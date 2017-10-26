What's Going On With AMD?

We suspect that the true reason is AMD's vagueness around its data center performance which is impairing the "more than a gaming company" narrative.

This is off base as the guidance is the result of seasonality effects.

Thesis

AMD's (AMD) management was so vague around its data center performance that investors have no clue of how it performed. Management even refuses to break down revenues to give investors a bit more clarity. This is causing investors to doubt the narrative that AMD is not merely a gaming company with poor margins, in fact, it will soon compete with the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the data center business. If investors no longer believe in the main narrative, it should make sense

AMD reported an EPS beat and a substantial revenue beat. Unfortunately for shareholders, the stock price declined significantly, being down more than 15% at one point. Media pundits attributed the sell-off to AMD guiding for 4Q17 revenues being lower. Those who follow AMD understand that the fourth quarter sequential revenue decline is simply due to seasonality and does not reflect diminished business fundamentals.

The reason for such a strong sell-off indeed seems opaque because funds that are holding AMD should clearly be able to see beyond the silly media narrative. We argue that much of the decline is due to disappointing vagueness around the company's data center business.

Many investors have touted AMD's potential in the data center business. The argument was mainly used to dismiss AMD's previous poor fundamental performance and low margins in its gaming business. Soon, that wouldn't even matter since AMD's data center business is going to thrive.

AMD was going to be more like Nvidia instead of just a gaming company. This quarter, we had our first chance to assess these claims.

AMD's entry product, EPYC, was available for a full quarter for the first time. Naturally, analysts wondered about performance and growth prospects. The easiest way to assess the performance is through a segment break down of the company's revenue.

When asked about this, the answer was unnecessarily vague:

"Yes. OK. So for your first question, I think as Laura said, we haven't made any determinations about different segment reporting. But we will give you markers on how the business is growing. And I think it will be clear just given the accretive nature of EPYC, as we start ramping that product, you'll see more impact of the product-related revenue. "

There is no good reason to not provide a revenue break down. Why would the company not want to assuage investor concerns relating to the EPYC performance? It creates distrust and significantly impairs the narrative. Instead of a revenue break down, investors can expect "markers," no doubt of a qualitative nature. Why not provide investors with information if the accretive nature of EPCY is so "clear" as management states?

Elsewhere, management followed up by stating that they expect EPYC "to be a sizable portion of our revenue in 2018."

Sizable is hard to quantify. To us, sizable points to a range of between 10% and 49%. Below a majority, but at least double digits. However, this is subjective and how does one argue with a range of between 5% and 30%?

The point is, management was being purposely vague and this does not occur when milestones or achievements occur. When that happens, management is happily transparent. To, perhaps ironically, quote the Dali Lama:

"A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity."

And what do investors hate most of all? Paradoxically, investors have a distinct distaste for uncertainty and are unable to maintain a state of insecurity for long periods of time. I say paradoxically because investing with a 100% knowledge of the investment is impossible.

Most scams, like a Ponzi scheme, are often built on taking away this uncertainty by guaranteeing results. Just to be extremely clear, we are not suggesting that AMD is in any way, shape or form akin to a Ponzi scheme. It is brought up, as an illustration, to support the statement that investors dislike uncertainty to an extreme degree.

Even though it is obvious to investors that performance cannot be guaranteed, this logic is ignored because it promises to take away the most annoying, and arguably mentally tasking, part of investing. The point here is that investors hate insecurity. "Safe haven securities" and "SWAN portfolio's (Sleep Well At Night)" are all designed to take away as much insecurity as possible, or at least provide that perception.

AMD's management has showered its investors with insecurity. There is no clear answer on how EPYC did this quarter. There is no clear answer how it will do in the future. There is no clear answer why revenues won't be broken down. Does this now mean that the narrative no longer holds? Is AMD again simply a gaming company with thin, but possibly expanding margins?

Conclusion

Investors tend to assume the worst which has now created a significant sell-off. For the first time this year, AMD's stock price has closed below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). While we do focus on technical analysis, we tend to pay attention to the 200-SMA as it is generally an indication of whether a trend is broken or not. We believe that the market is no longer buying the "AMD is about to be like Nvidia narrative," given management's extreme vagueness surrounding data center performance and the stock price closing below its 200-SMA.

