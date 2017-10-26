Green Plains, Inc. Earnings Forecast For Q3 2017

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) is the third largest ethanol producer in the U.S. It has been growing through acquisitions since it was founded in 2004. Ethanol producers have high price commodity risk, and GPRE has over the years sought to minimize this risk by integrating into other lines of business that theoretically reduce its exposure to the ethanol crush spread. Along these lines, it operates cattle feedlots (which consume its ethanol by-products), and it also operates a distribution system for its ethanol through its subsidiary Green Plains Partners (GPP). GPRE has also expanded into vinegar production through the acquisition of Fleischmann’s and is also seeking to expand its production of beverage-grade ethanol.

Nevertheless, GPRE’s share price continues to have a high correlation to ethanol production margins, as can be seen in the graph below. Ethanol in the U.S. is usually made from the distillation of corn. As a result, production margins are primarily tied to the purchase of corn and the sale of ethanol.

For the 3rd quarter of 2017, I have forecast that GPRE will not achieve the average analyst expectations for earnings per share. Moreover, I anticipate a continuing deterioration of trailing twelve month financial metrics after 4th quarter results are announced in early 2018. This is because ethanol production margins fell dramatically in late September, after a rally that began in July.

Here is a summary of my forecast earnings and other metrics for GPRE for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2017.

Discussion of Forecast Results

Unfortunately for GPRE shareholders, GPP shareholders receive the first $0.05 per gallon or so of the integrated profits for GPRE, which in my view enhances GPRE’s commodity risk profile in comparison to some of its peers. In a low margin environment, it can be difficult for GPRE to turn a profit. GPRE idled production capacity in June 2017 due to low ethanol margins. Unfortunately, ethanol production margins have fallen back down to levels where it is difficult for most producers to earn a profit. GPRE has a robust hedging operation, and it is possible that it was able to lock in better production margins than I have modeled for the 3rd and 4th quarters. Either way, I expect that GPRE’s trailing twelve month P/E ratio will remain negative (or very high) for the foreseeable future. While many value investors will focus on the P/E ratio, I consider GPRE and other ethanol producers to be more appropriately valued on the basis of its Enterprise Value / EBITDA. I have forecast GPRE’s EV/EBITDA ratio to be 7.7 at the end of the third quarter, and rising to 10.0 by the end of the fourth quarter. In simple terms, the inverse of the EV/EBITDA ratio is a proxy for un-leveraged pre-tax cashflow. An EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.0 implies that the enterprise earns a 14.3% un-leveraged, pre-tax return (1 divided by 7.0). GPRE has a relative high long-term debt to EBITDA ratio. In addition, they tend to turn over (and not pay down) a very high level of short-term debt every quarter.

Note on Biofuel Mandates

The EPA had issued guidance that they would modify some pieces of the law that governs the mandates and mechanisms for blending biofuels in the U.S. In mid-October, the EPA seemed indicate that they are back-tracking on big modifications to the law. The EPA is scheduled to issue the final rule for 2018 biofuel mandates by November 30th, and this continues to be a fluid issue that may affect investor outlook for GPRE and other ethanol producers.



