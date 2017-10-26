Forecasting Apple's Q4 Using Guidance

Once again, a look at the pro analyst's forecasts for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 shows at least one analyst is not buying the status quo (Source: Yahoo Finance). They are forecasting Apple quarterly revenue to be BELOW Apple's guidance of $49-52 billion, coming in at $48.45 billion. Having read the last 43 earnings call transcripts, and matching quarterly reports, I can honestly say I don't know what they are smoking. Over these last 43 quarters, Apple has sometimes given a range for revenue, or sometimes just given a single number. But, consistently, at no point during that time frame, has actual revenue been below the low end of guidance, or, in the absence of a guidance range, below the guided number. It just does not miss the revenue guidance.

Reading up on Apple became a little easier still on SA this past quarter. For a few quarters, I have been conducting a rather informal gauge of Apple "frothiness" by calculating the actual numbers of Apple-related articles here on Seeking Alpha, a poor man's media "VIX" if you will. This quarter dropped dramatically, continuing the drop noticed last quarter. The table below shows the average number of Apple-related articles per day on Seeking Alpha. The time frame for these fiscal quarters is earnings release to earnings release. The Q4 2017 number is through 10/20 and the Q3 2017 number has been updated to reflect the remaining portion of Q3 not reported in last quarter's article due to article deadline.

Quarter Year APD Q3 2015 1.447 Q4 2015 1.582 Q1 2016 1.264 Q2 2016 1.824 Q3 2016 2.198 Q4 2016 2.000 Q1 2017 1.612 Q2 2017 2.725 Q3 2017 1.901 Q4 QTD 2017 1.319

Why the sudden drop back down to Q1 2016 levels? Are we "Appled" out? Are we seeing a market top at about $160.00 a share? Are we reaching an end to the discussion? Just a little food for thought and discussion. I'll continue to let the readers be the judge. Still, more than an article each day is more than enough for the average reader to absorb. Revisiting articles to read the comment strings two to five days later can take up quite a bit of time but offer the readers much more to nibble on. The articles stream on, the comments rage on and we continue to over-think and over-state this company like no other on the planet.

But that's probably not why you're here.

Apple continues to be all about iPhones. As I reported in my last article (here), "Indeed, other revenue generators such as iPads, MACs, and Services will be propped up with great words like "momentum", "strong demand" and my personal favorite, "we're happy with....". The plain and simple truth is iPhone revenue will not be replaced by any other product in the near future."

And the last earnings call did not disappoint on those adjectives. They "were happy" to see iPad growth across all geographic segments. And "momentum is strongest in international markets" for Apple Pay. So, what will happen when Apple reports their Q4 results? Let's look at the numbers and see what we can learn. First, a review of where Apple left us at the end of Q3.

Review of Q3 and my Q3 forecasts

In the following chart, I show the guidance, my forecast, and actual numbers for Apple's Q3. The guidance is from the earnings call on 5/2/17 (transcript can be found on Seeking Alpha). Actuals are taken from Apple's 10-Q.

Attribute Q3 Guidance My forecast Actual Revenue $43.5-$45.5 billion $44.96 billion $45.408 billion Gross Margin 37.5-38.5% 38.484% 38.51% Operating Exp. $6.6-$6.7 billion $6.6 billion $6.72 billion Other Income $450 million $598.5 million $540 million Tax Rate 25.5% 25.5% 22.91% Share count No guidance 5,204,447,239 5,233,499,000 Earnings Per share No guidance $1.63 per share diluted $1.67 per share diluted

My key miss again was the tax rate, which came in a full 10.15% lower than the guidance and my forecast. That said, my earnings forecast of $1.63 was just 2.4% off the surprising $1.67 in earnings posted by the company. For comparison, pro analyst consensus was $1.57 per share, six cents lower than my forecast and 5.99% off the actual.

Q4 Apple Guidance

In the following table is the pertinent numbers that Apple provided guidance on during the Q3 earnings call on 8/1/17.

Attribute Q4 Guidance Revenue $49-$52 billion Gross Margin 37.5-38.0% Operating Exp. $6.7-$6.8 billion Other Income $500 million Tax Rate 25.5% Share count No guidance Earnings Per share No guidance

The thing that really jumps out is the continued increase in expenses. Two years ago, in Q4 of 2015, the company produced $51.501 billion in revenue, and expenses for that quarter were only $5.925 billion. Current guidance has expenses up $700-800 million higher for roughly the same revenue. And, as I reported last quarter, that is roughly the same amount that R&D spending has increased in that time frame. Yes, things cost more in 2017, but I think a spike like that in R&D spending should equate to something bigger, better, and market topping somewhere in the near future. Not that Apple will tell us anything more, but I, for one believe these numbers point to innovation that is still forthcoming.

