Bayer Q3 2017: No Rush To Jump In

On October 26, 2017, Bayer (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, but the market has been disappointed by the performance of some key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical and Consumer Healthcare Divisions.

Despite a compelling relative valuation, I would prefer to wait for the closing of acquisition with Monsanto (NYSE:MON), before revisiting the investment case.

Q3 2017 results

Bayer reported Q3 2017 sales of €8.02, 4% below consensus expectations, as a result of a weak performance in Pharma and CHC, while Core EPS were €1.47, 2% ahead of consensus, mainly thanks to some positive one-offs which have inflated the EBITDA in the Pharma and Consumer Healthcare franchises.

FY 17 guidance has been adjusted to reflect the recent deconsolidation of Covestro, with Bayer expecting low single-digit growth in sales and low single digit decline of EPS.

Thus, applying -2% EPS growth to 2016 EPS (ex-Covestro), I estimate a 2017 Core EPS of €6.48, which is 1% ahead of consensus.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results haven’t been great, with some negative developments related to the key growth drivers of the Pharmaceutical division. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Pharmaceutical sales were €4.06B, 6% lower than Street expectations, driven by a weak performance of the key growth drivers. In details, Xarelto sales were €799M, 10% below consensus, as a result of unfavorable phasing of U.S. royalties from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). I still believe that this drug will beat market expectations over the coming years thanks to the opportunity in CAD or PAD, after the successful Phase III COMPASS study, which has been reported few weeks ago. Eylea sales were €469M, in line with consensus, showing a strong 15% growth at constant exchange rates, driven by a mix of favorable pricing and volume dynamics. Kogenate sales were €215M, 24% below consensus, showing some deterioration of the competitive positioning for Bayer in the hemophilia market. Nexavar sales were €194M, 8% below street expectations, as a result of more competitive pressure in the oncology setting.

The positive news related to the Pharma division was related to the profitability. Pharma EBITDA margin was 250 bps above consensus, thanks to around 250 bps of margin improvement YoY, but helped by a positive one-off received by CSL.

Consumer sales were €1.32B and Consumer EBITDA was €274M, 5% below consensus, despite a positive one-off of around €30M for some divestment gains. This weak performance is really disappointing, showing that Bayer is still struggling in generating the synergies from the merger with the Merck & Co.’s (NYSE:MRK) OTC business, after more than 2 years from the closing of the operation.

Lastly, Crop Science sales were €2.03B, 1% below consensus, while EBITDA was in line with consensus, driven by a strong performance in USA. Bayer still expects the trough for the Crop Science market by late 2017 and they believe the closing of the Monsanto’s acquisition will be completed by early 2018.

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Bayer, I have updated my SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) to show what multiple is implied in the current 9.6x EV/EBITDA NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company, assuming a successful closure of the acquisition of Monsanto in early 2018. You can see here more details behind my methodology.

I have adjusted my analysis to reflect the deconsolidation of Covestro in 2018 and I have slightly increased the valuation of the Pharma franchise, after the strong results for Xarelto in the COMPASS trial.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming a reasonable 11x EV/EBITDA valuation to the Pharma and recognizing the value of the Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare franchises, the stock is fairly valued.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Bayer has traded historically at 14.4x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was slightly below the diversified biopharma group. Today, Bayer is trading at a premium to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis, mainly for the effects of the dilution after the deconsolidation of Covestro.

In particular, the stock is trading at 15.7x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 10% of premium vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Bayer's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Bayer's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven’t been strong, with a weak performance of the Pharmaceutical and CHC Divisions. Thus, given that the stock has re-rated from 12x to 15.7x NTM P/E, I would wait for a better re-entry point.