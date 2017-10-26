PotashCorp Corporation of Saskatchewan's (POT) CEO Jochen Tilk on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PotashCorp Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Denita Stann – Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

Jochen Tilk – President and Chief Executive Officer

Raef Sully – President-PCS Nitrogen

Stephen Dowdle – President-PCS Sales

Mark Fracchia – President-PCS Potash

Wayne Brownlee – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christopher Parkinson – Credit Suisse

Steven Byrne – Bank of America

P. J. Juvekar – Citi

Oliver Rowe – Scotiabank

Adam Samuelson – GS

Michael Pekin – Cleveland Research Company

Don Carson – Susquehanna Financial

Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley

Joel Jackson – BMO Capital Markets

Alex Scyocurka – HSBC

Jonas Oxgaard – Bernstein

John Roberts – UBS

Sandy Klugman – Vertical Research Partners

Andrew Wong – RBC Capital Markets

At this time, all call-in participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Denita Stann

Thank you, Maeston. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. In the room with us today, we have Jochen Tilk, our President and CEO; Wayne Brownlee, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Stephen Dowdle, President of PCS Sales; Mark Fracchia, President of PCS Potash; Raef Sully, President of PCS Nitrogen and Phosphate; and Joe Podwika, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

I’d like to welcome all those who are listening in and remind people that we are live on our website. I would also like to remind everyone that today’s call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are given as of the date of this call and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and assumptions were applied in the formulation of these statements and actual results could differ materially.

For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements, factors and assumptions, we direct you to our news release and our most recent Form 10-K. Also, today’s news release, which is posted on our website, includes a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly-comparable IFRS measures.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jochen for comments, and then we’ll go to questions.

Jochen Tilk

Thank you, Denita. Good day, everybody. Thank you for joining us for this call. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss our performance and what we see ahead for our company. The strength of global potash demand was again evident in Q3, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of improved fundamentals. This environment contributed to higher offshore spot prices and record Canpotex sales volumes for both the quarter and year-to-date.

The North American market was strong as well, helping push quarterly volumes to 2.9 million tons, our highest total ever sold in a single quarter. Our potash manufactured cost of goods sold of $89 per ton in the third quarter improved by 16% from the same period last year, a reflection of higher production and our portfolio optimization efforts, including the ramp-up of our lowest-cost Rocanville facility.

These cost reductions, alongside price improvements and record volumes at the potash gross margins of $254 million for the third quarter and $627 million for the first nine months of the year, surpassing 2016's totals. In nitrogen and phosphate, weaker prices were the primary reason our gross margin for the third quarter and first nine months fell short of last year's totals. Despite significantly improved potash results, third quarter earnings of $0.06 per share trailed to previous year's amount due to weaker earnings in nitrogen and phosphate and a $0.03 per share share charge noncash impairment at Aurora.

Earnings for the first nine months of $0.48 per share surpassed the same period in 2016, primarily due to the stronger potash contributions. With good visibility in North America and Canpotex fully committed for the remainder of the year, we now anticipate full year potash sales volumes of 9.1 million to 9.3 million tons. Downtime at our Allan and Lanigan operations and a stronger Canadian dollar are expected to negatively impact costs in the fourth quarter compared to the first nine months of the year. However, we remain on track to achieve our target of reducing annual company-wide potash cost of goods sold by $10 per ton from the prior year.

Taking these factors into account, we now forecast potash gross margin in the range of $750 million to $800 million. In nitrogen, prices improved late in the third quarter from multiyear lows, but we expect the ramp-up of new capacity will limit upside in the fourth quarter keeping gross margin well below the prior year. In phosphate, we expect challenging market fundamentals will continue for the rest of 2017.

On a combined basis, we now forecast nitrogen and phosphate gross margin of $140 million to $190 million for the year, a total that includes a loss in our phosphate segment. Based on these factors and the other guidance items noted in our news release, we have tightened our 2017 earnings projection to $0.48 to $0.54 per share, including an estimated $0.08 per share in merger related costs.

Potash demand has been robust in 2017. And with an anticipated range of 62 million to 65 million tons, we expect it to be a record-setting year. We believe the positive consumption trends witnessed over the last three years will continue and see further demand growth potential next year. We forecast 2018 global shipments in the range of 63 million to 67 million tons with a potential to surpass 2017’s record level.

