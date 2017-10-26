Group 1 Automotive's (GPI) CEO Earl Hesterbergon on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

October 26, 2017

Executives

Pete DeLongchamps - VP, Manufacture Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Earl Hesterberg - President & CEO

John Rickel - SVP & CFO

Daryl Kenningham - President of U.S. Operations

Lance Parker - VP & Corporate Controller

Analysts

John Murphy - Bank of America

Rick Nelson - Stephens

Brett Hoselton - KeyBanc

Derek Glynn - Consumer Edge Research

David Lim - Wells Fargo

Andrew Fung - Berenberg

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs

Welcome to Group 1 Automotive's 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

Pete DeLongchamps

Thank you, Andrew, and good afternoon everyone, and welcome to today’s call. The earnings release we issued this morning and related slide presentation that include reconciliations related to the adjusted results, we will refer to on this call for comparison purposes, have been posted to the Group 1’s website. Before we begin, I would like to make some brief remarks about forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Except for historical information mentioned during the conference call, statements made by management of Group 1 Automotive are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with pricing, volume and the conditions of markets. Those and other risks are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the past 12 months. Copies of those filings are available from both the SEC and the Company.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules may be discussed on this call. As required by applicable SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of any such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on its website.

Participating with me today are Earl Hesterberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; John Rickel, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Daryl Kenningham, our President of U.S. Operations; and Lance Parker, our Vice President & Corporate Controller. Please note that all comparisons in the prepared remarks are to the same period prior year unless otherwise stated.

I will now hand the call over to Earl.

Earl Hesterberg

Thank you, Pete, and good morning everyone. Group 1 are on $46.6 million of adjusted net income for the third quarter. This equates the third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.23 per diluted share, an increase of 14% over the last year. This increase was largely driven by a 16% increase in new vehicle unit sales and our hurricane impacted Houston and Beaumont’s markets, a very strong performance by our UK operations and continued recovery in Brazil.

Before I make further comments about our quarterly results, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our directors, management team, employees and business partners, who combined to donate $600,000 to assist our employees affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Group 1 matched every donation dollar for dollar brining much needed relief to nearly 300 employees, victimized by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Some of our employees lost everything. The kindness shown by everyone associated with Group 1 was overwhelming.

As you know, hurricane Harvey had a massive impact on our business, while hurricane Irma was very minor in comparison. We had approximately a dozen stores in the Southeast which lost 7 to 10 days of business due to power outages and other storm-related problems since the result of Irma. But the impact on our third quarter results was minimal compared to hurricane Harvey.

As we’ve previously announced, we incurred $15 million of one-time charges, 14.7 million to be exact, associated with things such as lost new vehicle, inventory, employee pay during our closure periods and so on. This does not include lost profit from our Houston and Beaumont dealerships during the week the storm hit, which is normally one of the busiest selling weeks of the year in Texas. That is a summary of the negative side of the ledger.

On the positive side of the business equation was the incredible lift in new and used vehicle sales which again about one week after the storm ended. The daily sales rates in Houston and Beaumont over the last three weeks of September were the highest we have ever seen. Many of our stores have doubled their normal September new unit volume in only three weeks of operation. These volumes were not as high but were still up more than 50% during that three weeks period.

There was a bit longer delay in generating above the average service volumes as a high percentage of the impacted vehicles for total losses. However, we are now seeing meaningful additional service business from the storm. Another factor in our strong third quarter performance was a noticeable improvement over recent trends in our Oklahoma, Central Texas and New England markets. These improved results were not related to weather.

And finally, despite a very weak third quarter auto sales market in the UK, our UK business delivered strong profits and a same-store new vehicle unit sales increase of 3%. That compares to a market which was down 9%. And our strong UK performance was not limited to new vehicles sales as we grew both used vehicle retail unit sales and F&I gross profit by almost 10% and parts and service revenues by 6%.

Turning to our business segments. During the quarter, we retailed over 48,000 new vehicles. Total consolidated new vehicle revenues increased 8% as the average new vehicle selling price increase of 1% combined with 6% more unit sales. Consolidated new vehicle gross profit was up 10% as we continued our trend of new vehicle margin improvements with gross profit per unit up $64 to $1,828.

Our new unit sales geographic mix was 73% U.S., 23% UK and 4% Brazil. This mix reflects the growing strength of our UK business coupled with the September UK license plate change which carries above average monthly buying.

