Nice Job, ConocoPhillips

As of this writing, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is up over 3% after a solid earnings report. There is a lot to go over for a firm of this size, but these are some of the biggest takeaways from ConocoPhillips' latest update.

Fiscal discipline still on tap

ConocoPhillips plans to spend $4.5 billion on capital expenditures this year, another decrease. In light of its spending $3.074 billion on capex year-to-date, Conoco's Q4 spend will come in at ~$1.4 billion. Above its average quarterly rate. The firm spends about $325 million on quarterly dividend payments, which will move down towards $315-320 million after planned Q4 share buybacks.

The company generated just over $4.5 billion in operating cash flow (factoring out a small gain from working capital changes) YTD. Equal to $1.5 billion in quarterly cash flow generation. That has been enough to cover capex and dividend payments while generating a small amount of excess cash up until now, but capex is rising in Q4. Its operating cash flow in Q3 came in at $1.064 billion due to a $0.6 billion contribution to its pension fund (would have been closer to $1.7 billion without that).

Conoco produced 1.202 million BOE/d in Q3 on average, and expects Q4 production to come in between 1,195 - 1,235 million BOE/d. WTI (US oil price benchmark) and Brent (international oil price benchmark) averaged $48.16 and $52.09 in Q3, respectively, and entered Q4 on a very solid trajectory.

WTI is now up to $52.44 and Brent is up to $58.81. A slight increase in its production base, higher realizations (better oil, international gas, and LNG prices), and a more economical asset base (lower operating costs due to portfolio optimization) could be enough for Conoco to bridge that gap (and then some) in Q4.

Pension plan contributions are important and shouldn't be written off as one-time things that will never been seen again, because they will pop up in the future. That being said, Conoco appears ready to make up lost ground by having a strong Q4. Cutting its planned capex helps ensure free cash flow is still an option this quarter.

Achieving cash flow neutrality and ultimately free cash flow is huge in the oil & gas space. Almost all oil & gas firms that have a material dividend are spending more than they are taking in. The recent upward movement in crude prices will help, but ConocoPhillips is one of the few energy companies that stand to generate a significant amount of free cash flow at current prices. Free cash flow means debt reduction efforts are long lasting, dividend payments are safe, and there is the possibility for dividend increases. However, that last part depends on where energy prices go.

Other than a large non-cash impairment charge in Q2 relating to the sale of its assets, particularly its oil sands stake, ConocoPhillips has been consistently profitable this year (net income of $436 million in Q3). In a $50s WTI/Brent world, especially one where Brent is almost touching $60, ConocoPhillips can do more than just survive.

Now let's see how the company's master plan is coming along.

Update on master plan

During the first three quarters of 2017, Conoco pocketed $13.74 billion in divestment proceeds and currently owns 208 million shares of Cenvous Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (worth almost $2 billion at current prices).

Those proceeds were raised by Conoco selling its 50% stake in the FCCL oil sands venture, its Deep Basin assets in Canada, its Barnett shale assets, some Mid-Continent assets (in the Anadarko Basin), and its San Juan Basin position. Other than optimizing its portfolio and shedding lower margin assets, Conoco is focused on share buybacks and debt reduction.

I always bring this up but as it's so important it's worth going over again. Conoco has spent $6.6 billion year-to-date buying back debt, bringing down its total debt load from $27.275 billion to $21.004 billion by the end of September. Which in turn reduced Conoco's quarterly interest expenses from $317 million in Q4 2016 to $251 million in Q3 2017 (small amount of capitalized interest, $31 million, which shows up in DD&A was roughly the same in both quarters).

Due to timing effects of Conoco's debt elimination, interest expenses may move lower still in Q4 before considering additional reduction efforts. Saving roughly $70 million a quarter is no small matter as that is equal to 16% of Conoco's Q3 net income generation. There is more to come on this front.

Management noted that Conoco will reduce its total debt load below $20 billion this year. That should free up another $50 - 60 million a year, or ~$15 million a quarter (assuming slightly more than $1 billion in notes are retired). Conoco plans to keep going with a goal to push total debt down to $15 billion by the end of this decade.

Here is why debt reduction is so big. It is a use of cash that is "guaranteed" to reduced Conoco's expenses, and as the company is generating some free cash flow at current prices, that debt reduction is locked in. As interest expenses represent a large part of its net income in a $50s WTI/Brent world, less debt materially bolsters its earnings.

A strong argument can be made that investors are now rewarding fiscal discipline over everything else in the oil & gas space. It would be smart for Conoco to keep improving its balance sheet next year.

The other side of Conoco's master plan with its massive cash haul is share buybacks. $126 million was spent on buybacks in Q4 2016, on top of $2.045 billion in repurchases this year. It is worth noting that $76 million in common stock proceeds were taken in over that time (employees exercising stock options), equal to a net reduction of $2.095 billion.

Most likely due to employee stock options being exercised, Conoco's diluted common share count rose in Q4 2016 versus Q3 2016. From the end of 2016 to the end of Q3 2017, Conoco's share count fell from 1,246,337,000 to 1,215,341,000. A 31 million share count reduction reduced Conoco's shares outstanding by 2.5%. Management intends to spend another billion dollars in Q4 on buybacks.

I've harped on this before and I will do it again, the gain from buybacks is smaller than the gain from debt reduction. Conoco spent $331 million on dividends in Q1, which fell down to $324 million by Q3. Buybacks aren't about reducing expenses, they are about enhancing shareholder value (in theory) by putting upward pressure on the price of the stock. There is some truth in that, and it offsets shareholder dilution due to employee related compensation.

However, the gain from having to pay interest on a debt load that is $6 billion smaller is arguably better than a smaller share count. In a world where WTI/Brent shoot past $60, pushing up ConocoPhillips' share price in the process, then share buybacks look like the greatest idea of all time. If WTI/Brent continue to move sideways in the $50s, while that is high enough for Conoco to maintain its production base and generate FCF, its share price probably wouldn't shoot through the roof. That's when debt reduction starts looking a lot more appealing.

Final thoughts

Another solid quarter for ConocoPhillips and things are looking brighter going forward. Its small capex budget and reasonable dividend makes living within its means in the current environment fairly easy. Through its Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken operations ConocoPhillips can quickly scale up its liquids-weighted production to capitalize on improving oil prices, and if things turn south, it can scale back in those plays to save cash. Stepping away from the deepwater exploration space is also saving ConocoPhillips a huge bundle to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter.

If WTI/Brent stay where they are for several months, it is possible a dividend increase is on the table. ConocoPhillips doesn't want to aggressively increase its dividend so it maintains the fiscal flexibility it is currently rocking, but its management team is acutely aware that its long term investors want to be rewarded with more than buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.