In North America, we expect strong affordability and the need to replenish nutrients after what is expected to be the second-largest harvest in U.S. history, to keep this market in the range of 9.3 million to 9.8 million tons next year, similar to those 2017 levels. In Brazil and other Latin American countries, we believe demand will be supported by higher acreage and application rates in crops such as soybeans, sugar cane and oil palm. With expectations for a record year in 2017, we anticipate robust shipments to continue next year in the range of 12 million to 12.5 million tons.

We continue to see robust underlying consumption trends in China supported by shift to more potassium-intensive crops like fruits and vegetables. In addition, further land consolidation and increased usage of bulk blends and compound fertilizers is expected to support near-record deliveries of 15.5 million to 16.5 million tons in 2018. We also expect domestic production will be relatively flat going forward suggesting that further demand growth will have to be satisfied through imports.

In India, we expect modest growth in shipments next year to support a range of 4.3 million to 5.0 million tons in line with a positive consumption growth trends that occurred in 2017. In Indonesia and Malaysia, the need for strong fertility programs to increase oil palm yields is expected to support healthy potash applications. We're also seeing very positive demand conditions in other countries in this region, including Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh, which are benefiting from improved moisture conditions and strong affordability.

For 2018, we estimate deliveries to other Asian markets will be in the range of 9.5 million to 10.0 million tonnes. And finally, Africa. In a market that is not often discussed in terms of potash demand, we were reminded in 2017 of this market's long-term potential. Africa's potash demand is approaching 1.5 million tonnes, which is approximately 50% higher than five years ago. The growth has been driven by significant agronomic need and improved affordability with the majority of potash supplying newly constructed NPK facilities.

For 2018, we anticipate continued growth in this emerging market. Before we close, I would like to provide a quick update on our merger with Agrium. In recent weeks, we made significant progress in the regulatory review process. In September, we received unconditional regulatory clearance in Canada; and last week, we received approval in India, requiring our commitment to divest minority shareholdings in Arab Potash Company, Israeli Chemicals and SQM within the period of 18 months.

We believe the terms of the approval give us flexibility to complete an orderly sale process. We have the ability to close the merger prior to completing these divestments. With a combined market value of these shareholdings of approximately $6.3 billion, Nutrien will have access to substantial financial resources and will be well positioned to pursue a number of strategic options that can enhance shareholder value.

We continue to work with enforcement agencies in two remaining jurisdictions, MOFCOM in China and the FTC in U.S., and are confident in our ability to consummate the merger by the end of 2017.

To summarize, potash market fundamentals have been robust, and we expect this to continue in 2018. The recent rebound in nitrogen is positive, but our outlook remains cautious for the remainder of the year and entering 2018 as new capacity is absorbed. Phosphate markets remain relatively subdued, which is expected to impact our results for the remainder of the year.

With respect to our merger with Agrium, we've made significant progress from a regulatory standpoint and extensive integration planning has us well prepared to deliver on our synergy targets within 24 months of closing. Nutrien will be uniquely positioned in the agricultural industry with a tremendous portfolio of high-quality assets, a strong balance sheet, substantial financial resources and numerous opportunities for growth.

Thank you for your time. We look forward to taking your questions on our performance for the quarter and the outlook for our business.

Christopher Parkinson

Great thank you. Just given everything that's happening in the global nitrogen markets, can you just give us an update on how your assets are running in both North America and Trinidad as well as if there's any update on gas availability or trade flows from Trinidad?

Jochen Tilk

Yeah good Chris, thanks for both questions. So we, obviously, engaged quite a bit in operation improvements, reliability and so our President in Nitrogen and Phosphate can speak to that, Raef. And he can also answer some questions or make some remarks on how things are going in Trinidad, Tobago.

Raef Sully

Thanks, Jochen. So we have a continuos improvement program we've been driving quite hard within nitrogen, operating rates are going very well. We had a couple of unplanned outages that were disappointing to us. But overall, we saw that was pretty high target for reliability and for the most part, we've been able to hit it. In Trinidad, we had been waiting patiently to see additional gas become available. And in the last couple of weeks, we have seen an uptick in availability, so we are hopeful that, that will continue. We're still in negotiations with the government. We would like to try and to try and conclude them by the end of the year.

Christopher Parkinson

Great and just a real quick follow-up. Throughout the year, you've obviously seen some pretty solid demand as well as discipline in the potash industry. Can you just give us a quick geographic assessment of where you believe global channel inventories are on a regional basis if there are any kind of key puts and takes as we head into 2018? Thank you.

Jochen Tilk

Chris you mean in terms of where the hotspots to growing, where the growth comes from?

