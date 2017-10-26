Amazon First Look: Skeptics Left In The Dust After Monster Quarter

Skeptics (like me) have been left in the dust.

After the closing bell, Amazon (AMZN) delivered a beast of a quarter, beating on revenues by possibly the widest dollar margin ever. Top-line growth of 34% was the strongest since at least the end of 2013, even though Whole Foods accounted for 4% inorganic (pun intended) upside to last year's results. The earnings beat, topping estimates by an eye-popping 49 cents per share, put to rest some profitability concerns raised last quarter. It also reinforced the idea that, when it comes to Amazon, investors should set aside hopes for quarter-by-quarter consistency in bottom-line performance.

Credit: LA Times

Helping to drive the strong 3Q17 results and catching my attention the most was the always important AWS (Amazon Web Services) division, which showed no signs of a slowdown in the growth pace. Up +42% this time and matching last quarter's performance, AWS more than fully offset the expected decline in op profits in the much larger North America and International segments. Strength in cloud infrastructure seems to be a sticky "lift-all-boats" phenomenon despite the increased competition and expected pricing pressures, as peer Microsoft (MSFT) also just reported solid results coming from its Azure platform this quarter.

As a reminder and as I have previously calculated, I find it crucial that Amazon's cloud business continues to post growth rates near the 40% mark in the short term and at least 20% by 2022 for the stock's current price to have a good chance at being justified. So far, the company has exceeded my expectations. See graph below depicting the historical trend in AWS revenues.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the outlook, the expected 4Q17 top-line growth range of 28% to 38%, although too wide to be meaningful, brackets the Street's expectations for $58.9 billion in revenues. Guided op profit of $975 million at the mid-point of yet another wide range seems too small to support consensus estimates of $1.74 in EPS. The apparently soft outlook, however, might not mean much to investors and for the stock's momentum. If 3Q17 might serve as reference, it is not far fetched to imagine that Amazon could once again lavishly beat their own guidance in the important holiday quarter ahead.

Recapping my views on the stock

Today, Amazon did what investors expect of the company: it delivered robust YOY double-digit revenue increase that seems to defy the conventional wisdom that a scaled company can't support aggressive growth indefinitely. As a result, and absent surprises on the earnings call, I expect AMZN to trade significantly up when the markets open tomorrow.

Yet, I continue to find it hard to quantify Amazon's future financial performance upside, particularly in what pertains to long-term earnings and free cash flow generation. Without a good estimate of what the company can sustainably produce in the future, I find it speculative to assess whether the company's nearly half a trillion dollars in market value is reasonable or irrationally exuberant.

For this reason, I commend the company for a solid quarter, but choose to keep my distance from the stock at this moment.