Our new vehicle brand mix was led by Toyota/Lexus sales which accounted for 27% of our new vehicle unit sales. VW/Audi represented 14% of our new vehicle unit sales and BMW and Ford both represented 11% of our new vehicle unit sales. U.S. new vehicle inventory stood at 24,000 units, which equates to a supply of 54 days. This is down significantly from 88 days at the end of the second quarter largely due to the strong demand seen in our Houston and Beaumont markets, but also reflecting better inventory management in our non-storm impacted markets.

During the quarter, we retailed over 34,000 used retail units. Consolidated used vehicle retail revenues increased 6%, as the average used retail selling price increase of 2% combined with 4% increase in retail unit sales. This sales result was once again driven by a very strong performance in the UK with the same-store sales increase of almost 10%.

Consolidated used vehicle retail gross profit increased 3% as revenues were partially offset by a 2% decline in average gross profit per retail unit. This per unit decline is explained by the Company’s focus on selling more vehicles through retail channels and reducing the number of units we sent to auction.

As a result of this strategy, our wholesale used unit volume decreased. Our total used vehicle gross profit per unit increased by 4%, and total used vehicle gross profit increased 6%. U.S. used vehicle inventory stood at 12,400 units, which at a 30 day supply is consistent with our historical average.

Total after sales revenue and gross profit both increased 5% on a same-store basis, driven by increases in warranty of 9%, wholesale parts of 6%, customer favor 4%, and collision up 2%. We maintain our guidance of mid single-digit same-store revenue growth through 2018. John will touch on the weather impact to our third quarter after sales revenue in a minute.

Adjusted consolidated finance and insurance gross profit increased 8% as an increase in adjusted F&I per retail unit of 3% combined with a 5% increase in retail unit sales. U.S. adjusted F&I per retail unit delivered yet another strong quarterly year-over-year increase, up $85 per unit to $1,673.

Regarding our geographic segment results, our U.S. same-store operations saw a total revenue increase of 2%, driven by a 3% increase in new vehicle unit sales, a 5% increase in after sales revenue and a 5% increase in adjusted F&I through a retail unit. As previously mentioned, new vehicle sales were very strong in the Houston and Beaumont markets which more than offset continued weakness in some of our other oil dependent markets. Same-store used retail unit sales were down 2.6%, which is a significant improvement over our travel rates of recent quarters.

In the storm-impacted markets, it does seem that many used car customers need to wait for a check from their insurance company before buying. This delayed and tempered the used vehicle sales lift compared with new vehicle replacements. Many of our used car customers need the insurance settlement to serve as a down payment on a replacement vehicle.

In the UK industry, sales were down 9% in the third quarter and have declined 4% year-to-date. Our U.K. operations once again outperformed the industry by a large margin with same-store new vehicle unit sales increase of 3% in the quarter and used vehicle sales up 9.7%.

Our ability to substantially outperform in the market in the UK is a function of our growing size and strength in the market as well as our strong management team. Total same-store revenue grew and gross profit both grew 9%. Thanks to the strong performance in each business segment. We also leverage same-store SG&A by 130 basis points, as we continue our acquisition integration efforts.

In Brazil, we generated a significant increase in quarterly profit, despite flat same-store new vehicle unit sales, which was weaker than the overall industry, reflecting both our luxury mix and our focus on increasing margins. We increased overall profitability by growing same-store used vehicle gross profit 25%, after sales gross profit by 28% and F&I gross profit per unit by 27%, all of which are on a local currency basis.

We were also able to leverage the growth in gross profit via continued cost control, as SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved 930 basis points to 88.8%. We continue to be very proud of the work our local team has done and are well positioned to take full advantage of our future market recovery.

I’ll now turn the call over to our CFO, John Rickel, to go over our third quarter financial results in more detail. John?

John Rickel

Thank you, Earl, and good afternoon everyone. For the third quarter of 2017, our adjusted net income increased $4.7 million or 11.1% over a comparable 2016 results to a record $46.6 million.

These 2017 adjusted quarterly results exclude $16.8 million of net after tax charges primarily consisting of $9 million of cost directly associated with hurricane Harvey and 5.9 million of franchise rate impairments. On a fully diluted per share basis, adjusted earnings increased 13.7% to a record $2.23.