Christopher Parkinson

That and in addition to where you think inventories are on a regional basis. Whether or not you think it was all – you'd seemed to have put on the ground there, and if we're going to get – need to see flow through in 2018. Thank you.

Jochen Tilk

Thanks Chris. You are hitting on a couple of points, I think. But for these questions, we like to comment on and I like to comment on and Stephen, sitting next to me, I think, is already anxious to comment as well. But for us this year, this has really been a demand story and – demand in terms of what's gone in the ground. So just to broadly respond to the inventory question, we believe that what is – we've seen in demand in terms of sales and shipments is going to the ground and not in inventory. In fact, we've seen some of the inventories being steady or even decreasing. Just to give you more visibility on that, China is somewhere around at the part where we have visibility about 1.8 million tonnes. down from about 1.9 million tonnes. So we've seen demand growth, which is significant.

In fact, I think we've got a great chart in our – a new chart in our deck that we attached to the documents, the release and it's on – looking at Slide 09, and you can see that China has grown, on average, over the last five years and that includes 2018 as forecast by 8.6% And then this year, we're looking at the inventory coming in into almost the new year, down about 100,000, 200,000 tonnes.

India, we look at the inventory about 500,000 tonnes and stocks are lower year-over-year by about 20% so again the country has – had good demand, if I can characterize it that way, and yet inventory is down by about 20%. Other Asia, we think, is somewhere around 2.7 million tonnes total in terms of inventory. And then Brazil, about 1.4 million tonnes. And inventory has gone down, actually, quite a bit in September, if you had followed that. North America, we think about 2.7 million tonnes.

Inventory is pretty steady in North America because material moves fast. And most of the storage is actually with the producers or a lot of the storage is with the producers, so that's been steady. So if I sum that up, again, I think we're very encouraged by that, that this year's been a demand story. Potash has gone on the ground. Inventories have been steady or gone down in some of the geographies, and we think that will set us up very, very well for next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great thank you.

Denita Stann

Thanks Chris. I appreciate that.

Steven Byrne

Hi good afternoon. On your phosphate assets that you're sharing, this feed phosphate was it not realistic or practical to convert over into a fertilizer phosphate? And what do you view as really key to driving a turnaround in phosphate fundamentals?

Jochen Tilk

Yes I appreciate the question. So obviously it’s top of our slot. We’ve seen a tough year in phosphate, mostly because of pricing in the fertilizer space. As you know, a lot of products, the ones that we make at Aurora are in the industrial space, which has been reasonably steady. In terms of the feed market, over the last years, the feed market has been – become very competitive because of imports, and we anticipate that trend will continue. We don't see that the imports that come into the U.S. will cease. If anything, that pressure will probably continue.

So your question what the long-term prospect is – of our feed division is very appropriate. We'll look at that. This is certainly a question for Nutrien, and I think for us, we see that as an opportunity because Nutrien will look at that from – both from the point of synergies, where we've identified a number of them, but also from a point of strategic assessment, where we look at it more broadly, how Nutrien will address that.

To your second part of the question on terms of turnaround, obviously, ultimately, you would hope that there's price appreciation in the market, which is the biggest driver in terms of profitability and the biggest driver for potential turnaround. But there are a lot of other things that we've been doing. I'll put one out and then I'll turn it over to Raef to speak to some more specifically.

One is the synergies that we've identified. It's timely. It's a little opportunistic, to be honest, but it's relevant because we have identified significant synergies in the phosphate business and we need them now. So that's one part of the answer.

And Raef, if you want to comment a little bit on the other programs.

Raef Sully

Certainly. Let me just get back to the asset write-off first. Just to be clear, the asset we write off is [indiscernible]. It's only had that one specific uses not that we could use it for other products. The P205 molecule itself is being used in our locations, in other productions. In fact, we've found a substitute for the DFP that we're out actively marketing now to match, which is a lower-cost production to us.

As Jochen said, there are a number of synergies that we've identified at Nutrien that I think will help the phosphate business as we go into next year. I'm not sure if we should be commenting on any of these specifically or not, Jochen.

Jochen Tilk

It’s probably a lot of detail. We'll be happy to do that, Steve, if you want and extend on the discussion. But they're – to your point, but they're unrelated to getting our cost down, being more competitive. I think maybe I'll sum it up in a way that we owe you a response, and we'll do that as Nutrien – when we have a chance to really be more specific on the synergies and look at that from a strategic perspective. And I think that will be more specific in the way we can respond to your question.

