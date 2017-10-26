Communication Services Top Gain Dogs Are Frontier, CenturyLink, & VEON Per Broker October Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Communication Services dogs showed 13.61%more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little dogs again dominated the October comm service dogs.

Gains in telecom cooled again his month like summer left behind as overseas firms stole the show per analyst 1-year targets.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Projected 10.8% To 75.72% Net Gains From Ten Communication Services Dogs By October 2018

Five of ten top gaining Comm Services dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Comm Services dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for October 2018 were:

Frontier Communications (FTR) was projected to net $757.19, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $429.31, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

VEON (VEON) was projected to net $413.50, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 122% more than the market as a whole.

China Mobile (CHL) was projected to net $388.45, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) netted $291.17 based on dividends plus the median from price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

BT Group (BT) was projected to net $278.12, based on a target price estimate from three analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) was projected to net $192.49, based on dividends , plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $169.33, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) was projected to net $130.63, based on median target price estimates from five analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $108.03, based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.58% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Communication Services Dogs By Yield Represented Only The Telecom Industry For October

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts October 24 verified by YahooFinance showed fifty stocks from just one of two Communication Services sector Industries producing the actionable conclusions for this article. The Pay TV industry was not represented.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 September Communication Services Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Communication Services Stocks By Yield

Top ten Comm Services dogs selected 10/24/17 with top yields represented one of two industries constituting the sector: (1) telecom services [10 listed]; (2) pay tv [0 listed].

Top yield communication services stock, Frontier Communications (1] led CenturyLink (CTL)[2], followed by Bezeq The Israeli Teleco (OTCPK:BZQIY) [3]; Telstra (TLSSY) [4]; Consolidated Comms Holdings (CNSL) [5]; Telkom SOC (OTCPK:TLKGY) [6]; VEON (VEON) [7]; Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) [8]; BT Group (BT) [9]; SmarTone Telecomms Hldgs (OTCPK:STTFY) [10], to complete the top ten September Communication Services top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30) : Ten Communication Services Dogs Showed 6.15% To 56.5% Upsides To October, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Cast (31) A 8.14% Median Target Price Upside And (32) A 14.48% Net Gain From 30 Communication Services Dogs Come October 2018

Communication Services top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 28, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 8.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11.3% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition infecting the Communications Services top yield dogs next year.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 13.61% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Communication Services Stocks To October, 2018

Ten top Communication Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Comm Services dogs selected 10/24/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented one industry in the two industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (33) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Comm Services Dogs Delivering 27.01% Vs. (34) 23.78% Net Gains by All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Communication Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.61% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The fifth lowest priced Communication Services top-ten yield-dog, Frontier Communications (FTR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 75.72%.

The five lowest-priced Comm Services top yield dogs for October 24 were: VEON (VEON); SmarTone Telecomms Hldgs (OTCPK:STTFY); Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY); Bezeq The Israeli Teleco (OTCPK:BZQIY); Frontier Communications (FTR), with prices ranging from $3.91 to $11.31.

Five higher-priced Comm Services dogs for October 24 were: Telstra (TTSYY); Telkom SOC (OTCPK:TLKGY); BT Group (BT); CenturyLink (CTL); Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL), whose prices ranged from $13.85 to $19.01.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of these top 50 Communication Services pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog in print

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that next article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Communication Services dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance or YCharts. Dog photo: absurdityisnothing.net

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.