Starting with the summary of our quarterly consolidated results. For the quarter, we generated $3 billion in adjusted total revenues, which was a 6.9% increase from prior year.

Our adjusted gross profit increased $31.3 million or 7.7% from the third quarter a year ago to $438 million. As a percent of gross profit, adjusted SG&A decreased 80 basis points to 72.8%, this gross profit flow through equaled 49% in the quarter.

Floorplan interest expense increased by $2.4 million or 21.2% from prior year to $13.5 million, which is primarily explained by higher LIBOR interest rates versus last year.

Other interest expense increased $800,000 to $17.9 million, also due to higher interest rates. Our adjusted consolidated effective tax rate for the quarter was 36%. We expect our 2017 and 2018 full year tax rates to be between 35% and 36%.

Turning now to our geographic segments, starting with the US market on a same-store basis. For the quarter, total adjusted U.S. same-store revenues increased 1.8% to $2.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.6% in new vehicles, 4.7% in after sales and 5.2% in F&I. These increases were partially offset by a 3.4% decline in total used revenues.

As Earl mentioned, this used revenue decline was partially caused by a lag in used vehicle replacement demand in our hurricane impacted markets. The 4.7% increase in after sales revenue consisted of increases of 8.3% in warranty, 6.4% in wholesale parts, 3.5% in customer pay, and 0.7% in collision.

Our overall after sales revenues were negatively impacted by the loss of over a week of business in our hurricane impacted markets of Houston and Beaumont and along the Gulf and Atlantic Coast due to both store closures and lack of demand as thousands of customers who were either out of town, stuck in traffic or attending the property hang up.

Also our collision revenues were negatively impacted as most repairs in our Houston and Beaumont markets were delayed through the month of September due to the lack of rental car availability. We expect collision growth to rebound in the fourth quarter. In total we estimate that our same-store after sales revenues were negatively impacted by between 1% and 1.5% due to the storms. We reiterate our guidance for mid single digits same-store revenue growth for the full year of 2017 and through 2018 as well.

Total same-store gross profit increased 4%, driven by increases of 7.2% in new vehicles, 5.2% in F&I, and 2.9% in after sales while total used gross profit was essentially flat. The 7.2% increase in new vehicle gross profit was driven by a 2.5% volume increase and a 4.7% or $84 per retail unit increased to $1,882. This marks the fifth time in the past six quarters as our U.S. new vehicle for retail units has increased over the prior year.

As Earl mentioned, the volume increase was mainly driven by our Houston and Beaumont markets, which more than offset weakness in our other energy dependent markets. A 5.2% increase in adjusted F&I gross profit was almost entirely driven by the 5% or $80 increase in per retail unit to $1,668. The total retail units were flat.

Our after sales gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 53.8% due to less internal reconditioning work, which we report as 100% margin business. Our adjusted SG&A, as a percent of gross profit, decreased 90 basis points to 69.9%, and adjusted operating margins increased 20 basis points to 4.2%. SG&A flow through equaled 53% for the quarter.

Related to our U.K. segment on a same-store basis with percentage change metrics on a constant currency basis. For the quarter, total revenue increased 8.8% or $38.1 million to $468.9 million, driven by healthy increases in each business segment. New vehicle revenues increased 6.2%, total used increased 14.4%, F&I increased 9.8% and after sales increased 6%. As Earl mentioned, our growth in new vehicles was despite an industry decline of 9% which speaks to the caliber of our brand portfolio and local management team.

Our SG&A as a percent of gross profit decreased 130 basis points to 81.6% and operating margin increased 10 basis points to 1.6% as our team continues to assimilate our recent acquisitions and leverage the scale of our 42 dealerships.

Related to our Brazil segment on a same-store basis with percentage change metrics on a constant currency basis. As Earl mentioned, our team did a tremendous job increasing used, after sales and F&I gross profit by double digits to generate total gross profit growth of 19%. This was despite flat new vehicle unit sales, where we continue to be disciplined in managing our margins. For the quarter, our new vehicle margins improved 4% to $2,071.

Our SG&A as a percent of gross profit also improved, declining 930 basis points to 89.8%, driven by a reduction in headcount, reduced outside service spending and renegotiated lease terms for several of our dealership properties. As Earl mentioned, we are well positioned to take full advantage of the future recovery in this market.

