Hasbro - We Can Keep It Very Simple

Good Diversification And Good Growth Trends

Hasbro (HAS) is an interesting case. The stock has posted its largest correction since 2011 as a result of concerns about the toy market slowing and, more recently, there has been a lot of "noise" around the Toys R Us bankruptcy and the potential loss of revenue that this event may trigger for companies such as Hasbro and its competitors.

Should Toys R Us go out of the business permanently, Hasbro would lose a retailer estimated to have an 18% market share in the toy retailing market in the United States and which accounts for only 9% of Hasbro’s revenue. Anyway, it’s important to notice that the company’s distress was related to company-specific problems, not a general weakness in the toy industry. It’s reasonable to assume that even in the case of Toys R Us going out of business, basically all the displaced market share will be recaptured by other retailers, both the traditional and digital ones, in a relatively short period.

In any case, it’s worth noticing that the correction started much before the rumors of a potential bankruptcy from Toy R Us started to spread. A deceleration in the industry is probably the main reason why the correction took place.

While the company maintains an extremely solid competitive position in the industry, its revenue is very well diversified across geographies, brands, product lines, and segments. The company can count on both a wide range of owned brands and many non-owned partner brands. The franchise brands include the following:

Source: Hasbro's Annual Report

Moreover, licensed brands include strong names such as Disney Princess And Disney Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel, Dreamworks’ Trolls, Sesame Street, Beyblade and several others.

Only 20% of the company’s products are consumed by people above 14 years of age, but this share is expanding year by year thanks to:

The expansion of franchises like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic, which often involve teenagers and young adults as well.

A growing fan economy for franchises like Transformers: Generations, Star Wars Black Series And Marvel Legends.

Growth in the adult gaming business with brands like Taboo, Cranium Dark, Trivial Pursuit, as well as digital games including Monopoly, Scrabble, and Yahtzee.

The rising penetration among several demographic categories will continue to be a strong driver of growth in the future. There is a clear positive trend that sees consumers spending more for experiences and entertainment (which includes gaming products) and both women and older consumers spending an increasing amount of time on gaming products (especially videogames). As gaming products already account for 28% of Hasbro’s revenue, we can expect the positive trends in the industry to have a good impact on the company’s results.

It’s worth noticing that while growth in the past few years had been a direct result of the Partner Brands and Gaming divisions, while the Franchise Brands division was somehow stagnating, recent results saw the inverse pattern. This is how trends in the divisions evolved between 2014 and 2016:

Source: Hasbro's 10-K

And these are the most recent results (Q3 2017):

Source: Q3 Earnings Release

As we can see, the best and most consistent performance has occurred in the gaming division, to confirm it is the one with the strongest underlying trends. Although I am fine with the level of diversification across revenue categories and also with revenue diversification in geographical terms, although it has room for improvement. I am glad that the company is able to grow at excellent rates in North America despite the more mature market in comparison to the International segment, but I see that the best opportunities for toys and part of the gaming industry are in emerging and frontier markets, due to the more favorable demographic trends. Anyway, both North America and International markets are still growing, so it’s still positive in absolute terms. Although the performance in some markets such as the U.K. and Brazil has been negative due to unfavorable local conditions, Hasbro revenues grew in developed economies including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, and Australia while emerging market revenues increased 8% with growth in China, Russia and new operations in India.

Margins, Guidance and Toys R Us Bankruptcy

Hasbro has beaten revenue and EPS estimates for 8 consecutive quarters, which I think is an indication of the fact that analysts haven’t properly discounted the positive underlying trends and the company’s ability to generate a good operating leverage. I don’t think that one quarter of OPM decline (-150 bps) makes a difference. Moreover, the management said that bad debt expenses associated with the Toys R Us bankruptcy were the main driver for the contraction in operating income/margin, accounting for two-thirds of the contraction. The management expects flat operating margins against previous expectations of a slight increase:

Yes, I believe that our operating margin for the full-year can be very similar to the margin that was last year. We just talked about the fact that we would -- prior had expected or more confirmed that we would get some modest growth. Now I would say it's probably more similar to a year-ago, and again we're just talking about 20 basis points of difference. That was -- we were talking about the 15.7% number. So again, I'd expect it to be similar to that this year.

I don’t know what the impact was of the increasing online penetration on the company’s margins, as Hasbro doesn’t disclose it, but logic and a comparison with other companies that are expanding their DTC business make me believe the e-commerce channel has a neutral effect on margins at worst. After all, Hasbro doesn’t face direct competition in the DTC segment, being the producer and marketer of its own products, but can cut the middle-man costs of selling its products to third-party retailers. The expansion of the DTC business will continue as, for the last few quarters, the company has reported that the online segment has grown between twice and three times the overall POS rate, and it’s likely a positive factor for operating margins even once shipping costs are factored in. In addition to that, the costs related to some of the investments in the trading card business in MAGIC should start to see a deleveraging starting in the second half of 2018, further improving margins prospects.

