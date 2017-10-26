State Bank Financial's (STBZ) CEO Tom Wiley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Sheila Ray – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tom Wiley – Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

David Black – Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Stephen Scouten – Sandler O'Neill

Christopher Marinac – FIG Partners

Tyler Stafford – Stephens

Steven Comery – Gabelli

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by. And welcome to the State Financial Corporation Results for the Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, October 26, 2017.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sheila Ray. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Sheila Ray

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining the State Bank Financial Corporation earnings call. Here with me today on the call are our Chief Executive Officer, Tom Wiley our Chief Credit Officer, David Black and Chairman Joe Evans who will be available to answer question after we finish the presentation.

Tom will begin with the highlight of the third quarter and I will then follow-up with quarterly results in detail. David will discuss the loan portfolio and asset quality metrics and finally Tom will give some closing remarks.

As usual the third quarter earnings press release and slide presentation we will reference on this call are available in the Investor’s section of our website statebt.com. I need to remind you that comments made on this call are subject to our cautionary note, regarding forward-looking statements in the press release and on Slide 2 of our earnings presentation.

I will turn it over to Tom.

Tom Wiley

Thank you, Sheila. Starting on Slide 3, I want to briefly talk about the closing of AloStar acquisition, which is one of the best we have done to-date. Thanks to the handwork and diligence of the State Bank team and AloStar team with outstanding regulatory support, we were able to complete the merger in less then four months after the announcement.

As we’ve said before, AloStar is [indiscernible] he is a very talented highly compatible group of bankers. Approximately $197 million transaction created minimal dilution to tangible book value, which should be earned back in less than one year. Additionally used all cash for the purchase effectively deploys much of our excess capital. While providing significant earnings accretion that should exceed our original estimates of $8 million annually. This acquisition fills a gap in our commercial banking arsenal and will be a great addition to the future of State Bank.

Now turning to Slide 4, overall this was a solid quarter with a $4.4 million in earnings. As our core bank continues to replace our reliance on the accretion income, which was at a historical low during the quarter. With increased interest income from loan and investment portfolios coupled with our disciplined expense management our core bank is more profitable and efficient.

Finally, we are continued to be pleased with the deposit growth excluding AloStar deposits grew 10% on an annual basis. Our cost of funds remains static, not an easy accomplishment in an rising rate environment.

I will now turn it over to Sheila who will provide more detail about our third quarter.

Sheila Ray

Thanks Tom. Before I begin I want to remind you that income statement items do not include any impact from our recent acquisition as we closed this deal as of the close of business on the September 30, 2017. For balance sheet metrics AloStar is included in the period-end balance but is not included in average balances. And we have tried to fit it appropriately on the slides to provide clarity, where necessary.

Picking up on Slide 4, as Tom said it was a good quarter with over $14 million in earning or $0.37 per diluted share. Growth in interest income on loans, declining non-interest expense and recapturing a portion of the purchase credit impaired of PCI provision helped offset a $2.7 million decline in accretion income from the previous quarter.

Year to-date earnings are $41.2 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, which is a 5% increase over the same period in 2016. Tangible book value, has increased $0.53 per share since the beginning of the year, while maintaining dividend yield close to 2% and completing the acquisition of AloStar with all cash. At a tangible book value of $14.01 we are already $0.02 higher than we were at the end of the third quarter of 2016, which was prior to our NBG and S Bank acquisitions.

Now come with me to Slide 5, benefiting from the acquisition of NBG and S Bank and the 75 basis point increases in the Fed funds rate since December 2016, interest income on loans and invested funds increased to $41.2 million up 31.6% from the third quarter of 2016. For the quarter total accretion, was $6.5 million, including $4.2 million of base accretion, which was down on the 7% from the second quarter.

We expect based accretion to pick-up in the fourth quarter, with the addition of certain AloStar loans moving to the PCI portfolio book. We estimate base accretion will be in the $4.5 million to $5 million range in the fourth quarter of 2017, before returning to a comparable historical attrition rate.

Please note that the AloStar loans classified as purchase credit, impaired are individually relatively large and any early payoff could accelerate accretion forward into loan recovery income, which would lower future schedule based accretion.

The remaining $2.3 million of accretion income in the third quarter, was due to loan recovery income, which was down $2.3 million from last quarter. As we've said before recovery income is irregular and hard to forecast and we deal with that bit to continue trending lower.

Also please note that PCI loan provision benefit of $881,000 during the quarter represents recovery income for previous impairment recognition. The bottom of this slide provides more detail of the bank's net interest margin, which decreased 25 basis points this quarter to 4.51%. The margin was negatively affected by 28 basis points decline in PCI accretion income and a 15 basis point decline in purchase non-credit impaired accretion.