Q4 Guidance Analysis and Forecast - Revenue

Apple is guiding Q4 2017 to be $3.5-4.5 billion higher than the guidance for last year's Q4, in a range between $49 and $52 billion. This would finish off fiscal 2017 in the $225-228 billion range. Not quite fiscal 2015 but better than fiscal 2016. This jump is significant for two factors. It is only the second time in the last seven years where the low guidance for Q4 is higher than the actual Q3 revenue. This happened last year but not in previous years in this time frame. Knowing that Apple has not missed the low end of guidance puts the $49 billion as a fairly safe bet. Also, from the earnings call, we know that the iPhone inventory pipelines or "channel inventory" are at a two and a half year low, down by 3.3 million units just in the last quarter. Replenishing this inventory channel could add nearly $2 billion to the quarter, just in time for the Q1 holiday rush.

These two factors would put Q4 sales around $51 billion, well within the guidance range, and that's where I am going to leave my forecast at - $51 billion.

Q4 Guidance Analysis and Forecast - Gross Margin

Apple is guiding gross margin to be between 37.5 and 38%. The last time gross margin fell below 38% was back in Q1 of 2014, 14 quarters ago. Over the last five years, the average for the 4th quarter has come in at 38.59% while high guidance for the same period was a little lower at 38.2%. And, although both Q3 and Q4 last year were guided exactly the same as this quarter, both quarters last year beat the high end (barely). Similarly, the last eight quarters have averaged just .05% over the high guidance. I do not see anything in the transcripts to turn away from these facts, so I will forecast a Q4 gross margin just over the high end of guidance at 38.05%.

Q4 Guidance analysis and Forecast - Expenses

Last quarter marked the first time since Q3 of 2012 that expenses have exceeded the high end guidance provided by Apple. Some people may consider it a near miss in that the amount over guidance was only $20 million, and that amount would have very little effect on earnings.

But the chart below shows the interesting story that is happening within these numbers. Since Q1 of 2012 when R&D spending was only $758 million, R&D spending has been on a tear, averaging an increase of $99 million per quarter. The SG&A portion increased by an average of $53 million over the same time frame for a total average increase of $152 million per quarter. Guidance tracks well with this number averaging a $161 million increase.

While I think it still might be a couple of years before R&D supplants SG&A for the lead in this breakdown, given the facts above, I think a $100 million increase in this category feels right. My forecast for expenses will be $6.82 billion, just over Apple's high end guidance of $6.8 billion.

Q4 Guidance analysis and Forecast - Other Income & Expense

With the last four quarters averaging nearly $600 million in this category, it almost seems a moot point for Apple to offer guidance of $500 million for Q4. In fact, over the last five years, the actual has beaten guidance 65% of the time and the number improves to 80% over the last 10 quarters. Although this is one of the categories with the most surprise (in both directions). The chart below shows this breakdown over the last 18 quarters.

Quarter Year Interest Income ($millions) Interest Expense ($millions) Other Inc/Exp ($millions) 2 2013 420 0 -73 3 2013 385 -53 -98 4 2013 390 -83 -194 1 2014 427 -84 -97 2 2014 410 -85 -100 3 2014 439 -100 -137 4 2014 519 -115 -97 1 2015 654 -131 -353 2 2015 675 -163 -226 3 2015 766 -201 -175 4 2015 826 -238 -149 1 2016 941 -276 -263 2 2016 986 -321 -510 3 2016 1036 -409 -263 4 2016 1036 -450 -159 1 2017 1224 -525 122 2 2017 1282 -530 -165 3 2017 1327 -602 -185

The trends are very clear on the first two sub-categories. Interest income is rising by an average of $50.3 million a quarter. Interest expense is also rising but by a lesser average of $37.6 million. Applying these averages to Dividends & Interest and Interest expense would get us to $738 million. Because there is a wide range for the sub category of other income and expense, applying the 18 quarter average of a $171.16 million expense would give us a final OI&E number of $567 million. This is considerably higher than the guidance of $500 million, but I think the historical trends will win out this quarter. I am going with $567 million for OI&E.