Turning to our consolidated liquidity and capital structure. As of September 30, we had $66.9 million of cash on hand and another $68.2 million that was invested in our floorplan offset accounts, bringing immediately available funds to a total of $135.1 million. We used $1.1 million during the quarter to repurchase roughly 20,000 shares of our common stock at an average price of $53.46.

Year-to-date, we have spent $40.1 million to repurchase 650,000 shares of stock at an average price of $61.75. These repurchases represent 3% of the total outstanding common shares at the beginning of the year. We have $49.6 million remaining on our board-authorized share repurchase program. Also, during the second quarter, we used $5.1 million to pay dividends of $0.24 per share, an increase of 4.3% per share over the third quarter a year ago.

Finally, during the quarter, we purchased a previously leased underlying real-estate of four U.S. dealerships, increasing our U.S. real-estate ownership to 57%, and we have purchase options in place that would allow us to increase our U.S. ownership to 70% by the end of 2019. We will continue to strategically pursue control over these assets as leased term near exploration. For additional detail regarding our financial condition, please refer to the schedules of additional information attached to the news release as well as investor presentation posted on our website.

With that, I’ll now turn it back over to Earl.

Earl Hesterberg

Thanks, John. Related to our corporate development efforts, as previously announced we acquired 15 dealerships in the quarter, totaling $425 million in annualized revenues. Three of the dealerships are located in US consisting of an Audi dealership in Fort Worth, Texas as well as two Land Rover Jaguar dealerships in New Mexico. These are our first Land Rover and Jaguar dealerships in the US and expand our global network to seven Land Rover and seven Jaguar franchises with three additional franchise add points having also have been awarded in the UK. The other 12 dealerships acquired were the Beadles Group in the UK and we have been very pleased with early performance by these stores. The Beadles Group will increase our UK and our revenue based over $2 billion. Also in early October, we terminated a SEAT sales operation in the UK which generated $10 million in revenue over the previous 12 months.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

John Murphy

A first question on the replacement demand buyers you’re seeing in Houston and in Beaumont. I was just curious if you can tell what they owned previously and what they’re replacing. And really what I am getting at is trying to understand how deep in the ownership cycle some of these people are stepping up, meaning is somebody who owned a six-year old car that got scrapped stepping up or that somebody just owned a two-year old car is stepping up and replacing it?

Earl Hesterberg

Let me allow Daryl Kenningham to try to answer that for you, John.

Daryl Kenningham

It’s hard to draw any consistent conclusions, John. What we saw most was people replacing their vehicles with either similar or same brand vehicles and same type. So, if they were in a car, replace it with a car; if they’re in an SUV or truck, replace it with an SUV or truck. And we saw that generally they would stay within the brand that they lost.

John Murphy

Okay. And then, to follow up on that. I mean it sounds there is a lot of folks waiting for their insurance checks. Any gauge on what that will impact, used or new more or is that sort of have you’ll have both news, ready to sell them?

Daryl Kenningham

This is Daryl again. I believe that you will see new, some side, you will see a little bit more used but those are sort of subtle.

John Murphy

Okay. And then, the second question in the US, I mean it was a big step up in F&I PVR, this keeps going up. Is there any view that you have that you might be reaching sort of an asymptotic limit or is there still room to go as average transaction prices go up? And also as you think about…

Pete DeLongchamps

John, it’s Pete. Thank you for the question. We did have a terrific quarter, so nice increases in product penetration but we think that we’ve maximized all of our opportunities in F&I.

John Murphy

Okay. And then, just lastly, it looks like GPUs have reshaped a relative floor and are starting to maybe bounce a little bit on the new vehicle side. Any commentary there on what you are able to achieve and what you think that will be going forward and also what kind of incentive activity you see from the automakers? IT might be somewhat of an offset or complicate the situation going forward?

Earl Hesterberg

John, this is Earl. Obviously margins are difficult to predict. But, just to remind everyone, we significantly increased our new vehicle front-end gross margins, five of the last six quarters. We have been working on that for a long time, which was somewhat necessary because we had sales contracting because of our heavy concentration in the energy impacted markets. So, margin had actually been at the top of our agenda for a probably a year and a half or more. So, it’s kind of now flowing around the similar level. Whether or not we will be able to maintain that, we’ll have to see how supply and demand is balanced out as we go into the winter. I think you know some of the OEMs are making some concentrated efforts to reduce production and get supply and demand lined up. But I think that will be a bigger factor as we move forward than that it has been in the past. We’ve made that our priority over the last year and a half.