These declines were partially offset by an increase in a loan income contribution of 18 basis points. Looking at the potential in active future changes in rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to estimate that our loan portfolio will capture approximately half of any rate increase.

However due to volatility in our loan fee income, because of prepayment, our net interest margin will continue to experience some minor fluctuations quarter-to-quarter. Additionally we expect our investment portfolio will continue to benefit from rising short term rates. This quarter was an exception due to an increase in our cash position in the anticipation of the AloStar acquisition.

Looking ahead to possible future rate increases and the impact on the AloStar portfolio the majority of the AloStar portfolio is floating rate and we expect to see a benefit equal to if not greater than the legacy State Bank portfolio.

Additionally the higher yielding AloStar loan portfolio will increase the overall yield of the combined portfolio. When coupled with reducing lower yielding assets from the Alostar balance sheet is a reduction of $200 million in cash investment as we paid for transaction.

We expect any increases in our blended cost of funds will be offset and our overall net interest margin will improve. When we exclude accretion we estimate that AloStar will have an even more positive impact on our net interest margin.

Move with me to Slide 6, non-interest income in the third quarter was down slightly from the previous quarter. But is up year-to-date over the same period in 2016. Mortgage banking income, decreased to 9.8% from last quarter to $2.8 million. Some lending officer turnover in the Atlanta market contributed to a decrease in retail production. We believe the Atlanta team has stabilized now, and will look to build from a minimum heading into 2018.

Our SBA income was $1.5 million for this quarter, and SBA production declined compared to last quarter. As we seek to diversify our portfolio and migrate in to new industry, we are seeing a decline in size of the loans we originate, our average loan size has declined from 941,000 in 2016 to 633,000 in 2017 so while we are closing a larger number of loans with greater diversity in asset class, we consequently seeing a downtick in dollars of production in that fee income.

Payroll and interest income was a bright spot it was up 5% to $1.5 million from last quarter and 14.6% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Our value proportion of providing the payroll and benefit insurance together has gained some traction that we expect will continue in the upcoming quarters. And a year-over-year comparison, the full revenue at potential impact is needed by clients to offset their fees with earnings credit from the deposit accounts.

The growth in fees offset by earnings credit is indicative of our success and selling payroll services and deposit accounts together. On Slide 7, you'll see an update in the quarter's expenses and efficiency. Expense management remains top of mind and we continue to work towards our stated goal of a 2% burden ratio and a 55% efficiency ratio.

Looking ahead to next quarter and the impact of the AloStar acquisition, we expect merger expense is an excess of $4 million over the next two quarters. The AloStar conversion is scheduled for March of next year and we anticipate achieving the full 25% cost savings target by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Excluding the impact of merger expenses, we expect AloStar to add roughly $6 million to $6.5 million in expenses in each of the next two quarters. We project this expense to decline in the second quarter of 2018 and reach a quarterly run rate of $4.5 million to $5 million in the third quarter of 2018. This would bring State Bank’s quarterly noninterest income to a normalized level of about $36 million to $37 million after the AloStar systems conversion given no other significant changes during that period.

Lastly, I would like to reference Slides 8 and 9 for our deposit results. We continue to focus on growing low cost core deposits in increasing transaction deposit account by providing clients exceptional service and effective technology. Excluding the AloStar acquisition, deposit growth was up $82.7 million or 2.7% from last quarter, $67.5 million or 6.7% growth in noninterest bearing deposits that will keep our cost from flat to 38 basis points.

As Slide 8 shows even with the inclusion of the AloStar deposit portfolio, noninterest bearing deposits remain healthy 28% Federal deposit while CDs remain less than 20%. Additionally, the third quarter pro forma blended cost of funds would have been roughly 50 basis points in our deposit data, would have increased from a little under 5% to around 10% with the two companies pro forma together.

It is important to note that we view the two funding channels that AloStar provides us especially internet banking as supplemental sources of funding and an additional avenue to help us manage our balance sheet. At this time, they are not expected to be a part of our core funding growth strategy. This concludes my remarks and I’ll now turn the session to David.

David Black

Thank you, Sheila and good morning, everyone. Picking up on Slide 10, you can see the AloStar acquisition meaningful diversifies our portfolio by adding $545 million in C&I loans. We excited about the addition of AloStar’s asset-based lending and lender finance lines of business. The team brings a great reputation in the marketplace, a healthy top line and we are optimistic at this group will be a meaningful driver of future loan growth.

