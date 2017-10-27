AT&T: Distinguishing Reality From Repartee

What happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently reported an earnings miss on both the top and bottom lines. EPS of $0.74 missed by $0.01, while revenue of $39.67 billion missed by $450 million.

The stock sold off precipitously even after selling off on the pre-announcement. It is down 13.51% for the month. I see the sell-off as short-sighted.

One of Warren Buffett’s quotes seems quite apropos at this juncture. Buffett states:

“Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.”

I bet you thought I was going to use the ole “Be fearful when other are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” quote. Gotcha! The bottom line is both these statements apply to the current situation. In the following section, I make the case that now is the time to double down on AT&T, not sell out.

AT&T is an investment, not a trade

AT&T is an investment for me, not a trade. My holding period is forever on this stock. I see the recent sell-off as short-sighted. Those who are declaring victory by saying they warned us that AT&T was going to miss on earnings weren't telling us anything we did not already know. With the plethora of unprecedented natural disasters during the quarter, it was a no-brainer. Hurricanes pounded Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Earthquakes and storms also devastated Mexico. It was obvious AT&T was going to get hit. In fact, the company’s miss wasn’t as bad as I anticipated. I thought it was going to be worse. Therefore, I see the sell-off as a buying opportunity rather than a time to bail. Here is why.

The future is bright

The fact of the matter is, AT&T is still tracking to meet its full-year guidance. CFO John Stephens stated on the call:

“We continue to track well against our full-year guidance, and we continue to invest for the growth of our business and remain focused and optimistic about our long-term opportunities.”

Furthermore, the reasons for the slight miss were transitory. Stephens added:

“The adjustments include the impact of higher interest expense for the pre-funding of our Time Warner transaction and storm-related costs.”

On top of all this, nothing in the quarterly earnings report gave me pause regarding the company’s plan for the future. The follow slide covers the four major growth engines for AT&T's earnings going forward.

Furthermore, I’d like to thank those who have sold for giving me the opportunity to lock in a solid 5.8% yield.

Dividend Aristocrat

AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat that has grown its dividend for 32 years straight.

A hefty 5.80% yield makes it an ideal investment for dividend growth and income investors alike.

The company's solid track record of paying and increasing its dividend essentially acts as a put against the stock price. Whenever the dividend has begun to climb above 5.5%, investors have swooped in and bought up shares, which appears to be happening as we speak.

However, it is important to ensure the company has an eye on the future, which it does. Another thing I would like to point out is the payout ratio is more than adequate at 66%.

The Bottom Line

There may be more volatility in front of us, even with the more than 10% drop in the stock recently. Nevertheless, I believe we have reached the point of maximum pessimism. Fears of a high debt-to-equity ratio have taken their toll on the stock. What’s more, uncertainty regarding the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition and President Trump’s pro-growth policies coming to fruition hasn’t helped. Not to mention the fiercely competitive marketplace at this time.

Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