Steven Byrne

And Jochen, you mentioned you expect nitrogen to just remain volatile. Directionally, do you see more upside or downside potential? And what would drive those different scenarios from here?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. I mean, directionally – and if you expand that in – over a period of 24-plus months, we'll certainly see more upside, there's no question. The numbers are compelling when you look at nitrogen additions coming in, I think, 7.2 million tonnes in 2017, about half of that, a little bit more than half for the next year, and then half again the year following. So that's indicative of an improving environment simply because these additions will come to fruition. There's a lot of debate on the timing of these additions, whether they'll be delayed, whether they'll be on time. And I think that we'll further attribute it to the volatility and, of course, there are lots of discussions about urea imports from China, which again will contribute to the volatility.

But once you get in that slightly longer-term perspective, we see more upside. In terms of shorter-term volatility, I mean, if you just look at the chart and look at the last six months in urea, how quickly prices have appreciated, but then can easily go the other way, you can understand how difficult it is to forecast. So I don't know, Stephen, if you want to add to that a little bit more.

Stephen Dowdle

I think volatility speaks for both upside and downside, and that's what we see continuing on here. But as you say, over the next 18 to 24 months, this new capacity will be absorbed, and we should get back to more favorable conditions.

Jochen Tilk

And as Raef pointed out a little earlier, Steve, we use that opportunity really to focus very much on getting our own cost down, our reliabilities up. Because as prices will improve, we then can take advantage of that.

Steven Byrne

Thank you.

P. J. Juvekar

Hi good afternoon. Jochen, you talked about how you were sold out in potash and calling for robust potash shipments. If that's the case, can you explain your – why you're taking downtime in fourth quarter?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. Really, part of that is how we plan that, P.J. I mean, these are long-term plans that we put together at the beginning of the year and they – we do them – at the same time as we do maintenance work, conveyors and these kinds of things. So we can't skip them. At the same time, we've taken shorter downtimes than we had anticipated to some extent because demand is good. But really, the answer to your question is that we plan them, we coincide them with maintenance work that we do and then we stick to them.

P.J. Juvekar

Okay. And then you sounded cautious on nitrogen market due to new capacity. By the same logic, then you should be negative on potash market as well with the new capacity. So I'm just trying to understand why are you so negative on nitrogen and so positive on potash?

Jochen Tilk

Yes P.J. thanks for that. Well, let me clarify that. I'm not – so nitrogen – so negative in nitrogen, positive in potash. I think what you asked me today, we're more conservative in nitrogen for the next 18 to 24 months, so that's probably the period that I would cover, and that's based on the additions coming in. And as I said, 7.2, 3.92 something are the numbers in the next three years and it'll be absorbed. And so that's a given. It's just the timing on how that will come into the market.

And you have additional uncertainty, which attributes to volatility. One is, it is a very seasonal market, and you see volatility under most circumstances. You have many more players in the nitrogen market, which means it's more difficult to forecast what producers are doing. And you just – you generally have a more complex market because you have imports as well that come from China and are harder to predict. So that's the characterization of nitrogen.

In potash, we feel we have more visibility, number one, because there is less complexity in the market. And we are bullish because it's a demand story for us. Just to give you a couple of figures that I think support that, the five-year average of growth in potash has been 4% if we include 2018 as a forecast on our prediction that we just walked you through today. And on that 4%, we look at that in terms of what incremental capacity will be absorbed. And if 4% is a high number, take 2%, that's 1.3 million additional tonnes of potash a year, and then you look at the incremental capacity.

So when you – when we analyze it, we see that as a market driven by demand to demand, which is encouraging. We think that on a 2% to 3% growth going forward that the incremental capacity will be absorbed. We're not denying that they'll be in the market, and they will have an impact. We totally recognize that. But I think in the – on average, there is a good opportunity that demand will actually absorb that incremental capacity.

P.J. Juvekar

Great, thank you.

Jochen Tilk

Thanks, P.J.

Oliver Rowe

Hi, its Oliver Rowe on for Ben. Thanks for taking my question. I think this goes a little bit to the last question that's asked. But do you expect to be able to capture similar potash market share in 2018 that – looking like your reach in 2017 capturing the upside of your view for strong demand? And how much of an impact do you expect to see from K+S assessing your account as they begin to impact global market shares?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. I – if the demand is what we anticipated that to be with the visibility that we have today and – we don't think we have to look for incremental share. I think there is enough of that incremental demand that will actually allow us to capture that growth in addition to any incremental capacity we might come on. So that's good. And I think if we had two options where incremental capacity comes in the market that is subdued with low demand versus one with high demand, I think the latter, obviously, bodes quite well that the market can absorb that capacity.

