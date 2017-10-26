Gold Scenario Analysis On A Pivotal Factor

The price of gold has been declining since mid-October. By no mistake, the U.S. dollar has been appreciating simultaneously. A good portion of these moves can be accounted for by the weakness seen in the euro on the Spanish division. However, it's my view that much of the move for gold (and for the U.S. dollar) is also partly due to the mid-October discovery that Stanford economist John Taylor was a serious candidate for Federal Reserve chairmanship.



1-Month Chart of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) Since Trump Impressed by Taylor - from Fidelity.com

Since the meeting of President Trump and Stanford economist John Taylor, and the President's reported positive impression, gold has been on the downslide. I have to say, I was dumbfounded by the announcement that John Taylor, a noted monetary policy hawk, was even being considered for the position. After all, President Trump, a strong coal advocate, is the same man who selected a reported climate change skeptic to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The president often brags about the excellent performance of the U.S. stock market since his election, and displays it as a barometer of his success as president. Therefore, you would expect his choices for important Federal Reserve seats might be former Wall Street pros, like William Dudley, the president of the New York Fed and former Goldman Sachs chief economist, or outspoken dove Neel Kashkari, head of the Minneapolis Fed and former Goldman banker. Or, at least, former investment banker Jerome Powell, who is also on the president's declared short list for Fed Chair.

But I think I see the reasoning here, and I believe the president wants to vet all viable and respectable options before making his decision. In that respect, I recall when the president was seeking a Secretary of State; he interviewed Mitt Romney, who was noted as outspoken against the president during his election campaign. Therefore, I see the inclusion of John Taylor, a rules-based economists whose rules would have the Fed funds rate about 2% higher today if followed strictly, as simply a public exercise in due diligence.

This decision is important for all asset classes, including the stock market. If John Taylor is actually selected as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, I anticipate the stock market would probably experience a correction of 5% to 10%, the U.S. dollar would appreciate likewise, and gold's decline would be justified. In fact, in that case, the entire precious metals complex, including the shares of gold miners like leaders Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and relative ETFs like the VanEck Gold Miners Bullish (NYSE: GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) would decline significantly further in kind. In this scenario, well-timed tax reform would still serve as a powerful offset, but it should neither help gold and silver, as it drives capital flows into stocks.

Investors in the metals complex, however, should in my view instead see relief when the president more likely does choose a monetary policy dove and market-friendly face to lead the Federal Reserve. In this more probable case, the precious metals complex should recover losses seen since mid-October, all other factors held constant (the president leaves for Asia Friday).

A favorable Fed Chair choice was one of the reasons why I forecasted near-term support for gold and silver earlier in October. However, keep in mind that for the long-term, a responsible Federal Reserve, which makes its decisions by committee, must for the sake of the economy and for the better good of the companies within it, contain inflation. So while gold and silver and relative shares should celebrate a favorable Fed choice, eventually, a strong economy and responsible Fed must dictate monetary policy tightening. If not, inflation could run higher and possibly faster than welcome, which also serves hard assets, commodities and alternative currencies, gold and silver and relative shares.

In conclusion, because current Fed Chair Janet Yellen continues to be mentioned by the president as a serious contender to retain her role, I should speak as well about how such a decision might play for gold and silver. In that case, I anticipate long-term pressure will remain on precious metals, because Yellen's Fed has clearly stated and indicated its expectation to stick to strict though gradual monetary policy tightening. The emergence of inflation alongside the booming global economy I expect next year, I believe, will ensure the process of monetary policy tightening and work against precious metals longer term, keeping all other factors held constant (read geopolitical risks to the U.S. and the dollar). In the near-term, though, the selection of Yellen over Taylor, on a relative basis, serves a bit of a short-term recovery for metals. Readers interested in more of my discussion of the fundamental factors weighing for precious metals and other sectors are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.