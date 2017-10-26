Ignore The Chipotle Haters

Image credit

Chipotle (CMG) continues to get absolutely hammered as the company takes hit after hit after hit. We all know about the food safety issues that CMG inflicted upon itself, and the repercussions are still reverberating today. However, CMG also faced some one-time issues in this year’s Q3 report that I think investors may be overreacting to, and that present an opportunity as CMG makes even more new lows. I’ve said this before, but hear me out.

First, this is a weekly chart for the past three years for CMG and it really captures all of the damage that shareholders have suffered. If you’ve held the stock throughout this period, I’d imagine you’re probably tired of people telling you the selling is close to done. I certainly wasn’t a CMG bull back in the days of a $600 to $700 stock price, but I never could have imagined it would fall this far. The stock is down almost two-thirds from its former highs and while it shouldn’t be trading at $700 – or anything close to it – I have to see some long-term value here at these levels.

The weekly chart is now a complete mess as CMG looked to be forming a base this summer, but blew right through it on the earnings selloff. The stock is now in uncharted waters and I couldn’t tell you whether it will continue to melt down or spike back up towards the 50DMA. The momentum indicators are showing some signs of improvement and that’s great, but they will break down in the coming days and weeks as well if the bulls don’t mount some kind of defense here. In short, the chart is a disaster, and certainly, I wouldn’t buy this stock based upon any technical reasoning.

However, I do think that if you have a long time horizon and you are with me on the nature of the Q3 report, and indeed the other reports we’ve received this year, CMG still represents long-term value. You have to squint a bit to see it, but CMG’s eye-popping valuation at present should give way to something far more reasonable as time goes on. Permit me to demonstrate.

Revenue was up almost 9% in Q3 as CMG continues to open new stores. The growth in stores never really stopped when it came to the food safety issues, and while new stores are a smaller piece of the growth puzzle than they used to be simply due to scale – CMG has almost 2,400 stores at this point – the store base is still an important avenue for growth. Store growth was responsible for just about all of CMG’s revenue growth in Q3, and while that’s not a mix I generally like, there’s a very good reason for it.

Comp sales were quite weak in Q3 at just +1% against enormously better showings for the first half of the year in the high single digits. I think this number caught everyone out and that helped fuel the selling but CMG told us that the enormous, tragic hurricanes that befell certain parts of the U.S. during the quarter hurt comps and that’s certainly easy to understand. I don’t think 1% comps are the new normal for CMG; I think it was hit by a very tough set of circumstances and suffered for it. My bull case is predicated upon continued comp sales growth, so if Q4 comes in weak, I’ll eat some crow, but for now, I think the weak Q3 comp number was a fluke based upon things that were out of CMG’s control.

Importantly, unit-level margins were up 200bps to 16.1% in Q3. I’ve mentioned margins before with respect to the CMG bull case and they are still tremendously important. CMG will continue to grow revenue for a long time but if it is to grow into its current valuation and represent value over the long term, a return to much higher margins is needed. The gains in margin were once again due to highly sustainable reasons, including fewer promotional dollars, lower food and paper costs and labor efficiencies. All of these things are standard operating costs that CMG has the ability to influence to varying degrees, and right now, it is doing all the right things. Keep in mind that CMG saw 200bps of unit margin growth with comps at just 1%; margins really perform the best when comps are flying, so if I’m right about Q4 and beyond, we should continue to see outstanding margin growth from Chipotle. And keep in mind that CMG doesn’t necessarily have to get back to its stratospheric pre-crisis levels of margins for the stock to rally; it just has to keep getting a little better each quarter, and I think it is more than capable of doing so.

Earnings were up from 27 cents last year to 69 cents this year but the liability CMG has funded for the data security incident was worth 64 cents in Q3, as well as an estimated 13 cent impact from the hurricanes. These are the very definitions of one-time events, and if you back them out, you’ve got Q3 earnings at $1.46, not 69 cents. That puts CMG back on the road to recovery much more quickly than I think the stock is implying at these levels and while I’m not trying to minimize the costs CMG has incurred, I am trying to put them into perspective for the longer term.

I still think CMG is making good progress towards its longer-term goals, and that includes not only comp growth but margins as well. CMG reiterated its comp sales guidance for the year despite the weak Q3, lending credence to the idea that Q3 was a fluke. Sentiment is absolutely horrendous at this point as the downgrades came flying in yesterday on the weak report. These are things that happen when stocks are in a bottoming process and while I’m not arrogant enough to think that CMG will bottom right here, right now, I see long-term value. You’ve got to be patient and know that the ride will be bumpy, but I think there’s a lot to like here.

The value proposition is a bit tricky at this time because earnings estimates certainly continue to come down. The stock is at about 29 times next year’s earnings, which have been whacked repeatedly this year, so obviously CMG isn’t a traditional, beaten-down value stock. Buying CMG here is a bet that earnings will recover more quickly than the analyst community currently thinks and given the enormously negative sentiment, I think that is a reasonable bet to make. I’m still bullish after Q3 because I think investors have overreacted to short term news and have neglected the long term potential of CMG to continue on its road to recovery. It takes some faith to want to own CMG here, but the rewards should be worth the pain in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.