An interesting takeaway from the last earnings release is that the management has lowered revenue guidance and now expects only a 4% - 7% growth in Q4, the main reason why the stock plunged after the earnings release together with the aforementioned lowering of margin guidance:

We currently expect fourth quarter revenue growth in the range of 4% to 7% year-over-year. This is a shift from our prior expectation, but reflects our current shipment plans for the next 60 days. Consumer momentum continues to drive our business and we are well positioned with a diverse in demand brand portfolio to deliver growth for 2017 and beyond.

The interesting part is that the management doesn’t expect a big impact from the Toys R Us bankruptcy, as they think it will be relatively easy to find a place for their inventories:

Drew Crum Going back to Toys "R" Us, Brian, were you able to divert any of the product that you had previously earmarked for shipments for Toys "R" Us to other retailers? And as you think about the fourth quarter any uncertainty around shipments that may go to Toys "R" Us? Do you have the flexibility to move those other retailers and is that in any way embedded in that 4% to 7% sales guidance that you’ve provided? Brian Goldner Yes, so clearly we are assessing what Toys "R" Us can receive, but our expanded retail channel strategy gives us great confidence that we can find home for our inventories, and given where our inventories are and that they’re in great shape and that fact that POS is growing at double digits both globally as well as in the U.S. Both year-to-date and in the quarter we feel very good about where we are and obviously our teams are very focused on a very strong growth rate in the fourth quarter and we do think we will end up ahead of the industry growth of course. So I would say that, overall, we want -- we can find a home for all the inventory that we have, we don't see that as an issue. But we do need to assess what Toys "R" Us will represent of the total inventories in the quarter -- in the fourth quarter.

Which was reaffirmed:

Felicia Hendrix Just to understand the flipside of that is -- is there a risk that you could end up shipping less than you're anticipating to them? Brian Goldner Well, even if we shipped less than we would expect, again that's what I was saying that we think there's an opportunity to put our inventory out in the marketplace in a number of places. Obviously, Toys "R" Us has been a growth arena for us, a growth partner for us, and we want to continue to support their initiatives now that we have an agreement in place, we can do that. And so our teams are very focused on continuing the kind of strong growth that we've seen throughout the year, up 7% year-to-date. And so we just give you a range because again as we formulated our look at the earnings picture as of today we felt that our range would be prudent.

I agree with the management and I really don’t think the Toys R Us bankruptcy can be a problem for a company like Hasbro. Customers don’t go to buy toys because Toys R Us exists. They have probably been forced to buy something after being hounded by their sons/daughters after the kids saw a spot about FurReal Friends, Transformers or whatever. That is obvious but it’s important not to forget it. The Toys R Us bankruptcy has a very small and temporary effect at worst, and it’s largely negligible. It can only benefit other retailers and the company’s own DTC platforms.

Future Prospects and Valuation

The recent movements in Hasbro’s shares have clearly responded to lowered expectations about the company’s short-term growth prospects. I don’t think there is anything on the horizon that can affect the business' fundamentals and that should be scary for an investor. The contraction in operating margins seems to be a short-term phenomenon too.

If we look at competition from e-commerce players, then it’s obvious that the potential impact on the company’s profitability is marginal. This is due to the simple fact that, like any other brand, Hasbro controls its supply, the channels where it wants to operate, and its marketing strategy and it has an excellent bargaining power with third-party retailers.

They have the brands, both owned and licensed; they have the infrastructure and the geographical presence; and they are active in every channel. They are also exposed to the positive demographic trends in emerging markets in Asia and South America and the increasing penetration of gaming products among older consumers and women. The increasing fan economy around licensed franchise such as Star Wars and Marvel is also another strong trend that seems to have secular growth components.

While it’s difficult to try to assess the short-term impact of one or the other factor, I think the best approach with HAS remains a buy-and-hold strategy. With a very strong balance sheet with almost no net debt, excellent free cash flows, a 2.4% dividend yield, and a buyback policy, there are many characteristics to like in this company from a financial perspective. At less than 19x full-year EPS, we have a company with a strong competitive position and a diversified revenue (across brands, categories, and geographies) trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 and at an attractive valuation if the company can at least maintain mid-single digit growth rates. Maybe it’s not dirt-cheap but it’s still what can be usually defined as a “great business at a fair price”.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.