Goldcorp's (GG) CEO David Garofalo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Etienne Morin

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Goldcorp third quarter 2017 conference call. Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that during today’s presentation, we will be making comments containing forward-looking information. I invite you to read this slide, which describes some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Goldcorp’s performance in the future. And as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today.

Further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult our MD&A and annual information form. For the formal portion of the call today, we have David Garofalo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd White, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Paul Harbidge, Senior Vice President, Exploration. Also joining us are Jason Attew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brent Bergeron, Executive Vice President and Corporate Affairs and Sustainability; and Charlene Ripley, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Those of you participating on the webcast, we’ve included a number of slides to support today’s discussion.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to David Garofalo. Dave?

David Garofalo

Good morning and good afternoon. I’m pleased to report today that we delivered a fifth quarter of steady and on target production at low costs. During the third quarter, we produced 633,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $827 per ounce compared to 715,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $812 per ounce in the third quarter of 2016. The entire production variance comes from disposition or closure of non-core mines over the last year. As previously mentioned, we had expected fairly consistent quarterly gold production in the range of 625,000 ounces to 650,000 ounces this year, and our expectation for the fourth quarter remains unchanged.

As the plant decreasing great at Peñasquito in the fourth quarter is more than offset by the continued ramp-up in production in Cerro Negro and Éléonore in a better fourth quarter from Red Lake, Musselwhite and Pueblo Viejo. Based on our performs to date, we are reconfirming our production guidance of 2.5 million ounces for year all-in sustaining cost of $825 per ounce, each at plus or minus 5%. You’ll recall that we recently improved our all-in sustaining costs forecast for the full year from the original guidance of $850 per ounce.

To-date, our efficiency program remains firmly on track. We expect that by the end of the year, we will have implemented initiatives, which will lead us to achieve $200 million in annualized efficiencies across our portfolio going forward. During the third quarter, Peñasquito and Éléonore continued the process of rationalizing maintenance and supply contracts, while both Porcupine Red Lake continue to achieve productivity goals related to underground mine development and site wide cost reductions.

We expect to achieve our $250 million target as planned by the middle of 2018. And given our continued success to-date, the program is likely to be extended beyond 2018 with the efficiency target increased. As previously mentioned, this program is one of the driving forces behind our targeted 20% reduction in all-in sustaining costs by 2021, and as already contributed to our substantially improved bottom line today. Today, we also released our 2017 reserve and reserves estimates. Proven and probable gold reserves grew to 53.5 million ounces, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

The increase is mostly driven by the successful conversion of 4.7 million ounces into reserves at Century and with a creation of Chilean 50-50 joint venture with Barrick which, net of non-core divestitures added 8.4 million ounces. We’re on track to achieve our target at 60 million ounces of gold reserves by 2021 as part of our 2020 growth plan. Paul will expand on the reserves in a few minutes.

Turning to the third quarter financial results, net earnings for the second quarter were $111 million or $0.13 per share compared to net earnings of $59 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating cash flows were $308 million for the quarter compared to $401 million for the same period last year. During the quarter, we repaid the last portion of the Pueblo Viejo project debt of $107 million. We expect to begin receiving regular monthly cash distributions in the fourth quarter.

Our reported cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter was $155 million, increasing to $351 million when including short-term investments in cash held by our associates. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we also saw an improvement in our backlog of value-added tax refunds in Mexico and Argentina with over $110 million received thus far in October.

Our balance sheet continues to improve, evidenced by one of these strongest credit ratings among the senior peers. Adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA is on a downward trend, currently at 1.3 times and is expected to decrease below 1 times in 2019. With over $3 billion of liquidity and strong free cash flows generation from core assets over the next five years, we’re well positioned to effectively drive down our net debt to nil over the next five years as we prepare for the next generation of value-creating opportunities beyond our 2020 growth plan.

Since the beginning of 2016, our focus has been on optimizing our portfolio in order to realize our strategic vision of 3 million to 4 million ounces of sustainable low cost gold production from 6 to 8 core mining camps. We have made significant progress in achieving this objective by realizing over $500 million in the sale of non-core assets that didn’t meet our scale across criteria, and then redeploying that capital into opportunities that have the potential to perpetuate that vision in the long-term.