Excluding AloStar’s loan portfolio, our organic loan growth of $29.2 million was offset by PNCI loan contraction of $46.5 million resulting from the heightened level of payoffs during the quarter. Consistent with what other banks has stated this earnings season, there is a significant amount of competition for quality credits and structure and pricing are very aggressive.

We have made a conscious decision, not to compromise on credit for the sake of long growth. We’ve also remained discipline when it comes to our own internal guidelines and risk management practices regarding specific project, borrower and CRE concentration sub-limits. With the AloStar acquisition on the horizon we have been proactively managing the balance sheet, which includes having sold an excess of $110 million in committed loan balances this year.

With that being said, we are still bolster by the markets we are and our upbeat regarding the trajectory of our various lines of business. We are seeing strong demographic in employment trends in our markets and are confident in our ability to execute.

Turning to Slide 11, with the AloStar acquisition our current CRE concentrations as a percent of risk-based capital of 102% for AD&C and 353% for total CRE, compared to 94% and 336% respectively in the second quarter. We remain comfortable with these concentration levels and our tenants to our portfolio risk management practices.

I'll wrap up with credit quality on Slide 12, the banks credit metrics remain very sound with past two organic loans is just 12 basis points and annualized organic net charge-offs for the quarter at 14 basis points. Purchased credit impaired balances were up quarter-over-quarter as a result of the portion of AloStar portfolio being transferred to PCIN acquisition. OREO balances, we are at an all time low of $1.3 million down from $2.4 million in the previous quarter and $10.6 million from the third quarter of last year.

I’ll now turn the discussion back over to Tom.

Tom Wiley

Thanks, David. Before we move to questions, I want to touch on a topic, you will be hearing more about in the upcoming quarters. Competition from bank and non-bank competitors has created an environment of rapid change and as such actively refining our strategies, we recognized our clients are the most valuable resource and our business associates and friends, they deserve best we can offer. That is why we employed a group of bankers and I personally took the best in the markets we serve.

Now, we are doing all of our processes systems and procedures to produce a best-in-class client experience. I believe the return on investment from providing a client experience will accelerate our growth and our profitability, we provide a great value for our clients, we are excited to see where and how we can improve and set ourselves further from our competition. We will not hit a desire to be by competing with regional and money center banks on price alone.

I look forward to sharing our results as we go forward. I’m pleased with the quarter as I have said. Our team continues to have a broad positive momentum and the fundamental trends remaining sound. I’m extremely excited about the future of State Bank.

And with that, operator we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, everyone, good morning.

David Black

Hey, good morning.

Stephen Scouten

So I wanted to ask you about maybe deposit cost I mean it was really, really impressive I think especially this quarter that you guys were able to keep your overall cost deposits flat. And I know you talked about some increased non-interest bearing deposits but how do you keep that more stable moving forward, when that such a pressure on the industry and how do you think about especially with funding needs for AloStar?

Tom Wiley

I will start and let’s say I’ll back it up with stacks, first I will say then in fact eight years of our focused on deposits and building a treasury platform, best-in-class, again I hear this from our – focus has been on operated accounts and we have grown on interest-bearing accounts at a faster rate than our estimated deposit of Ace. I think that has [indiscernible].

Sheila Ray

And Steven as you well know couple of the lines and deposits AloStar brings to the table the corresponded banking and internet banking, certainly have a higher beta with interest rate increases and what we have in our core book at State Bank. So we did calculate that and as I mentioned in earlier portion of the call, the combined beta would have been right around 10%, which is higher than we've experienced.

We think that’s probably in somewhat indicative because they didn’t recognizing these increases now. Yes, you are starting to see more pressure in the market with other financial institutions in money market funding that has not been our focus. In funding our focus has been treasury services as Tom said and we continue to expect to do that now, what we be able to maintain the beta we have right now. I think it may increase somewhat, but I would still expect this to lag others.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, that’s great. So in most of these categories interest-bearing transaction in counterparties, I mean you've seen almost no increases over the last three, four quarters. You think that can continue even if we get at December hike, because am I hearing that correct.

Sheila Ray

I think that is a tag now, what will happen with the new lines of deposit, you are fully absorbed that interest rate increase in the corresponded deposit. And as we reprise and go out to seek and to retain some of the internet deposit, which will have to do particularly as we continue to execute our growth strategy on core deposit. You'll see some rate increases. Those are very sensitive and depending on what happens, historically we have had some deposit fall off in the first quarter. And if that happens again then we'll fill into funding sources are needs to internet deposit potentially also borrowing and agnostic as to which.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great.

