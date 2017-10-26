American Airlines Can't Reach Cruising Altitude

Excitement over what seemed like a good quarter fizzled as the day progressed. Despite an earnings beat, shares of American Airlines (AAL) ended the day down -5% after topping $53 in the first half hour of trading for the first time since July. The stock price reaction came on the back of 3Q17 revenues that were aligned with consensus estimates and better-than-anticipated earnings.

Credit: Kayak

I consider the lack of bad news on the top line a plus, since the Fort Worth-based airliner had not yet issued its traffic report for September -- a month marked by severe weather events in the United States that could have spelled trouble for the company. Growth in the minuscule cargo division (less than 2% of total revs) accounted for over 10% of the total company's YOY top-line increase, pointing to strength on this side of the business that appears to be shared with other players across the industry.

With the well-known fuel cost pressures playing a role, non-GAAP op margin sunk in the YOY comparison by nearly four percentage points. But I believe the dip was largely within expectation, as increase in adjusted CASM (cost per available seat mile ex-fuel and special items) landed in line with management's guided +4.5%. See summarized P&L below with results for the quarter on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

What I believe to be hurting the stock most, following a solid print, are the industry-wide concerns over (1) rapidly increased capacity and (2) the resulting pricing pressure that could arise from multiple players trying to fill those extra available seats. The Street seems to be looking past American's strong 4Q17 guidance on TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) of +3.5% at the mid-point of the range and betting on lower air fares and fiercer competition, particularly with ULCC (ultra-low cost carriers).

See American's detailed guidance for the current quarter below.

Source: company's 8-K filing

My views on the stock

Despite AAL's poor performance today and throughout 2017 so far (the stock is trailing the broad equities market by over 8% YTD), the company seems to be doing its part. The headwinds in the sector are well known and meaningful, including rising oil prices, higher personnel costs and tougher competition that could pressure per-unit revenues. But I also see these challenges properly reflected in AAL's share price, which trades today at a de-risked 10.6x forward earnings.

AAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With the pros and cons taken into account, I believe airline stocks, AAL particularly, might deserve some consideration. Even if stocks in the airline sector might lack material catalysts that would drive appreciation in the short-term, I believe they are among the few affordable names in a resilient segment of the economy whose prices have not been bid up by the bullish market.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.