So whether it's fortuitous or whatever the reasons are, but I rather see that incremental capacity coming in at the time when we see record demand shaping up for 2018. I think the other positive factor for us that will support that and is, unlike the year before and even the year before that, we have more momentum, particularly in China, because we anticipate the contracts to carryover into the first half of 2018.

So we don't expect the loss of momentum that we've faced in previous years. We believe that momentum will continue in 2018, which is in part how we analyze growth in China for 2018. But I think it will also allow participants in that market to benefit from that incremental demand. So to answer your question in short is, I don't think we have to go for incremental market share. I think that the demand pick up that we anticipate for 2018 will actually allow us to grow on that basis. In terms of – to your question of what the impact K+S is, well, we'll have to see how many tonnes will be in the market.

But I would make the same point, if 2018 is shaping up in that range of 63 million to 67 million tonnes, then I think the incremental tonnes that K+S will produce from its Buffoon facility can easily be absorbed by that market.

Oliver Rowe

Great, thanks.

Jochen Tilk

Thanks, Oliver.

Adam Samuelson

Yes, thanks, good morning, everyone. So I guess my question is on the equity stakes and understanding kind of the prior A that – potential tax leakage that could result from any asset disposals. Can you talk about the tax basis there? And the different opportunities for – to limit that? And risks that you can't deploy the capital quickly enough or just think about how you talk to it with Agrium and – for Nutrien with the uses of the cash.

Jochen Tilk

First – your first on tax, our estimate is approximately 20% will be on taxes, and that would include banker's fees or any other fee that would apply. So if you think about 20%, I think approximately, then you're in the range. In terms of the process, our biggest objective in negotiating with the regulators was to obtain as much time as possible and yet being able close the transaction. And as we have published, we have 18 months at the date of the effective order to conduct the sale. And then we can close the transaction prior to that. So this achieved what we had anticipated, and we are very pleased with that. We think 1.5 years is plenty of time to work.

And we've – as you would imagine, we've started this process – we've retained two banking – two banks to represent us and – this process is well underway, as we speak. In terms of any risk, I don't want to speak to that because I can't predict what the market value is of these equity stakes. And I think we'll have to see when bids come back. And as the process evolves, then we'll have better possibility doing that. But we are encouraged by just the market conditions of one of the equity stakes, which is driven by lithium, and it's a sought-after commodity at this point in time, so that certainly facilitates the value of that.

To your final part of the question is how we apply the proceeds. That'll be a question for Nutrien. I think that'd be a great question for Nutrien because it'd be good opportunity to apply that. And I'll just give you a few options. I don't want to qualify them as being – they're not – no decisions, obviously, because that is something that we'd have to be – or dealt with by Nutrien. But you could look at paying down some of the debt. You could certainly look at programs to return value to shareholders at that stage.

Acquisition and growth, I think Nutrien will have lots of opportunity to look at that whether it’s in the retail area and other areas. So between balance, returning value to shareholders and growth, I think there’s lots of opportunities to put them to good work.

Adam Samuelson

And just a follow-up on phosphate. Clearly, that was an important source of synergy opportunity that’s been identified with Nutrien. Can you talk about kind of how you quickly you can go after that? I mean, I’m sure there must have been a lot of planning that’s gone on there, but your business has really struggled this year. A part of it seems to be a mix question, given the focus on the feed and industrial and how quickly you think you can start to go after some of the opportunities of Nutrien that might shift that mix out of those feed markets?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. So I’ll just give you the time frame of synergies. It’s 24 months. And well, we kind of stick to that because we’re committed to providing $0.5 billion in synergies in 24 months, a bit more resolution on where the process stands. Raef, do you want to give some more detail on that?

Raef Sully

Well – look, at a high level, it might be before 12 months. There’s some work we need to do. It’ll take us at 12 months to start, and then over that second year from 12 to 24 months, we’ll have everything in place.

Adam Samuelson

Okay. All right. Thanks very much.

Jochen Tilk

Thanks Adam.

Michael Pekin

Yes. Hi. Just trying to reconcile your outlook for kind of increased global shipments given kind of the challenging farm environment for both the U.S. farmer and some of the Brazilian corn and soybean farmers. I mean, I understand the yields have been high, but how much will that play into the decision? Are you seeing any signs of distress going on in the farmers? Thanks.

