Twitter: Not Ready To Invest Yet

As always, my thesis for Twitter would improve if it started up some true original content program.

I'm not sure Twitter will ever be a true long-term investment, but it could end up being a good shorter-term investment at some point if the technical stock action improves.

I'm still not ready to invest, but I do find the stock more compelling to watch.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported third-quarter earnings on October 26. The company came in ahead of consensus by three pennies with a non-GAAP $0.10 earnings per share number. Revenue of $590 million was in line. The actual press release mentions that in the previous-year period non-GAAP net income was $0.09 per share, and that on a GAAP basis there was a net loss. The net loss narrowed significantly from the previous year.

If you look at that from a purely arithmetical angle, the situation appears to be improving. For me, though, a company like Twitter needs more than just a step or two in the right direction. This is a tech company that wants to grow, and as such, it needs a better story. But more on that in a moment.

Over at the investors site is a financial data sheet (.pdf) that gives an interesting look at the cash flow situation. Purely from this viewpoint, Twitter seems to be on the right track. Cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow have been increasing. In fiscal year 2014, there was a deficit of adjusted free cash of over $260 million, but in fiscal year 2016, there was well over $400 million of free cash. In the third quarter of this year, there was $175 million in free cash generated, and for the nine-month period, I calculate that over $400 million is already in the coffers. If you're a bull on the stock, this is something you can use to make your argument.

The shareholder letter (.pdf) also serves as a useful guide to the quarter. The company believes it is on the path to increasing revenues, which is something an investor needs to see. Here is a quote:

"We continued to make progress toward a return to revenue growth in Q3, with revenue decreasing 4% year-over-year and increasing 3% sequentially (a decrease of 1% year-over-year and an increase of 4% sequentially, excluding the deprecated TellApart product)."

Also, efficiency of operations was touted:

"We continued to achieve greater operating efﬁciency with a GAAP net margin of (4%), and record adjusted EBITDA margins of 35%."

I don't use Twitter, but I have found the platform to be confusing at times. There's a paragraph in the letter that discusses how the company plans on making its messages easier to find and to make relevancy of messages a priority. Also, the company recognizes that Twitter needs to be protected from negative content so that its brand image will see improvement.

The company has three revenue priorities. Data/enterprise solutions and core ad offerings were highlighted, but here is the bullet point I think is most important:

"Tapping into new channels of demand, such as online video, and introducing new ways to buy ads on Twitter including alpha testing of programmatic buying."

What should be on the minds of Twitter executives is the execution of an original content strategy, something that I think could truly help to differentiate the company's social media asset.

I have to say, I was very surprised when I heard that Disney (NYSE:DIS) was actually considering the idea of purchasing Twitter. Earlier in the month came the following news item:

"Asked about whether Disney considered buying Twitter, he confirmed that they did, but ultimately decided not to do it and acquired majority control of BAMTech instead."

That was an incredible piece of news on a couple levels for me. First, as a Disney shareholder, I was glad that the company decided not to pursue that course of action (I have to honestly doubt the company was very serious about buying Twitter, it seems more that it was a lightly considered concept); I just don't think it would have been a good fit, and it probably would have been difficult to use it as a platform for content delivery and to grow the company's various strategies. Disney works best in its traditional "Content is king" mindset, which means that the Lucasfilm/Marvel/Pixar acquisitions were more logical by comparison.

Second, it does indicate that Twitter's future probably is as a platform for content - fictional, filmed entertainment content. In the future, its real competition could be Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube, and assets of that nature.

Because Disney was contemplating, in some small measure at least, allocating capital toward a Twitter takeover, I have to now add an acquisition element to the overall thesis. Those who enjoy speculating on that area of investing will have to look at Twitter in this light. If the company continues to grow its top line and user engagement, and if it starts to talk seriously about original content, then some media companies may express a desire to buy it at a premium.

However, I myself can't buy TWTR stock based on that alone. I need to see more quarterly data before I can make that decision, and I'll also say that I'm willing to miss some of the gains in the stock if it comes to that. No investor can own everything, and in this case, I need to see a more exciting story/set of strategies that tell me Twitter is on the road to unambiguous growth.

I saw headlines about the positive stock reaction. Let me pull up a chart:

TWTR data by YCharts

That's the one-year performance. Let's look at a longer time period:

TWTR data by YCharts

The first image shows a lot of sideways motion, and the second image shows a downtrend movement. Technically, the stock is still unattractive to me.

Let me pull all this together. Twitter did relatively well in the third quarter. It does have good cash flow characteristics. Management is serious about revenue growth and GAAP profits (as this Deadline piece highlighted). It was on Disney's radar. It's a brand name in social media. It has potential as a content asset.

Even with all that, my portfolio is distracted with what I feel are better media ideas. I'm not going to buy Twitter right now because I want to see engagement of a different strategy; also, on the technical side, I need to see a true breakout to the upside (some traders may already be seeing that, and I respect such assertion, but I am just more conservative in this area). I know there are two sides to the Twitter tale, but I am okay with being bearish for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.