John Murphy

Just one last question, John, on tax rates. I mean, how directed benefit would you get if U.S. tax rates on the corporate basis were caught?

John Rickel

It is very significant, John. As you know, we pay all the taxes. We don’t have any things where we can now move stuff through Ireland and take plenty of deductions like some of the tech companies. So, if there was a 10 or 15-point cut in the corporate rate, that will fall through the bottom line for us. And basically our cash taxes bear a pretty strong resemblance to the profit taxes. So, you’d also have a nice cash benefit.

Rick Nelson

I’d like to follow up on hurricane impacts. And if you could quantify the lift that you saw in September and how October might be tracking and what sort of payout you think you see on this?

Earl Hesterberg

Yes. Rick, those -- as I mentioned in my script, there is three weeks or three weeks plus at the end of September and maybe the first few days of October, we’ve never seen anything like that before, and I don’t think we will ever see anything like that again. Our Houston stores on new vehicles basically doubled what they normally do. And bear in mind, these are some pretty big stores. Used vehicles were not up to that degree; they were probably up depending on the stores 30, 40 or 50%, probably more like 50%. But, that tapered off I would say as we moved into the second week of October, but it’s still significant. And I would say that through yesterday, most of our stores in these storm impacted markets are well into double-digit increases over what we would have expected them to sell at this time of year. Obviously, the seasonality, as you get into October and November, isn’t as good as August and September in any year. But, there is still significant lift in new and used vehicle sales. And I would expect that to continue well beyond the fourth quarter. Now, it will probably taper off from where it is now. But, I think this will last for quite some time.

Rick Nelson

Also the UK bucked the industry trends, curious what the drivers. I think you mentioned brand mix but even if we look at your weighted brand mix, you still outpaced the industry.

Earl Hesterberg

Sure. Rick, I will be happy to answer that. We are in an emerging company in the UK and we are quite a strong emerging company. And yes, we have a pretty good brand mix. The power in the third quarter came from our Audi business and our Ford business. And we are now broadening our brand exposure a bit. The most recent acquisition has put us into the Volkswagen network, the Toyota network, and we’re becoming reasonably significant Jaguar-Land Rover dealers -- dealerships. So, we are getting some scale now. We have some power. And this always has been a good business for us. But over the last two years, we have made two acquisitions of about a dozen stores each. So, now, we’ve got some muscle, and we’ve got a very capable team. And I think that’s how we’re able to outperform the market.

I will tell you that I personally took over operating the UK last November 1st and by putting Daryl Kenningham in charge of the US operations and he clearly did some pretty job, particularly navigating through things like this hurricane. I have been able to spend a lot of time over there. And we now have 3,000 employees, 43 dealerships and $2 billion a year in annual revenues. So, it’s not a small business anymore. And I think we can continue to outperform the market there. We have some stores that don’t perform well and we’ve got to improve those or get rid of them. So, I think that UK is a very positive story for Group 1 and I don’t think it’s a one quarter phenomenon.

Rick Nelson

Thanks for that. finally, if I could ask a question for John here. The F&I adjustment, there was an add-back to revenues, $6.5 million?

John Rickel

Yes. Rick, this is John. That basically represents a reserve that we’ve put up to take into account that we’re going to see elevated charge backs, probably for the next several months. When you’re selling F&I product or a contract and something happens to the vehicle, the customer has the ability to basically get a refund. And what we’ve put up was a reserve for that extra amount that we expect to come in over the next few months.

Earl Hesterberg

Rick and just to make sure we want to understand that. The vast majority of these flooded vehicles from Hurricane Harvey are totaled. And so, they are going to be taken off the road. So, those customers will have the ability to cancel their vehicle service contract and have some degree of refund and some of the profit commission we made on those products would be charged back.

Brett Hoselton

I wanted to ask you a little bit about Brazil and kind of two thoughts there. One, structurally, what are your current -- what’s your current thinking on Brazil simply -- early, you talked about spending more time over in UK, building out your UK presence and so forth. So structurally, you are building that out. What’s your thinking in Brazil at this point in time? Are you kind of on holding pattern or are you going to spend more time and effort there? And then, secondly, can you kind of talk about the economy, which has been struggling but it looks like it may be picking up here a bit?

