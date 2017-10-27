Editors' Picks Daily: Intriguing Dividend Ideas And Valuable Market Outlook

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Picks of the Day

What Junk-Rated Netflix Just Said About The Bond Market by Wolf Richter

Netflix’s (NFLX) recent $1.6 billion junk-bond offering was at a price that doesn’t compensate investors for its risk, according to contributor Wolf Richter. As its cash flow gets progressively worse, Netflix is beginning to prioritize borrowing money over making money, argues the author. When the market corrects, the author believes that stocks like Netflix will see major declines. In the end, Netflix bond holders should understand that they’re taking risks that are linked to the underlying company’s stock performance.

Tags – Bonds, Junk Bonds, Economy

10% Dividend Yield Is Scarier Than Any Halloween Monster by Colorado Wealth Management Fund

Before going into a discussion on Annaly (NLY), the author argues that the mREIT sector is massively overvalued with NLY leading the way. The author uses NLY, a company that is believed not to care about its shareholders as support for his take on why dividends are becoming less sustainable and why spreads are getting worse. If you’re an investor in Annaly or in the mREIT sector, this article will prove valuable.

Tags – Income Investing, mREITS, Dividend Ideas

Peabody Energy: An Undervalued Play On A Stabilizing Coal Market by Micah Lance

After recently emerging from bankruptcy, Peabody Energy’s (BTU) improved balance sheet makes the author believe it’s an undervalued play in the stabilizing coal market. Increased demand for coal and the increasing price of natural gas should prove to be positive catalysts for Peabody going forward. While the future of the company is likely correlated to the future demand for coal, at its current price, there’s both potential for significant upside and protection on the downside.

Tags – Coal, Commodities, Energy

The Financial Asset Bubble Is Ending; Time To Re-Examine Your Risk Allocation by J. Lawrence Manley, Jr., CFA

Looking for a comprehensive third-quarter review? Contributor J. Lawrence Manley, Jr., CFA provides us with valuable commentary on recent market (SPY) performance and outlines what it means for your portfolio. Overall, he notes that equities are historically overvalued and offer a poor long-term risk/reward. In addition, worsening liquidity are making holding risky assets, well…. more risky! Click the link to find out more!

Tags – Portfolio Strategy, Market Outlook

5% Dividend Yield And Excellent Properties On A 50% Sale by Colorado Wealth Management Fund

Another mREIT on the list today. According to mREIT specialist Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) is “trading at a significant discount to the fair value of their assets” and “has been dominating the sales per square foot metric for a decade.” In this detailed analysis, the contributor provides us with the information necessary to make an informed investment decision on a potential high-performing income generating investment.

Tags – mREITs, Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) “yields a very safe 8.1% with 202% dividend coverage” argues contributor Rida Morwa. While trading at a 46% discount to fair value (calculated under a debt covenant formula), Morwa argues that investors should see improved numbers going forward as construction projects complete and come online. According to his analysis, the security is a “Strong Buy” and has the potential to double in price over the next 2-3 years.

Tags – REITS, Dividend Ideas, Income Investing

2nd Gen Communication Disrupters Should Learn From The 1st: Orbcomm, Iridium, And Globalstar by Jay van Santen

A part of his Jay’s series on LEO satellite pioneers, this interesting article focuses on explaining the potential of leading satellite technology today. In addition to Boeing (BA), EchoStar (SATS), Panansonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and DirecTV (T), Orbcomm (ORBC), Iridium (IRDM) and Globalstar (GSAT) deserve a look. But before doing so, an understanding of the technology is crucial and this article is a great place to start.

Tags – Economy, Market Outlook, Quick Picks and Lists

Multimedia Weekly Digest: International Rate Hikes by SA Multimedia

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer. We continue this week with Russell Katz, Peter Schiff, Russell Investments, Aubrey Basdeo, and BlackRock. Check out our authors’ work and please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Multimedia

10% Dividend Yield With A First-Lien Portfolio by BDC Buzz

Contributor BDC Buzz argues that a “higher yield doesn’t always equal more risk.” Take for example, Monroe Capital (MRCC), which has a dividend yield of 9.7% and, according to BDC Buzz, is an attractive dividend play. BDC Buzz lists the three main reasons why their recommending an investment in Monroe Capital, which you can learn more about by reading the article.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

High Yield Bonds: Do Not Worry About Rising Rates by Downtown Investment Advisory

According to the author, the general inverse relationship between interest rates and bond prices doesn’t exist for high-yield fixed income securities. Armed with historical data, Downtown Investment Advisory presents an objective argument supporting their recommendation that rising rates alone should not be of great concern for high-yield bond holders. Do you agree?

Tags – Bonds, Economy, Market Outlook

Automation Nation: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by Gil Weinreich

In today’s Financial Advisor Daily Digest, Gil Weinreich discusses the future of the workforce. He touches on topics such as automation, oil prices, improving human capital in Asian economies, and a middle class that’s wealth is locked up in housing and retirement funds. It’s an enlightening read that’s valuable for every investor.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Financial Advisors

Oil: No Emotions, Only Facts And Numbers by Oleh Kombalev

“Despite the likely prolongation of OPEC's agreement on limiting oil production and reduction of the global stocks, the WTI price most likely will not go beyond the bounds of the $56 in the next six months” argues contributor Oleh Kombalev. In this detailed article, Oleh presents a convincing and reasonable forecast of the price of oil. It’s a must read for those wondering how to play this stagnant market.

Tags – Commodities, Oil, Market Outlook

Be Prepared For A Crash by William Koldus

While many analysts argue that the market is overvalued, William Koldus, CFA, CAIA comes out and warns investors to “be prepared for a crash.” Complacent investors that prioritize momentum and trend following over valuation are irrationally driving up market prices, argues the author. Eventually, “Price discovery will return, and when it does, it will be with a vengeance.” The question is when!

Tags – Market Outlook, Economy

Sketchers: Acquire On Weakness by Shareholders Unite

While shares of Skechers (SKX) recently jumped 40% after very good third quarter results, “the shares are still very reasonably valued and there are multiple potential drivers taking it higher.” In this convincing article, the author uses objective evidence to recommend aggressive buying on any signs of softness going forward. Click the link to learn why.

Tags – Long Ideas

PRO Pick Of The Day

In today’s Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Labutes IR discusses Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFY), the lesser known investment management and financial services arm of the second largest banking group in France, Groupe BPCE. According to the author, “Natixis is undervalued and its upcoming investor day may be an important catalyst to unlock value.” If you’re looking to diversify by investing in the European banking sector, this article is a must read.

Tags – Financials, Europe, Long Ideas

