Lessons For U.S. Business From The Chinese

China is a nation that plans its future course for years if not decades. I remember traveling to China in the mid-1980s when the country had just finished constructing a superhighway linking the airport in Beijing with the metropolis. I was amazed that there were virtually no cars on the road, but many bicycles riding traveling the multi-lane highway. The car sped and got me to my hotel within minutes. When I returned a few years later, cars filled the road, and the trip took at least four times longer.

Over recent years, we have read a lot about ghost cities with apartment complexes that were empty. However, the housing is now filling up with residents, and it is likely that China will continue to build with an eye to the future. The Chinese orientation to growth is much different than what we are accustomed to in the West. In the United States and Europe, we tend to take a quarter-to-quarter view when running businesses, but in China, the government takes a decade-to-decade approach.

China has gone from an emerging market to a leading world economic and military power, and it was planning that has taken the nation to a position where it will challenge the United States for the leadership role in the world. There is a lot that businesses and governments around the world can learn from the Chinese, and the basis for the lesson is that immediate gratification and short-term goals often detract from growth potential. The proof of a strategy resides in results and when it comes to the Chinese; their prescription for success has been unparalleled in the world.

The Chinese Party Congress

Every five years or so, the Communist Party of China gathers in China to select the nation's leader and chart a course for the future. The Party Congress that just concluded has made President Xi the most influential and respected leader of the nation since Mao Tse Tung.

In the lead up to the Congress, all eyes around the world focused on China. The country with the second largest GDP suffered a setback in late 2015 and early 2016 as the domestic stock market fell sharply and President Xi rolled out his policy of a "new normal" for the nation. The world had become accustomed to double-digit growth in China and when the Chinese economy caught a cold and economic growth fell below the 7% level, the rest of the world got a fever. Many analysts warned of impending economic doom in China based on mounting levels of debt and ghost cities where real estate investments were underutilized.

At the same time, pollution in major cities across the nation rang alarm bells as the Chinese industrial machine was poisoning the air. However, the President did an excellent job of tempering enthusiasm for growth by setting a course for slower, but stable growth for the future. As a result of the stabilization that followed the Chinese leader cemented relationships around the globe when it comes to trade and fighting climate change. When the United States elected Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the country, President Xi was one of his first visitors.

The rejection of international agreements on climate change by the U.S. President afforded the Chinese leader an opportunity to take a leadership role. President Xi has become a fixture on the international scene building relations with world leaders in the West. Additionally, when the West leveled sanctions on Russia, President Xi stepped in and arranged a strategic trade agreement with Vladimir Putin which provided the Russians with revenue flow while China received flows of many raw materials needed by the world's most populous nation.

At home, reforms centered on cleaning the environment caused a decline in the production of some industrial commodities and to offset lower output, China began buying commodities like copper, aluminum, and energy to build strategic stockpiles to meet future requirements. On an individual basis, the government has been making changes to clean up the environment. Recently, China has allowed immediate registration and licensing for electric-powered automobiles while gas-fueled cars documentation can take months, if not years, for citizens. The Chinese Party Congress cemented President Xi's power and the continuation of policies put in place under the "new normal."

President Xi stresses unity and a growing middle class

Perhaps the most important message from President Xi during the Party Congress came on the first day in his opening remarks that lasted for the better part of three hours. The leader stressed loyalty to Party over individual desires within the country. The ideological message was significant in a nation where increasing wealth and greed for Western-style comforts by the general population is not necessarily supportive of a communist system.

However, President Xi has become a master of balancing Communism and Capitalism and has created a system that suits modern-day China which will eventually lead it to attain the status as the world's wealthiest most economically powerful nation. It will not be long before China's GDP climbs above the United States. With over four times the population of the U.S., President Xi has set a course for the nation that will help achieve his goals. The growth of the middle class, which was a critical tenant of his message, will likely avoid political dissent and events like the Tiananmen Square revolt and massacre in the future.

At the same time, the President told the world he plans to build a "world-class" military, and that plans to strengthen the nation's position in the South China Sea will continue. At the same time, he promised to continue to root out corruption at every level of society. While President Xi has set a high bar for success, his policy of the "new normal" is ideally suited for achieving his goals. The President was clear that change will not come overnight for China and that it will move towards accomplishing goals laid out during the Party Congress over coming decades.