Earl Hesterberg

Okay. Let me talk about the strategy and then I’ll try it to John, because we just got some new economic data on Brazil, and I’ll let him make a couple of comments there.

Yes, through the economic downturn in Brazil, which is what probably been since the first day we went there, we have downsized that business to get the weak parts and the bad parts out. And we know have a very strong core of business. We’re the largest Honda retailer in the country, good Toyota business and I think we are the second largest Land Rover and BMW group in Brazil. So, we have 16 dealerships. We also have Mercedes dealership there, I should mention, but we’re too small. Our headquarter size is disproportionate to our operational revenue and gross profit. So, we would intend to now selectively grow that business. We would benefit a significantly from more scale there. We have an incredible management team there that we have developed, good local team, and we’ve got great brand mix but we could use some more muscle amount, some more scale. So, I’m going to work on that; John has been doing some work this year; I’m going to spend more time there next year as well, actually had our management team in this week from Brazil. And it is true that -- although the political situation is always entertaining and not necessarily stable, the economic situation is much more promising. So, let me ask John to give you a little color on that.

John Rickel

Yes. Last night, the Brazilian central bank cut their central -- basically their version of their central rates, again another 75 basis points, so that brings them to 7.5%. I think if you’re keeping score, about 700 basis points of reductions in about a 12-month period. So, that’s a pretty stimulative sort of step. Inflation is well under control; latest readings were under 3%. So, they appear to have the foundation in place. The congress there has also passed a number of important labor reforms and they also have declined to pursue basically impeachment actions against the President. So, it appears that their President is going to be in place through kind of the end of this term. So with that stability, I think there is room for them to continue to pursue some additional reform matters. All of that said, it appears that the foundation now is laid for a recovery. And that’s why both Earl and I have been spending time with the local team down there really looking at some additional acquisition opportunities because we really do need some scale at this point.

Derek Glynn

Hi. This is Derek Glynn on for Jamie. Thanks for taking the questions. Given you guys lost some days in parts and service sales due to Hurricane, what drove the strength in that comp in the U.S.; can you just go into more detail on that?

Earl Hesterberg

Well, we were probably on track to have about a 7% gain for the quarter until we lost those selling [ph] days. So, if we’ve had a lot of effort in parts and service for many years, probably since the recession. So, we were really on track. We had a good summer going and did a lot of marketing actually in parts and service. So, yes, we would have done a point or two more on the comps probably, if we hadn’t missed that time from both the hurricanes.

Daryl Kenningham

Yes. We saw strength around the country in after sales including some decent growth in also parts and -- but we put a lot of emphasis and focus on a lot of additional marketing and making Saturdays a normal day for our dealerships and for customers, and we’re seeing that down.

Derek Glynn

Okay, got it. Thanks that’s helpful. And secondly, what are the priorities now just from the CapEx and capital allocation perspective? I mean, given past investments you’ve made in the business, is this time when you think free cash to meaningfully expand and growth accelerate from here?

John Rickel

Certainly, we continue to target. We think acquisitions is our first best use of cash. You have seen that we have pulled the trigger on a few recently. We added a Jag-Land Rover store, actually two in New Mexico where we are the only Jag-Land Rover dealers. We bought another Audi store in Fort Worth, so we are excited about that and then of course the big Beadles acquisition in the UK that Earl talked about. So, we continue to look for acquisition opportunities in all three markets. That’s the first best use and then from there, we basically are opportunistic between share repurchases and dividends.

David Lim

Just quickly, with the accelerated demand, do you think that the OEMs -- or are you guys in need of additional inventory and do you think the OEMs either produce more to fill back the lots?

Daryl Kenningham

David, this is Daryl. Some -- yes, some. We are happy with our inventory in total and we’re happy in a lot of brands. We are tight in Toyota, Honda, Lexus specifically. And that’s not necessarily just hurricane impact, that’s in several of our markets. But we are happy generally with the rest of them and we are heavier in one or two. But generally, we are happy with rest of them but Toyota, Honda, Lexus are quite largest opportunities for us.