Our portfolio repositioning is complete. And our attention now turns exclusively to our existing operations and on the execution of what we believe is the most substantial pipeline in the gold industry. This means that we expect our harvest’s strong return from existing operations over the next five years, while we prepare the strongest investment cases possible for our next generation of large-scale opportunities, including Century, NuevaUnión and Cerro Casale, Caspiche.

We gave you a thorough progress update on our project pipeline on our September 25th news release, however, Todd will walk you through the update on our Century Project shortly.

With that, I will turn it over to Todd to discuss our operational performance during the quarter.

Todd White

Thanks, Dave. As Dave mentioned, we’ve now delivered five consecutive quarters of strong on target operational performance. This quarter, the performance was supported by solid results at Peñasquito and Cerro Negro. At Peñasquito, the performance was driven by the fundamentals. As ore tonnes mined averaged over 112,000 tonnes per day, we also benefited from higher than forecast grade due to positive reconciliation in Phase 5D, allowing us to exceed our budgeted production for the quarter.

Metal recoveries improved substantially as a result of the process control improvement work implemented within the floatation circuit, which was an opportunity that was identified as part of over $250 million efficiency program. Cerro Negro had another strong quarter, driven by higher development rates, which reached 22 meters per day in September, a 46% improvement over the 2016 average.

As a result of the higher development rates, tonnes milled increased by 25% compared to the 2016 average. Mine productivities continue to advance as planning and execution in the mining and maintenance areas have greatly improved and our supporting the overall mine sequence requirements. At Éléonore, we’ve seen very good performance in the third quarter with increasing mill throughput, driven by strong performance in the mine.

Ore tonnes mine during the quarter averaged just over 5,000 tonnes per day, a 10% increase over the previous quarter. Ending the quarter on a high note with an average of 5,600 tonnes per day during the month of September. At Éléonore, the development of Horizon 5 remains on phase and is scheduled to come online by the middle of next year as planned.

At Red Lake, the current level of performance reflects the focus on new initiatives expected to deliver long-term benefits to the camp. The painful restructuring and productivity improvement initiatives were going through Red Lake at the moment are very similar to what we went through at Cerro Negro a year ago, and the results of that process have been tremendously positive in setting that mine up for long-term success.

We are adapting to the current reality of the nearly depleted High Grade Zone by transitioning to more bulk mining by accelerating underground development rates as well as rationalizing infrastructure and cost structure. We have achieved 40 meters per day of development in the third quarter, a 20% increase over the prior year. This development rate has set up multiple mining fronts and is expect to deliver a more ore in the near-term.

As a result, the Red Lake mill has been temporarily recommissioned to process the additional ore feet during the fourth quarter. We expect Red Lake to have an improved fourth quarter from higher throughput as part of the planned mine sequence. In the medium-term, Red Lake is expected to benefit from additional tonnage from Cochenour, where we have just declared an initial reserve and are progressing the ore handling system development for production starting in 2019.

At Century, we completed the base case pre-feasibility study, which is based on a conventional truck and shovel mining operation followed by a SAG and ball mill process plant. This allowed us to convert 4.7 million ounces into reserves. We have also integrated 1 million ounces already in reserves from the Pamour pit into the Century Project. In addition to that, there are 1 million inferred ounces within the existing pit design, which we expect a portion to be converted during the current drill program.

Over the course of the next year, we’ll conduct a series of trade-off studies to further optimize the project, with a focus on evaluating the latest technologies to reduce project footprint, improve mining and processing efficiencies. We’re starting technologies, comingling of tails with way structure reduce water use or what we refer to as EcoTails, autonomous haulage equipment in-pit crushing and conveying and an optimized process plant design incorporating high-pressure draining technologies will all be studied as part of this process. An optimized pre-feasibility study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018. And considering the geographic location of project Century in the heart of a Proven mining district, we consider Century to be a project with low inherent execution risk.

With that, I will now turn it over to Paul for a review of the reserve and resource estimates and exploration activities. Paul?

Paul Harbidge

Thanks, Todd. As Dave mentioned earlier, I’m pleased to report that proven and probable gold mineral reserves as of June 30, 2018 totaled 53.5 million ounces compared to 42.3 million ounces as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 26%. In addition, over 11 million ounces of reserves during the period includes 5.6 million ounces converted from successful exploration and mine design optimization, primarily driven by the inaugural mineral reserve estimate of 4.7 million ounces at Porcupine, Century Project.

