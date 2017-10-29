19 Straight Hikes, Record Earnings, Estimates Rising For 7% Yielding LP, Goes Ex-Dividend This Week

After slogging through many sub-par Q2 reports for midstream pipeline firms, it was refreshing to read a report of robust earnings from MPLX LP (MPLX). We've covered MPLX in several previous articles - this article will update that previous information.

Profile:

MPLX is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop, and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through its Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments.

Logistics and Storage - This segment transports and stores crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products, primarily in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the U.S. Assets consist of a network of crude oil and refined product pipeline systems, associated storage assets and an inland marine business.

MPLX owns, leases, operates or has interest in 3,500 miles of crude oil pipelines and 2,400 miles of light product pipelines. MPLX also has 59 owned and operated, one leased, and two partially owned light product terminals, butane and NGL storage caverns, an inland marine business, crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) and a barge dock facility.

MPLX’s marine transportation operations include 18 owned towboats as well as more than 200 owned and leased barges that transport refined products and crude oil on the Ohio, Mississippi and Illinois rivers and their tributaries and inter-coastal waterways.

Gathering and Processing - MPLX operates several natural gas gathering systems in six states. Its natural gas processing complexes remove the heavier and more valuable hydrocarbon components from natural gas. MPLX currently operates natural gas processing complexes in the Marcellus shale, Utica shale, Appalachia region, and Southwest region.

NGL fractionation facilities separate the mixture of extracted NGLs into individual purity product components for end-use sale.

The G&P assets include approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 7.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. (Source: MPLX site)

Distributions:

Management just declared its 19th straight distribution hike. MPLX will go ex-dividend this week, on 11/2/17, with a pay date of 11/14/17. It yields just under 7%, and its new distribution is 124% above its targeted minimum distribution:

MPLX pays its distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle for LP's and issues a K-1 at tax time.

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

This company has strong and steady distribution coverage, averaging 1.26x over the past four quarters, which should improve further. We pointed out in our Q2 MPLX article - management stated on the Q2 release that, in Q3 '17, "MPLX expects to exchange newly issued common units for MPC's general partner economic interest, including incentive distribution rights (IDRs) and its 2% general partner interest."

"These strategic actions are intended to reduce MPLX's cost of capital and enhance its long-term distribution growth capabilities. Following these transactions, the partnership also expects to target a higher coverage ratio over time and internally fund a greater portion of its future growth." (Source: MPLX Q2 '17 earnings release):

We updated this table, which tracks MPLX's Q1-3 2017 earnings vs. its 2017 guidance pro-rated for three quarters. So far in 2017, the company has exceeded the high end of its pro-rated EBITDA, DCF, and net income guidance figures. The distribution will turn around in Q4, as management will most likely raise it another 3% again.

We've seen this show before - a company starts amassing assets, and puts up wild growth numbers, as those new assets start kicking in contributions each quarter:

MPLX hit record numbers for revenue, net income, EBITDA, and DCF in Q3 '17:

Distributions/unit have grown 7.68% over the past four quarters, while the distribution coverage has also improved, by 5.21%, even with the unit count growing by 14.16%. (During the second quarter, MPLX issued approximately 9 million new common units through its at-the-market program and received net proceeds of approximately $286M):

How did they do it? The Logistics and Storage segment grew 72%, and the G&P segment grew 19%:

MPLX had multiple dropdowns from parent MPC and also started receiving a distribution from its non-controlling interest in a Bakken pipeline system.

The G&P segment also did well in the Northeast, with increased volumes, and the first full quarter of operations at its Bluestone plant:

Although overall, utilization slid from basis points in Q3 to 78%, MPLX's southwest operations have had an 8% rise in volume in 2017:

(Source: MPLX site)

Growth Projects:

MPLX has two more projects which should come online in Q4 '17 - its Majorsville 11 C2 fractionation plant, and its Midwest connectivity projects:

2018 also will see many more growth projects completed throughout the year, which should further increase MPLX's earnings power and distribution growth:

(Source: MPLX site)

Options:

MPLX has received upward earnings estimate revisions from multiple analysts over the past month, with EPS forecasts rising for 2017, but, curiously, falling for 2018.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

There's quite a disparity between analysts' price targets and MPLX's current price - it's 11% below the lowest price target and 19% below the average price target of $41.79:

Like many LPs MPLX, has hadn't much support from Mr. Market over the past few months. However, it did have a healthy price gain today, after reporting its robust Q3 earnings.

We've updated this midstream valuations table, which also includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), and Plains All America Partners, (PAA).

MPLX has a higher than average coverage factor, but its price/DCF also is higher. However, it does have a lower than average price/book valuation.

Management has greatly improved ROA, ROE, interest coverage, and operating margin over the past three quarters. Although its debt/equity leverage has increased, its rising EBITDA has more than kept pace with its debt, with interest coverage also improving.

Its metrics could still use some work, however, to catch up with these group averages:

The company has plenty of dry powder left on its credit agreements - $1.8B on its revolver and $296M of the $500M on its MPC agreement.

On 7/21/17, MPLX replaced its existing bank revolving credit facility with a new five-year $2.25B bank revolving credit facility, with an expiration approximately 18 months after the previous facility.

(Source: MPLX site)

Risks:

Although MPLX has limited direct commodity price exposure, the risk is still there. Management estimates that NGL would have the greatest potential impact, ~$18M per $.05 move. This equates to ~ 1.3% of the company's low end $1.3B DCF forecast for 2017.

Rising Debt - This is the big bogeyman for many MLP/LPs. They distribute most of their cash flow to unitholders, but they also need to grow in order to increasing distributions. Therefore, management often finds itself suddenly saddled with too much debt, which can turn things sour fast in a bad price downturn. As we saw in the 2015-16 energy price swoon - some firms went under, while others were bought out. But others, like MPLX, survived, thanks to sound management.

Dilution - As we pointed out in our previous article on MPLX, "management plans to issue more units in Q3, as part of a buyout of MPC's Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs. This may result in a temporary dilution of units, but, long term, it makes sense, and should decrease MPLX's cost of capital. The IDR payout in the first six months of 2017 was pretty hefty, at $130M - 22% of its total distributions declared. The IDR buyout should decrease the total distributions paid, while aiding the company to maintain and even increase its coverage over the long term."

Summary:

We reiterate MPLX as a buy, based upon its growth prospects, attractive yield, strong balance sheet vs. its peer group, and its strong distribution coverage.

