earnings slides

On ad revenues, the results also were unexciting at best. A drop of -8% YOY matched last quarter's worrisome decline, with U.S. sales falling off a cliff: -18%. The phenomenon can probably be explained by persistent per-ad monetization challenges, since improving ad engagements looked robust.

On a more positive note, I welcome Twitter's diligence in keeping costs under control - the lack of which has been one of my points of criticism in the past. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in much higher than the mid-point of management's guidance (see graph below). The positive trend is expected to carry into the upcoming quarter, as evidenced by the company's guidance of 35% to 36% that, if achieved, would represent significant improvement over 4Q16 levels.

Source: Twitter's earnings slides

My thoughts on Twitter stock

The roller coaster ride continues, with shares now looking to hit the July 52-week highs above $20 after trading -23% lower a mere 10 weeks ago.

However, I do not share the same level of optimism that the Street has been displaying today. Even though Twitter has matured in the sense that its management team seems to be paying much closer attention to the bottom line, user growth and cost per ad engagement continue to sputter. As a result, I wonder how long it may take until Twitter is able to turn revenue contraction (see blue line below) into pronounced and sustainable top-line momentum.

I continue to see TWTR as a speculative play that could rally at times, but mostly on market sentiment and M&A rumors. In my view, investors looking for opportunities in internet and social media stocks might want to look into better-established names like Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) instead.