The balance of the increasing reserves comes as a result of our acquisition and creation of our Chilean 50-50 joint venture with Barrick, which resulted in the addition of 8.4 million ounces. Net of non-core divestments, including Los Filos and Camino Rojo. The continued exploration success at many of our sites is a direct result of our new systematic approach to exploration and is expected to contribute towards our 60 million ounce gold by 2021. I’ll discuss some of these opportunities shortly.

As you can see, conversion of resources into reserves more than outpaces mine depletion year-over-year. After resetting the baseline over 20% reserve growth target to account for acquisition of ounces at Cerro Casale, we now one-third of the way toward our target of 60 million ounces of gold reserves by 2021. In order to continue successful conversion of resources into reserves, our exploration strategy for the coming year would continue to focus on brownfield’s targets that are near our existing camps. We have demonstrated a high rate of success.

We’re excited by the exploration potential of our newly acquired Cerro Casale, Caspiche project, where in addition to the two main deposits, there are numerous satellite and early stage targets for evaluation. We have just commenced an aggressive exploration program, which includes three areas of focus. First, the validation of the geological models through at core re-logging and scanning program at both Cerro Casale and Caspiche. Second, a 16,000-meter diamond drill program, which will commence later in quarter four to increase the geological confidence of both deposits as well as providing samples for metallurgical test work and geotechnical data.

And third, the evaluation of four satellite deposits, which we believe demonstrate strong geological potential. Across the rest of the portfolio, we continue to see tremendous potential to convert resources into reserves and to make new discoveries in the short and medium term. At Coffee, as outlined recently in our September 25 news release, drilling in the western area of Coffee resulted in a discovery of new mineralization located between the Kona North deposit and AmeriKona’s end as shown on the slide. This new zone named Americana, currently comprises of 200 meters straight-line delineated on 50 meters space drill centers with wholly to partially oxidize mineralization.

AmeriKona lies directly along strike of Kona North separated by approximately 250 meters, which is currently undergoing drill testing with the goal of linking the two main zones into continuous mineralization. Mineralization is also open to the West towards Americana. And this target locates at the eastern end of a 4 kilometer straight-length mineralized corridor. As the drilling program concludes in the coming weeks, the complete results of the program will be incorporated into the geological model and we’ll provide an update during the first quarter of 2018.

At Cerro Negro the exploration program at Silica Cap has identified two main parallel and south/south-west dipping, quartz veins. Gold and silver mineralization have been confirmed of a straight-lines ranging from 800 meters to 1.3 kilometers and to vertical depths of 350 meters below the surface. In the greater vein zone area, which includes Bajo Negro vein zone and Silica Cap. Offense line of drill holes was completed across the geological strike of the mineralized trend to explore the potential turns of additional veins between nine deposits.

As shown on the cross section on this slide, we intercepted a new vein named Alfa, confirming the prospectively of this district. Moving to Red Lake, Cochenour reported its first proven and probable reserve estimate of 150,000 ounces. The new mine plan at Cochenour, is expected to contribute approximately 30,000 to 50,000 ounces annually to the overall production at the Red Lake camp once in production in 2019. As the understanding of Cochenour deposits continues to advance the aim is to maintain resource conversion and perpetuate the constant production level in future years.

At the HG Young complex, based on the positive overall results of the recent completed will invest in the further study with a goal to double and upgrade the current resource by 2019, primarily through infill drilling and extending the deposit of debt. Expenditures will primarily be related to the development on the 14 and 21 levels to provide drilling platforms and additional drilling. We believe HG Young complex could become an integral part of the Red Lake mine in the future.

And with that, I’ll pass back to the operator and we’d be pleased to take any questions.

Greg Barnes

Yes. Thank you. Dave, I think I heard you pretty clearly that you’ve filled out your pipeline, the development projects and you want to focus now on building that out. But do you see yourself potentially been drawn into an M&A situation if something gets competitive out there? Do you see the need, would you involve yourself in something like that?