A plan for the next 33 years and a lesson for the rest of the world

The plans for the growing middle class will take time, and when it comes to becoming the world's most influential military power, President Xi set a target date of 2050, 33 years from today. Starting with Chairman Mao and continuing with many of his successors over the years, there has been an understanding that the rise of China has been a slow and deliberate exercise. The lessons I learned in the 1980s when I first traveled to the country are a testament to the planning and patience it has taken for China to achieve its current role and status on the world stage. The roads that seemed underutilized were planning for a future that today makes new and wider roads necessary.

The ghost cities will fill up, and demand for accommodation for those moving from rural to urban environments for employment will increase the need for even more housing as worker replace the ghosts in cities. President Xi's "new normal" was not a new policy, but a compelling reminder and articulation of the strategy that has vaulted China to the top of the heap when it comes to economic, political, and military power in the world. In the case of China, careful planning and slow and steady execution of a strategy is winning the race domestically and on a global basis.

China is the demand side of the equation in commodities

China is a nation that is rich in raw material reserves and production. However, at the same time, the vast population of the nation that is approaching 1.4 billion people or over 18.5% of the world's inhabitants makes domestic commodities production insufficient to meet requirements on a long-term basis. As such, China has become the demand side of the fundamental equation for metals, minerals, energy, and agricultural commodities. Most recently, in the lead up to the Party Congress, China cut domestic aluminum production to improve environmental conditions.

In response, aluminum inventories on the London Metals Exchange have almost halved, and the price of the nonferrous metal has climbed to the highest level in years. At the same time, China had been a significant buyer of other base metals such as copper, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, as well as other metals and minerals. The base metals sector of the commodities market has been the best-performing group of raw materials in 2017 due in part to a weaker dollar, but more because China has been a significant buyer of these construction and infrastructure staples.

Additionally, the rise in the price of crude oil has been, at least in part, a result of Chinese buying to build their strategic petroleum reserves. The Brent premium over WTI crude oil has increased from $2 at the end of 2016 to over $6 which is likely the result of Chinese demand for the energy commodity. At the same time, while 2017 has been the fifth straight year of bumper crops around the world, the base prices of grains and soft commodities have risen over recent years as exports to China has been increasing.

China has slowly and quietly been increasing their sourcing tentacles around the world when it comes to commodities over recent year. For decades, China has been investing in raw material production around the world without exception. In raw material producing regions of Africa, Chinese investment has built roads, hospitals, and funded other infrastructure projects in return for the flow of commodities back to the Asian nation. The deal with Vladimir Putin in the wake of Western sanctions guaranteed years of mineral and energy flows from Russia into China.

When major commodities producers were under pressure to sell non-essential assets to cut debt on their balance sheets in early 2016, China was a buyer. Glencore sold the Las Bambas copper producing property in Peru to the Chinese during that time. China strategically purchased assets around the world that puts them in a position where they control around 90% of the world's rare earth metal production. Their tentacles even reached into the United States, when in 2013 the Chinese purchased the world's largest hog producing and processing company, Smithfield Foods.

At that time, a Hong Kong-based, Chinese-owned company purchased the London Metals Exchange, the world's leading marketplace for nonferrous metals. The list goes on as China has secured significant flows of raw materials around the globe to meet the future requirements of the world's most populous nation. At the same time, the control of many of these markets has put China in a dominant position in an asset class that represents the essentials that people around the world require on a daily basis.

Positive long-term signals for the raw materials markets

Population around the world continues to grow on an exponential basis. Each quarter there are approximately twenty million more people on our planet and each one is a consumer of raw materials as they need to eat, live in a home, and have the energy to power their lives. Growing population alone presents a bullish case for finite raw materials around the world. Commodities are efficient economic instruments. There is only a certain amount of production at each price level. However, at higher prices, it is possible to increase production across many of the raw material markets. More people means rising demand for commodities, and with China in an ever-increasingly dominant position when it comes to world supplies, the nation will be in the perfect place to profit in the future. China is the demand side of the equation for commodities, but it has positioned itself as the future critical supplier.

Population growth and China's rise to the future leadership role, when it comes to GDP and wealth in the world, is highly supportive of increasing commodities prices. The lesson of the Party Congress is the success of Chinese strategy and the "new normal" that fosters slow and steady growth. The world should look to China as a case study of success and reject or at least temper the attraction of immediate gratification in favor of planning and employing long-term strategies to optimize growth and wealth creation. The Party Congress and success of President Xi is a lesson for us all as well as our leaders in business and government.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.