Jochen Tilk

Yes. I think, generally speaking, we haven’t. And it goes to affordability where prices are currently – we provide this, we call it the affordability index, which is really the percentage of crop prices as a percentage of potash price. So the higher the number is, the more affordable that our potash is, the lower the number is, the less affordable – it’s Slide 8, by the way.

And you can see, to your point, it’s gone down marginally, but it’s really been flat somewhere since July of 2016 for the last year plus, and it really hasn’t changed. So that is kind of reflection of the general sentiment that, yes, there’s somewhat of a drop. But overall, the affordability of potash and others, I mean, the speaks to NPK has been very good. Steve, and I don’t know if you want to add something to that, please?

Stephen Dowdle

Well, the other driver here – at least – particularly from a potash point of view is that these big crops that we’ve seen, they’ve removed a tremendous amount of nutrients from the soil. And that’s where the demand story is really being supported because the farmers understand the need to replace these nutrients. And particularly in soils like Brazil, where you don’t have the soil capability to store these nutrients. So it’s a year-by-year growing season phenomena.

And I would also point out that when you look at the global consumption of grains, it continues to grow. They were at an all-time record high for global consumption. So the agricultural industry worldwide has a great need to continue to grow these large crops. And nutrient input is going to continue to play a very important role in the success.

Michael Pekin

Okay, great. And to follow up, I’m just – it looks like in recent months, I mean, the Chinese have obviously cut urea exports quite a bit. What is your expectation for how much the Chinese are running their urea plants right now from an operating percentage? And it looks like on phosphate, they’re starting to cut as well. What sort of are you expecting in terms of their operating rates in your forecast? Thanks.

Jochen Tilk

Yes. We don’t have great visibility into the operating rates, but it’s somewhere between 50% and 60% in the industry. Their import – their exports, the urea exports are down about 50% year-over-year. Last year, they totaled just 7.4 million tonnes. Year-to-date, they’re about 3.6 million tonnes. So there’s obviously something going on. And again, it all comes back to policy, which is always so important in China. So there’s certainly a concerted effort to take – reduce the environmental footprint of some of these old, inefficient polluting plants, and I think we – we’re seeing that both in the operating rates as well as in the export numbers. Thank you, Mike.

Don Carson

Yes. Thank you. Two questions. One on nitrogen, what are you seeing in terms of U.S. dealer channels? Are dealers reluctant to restock given their anticipation of lower prices as some of these new capacity ramps up fully? And secondly, Jochen, can you just give us some metrics on Rocanville? Now that you’ve been running it for some time, what do you have costs down to? And what production do you think you can get out of Rocanville?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. Thank you, Don. With your permission, I’ll start with the second part of the question. I’ll – I hand that over to Mark, who’s been so deeply involved in, what I would call, a tremendous success of Rocanville and then if – Stephen, if you’d take the first question on the channel?

Stephen Dowdle

Yes. I’ll give you an update in terms of the operating side of it and the – so the operation at Rocanville has been going pretty well. We’ve been quite satisfied with the ramp-up. As you saw, we achieved that 6.5 million tonne per year capacity allocation. And so we’re very, very pleased with that. For 2015, we’re going to be producing about 5 million tonnes from Rocanville. And looking forward to 2018, we expect to increase that probably by about 400,000 tons or so. And we believe there’s an opportunity to continue to optimize and raise that production further.

So at this stage, I'm not going to give you number in terms of just where we're going to end up in the end, but certainly, we're very optimistic about Rocanville. It's certainly met our expectations. And from a cost perspective, in the third quarter, year-to-date third quarter, we hit $51 per tonne, and we – our target in the longer term is $45 to $50. So we're well within that reach, and we believe it will certainly be within that range going forward.

Mark Fracchia

Yes. And with regards to the – in the U.S. and the dealers' inventories and their behavior, what we've seen here very recently is there was some reluctance to engage in the market, and part of that was in anticipation of new capacity coming on and what impact that would have in the market and on prices. However, we've seen some of that new capacity hasn't come on as planned. It has struggled a little bit. We've also seen more exports leaving out of NOLA, and this has created here very recently a bit of a squeeze in the supply and demand, and we've seen the market respond to that. We've seen UAN prices increase here. We've seen urea prices in NOLA increase. And we've seen the tightness in the ammonia market. So across that whole nitrogen complex, we have seen prices here react and part of that has been due to the reluctance of people to engage the market for the last 6 to 8 weeks, and now the market prices are reflecting that.

Don Carson

Thank you.