Tom Wiley

Steven, let me add one, I think that as we mentioned in some prior quarters, we operated some markets with significant market share presence bank, so subject to the liquidity coverage ratio. And as such, we feel that we've got a competitive advantage in our ability to service clients in their commercial deposits, commercial money market accounts. At a point of time that we spends a defensive strategy on the part of the banks and are subject to how healthy they are.

Stephen Scouten

Yes.

Tom Wiley

I think we can still continue to make headway there.

Stephen Scouten

That makes sense. That makes sense. It's helpful too. And maybe just touch on the loan growth finally a little bit, can you talk about production level this quarter relative to previous quarters and maybe pay down activity and if there is anything that’s causing growth that we've seen over the last two quarters to be such a big delta from what we saw last year or this is kind of the new run rate in this competitive environment?

David Black

Yes. This is David. From a production standpoint, the quarter was very much in line with what we've seen really for the last two years. What we did have elevated pay downs in the quarter was $394 million. These were paid to and pay AloStar in some cases, but I would not represent them as loss relationship just the natural transactional churn that was the in our portfolio. And then maybe mostly in our portfolio than others even the short duration of our loan book, but from a portfolio management standpoint, we have been very attentive to the pre-concentration sub limits and if you look at on a organic basis on important point. We were actually down in the top four pre sub categories.

We were down and retail were down and multi-family were down, hospitality were down and office. That’s just us being disciplined about where driving diversification in the portfolio and knowing that we had capital deployment be the AloStar acquisitions and we had some pretty, they came on with that acquisition. So as we think on outlook basis, we still think that there is opportunities looking grow and from a non-purchased credit impaired portfolio, I think it's reasonable to assume that we can be in the mid to half single digits growth.

So that’s – it will come from various lines of business. We all knows about what AloStar to represent, from an ABL lender finance standpoint, Patriot continues to be a meaningful contributor of our loan growth and we're still looking to grow in the commercial bank. We're adding commercial team in the Savannah market and are optimistic about what that they can represent more.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. And maybe one follow-up to that, is there anything that you guys see that could diminish to level of paydowns moving forward, or is this kind of where we're as an industry and that’s with the rate environment, permanent financing markets what they are that’s just going to continue for a bit?

Tom Wiley

Yes. I think again speaking to our long-term relationships, they are purchasers and I think at this point of cycle, they are not seeing the value purchases and some are actually are capital markets and its – this is seventh inning or the middle of the eighth it is hard to project but still as David said I'm very bullish about Georgia in general and Atlanta specifically. And so it is things that we follow very closely and I think in terms of relationships, if the businesses out there we're getting.

Stephen Scouten

Great. Okay, that’s helpful. And thanks for all your color there. And congrats on getting that AloStar deal Atlanta quickly that was a really impressive. So congratulations.

Tom Wiley

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks, good morning. I have a deposit question to begin, it seems at the core deposits excluding AloStar grew faster than the total deposit, so I'm just removing cities in that calculation, so my kind of generally in the right ballpark of that impression.

Sheila Ray

You are.

Christopher Marinac

Okay, great. And then what are the various things that you are doing or can do to kind of instance both the AloStar team to bring more deposits in this well sort of kind of retraining the customers and some of the low hanging fruit that may exist in the Atlanta book.

Tom Wiley

Chris, this is Tom, I think we're still learning their business and they are still learning that business, and there is still on a [indiscernible] additional products for them to sell. And obviously [indiscernible] banker. And he gets it I think that will come overtime.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. I understand. And Tom, I guess on the loan side part of that question, do you think it will be maybe two, three quarters from now that we kind of step back and judge how it's going particularly once the systems conversion is behind, is that a fair time to kind of circle back with that question?

Tom Wiley

Yes. I think that’s correct. And I would ask the AloStar pipelines are robust.

Christopher Marinac

Got you. And then last question, perhaps for Sheila, is just on expenses. The incremental estimate you guys are making in systems and just trying to create that world-class customer experience. How much of that investments already in the run rate that you have today. I’m just curious of additional spend you may have, just for some of the strategic kind of product build that you’re speaking to.

Sheila Ray

Yes, a lot of that is in the run rate right now and some of it will be replacing it other expenses that are in the run rate. We’ve had been elevated expenses this year, we’ll likely have a little bit on the same trend next year and then we’ll start eliminate in some of the systems team replaced. Overall, from a systems perspective, we don’t think our cost increases significantly beyond normal growth of the bank and – but we’ll have a little bit of transition time going on. But [indiscernible] actually already you’ve been seeing that through a project that we call project [indiscernible].

Christopher Marinac

Got you. Okay, very good. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Stafford of Stephens. Please go ahead with your question.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning, guys.

