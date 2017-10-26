Twitter: Engagement Remains The Key

Before the open, Twitter (TWTR) reported Q3 numbers that beat estimates. The stock is up nearly 20% as the market starts to shift focus toward key engagement metrics that places the investment thesis in the social media stock in the rightful place.

Now above $20, the stock is testing previous yearly highs. Does Twitter finally have the momentum to breakout to new highs?

The metrics holding back Twitter in the last year were stalling monthly active user (MAU) growth and declining revenues. The market liked to extrapolate these trends and missed the shift in the internal focus.

Even the revenue trends are seeing some encouraging signs. While total revenues declined 4% from last year, only one category is seeing a decline.

US: $332 million, down 11%

Int'l: $258 million, up 6%

Data licensing: $87 million, up 22%

So while data licensing revenue is included in the geographic buckets, the numbers show that the issue is related to the US advertising market. The decision to shut down the US-centric TellApart ad product is causing a major headwind to domestic advertising revenues. Excluding the $20 million hit form TellApart, total revenues were only down fractionally from last year.

What's going to drive growth are the increased live video shows that are all selling out advertising. Live events in Q3 grew to over 830 from 625 events in the prior quarter. Twitter continues to expand live event options.

The event growth is most visible in the daily active user growth (DAUs). The social media network is still struggling to grow the total MAU audience, but existing users are much more active these days. DAUs grew 14% during the quarter and are now up 22% on the two-year stacked level counting the 7% growth last Q3.

As engagement and live events grow, one should expect advertisers to return to the platform next year. A return to revenue growth will make the stock appealing, especially considering Twitter already is generating positive cash flows and EBITDA margins hit a record at 35%.

Based on a standard EV/S multiple of 5 updated for the stock gains today, Twitter trades in the basic range of the last year.

The key to stock gains and an expanded multiple are revenue gains next year. Analysts forecast revenues growing over 5% go $2.55 billion next year while the engagement growth in the mid double digit range suggests this number will expand to 10%-plus growth soon enough.

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter continues to prove the value of the platform via expanded live events and growing DAUs. The ability to return the revenue trend to growth is crucial to the stock breaking above strong resistance above $20 and the company appears on that path in 2018.