Mark Fracchia

Thanks, Don.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. On the fourth quarter Canpotex shipments, can you let us know approximately how much of that is going to China and India? In other words, how much of it the price is already fixed versus not fixed?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. Stephen, I'm not sure if you…

Stephen Dowdle

Well – yes, we won't give very specific volumes to that. However, I should say that in the spot markets is where the prices are reacting to very current events, and we see that in Brazil, we see that in Indonesia and Malaysia. The shipments to India and China, they're – they've been pretty steady now. I would say, for the last several months, and we expect that uptake to be pretty steady here going even into – through the first half of 2018. So the – but it is the spot markets that are reflecting supply-demand dynamics, and that's where prices – where we have seen these price increases, and we expect that trend to continue here as we look forward through the end of the Q4.

Vincent Andrews

I guess what I'm getting at is what's the strategy with Canpotex being sold out for the quarter on October 26th if you think prices are going to go up through the balance of the quarter?

Stephen Dowdle

You mean – well, we don't know that. I mean, that's the number one answer and – when we say Canpotex sold out, basically, that – the allotments are committed and effectively, those sales are made. In terms of directionally where prices are going, I don't think we know. What we do know is that the market is tight, and we look at the trend, and you can pick South America, as an example, Brazil, which is now 280, 285 CFR on a long ton and has been pretty steady. And if that's any indication – and we look at China domestically, which I think the expectation is that prices might further appreciate in that. So directionally, that might be the trend. Where exactly it's going, we obviously don't know.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. I will pass line. Thank you very much.

Stephen Dowdle

Thanks very much, Vincent.

Joel Jackson

Hi, good afternoon Jochen. Considering the flexibility in India is giving you, 18 months to sell the stakes, particularly the SQM stake, how urgent do you have? Is it for you to try to lock up buyers and sell that stake considering there's a lot of near-term uncertainty, of course, with Corfo, and everything going on with the companies and their extraction rights to lithium. Is it worth your while to wait it out to maybe after the election, after the new government had – after the new head of Corfo is appointed?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. Thanks, Joel. Let me start with the 18 months and that – that's – it's a good period. I mean, I think it's a relatively long period that we have. In terms of strategy, I can tell you, our efforts started right away in terms of going into the market, testing the market and soliciting interests and – to the point where down the road, we expect offers. Whether or not there's a strategy to wait for the election or after the election, I think all of that will materialize when we have more visibility on what the interest is. And then we can deal with the strategy at this point in time. But as soon as we knew that we have this 18-month window, you'll appreciate that we went out and ensured that we utilized that time to the most possible extent that we can.

Joel Jackson

Maybe asked at a different way, do you sense there's some uncertainty around the whole dynamic among the buyers that you're seeing interest from?

Jochen Tilk

Well, we see significant interest in general, which is based on the interest in lithium. And I think if you balance out a whole bunch of things that you point out, whether it's the election, whether it's the uncertainty related to governance or the history, you can equally say from a valuation point, from a lithium valuation point, the timing is perfect in that sense because obviously it has caused Edgegram shares to go up as high – well, past $60, so you have to look at all these factors. And if you ask, is the timing right or wrong? I mean, we'll see. But certainly, from a – from an interest in lithium, I can only say that it's pretty good timing.

Joel Jackson

Okay. Thank you.

Jochen Tilk

Thanks, Joe.

Alex Scyocurka

Thanks for the questions. My question is on India and on the potash demand on the Rabi season. There's some reports that we're seeing sketchy or patchy range there. Is there any clarity on where do you think that will affect demand going forward next year?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. The monsoon basically has been, I will characterize it, as normal. You do have some areas that you have more or less. But basically, the monsoon is really not playing a role right now in India. And we have projections there where we are seeing growth. We expect this to be a pretty good year, around 4.5 million tonnes. So we're not really seeing any headwinds as a result of the monsoon for the Rabi season.

Alex Scyocurka

Perfect. Thank you.

Jonas Oxgaard

Good morning guys.

Jochen Tilk

Morning, Jonas.

Jonas Oxgaard

So I want to ask a little bit more about the phosphates. So the – I mean, the business is suffering – you said in the slide that FTC is having concerns to that part of the business. I understand they're holding out for some synergies that might happen in two years. But what's the strategic rationale to holding on to this business rather than reducing one level of complexity and divesting it?