David Lim

Got you. And then, when I look at your same-store sales units sold, obviously it’s went up about 2% to 3% versus last year in the U.S. Can you sort of dimensionalize? And you may have already done so already. It looks like you had the hurricane impact and then you had some more in order to finish -- across the finish line ahead of last year. What was the add from the hurricane situation on the new? And then, can you sort of dimensionalize that also for the retail used units as well?

Earl Hesterberg

I think the simplistic way to look at it David is, we have been traveling in recent quarters at kind of 5% back on same-store sales, new and used haven’t been that far off. And we are up 2.5% in new and down 2.5% in used. The vast majority of the difference in those numbers is coming from the hurricane impact. That’s because these oil-impacted markets, particularly Oklahoma and Houston in recent quarters, have been down almost 10% in new vehicle sales. So that’s kind of simplistically the positive impact we had from markets like Houston and Beaumont. And we did have a little benefit from New England and some other markets, but it is primarily driven by Hurricane Harvey.

Andrew Fung

I wanted to talk I guess a little bit more about the Houston area and underlying demand ex-replacement from the hurricanes. You mentioned it was -- it’s been down 10% last few quarters. Do you have a sense of how that’s trending outside of the hurricane replacement and maybe how we should be thinking about that after the temporary lift?

John Rickel

It’s really hard right now to kind of separate the hurricane from underlying demand. As Earl indicated, we were probably travelling something like downsize before. But what the hurricane has done is not the replacement demand but there is also a lot of stimulus money kind of coming into the market now, whether it is construction work on people replacing homes or the federal government pouring a bunch of money in for basically flood infrastructure projects. We think it just changes the fundamental underlying trend going forward that will no longer just be the hurricane, it will also be those stimulus effects as you go forward.

Pete DeLongchamps

The other thing you might want to add as well is that as oil stabilize $50 plus, there is a kind of different level of consumer confidence than what we saw when oil prices were plummeting into the 30 and 40. So, I think that’s also the positive impact in the Houston community.

Andrew Fung

And as a quick follow-up, could you remind us which OEMs you are most exposed to in the UK?

Earl Hesterberg

Yes, certainly, Audi, BMW and Ford are our three big OEMs in the UK.

David Tamberrino

Just following up on the questions on the Houston area further, demand that you’ve been seeing, can you kind of give us a sense of the mix? Is it more pickup trucks, is it kind of along the same lines of new CUVs or crossovers or has there been some passenger car demand because those are at a lower line heights than what have been flooded faster?

Daryl Kenningham

We saw some significant sales of Accord and Camry. Remember that those cars are building out as well as new models coming this fall, and we did see that. But we didn’t really necessarily see across the board a change in our mix between car, truck and SUV from a normal mix.

David Tamberrino

Got it, that’s helpful. And then, I guess following up from that. It doesn’t sound like you are offside on any inventory for any dealer but are you finding it harder to get pickups or crossovers or is kind of the availability still there from the OEMs?

Daryl Kenningham

We’re happy with our inventory and we’re pleased with where are the OEMs are generally.

David Tamberrino

And following along the lines from earlier, talking about the UK, lot of opportunity there, Brazil as well, SG&A continue to improve. How much further in each region do you think you have to go in order to -- leveraging your fixed cost and kind of taking some of the shared best practices and putting it throughout your networks?

Earl Hesterberg

I’ll address that. In Brazil, I don’t think we have a lot more costs we can cut. We have been aggressively doing that during the downturn because that’s what you do during a downturn. Now, our leverage will come from adding gross profit and volume. So, I would say, we are lean in Brazil, need to be bigger. In the UK, we still have a lot of room to work on cost, primarily because we’ve had two fairly large acquisitions in the last 20 months or so, certainly within the last two years. There is a lot of work to integrate those. And we still -- one of the reasons I am running the UK business of last year is to get it structured properly. We don’t have the headquarters. We now have some efficiency from some shared support operations. And as you do that over time, there is some cost efficiency. So, I think we have a lot of runway for cost improvement in the UK and we are in the middle of working on that.

David Tamberrino

And in the US? I am sorry, I might have missed it.

Earl Hesterberg

In the US, I think there is always more room because we have a big operation. And we had to do that as a company because we have been in these oil-impacted markets where we had some contraction on sales volumes. So, we’ve been working that pretty well for a year and a half but there’s certainly significantly more cost room to improve our business equation in the US, no doubt.

Earl Hesterberg

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our fourth quarter earnings call in February.