David Garofalo

No. I mean, we have no intention of doing that. We have plenty to do in the short-term in terms of expansion opportunities, which are in full bloom right now in terms of execution. We have the medium-term Coffee, longer term between [indiscernible] we have enough to keep as quite occupied for over a decade and perpetuity that 3 million to 4 million ounce target gold production. And drive down cost because these are district scale opportunities that have economy to scale. So there’s plenty for us to grow any yield in the next five years as we – or over the next decade I should say, as we derisk the things we have introduced in the pipeline. And we’ve divested of virtually all of our non-core assets, we really have very little cupboard cleaning left to do in the portfolio.

Greg Barnes

Okay, great. Second question was about Éléonore. And there was a reserve decline there at year-end, at June 30, year-end. Can you give us or walk us through what’s going on to Éléonore. Why the reserves came down and what you see happening going forward?

Paul Harbidge

Hi, great. It’s Paul. First, any margin allowances we take out of reserves and put them back into resource. And with any new mine, when you gone from exploration phase with diamond drill co and then we start to look at the ore body at the opening up of steps and development, then obviously, we see a change in the geological model. And – but overall we’re comfortable with where we’re at with Éléonore. It’s in a very highly prospective terrain. Also, we haven’t particularly focused this year on drilling that down projects.

Because that’s going to do is up to the life of mine and as you have seen with accelerated our exploration within the area away from the mine to start to build up and develop exploration targets.

Greg Barnes

And what about the cost structure of Éléonore? Are you happy with where that is? Is that impacting your cutoff grade and how is that playing to your calculations there?

Todd White

Hi, Greg, it’s Todd. So clearly, where we’re at today with the cost structure, certainly has room for optimization. And as Paul said, some of these ounces on the margin are moving from reserve to resource based on some of the cost structures there. So clearly as the mine continues to ramp up in tonnage, and we get a, call it, longer term, more stable cost structure, we certainly see opportunities to pull some of those lower grade ounces back into the reserve plan.

Greg Barnes

Okay, thank you.

Hi, David, Todd and Paul. Thank you for the update. I’ve got a couple of questions. If I could start with Cerro Negro. Wondering when you plan to get to your 4,000 tonnes a day. And I noted in previous presentation, I think, you’ve mentioned beyond that. What’s the time line to 4,000 and what’s required to go beyond that?

Todd White

Sure. This is Todd. As we previously said, that the catalyst to the 4,000 tonnes per day is opening up that third mining front, which is Mariana Norte and then closely followed by Emilia. That is currently planned as it has been in the past for mid year, next year. We’re on track with that development. So we do -- we see that mid-year, next year when we start to see in later next year, when we see that consistent 4,000. Relative to the others, I think, again, it’s based on the exploration results that we’re seeing and confirmation of the prospectivity, we’re starting to see the bulk material there, that allows us to start to think about what that next phase at Cerro Negro would be. We just started to scope that concept study right now. And we’ll have updates when that’s appropriate on that. But right now, the focus is on achieving that first milestone of 4,000, then we look beyond that.

David Haughton

Okay. So it’s more sort of like a step change in the second half of next year from the current sub-3,000 tonnes a day to [indiscernible]

Todd White

Yes, you’re correct. Right now, again, Cerro Negro is really well on pace. We had a very strong quarter. We ended the quarter at that 3,000 ton per day mining rate. We see that incrementally gaining a little bit here in the fourth quarter. But then as you said, it’s a step change when that fourth mining or third mining front comes online to start to produce that additional tonnage.

David Haughton

Okay. Over to Peñasquito, it seems to be a compensation we have every quarter about exceeding expectations. What’s your latest thinking about the eventual rate decline?

Todd White

Yes. So on Peñasquito, I think, you’ll recall in Q2, we had some delayed mining in Phase 5 with some dewatering rates that weren’t responding as at the rate we’d expected. That situation was remedied. Essentially, we saw some of the grades from Q2 move into Q3, which is what gave us that higher than forecast grade now. In Q4, we don’t see the grade coming down into the 0.4 to 0.5 range. So that Phase 5 mining is completing, and now we are moving right into the lower grade material and then eventually for the stockpile material in the next year. So we do see Q4 coming down.

David Haughton

Okay. So 0.4 to 0.5 in Q4, and then very low 0.3s in 2018, so…

Todd White

Yes. At this point, that remains unchanged.