Jochen Tilk

Jonas, I don't – I think you raised a good question, but it is a question for Nutrien. It's a question for the new company to look at that. And you can't imagine that a strategic review is on the agenda. It always is. And given that's a new company and a board comprised of two companies, I think, that – that's part of the discussion. But it is – it really is a discussion item for Nutrien.

Jonas Oxgaard

Okay. And is there a reason why the synergies that you're talking about for phosphates, do they have to come from North Carolina? Or could there potentially be similar kind of synergies that set up for the third party?

Jochen Tilk

It's a really good question. And again, we'll have to look at that because the synergy comes from a supply of either North Carolina or Florida. And whether or not that synergy can come any other way to third-party contracts, supply contract, as you suggest, we'll have to look at that. And I think that's part of the strategic review because if you look at that in the context and you see, Okay, what are the synergies that we've identified in aggregate? Can they be achieved otherwise? And I think that'd be a good discussion to be had, again, by Nutrien.

Jonas Oxgaard

Fair enough. Yes, I realize you might not see it all the way from Saskatchewan, but they are really far apart from each other over here. Have a good day guys.

Jochen Tilk

You too. Thanks, Jonas.

John Roberts

Thank you. Now that you know that you'll get to keep all of the potash operations between the two companies and you have the extra time until closing, can you position product or manage inventories to get the merger off to a quick start when the deal closes? Or because you're still competitors and – until closing, you can just do the planning and can't do anything operational?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. We – and you kind of answered the question, John. We can – I mean, we can't do anything operationally that would suggest that we're acting as one company. And we aren't. In fact, we communicate only on the level that we're allowed to. And so – and we're very careful. And so to answer your question, we're getting ready. We've done a lot of integration work, and I think it'll set us up very well. But on some of these operation matters, we'll just have to wait when the company is put together and then we can act very quickly.

John Roberts

And then have there been firm discussions yet with any buyers for the super phosphoric acid or nitric acid assets that need to be divested?

Jochen Tilk

Yes. It's a question you should ask our partners, Agrium. It's their asset and they're really running that process. So I think it'd be a question you may want to raise next week.

John Roberts

Thank you.

Jochen Tilk

Thank you, John.

Sandy Klugman

Jochen, I've heard some commentaries from U.S. growers that propound application rates of phosphate and potash and soya acreage rate increasing. Is growers look to protect their investment in new soya seed varieties. Is this something that the company is saying and this is so how meaningful is the change?

Jochen Tilk

We have seen application rates increase the precise reason for that probably it does very depending on where you are at. But I think in general there is an appreciation that in North America that we have been under applying potash in our soils. And the evidence for that is we have very positive trend line yield increases in corn and soybeans and yet many of the land-grant universities have not changed their potash recommendations. And there is a growing realization that we’ve been mining our soils and even limiting the yield potential of these new varieties.

And so there’s a pretty active research and interest and interest going on right now to try and recalibrate what we should be doing with these higher-yielding varieties. And I can – we’d like to direct you to our website, our economics website, where there’s a lot of information and a lot of data pointing out that there is opportunity here that’s not being taken advantage of due to under application of potash. And we’re all actively promoting that there is opportunity here to be had. And what you’re referring to with these new varieties is absolutely an important component of that.

Sandy Klugman

Thank you. And then you reduced the top end of your aggregate nitrogen and phosphate gross profit guidance by $110 million. You highlighted the impact that’s $29 million phosphate impairment charges are going to have. How should we think about the split between nitrogen and phosphate on the remaining roughly $80 million reduction?

Jochen Tilk

I’m looking at our CFO here, Wayne, and he suggested it’s about the same.

Wayne Brownlee

It’s proportionally the same.

Sandy Klugman

Okay, thank you.

Jochen Tilk

We can follow- up on that as well. So we’ll have the team to look at that if – making sure we give you the right split.

Sandy Klugman

Thanks.

Denita Stann

We have time for just one more question.

Andrew Wong

Hi, thanks for having me on the call. So in India, you were able to get approval by making a commitment to sell the equity investments without actually having to sell them yet. Could that also apply to the U.S. and China? Or do you actually have to divest the assets that they want you to before you can get approval?

Jochen Tilk

Yes, we’re pretty well advanced in both China and the U.S. So we have some good understanding though the process is not finalized, but we pretty much know directionally what we have to do. So the answer is no, it doesn’t have to apply. We – we’re still in discussions with China in how that all works out. But I think we’re pretty good there.

Andrew Wong

Okay. That’s fine. Thanks

Denita Stann

Thank you, everyone. If you have any further questions today, please don’t hesitate to give us a call at the office, and have a super day.