Q4 Guidance analysis and Forecast - Tax Rate

Previously, I have written how consistent the tax team has been in nailing the guidance number quarter after quarter. Now, for the second quarter in a row, the tax wizards at Apple have done it again and come in drastically low compared to guidance. Q3's tax rate came in at just 22.91%. The lowest rate in the nine years of records that I keep. This is the one factor that made the difference for Apple. If the tax rate had come in at the guided number of 25.5%, EPS would have been only $1.61 per share. An earnings gain of $.06 per share, thanks to the tax department. For Q4, the guidance remains the same as last quarter at 25.5%. The last four quarters have averaged 24.96%. I believe that to be a good number for this quarter as I have not seen a dozen articles telling us that the world has dropped their tax rates, and we are now faced with a new low tax paradigm. My forecast for Q4 is 24.96% for tax rate.

Q4 Forecast - Share Count

Since the split (Q3 2014), Apple has reduced its share count by over 818 million shares (13.52%). As usual, Apple continues to strengthen its bottom line through continued massive spending on its share repurchases. Q3 was no exception with a reported 30 million plus shares repurchased on the open market. In the 21 quarters since the share repurchases started, Apple has reported spending nearly $180 billion in share repurchases. The chart below shows Apple's reported number of shares (weighted average diluted shares) used to calculate earnings per share (chart updated to show Q3 results). The time frame is since the 7:1 split.

Qtr Year Date Diluted shares 3 2014 6/28/2014 6,051,711,000 4 2014 9/27/2014 5,963,984,255 1 2015 12/27/14 5,881,803,000 2 2015 3/28/15 5,834,858,000 3 2015 6/27/15 5,773,099,000 4 2015 9/26/15 5,675,179,388 1 2016 12/26/15 5,594,127,000 2 2016 3/26/16 5,540,886,000 3 2016 6/25/16 5,472,781,000 4 2016 9/24/16 5,396,157,464 1 2017 12/31/16 5,327,995,000 2 2017 4/1/17 5,261,688,000 3 2017 7/1/17 5,233,499,000

In terms of slope, this equates to a 1.04% drop each quarter, down ever so slightly from 1.088% last quarter. Applying that number to estimate Q4 gives us a projected share count of 5,179,069,235 - a drop of another 54,429,765 shares. At this rate, Apple will drop below the 5 billion share mark in Q4 of 2018. For a Q3 forecast, I'm comfortable with 5,179,069,235 shares due to the consistency of the past history and the commitment by management to continue with these programs.

Q4 - Forecast Surprise

The average Q4 surprise of actual earnings versus earnings calculated from guidance over the last 35 quarters is an astounding 20.1% per qtr. Under Tim Cook, the average is 4.9%. The trailing 12 months have averaged just 0.671% per quarter. Clearly, surprise is becoming less of a factor as the company matures, but it is still an elusive factor. My gut feel on surprise says I should stick closer to the recent trend, especially in a quarter where new products and large announcements were lacking. So, for surprise factor, I am going with 0.671%.

The following chart summarizes my predictions against Apple guidance. For share count, where Apple does not provide any guidance, I used my projected number to determine the projected range for its guidance. For general information purposes, the current "pro" consensus for Q4 earnings as of 10/20 is $1.87. (Source: Yahoo)

Parameter AAPL Guidance Forecast Revenue $49-$52 billion $51 billion Gross Margin 37.5-38.0% 38.05% Operating Expenses $6.7-$6.8 billion $6.82 billion Other Income/Expense $500 million $567 million Tax Rate 25.5% 24.96% Share count No guidance 5,204,447,239 Calculated EPS $1.74-$1.94 $1.91 With Surprise $1.75-$1.96 $1.92

Stock Price Reaction

As of this writing, Apple's stock price since the end of the last quarter has traded in a range between $142.41 and $164.94 and a PE between 16.18 and 18.74. I do not foresee any shock wave that would drive the stock consistently higher other than the usual Apple being Apple forging ahead. Using my forecasted EPS and the highest PE of the last quarter would put Apple's stock price just under $170. On the low end using the same methodology would be $146.50.

I fall under the buy and hold camp for this stock. There are very few one year periods where you do not come out ahead on this stock. Sit back and enjoy a small dividend....and enjoy the day to day chatter found in every article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I use Apple as part of a covered call strategy. At this time I have no positions in this company.