David Haughton

Over to Dome Century, nice to see some numbers there. I’m just wondering, when you’re looking at Dome Century, what kind of acceptable rate of return would you consider for a project like this, given that it’s kind of got a lot of infrastructure around it, notwithstanding you have to spend a lot, but it’s in an established period. What would be your thinking about the kind of returns you need to give this project to go ahead?

Todd White

So really, clearly off of this base case pre-feas and the optimization work that we’re doing, with the addition of ore sorting technologies or EcoTails application, Autonomous Haulage, Inpit Crush/Convey, a number of these things as well as high-pressure grinding circuits in our process plant. We see -- we certainly see the opportunity to move this into a double-digit rate of return, which we would be comfortable with as you mentioned within that jurisdiction.

David Haughton

Yes. I guess that, I just looking at the numbers here, the biggest challenge, the sub-0.9 grams, but I expect that into those technology items that you’ve got there is to really offset that with better operating costs?

Todd White

You mean, do you hit at right on the head there. This is – it’s a large mining operation and a lot of our focus is focusing directly on the operating cost going forward, predominantly, the mine itself, where we move a lot of tonnage as well as the process plant, which we saw the same thing at our NuevaUnión on our process plant design. We saw significant upside there with that and we expect to see the same thing at Century. So we’re optimistic on this.

David Haughton

Okay, thank you, Todd.

Well, thanks operator. Good afternoon guys. Question again to follow-up on Dome Century, and with respect to Pamour. Can you tell us right now what the current mill at Porcupine does or the Dome mill, excuse me, does in terms of milling costs. And what the assumption is in your early studies on Dome Century savings there?

David Garofalo

Yes. So clearly, where the milling operation at Porcupine right now is, call it, roughly 12,000 ton a day capacity. And that is probably somewhere in the – say, 1,200 to 1,250 range per ton process. When we actually – where, Pamour really benefits and why we think it makes great sense to add it into this project is the lower processing cost that we see with the larger plant, takes us into about 50% of that so, call it, 650 range, $6 range on that cost. So that’s clearly where we see some benefit on that existing 1 million ounce reserve in Pamour and by adding it to this project.

Steven Butler

Sure. I could see that enhanced returns. What’s the grade and sub ratio of the Pamour Open Pit what’s left of it.

David Garofalo

Yes, it’s a bit higher grade than the Dome pit. And then obviously, since it has been opened up and it’s a little bit different configuration. It does have lower strip ratio, which contributes to the overall 4.5 to 1 that we see in the project at this point. But I’ll have to give you the specifics on that.

Steven Butler

Okay, the overall strip inclusive of the Pamour?

David Garofalo

That’s correct.

Steven Butler

Okay. And I guess, Borden also plays in the list as, did not in terms of down the road. Borden still looks like it’s material shipping over to [indiscernible] and will go ultimately to this new plant if you build it?

David Garofalo

Yes. Borden is certainly is an ore source for the Porcupine camp. It is -- we haven’t included that ore specifically into this because we’ve already got that in mine plant. But clearly, the Borden ore will also benefit from a lower cost per tonne processing as well as any other ores in the camp.

Steven Butler

Okay, thanks. And then, Paul, just on -- key pronunciation correct and all these Coffee zones. AmeriKona versus Americano, anyway, the resource obviously not getting any inferred category correct and you’re looking to book this into some category resource or better, I guess, by early next year, is that the plan?

Paul Harbidge

Yes, Steve. We haven’t actually incorporated any of the drilling from this year’s program, which started into March. And we drilled about 60,000 meters so far in the Coffee Project. And we thought that with the data cutoff for our reserves being June 30, and it wasn’t efficient and partial results from Coffee this year. So you’re going to see a big update Q1 once we get all of the results back. And so you’ll see classification of new resources from number of the satellite projects that we’ve been dealing. With AmeriKona get to inferred [indiscernible] we have to see once we’ve done the processing of the data. But as you’re aware, we’ve also drilled on Arabica T8, T9 and Supremo, Lattethis year as well as doing infill drilling on the Latte deposit as well to upgrade the classification of that. So there’ll be a significant disclosure come Q1.

Steven Butler

Sounds like things are brewing your coffee. Thank you very much.