Tom Wiley

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

I just want to start on – one more from me on loan growth and David just following up on your mid to high single-digit loan growth, I guess kind of target that you laid out there. Can you just remind us on which balances you’re thinking about for the growth, I know you got a few different buckets, whether it’s the organic bucket purchased non-credit impaired, purchased credit impaired. What do you including in that kind of mid to high single-digits expectation.

David Black

I’m including organic and PNCI. So I’m excluding the purchased credit impaired from that expectation.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it. Thank you.

David Black

So PNCI book – that’s definitely a try so that’s the headwind and I won’t – from a goal standpoint, for us to be outpacing the organic growth will make for that, PNCI contraction.

Tyler Stafford

Yes, that’s clear. Okay, thanks. And then can you just – I guess talk about your picture about the credit quality of AloStar, now that it’s on your books and you’ve had more time to digest it. I was a little bit surprised that the amount of PCI loans that AloStar added to the balance sheet. It looks like 10% or 11% of the loans came over PCI, I'm just curious regarding commentary from a credit perspective.

David Black

Yes, from – some of the designations for fold into PCI versus PNCI is really the accounting guidance from on the percentage of compound and we – as you might imagine into take a fairly conservative view in all of our diligence like the banks and the marks that we apply there. The total – what was designated from PCI standpoint relative where watch and worse that will some correlation there relatively close in proximity. But we feel comfortable about where we have the total loan mark, which was a $27 million on the portfolio and that’s embedded in the day one numbers as it competes all exposed in the PCI and PNCI.

Tom Wiley

It’s probably work to just where what types of loans that was markets owned because that’s – I think it’s material.

David Black

Yes. Predominately of the mark [indiscernible] on the commercial real estate portfolio, and that’s the predominant make up of what we mapped into purchased credit impaired.

Sheila Ray

It was 77%...

Tyler Stafford

So did the final credit mark change from that original during that percent mark?

Tom Wiley

Yes.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. I guess, there are $630 million balances were around $780 million of loans and you guys brought on $719 million. So that’s, I mean, roughly 8% or so delta there. So the mark didn’t change, I’m just wondering I’m doing my math, right, what happen to the other 4.5% or 5% of those loan balances.

Sheila Ray

Yes, it also a interest rate mark, because fair market value.

Tom Wiley

But I think the…

Sheila Ray

That was $2 million.

Tom Wiley

The bigger delta was just between 630 and 930 that they had some payoffs…

Sheila Ray

They had a couple of significant payoffs there.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. That must be the difference. Okay, and then just last from me, Sheila just back on expenses, with all of the AloStar cost saves in the run rate in the back half of 2018. any frame work you can give us on where you’d be trending towards your burden ratio, goal?

Sheila Ray

I think we’re going to be looking at it maybe that a new goal.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, very good. Well, thank you guys. Appreciate it. That’s all I had.

Tom Wiley

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steven Comery of Gabelli. Please go ahead with your question.

Steven Comery

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to talk about yields for a second, you guys, 18 basis points increase in loan yields. That’s obviously pretty good. Is most of that from the rate hike kind of weeding through into the portfolio? And then you kind of just getting away from fixed versus floating. What are you guys seeing for pricing, are you able to bring loans on the book at a higher rate this quarter than the previous quarter shaking out?

Sheila Ray

I think a lot of it is just that we have a mostly variable rate portfolio. But we also have a changing mix in the portfolio with some higher yielding loans taking from extra percentage of the portfolio with the Patriot equipment finance loans coming on. So I think you’ve got a little bit of mix and then I think you have a lot of benefit frankly from that rate increase.

Steven Comery

Okay. Yes, thanks for that. And then, just ongoing expenses for a second. On the [indiscernible] is it $4 million for a quarter or $4 million total, just want to be clear on that.

Sheila Ray

No, no, no. Thank you for clarifying that. It is $4 million in total.

Steven Comery

$4 million total, okay. And then just finally on expenses, again. On the AloStar expenses $6 million per quarter, total back half of next year. Is this quarter's expense rate a good place to start and then you add to $6 billion on to that? Just want to be sure I’m interpreting that correctly.

Sheila Ray

Yes, I think it is. You’re interpreting it correctly. And the one thing I would say there as well is obviously our commissions and benefits were down a little bit this quarter, because of the non-interest income. So there’s always that delta as well. That if I'm not interest income lines bound up then our commissions and benefits will increase, but it’ll obviously be more impactful with the increasing revenue.

Steven Comery

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Please continue with your presentation or closing remarks, if you don’t have any additional questions from the phone line.

Tom Wiley

First, thank you all for joining in and take some time with us and patience with us. We had a solid quarter and look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation. And could you please disconnect your lines.

