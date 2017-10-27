Amazon: Keep Sandbagging, Baby

After the bell on Thursday, shares of Amazon (AMZN) rocketed higher by nearly 8% after the company's third-quarter earnings report. As many sites provided sparkling headlines of the top and bottom line beat, there were definitely some numbers investors loved. Again, the bar was lowered quite a bit and that provided a nice beat, so why shouldn't Amazon just continue this sandbagging process?

The company blew away revenue estimates by more than a billion dollars, and was still ahead of the Street even if we take away the $1.3 billion thrown in from the Whole Foods purchase. Both geographic segments saw nice sequential revenue growth acceleration, and AWS matched Q2's 42% year-over-year growth despite working off a higher base amount. Amazon also saw about a quarter of a billion-dollar tailwind from currency movements during the quarter, based on previous guidance.

The bottom line is where things get a little tricky. While the headlines are correct that the $0.52 in EPS reported was a blowout to the 3 cents of profit that was expected, let's not forget that going into the Q2 report, analysts were looking for $1.09 in this period. This isn't the first time we've seen Amazon sandbag guidance in terms of operating income, forcing a huge drop in analyst estimates, only to see a massive beat later. We may even see Q4 EPS estimates decline a little on so-so guidance, but a lower bar makes a future beat easier.

Overall, the story continues to be the same for Amazon, and that is tremendous revenue growth combined with very little net income. If we go back to where we were before the Q3 2016 report, revenue estimates have jumped by more than $7.5 billion. Even though part of that is due to Whole Foods, substantial beats like we saw in Q3 certainly helped. The flip side is that over that time, EPS estimates have gone from $10.61 to $3.67. Even holding margins constant, the added revenues should normally increase EPS, but Amazon's spending just keeps accelerating.

Now there were some red flags when it comes to the cash flow picture. Operating cash flow saw growth of just 14%, down 23 percentage points sequentially and 37 points year over year. Trailing-twelve-month free cash flow dropped by $1.6 billion and is $2.5 billion off its recent high seen at the end of 2016. Also, one measure that Amazon calls "Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases" for the trailing twelve months actually went to a negative $1.03 billion. It was at a positive $4.68 billion just nine months earlier. Should some of these financial statistics show further deterioration, Amazon will need to think about its rapid expansion plans moving forward.

In the end, if it ain't broke, don't fix it! That seems to be the motto for Amazon, and it has sent shares back within a couple percent of their all-time high. Sparkling revenue growth has investors feeling giddy, and for now they are ignoring the bottom line beat that was driven by very low guidance just a few months earlier. Until the Street starts caring about the bottom line or the cash flow situation worsens further, the race to $200 billion in annual revenues will likely send this stock higher and higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.