Anita Soni, okay, so first question that I have for you guys is just with regards to the cost reductions on sustaining capital. I believe it was from $700 million to $600 and also on the growth capital spend, and if I have those numbers wrong, please correct me. But could you just give me an idea of exactly where, like just give me some color on what was driving those improvements.

Todd White

Yeah sure this is Todd. On the sustaining capital, the biggest driver on that was associated with the centre line race for the tails expansion at Penasquito. The team there has done a fantastic job of incorporating that work actually into the mine plant and we are able to use our haulage fleet to provide the vast majority, if not all, of the bulk fill material for that. So when we haul that with our mine fleet, we’re seeing about $33 million of reduction in our estimated cost for that centre line race. So that’s a big part of the driver.

In the other sustaining capital items, it was really a rationalization of the sustaining capital of where we were spending that. And in most instances, the rest of that is made up from simply choosing not to spend some of that sustaining capital on other items. When it comes to the expansionary capital, it’s really, I think, it’s a timing of spend on essentially the Pyrite Leach Project is, where we’re seeing lower spend in the expansionary capital.

Anita Soni

So if it’s not being spent this year, when would we expect that amount to be spent?

Todd White

On the Pyrite Leach Project, yeah, it will roll into next year.

Anita Soni

And then second question I guess is for Jason. In terms of your carrying values, I’m just curious with this reserve and resource update, I’m just wondering the carrying value of Red Lake, I think, is $2.5 billion and Cochenour had been rolled into that. I’m just wondering when do you revisit those carrying value to test for them?

Jason Attew

Looks like that we have obviously taken a look at the carrying values for the publication of the reserves and resource statement. And we stand behind them as of right now. Again, we obviously have our auditor, they also take a look at these and breakdown there’s no indicators of impairment in any of our assets.

Anita Soni

And just it is for color for me. When you’re looking out – do you look at all of the global inventory that you have, for M&I and inferred plus the resource or just reserves?

Jason Attew

We look at all categories Anita.

Anita Soni

Okay, thank you very much.

RBC Capital Markets, just want to follow up on Penasquito, if you could. To the Colorado, the pre-stripping is going well, and you anticipated production is at some point later in 2018. Two things, again, remind us, again if you would have the grades you expect to be getting into in that material. And roughly when you could expect that material going into plant at Penasquito?

Todd White

Yeah, sure as you mentioned, the strip is going very well. We’re ahead of pace on Chile, Colorado. In terms of grades, in the initial phase is here, it is lower grade. So you could probably expect that lower grade material around the 0.4 to 0.5 consistent, I think, with what Q4 would be just start feeding the plant late next year. So think predominantly, Q4.

Stephen Walker

Or there would be grades better than what’s in the plant for Penasquito during that waste of stockpile material?

Todd White

It would be better consistent with the stockpile material in the early phases of the ore there, yes. And again, the grade profile, we’ve given you projects that.

Stephen Walker

Takes care of that, okay that is helpful. And then the Pyrite Leach Project, again, is ahead of schedule, beginning to contribute at some point in late in Q4 2018. What’s the ramp-up period for that. And when do expect to see significant contribution to the production profile or the anticipated contribution? Will that be in late 2018 or will that be 2019 contribution?

Todd White

Clearly, as we bring this up, there’ll be a ramp up to that. We would expect to see relatively small contribution in 2018 with the bulk of that coming predominantly in – starting in 2019. So I would say, we would look at this as conservative plant ramp up of six months to get to that full production. But again, 2019 is when you’ll really start to see contribution from Pyrite Leach.

Stephen Walker

And David if I could ask you about Red Lake. We’ve had this conversation in the past. Just given where reserves and resources are, you got, obviously, an exploration program planned and you’ve got work to carry out to determine the potential upside at Red Lake. When could you be in a position to make a decision on whether Red Lake is a core asset or not? Or what the long-term potential or the sustainable production profile of the Red Lake camp is?

Could you give us a sense on what you’re thinking of time line before you have to make any serious decisions about of the Red Lake camp?

David Garofalo

Look, Red Lake is unequivocally core to the portfolio. We’re not looking to make any decisions in terms of sale or divestiture. I think Paul can, maybe, elaborate a bit more in terms of what he is seeing on the exploration side, which gives the confidence to say that it is still core to the business.

