Can Complexity Science Save The (Economic) Day?

We seem to be covering the same ground of ideas for economic growth and tax reform. From a new study, I have been presented with a different lens with which to view economic and tax reform options. My goal is to share this research and suggest why it matters for investors and the economy. Many authors have analyzed the impact of Fed monetary policy as it relates to the stock market and what seems like fizzy asset-price territory. This new paper presents some empirical evidence and shows a different way to view the consumer/worker side and investment/money side via loops. It seems intuitive, almost simple, but getting both sides of the political aisle to unshackle their minds and forget special interests is a tall order

The main ideas based on a study about economic growth from The New England Complex Systems Institute are thus (paraphrased):

"The new complexity science analysis describes the flows of money through the economy, not just the overall activity. There are two cycles of activity that have to be balanced against each other. The first is that workers earn salaries and consume goods and services. The second is that the wealthy invest in production and receive returns on their investment. The two loops have to be in the right balance in order for growth to happen. If there is more money in the worker loop, there aren’t enough products for them to purchase. If there is more money in the investment loop, consumers don’t have enough money to buy products so investment doesn’t happen. The paper shows that before 1980 there was too much money in the worker/consumer loop. That money was chasing too few products, giving rise to dangerously increasing inflation. After 1980, likely because of the Reaganomics tax changes, the balance tilted the other way. There was too much money in the investor loop and the result was a series of recessions. The Federal Reserve repeatedly intervened by lowering interest rates to compensate workers’ low wages with increased borrowing, in order to increase consumption. While Federal Reserve interventions have helped overcome the recessions, today we are up against the guardrail and need to rebalance the economy by shifting money back to the labor/consumer loop."

This suggests that the middle-class tax cut idea is a step in the right direction. But that the other side of the equation, investment and investors need to put money to use in the right way. Tax cuts may not be the answer though for this loop. The authors further add:

"Since 1980 consumers have accumulated trillions of dollars of debt, and the wealthy have accumulated trillions of dollars of savings that is not invested because there is nothing to invest in that will give returns. This is the result of government policy reducing taxes for the wealthy in the name of increasing economic activity. No matter how much money investors have, these so-called “job creators” do not create jobs when consumers don’t have money to buy products. Increased economic activity requires both investment and purchase power to pay for the things the investment will produce. ...The economy will grow if the flow is shifted toward workers/consumers and away from wealthy investors. The work cautions, however, that this has to be done in the right amount. Reaganomics moved things too far toward the wealthy, so shifting the flow in the other direction has to be done in the right measure. ...Reaganomics had the right idea at the time. (However) current approaches to correcting economic problems by reducing government spending (austerity), while decreasing taxes for the wealthy to promote investment, are misguided. They may have been good policies in 1980 but they are long outdated today. ...Economic inequality is not just a social justice problem, but actually an economic problem. Fixing economic inequality will have dramatic benefits for economic growth."

Over the past many years, stock buybacks have been pointed to as a proxy for the lack of investment opportunity for companies. The rising stock market has been absorbing flows (given the low-interest rate environment) and is suggested to being in bubble territory. It begs the question as to whether these flows and thus the stock market's rise is a real value or not.

This research would, in fact, dovetail with the middle-class outcry that the past election highlighted. The chart below shows the wage issue. So Republicans and Democrats doing what they always do and support is half correct: finding the balance between growth policies in a way that nudges the wealth in the right direction appears to be the solution. If a better way is possible, why not factor it in now?







There is a middle way, which partisanship will preclude. Investors would benefit if a rebalancing of the "loops" is, in fact, the solution. And this likely cannot be done if special interests are appeased instead of the greater good of the whole economy. Special interests do not vote, but they supply large quantities of campaign money.

The authors write: "A growing economy implies that the circulation in loops increases. The circulating flow is determined both by the amount of money and rate at which transactions occur around the loop." They may be on to something.

A few highlights in the economy suggest all is not lost, in spite of what politicians will or will not do:

• U.S. exports are rising because of global growth: "Strengthening foreign economies are fueling demand for American exports, which rose 3.2% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, the best 12-month gain in nearly three years," says the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

• Companies have stepped up investment spending on facilities, equipment and software in 2017 after two years of sluggish growth. Nonresidential fixed investment grew at a 6.7% rate in the second quarter and 7.2% in the first, marking the best six-month stretch since mid-2014, also notes the WSJ.

• Consumer spending likely grew at a slower pace compared with the second quarter’s 3.3% rate because of the hurricanes. (WSJ)

• Some economists are calling for a 3% reading (of growth), following 3.1% growth in the second quarter. (WSJ)

The takeaway is that a refining and rethinking of our policies would benefit both consumers-workers and investors. If investors are not investing optimally (owing to policy and opportunity or a lack thereof), that too speaks to a needed rebalancing. It reminds me of the large amounts of investment that flowed to the U.S. shale revolution, through periods of recession and recovery, 2008-2014. When the bust followed, investors were chagrined. Would that money have flowed were there other options or if money were more dear?

This research highlights an issue that many speak of in different terms: middle-class wage stagnation, the Fed's quantitative easing or easy money flood, difficulty valuing assets, and income inequality. Maybe we should mind the balancing of the loops.