Air Canada's Strategic Plan Paid Off This Quarter

In his remarks for Air Canada's (OTCQX: ACDVF) 3Q2017 conference call, the CEO mentioned the word "record" seven times: record results, EBITDAR, operating income, net income, EPS, customers, and liquidity. Air Canada did, indeed, achieve record performance in most of its key financial metrics, due to the successful implementation of the company's long-term strategic plan for the quarter, especially three areas: increased labor flexibility, expansion of its low-cost flying alternatives, and global network expansion. The plan's success is a good sign for the company's, and the stock's, future performance.

Strategic Plan

To understand the company's performance last quarter, a short overview of management's strategy is necessary. Air Canada has a seven-point strategic growth plan detailed below:

(Source: Air Canada Investor Day Presentation 2017)

Of special relevance is Labour Stability, Air Canada Rouge and Network & Hubs. The first two are critical, as many legacy airlines have bankrupted themselves throughout the years due to high wages and pension liabilities. The third is important for the company's long-term growth, as the Canadian market quite simply lacks the necessary size to sustain the company's expansion.

In overall terms, results are consistent with the company's strategic plan, and quite positive. Most importantly, the company saw double-digit traffic growth in international routes operated through its global network and hubs, slightly lower labor costs (around 1-2% lower expenses per employee), and has opened the way for future Air Canada Rouge growth.

The company saw minor improvements in other key strategic areas, including greater financial stability as debt was repaid, continuous fleet upgrades, and work on expanding its loyalty program. Although results in these areas were positive, most improvements were quite small, and generally not incredibly significant.

Global Network Expansion

Air Canada's strategy of expanding its global network, through increasing the number of flights and destinations, and expanding its Canadian hubs, yielded positive results this quarter. Most revenue growth, 9.1% for the quarter, came from traffic growth in its international destinations, with its Atlantic traffic outperforming all other locations, and growing 17% YoY.

(Source: Air Canada 3Q2017 Report)

Management mentioned route expansion will continue in the near future and plans to open close to a dozen new international routes. Routes to India, including several direct flights from Vancouver/Toronto to Delhi, seem especially promising, due to Canada's large Indian immigrant population.

Future Asian expansion will both drive future earnings growth, and significantly reduce earnings volatility/seasonality. Currently, this is the company's busiest quarter, as it is summer in Canada. Expansion in the eastern hemisphere will help balance the seasonality due to the different seasons.

A small, but important and overlooked, aspect of the company's international expansion is in how it "recycles" its fleet. Basically, as the company adds fleet capacity to service new routes, mainly in the form of new Boeing 787s, it transfers older, smaller aircraft to its low-cost subsidiary, were the lower quality of the aircraft is less important.

Low-Cost Alternatives / Air Canada Rouge

Rouge, the company's low-cost subsidiary, saw quite good growth during the quarter. Although management didn't report specific figures, executives mentioned the subsidiary had exceeded expectations, and that an increasing percentage of its revenue is generated by it, indicating it is outperforming the company's main operations.

I believe three aspects were instrumental in the subsidiary's performance:

Lower labor costs (see below for more information), which are especially relevant for the company's long-term performance.

The use of older, used, aircraft reduced capital costs, which are extremely high in the industry.

By maintaining prices above ultra-budget airlines (think Ryanair), operating margins/revenue per passenger mile were reasonably good.

A relevant quote for the last point (emphasis mine):

Likewise, we introduced Rouge and we said that Rouge is going to come into these markets and have the effect of in some cases reducing the pricing and providing lower fares. They're not -- it's not an ultra-low cost carrier that we operate into Europe and into the Caribbean.

By not simply copying the business plan of ultra-budget airlines (think Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)) the subsidiary has outperformed in the short-term, as fares haven't decreased as much, and is likely to be relevant in the future, as newer airlines have greater ability to operate budget airlines, due to less legacy pension liabilities and old operation/habits.

Besides the above, the company also overcame a major growth obstacle for the subsidiary in the quarter, a 50 plane limit, with 49 planes currently in operation. Through negotiations with the pilot union, the company was able to modify its labor contracts to allow more planes and flight hours for the subsidiary, necessary for long-term growth. On a more negative note, the company conceded greater wages and pensions for its pilots in these negotiations.

Although I expect long-term growth in this area to be quite good, it might take a few years to materialize. As the subsidiary was limited to 50 planes until quite recently, and demand was higher than expected, the company is less prepared for future fleet expansion when compared to the last few quarters. The company currently expects Rouge's fleet to only increase from 49 to 50 planes in 2018, although management has indicated that more detailed guidance is forthcoming. Actual and planned fleet composition is as follows:

Increased Labor Flexibility

As mentioned previously, Air Canada re-negotiated its contract with the pilot's union to expand Air Canada Rouge. The company has been moderately successful in lowering labor costs for the subsidiary, especially by recruiting younger, less experienced air flight attendants. During the quarter the number of full-time equivalent employees increased by 6.5%, while wages and benefits only increased by 5%, so the company has been successful in this regard.

Cost per average mile, however, only decreased by 0.1% YoY, due to high fuel prices. Excluding fuel prices, as management has little control over these, costs decreased by 2.1% YoY, a reasonably good amount, and proof of the company's successful labor policies.

As the company continues expanding its low-cost subsidiary, I expect further marginal improvements in labor costs and flexibility.

Conclusion

Air Canada's strategic plan delivered excellent results last quarter, with the company posting small to moderate improvements in most key financial metrics, resulting in an outstanding overall performance. As results occurred due to successful company initiatives, and with several growth opportunities identified and being developed, I believe recent results are indicative of the company's future growth and potential.