Paul Harbidge

Yes Stephen, as you said we have got in a aggressive exploration program, not only within the mine, we are obviously progressing

{***Epart-037***}

{***37-End***}

aggressive exploration program, not only within the mine, obviously progressing Cochenour. You just seen we just converted a small portion of the resources. We’ve got exploration decline and development going ahead to be able to drill out the next level of resources to reserve.

And with a sort of strategic view to have 400,000 plus ounces ahead of full-scale production there, next in line is HG Young, where we’ve got some very encouraging results. We’re seeing continuity of mineralization. We’re putting – we’re doing a development around 14 and 21 levels to be able to drill that and then add to the resources at HG Young. We’ve got numerous opportunities within the mine.

And then if you look at above, that so – which is one of the most prolific mines in terms of grade and production over the last several decades. We are in 40% of ground holding of the belt. And so one of first tasks we’re doing, we’ve got over 60 years of data, that we’re really putting together to be able to run a prospectivity analysis within Timmins, to be able to identify high-priority targets and drive the explorations as very much one of our key project areas for exploration.

Stephen Walker

That’s very helpful. Thank you for that, Paul. Thank you, Davis.

Paul Harbidge

Thanks Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Following up on Red Lake, there is 140,000 ounce increase in reserves after production. Could you give us a little color on where that came under which time and could you talk a little bit about Penasquito, where the reserves fell just over 1 million ounces or maybe more than production Pueblo Viejo where the reserves fells about [Audio Dip].

Todd White

On the Red Lake, the increase in the reserves was due to the conversion of the resources to reserve at Cochenour. So you asked about the reduction of reserves at Penasquito by about 1 million ounces, how much of that was depletion and I guess, versus model adjustments. And maybe Paul, you can elaborate on that. I think that was John’s question.

Paul Harbidge

So, again there was about, I think, there was 200,000 ounces of that, which was modeled variances, modeled adjustments, predominantly driven by metallurgical assumptions – metallurgical recovery assumptions. And the bulk of that was depletion.

John Tumazos

Could you give us a color on Pueblo Viejo…

Paul Harbidge

Well, again I think, Pueblo Viejo, its reserve is constrained by tailings capacity. And as such, it just -- it is in bit of a depletion mode until such time as that pre-feasibility study, which the team there is working on, on the additional tailings capacity comes, we would expect to see that reserve deplete annually as oppose to add.

John Tumazos

And if I could ask one more, on the Century project, that the current gold price, what is the internal rate of return and there is a company [indiscernible] that might have a project just more stronger reclamation like the comfort of $1 billion that just pushed back?

Paul Harbidge

So on the Century, again, we look at a number of sensitivities. And when we look at our consensus go-forward price, we certainly see that in a double-digit rate of return. And that’s what we’re using as our target case and that’s where we’re headed towards.

John Tumazos

I’m sorry, what your consensus go-forward price?

Paul Harbidge

It’s fairly close to where spot is, John.

John Tumazos

Okay, thank you.

Paul Harbidge

I think answers your question, sorry.

Hi, so just a question with regards to the Kaminak project. I think you mentioned that you’re going to use a third-party that’s familiar with the project for the next couple of years, I guess. And I’m just wondering are you going to have them constructed as well or it just a matter of helping with the engineering and the further exploration there?

Todd White

Yes, on the Coffee Project, we have signed a contract with JDS, who is the company that assisted Kaminak to move that through the feasibility study, and also is experienced in construction activities in the Yukon area. So we have signed a contract for them for engineering as well as construction on the project.

Anita Soni

And are you really involved in, like to what degree were you guys be involved in the built out?

Todd White

Well, we’re clearly the owner there. They’re operating as a contractor to us to build this property as an EPC contractor.

Anita Soni

And then was there a net reduction at Coffee in terms of the inferred category, I think, it got reduced, can you just talk a little bit about that?

Todd White

So when we got the resources from – in the Kaminak deal, they weren’t constrained within a pit. And so on that declaration, we put resources within $1,400 pit shell and therefore, we saw a slight reduction in the resources. But obviously, as I said earlier, we haven’t updated with all of the new drilling information from this year. And we expect to see increases in our resources as we go forward.

Anita Soni

Thank you very much.

David Garofalo

Thanks for your attention today. I know you have a long line of conference calls. So we’ll end it there. And of course, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us directly.

