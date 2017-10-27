EQT GP's (EQGP) CEO Steve Schlotterbeck on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow – IR Manager, EQT Midstream Partners

Steve Schlotterbeck – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob McNally – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jerry Ashcroft – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Pat Kane – Chief Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

TJ Schultz – RBC Capital

Operator

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Mellissa. Good morning and welcome to the third quarter 2017 earnings call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Steve Schlotterbeck, President and CEO; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; Jerry Ashcroft, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer. A replay of this call will be available for seven days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 877-660-6853, and the confirmation code is 13650792. The call will also be replayed for seven days on our Web site at eqtmidstreampartners.com. In a moment, Rob will discuss the financial results and Jerry will provide the operational update. We will then open the call to questions.

But first, I'd like to remind you that today’s call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnership’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today’s news release and under risk factors in both EQM and EQGP’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, both of which are filed with the SEC, and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today’s call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning’s news release and our analyst presentation, which will be posted to our Web site today for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

I will now turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thank you, Nate. This morning EQM reported third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $170 million and distributable cash flow of $150 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $207 million or 17% higher than the same quarter last year. Gathering revenues were up 18% primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity driven by the Range Header pipeline which was placed into service earlier this year. On the transmission and storage side total revenues were also up 17%, with the firm reservation free revenue increasing 42%. The year-over-year increase in firm commitments is primarily from the Ohio Valley Connector which came online in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the quarter, 91% of revenues were generated from firm reservation fees. Operating expenses for the quarter were up $11 million primarily from higher depreciation and amortization in O&M, expenses both driven by assets being placed into service. At EQM, we announced the cash distribution of $0.98 per unit for the third quarter of 2017, which is 20% higher than the third quarter of 2016. At EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.228 per unit, which is 38% higher than the third quarter last year.

For 2017, we forecast annual distribution growth of 20% for EQM, and 40% for EQGP. Beyond 2017, we continue to target 15% to 20% annual distribution growth for several years for EQM, and 30% to 40% annual distribution growth for EQGP. On the CapEx front, we slightly lowered our four-year estimate which is a reflecting of project timing. We currently expect to spend around $500 million on organic projects in the year.

Now turning to the balance sheet, during the quarter we entered into a new revolving credit agreement which increased our short-term borrowing capacity to $1 billion. We ended the quarter with about $100 million drawn on the facility. In the quarter we maintained coverage ratio of 1.2 times, and debt-to-EBITDA is currently around 1.5 times. We continue to be in excellent shape both from a growth outlook and funding perspective.

I'll now pass the call to Jerry for his comments.

Jerry Ashcroft

Thanks, Rob. Before providing the normal update, I want to take a minute to introduce myself since I haven’t had the chance to meet many of you on this call since starting in August. I've been involved in the oil and gas industry for more than 15 years, and was most recently the CEO of Gulf Oil. I've previously spent time with Colonial Pipeline, Buckeye Partners, and JP Energy in various roles from field operations to executive leadership. Before that, I had a career in the United States Marine Corps. I'm extremely excited to join the EQT management team, and since joining I've been very impressed with both the operations and the personnel. I'm very optimistic about the growth ahead for the Midstream business, and I look forward to meeting with our unit holders over the coming months.

Now, for the operational update, on October 13, FERC issued the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, or MVP. The FERC certificate is a significant step in the regulatory process, and keeps us on track to achieve our targeted 2018 in-service date. The MVP team is working hard to secure the remaining federal and state permits and approvals over the coming weeks. We expect to receive the FERC notice to proceed by the end of this year, and commence construction soon after. In addition to the progress we've made on the regulatory front, we've also made significant progress on the project management side. We recently awarded contracts for about 80% of the construction work, and we expect to have the remaining construction work awarded soon.

Moving on to an update of the HammerHead project; as a reminder, HammerHead is a gathering header pipeline which will feed gas to the Mobley hub in West Virginia from current Pennsylvania. In addition to the return on capital from the HammerHead investment, we think the expansion prospects for Ohio Valley Connector, OVC, and Mountain Valley Pipeline are greatly enhanced by delivering an additional 1.2 BcF per day of supply into West Virginia, which is where OVC and MVP originate. We've been working closely with EQT Production on the details of the project to ensure an optimal final design, and expect that the vast majority of the capacity will be subscribed by EQT under our firm reservation agreement. The current capital estimate is approximately $460 million, and we anticipate the pipeline being in service in Q3, 2019.

On the gathering side, we continue to collaborate with EQT Production on the development plans across EQT's core Marcellus acreage position. During the quarter we installed two compressor units, adding 10,000 horsepower to our Northern West Virginia gathering system. Last quarter, we provided some detail around the benefits we expect from EQT's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy, including the $130 million of dropdown EBITDA in 2018, the increased opportunity to build up a supply hub with projects like HammerHead, the potential acceleration of OVC and MVP expansions, and a more efficient build-out of the gathering systems. EQT's acquisition of Rice is expected to close shortly after their respective shareholder meetings, which are both set for November 9. As soon as the transaction closes we'll be getting back to work to put these opportunities into action.

In summary, it was another solid quarter for both the financial results and an operating perspective. We look forward to executing on the opportunities set in front of us, and ultimately creating significant value for our unit holders.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thanks, Jerry.

Mellissa, we're ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to speak on kind of the evolution of the MLP market here. Seems like the market clearly values more highly greater coverage, less funding needs, and doesn’t place quite as much value on distribution growth, and given these trends out there I just wondering how you think EQM reacts to that? Granted you guys are in a much different position than most MLPs out there. But is there really any need to go higher than the bottom end of your distribution growth guidance out there given kind of these -- market sentiment?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Luckily we're in a great position. As we talked about, our coverage is above 1.2 right now. And our balance sheet is strong. I mean, I agree with you there is a move in the MLP market as we're seeing, especially in 2017. But we feel like we're set up for success. I'll pass it over to Rob to kind of get more into the distribution side.

Rob McNally

Yes, Jeremy, sure. I think I agree that there is certainly a limit to the value the market places on growth. So growth is above a certain threshold probably doesn’t help the unit value too much. We think that that range of 15% to 20% is a reasonable range. And as we move forward we'll adjust accordingly if the market is pushing us in one direction or another.

Jeremy Tonet

That makes sense. Thanks. And then as far as MVP progression is concerned, congrats on getting the FERC certificate there, I was wondering if you guys might be able to dive in a little bit more as far as some of the other approvals that you need maybe move on to state level, and the timeline there, and how you see that impacting the overall timeline of the project.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Sure. Yes, as you said, getting the FERC certificate was a major hurdle that we've now crossed. And right now we're working closely with the states daily. West Virginia, we're working with them on the 401, in the Stormwater we feel like we're going to get some progress with that in the month of November. And Virginia GEP has publicly announced that they're going to look at that 401 December 6 and 7 timeframe. So -- and once again, any things that they come to us with questions we're able to, kind of, immediately get back to them and we feel like we're making a lot of progress.

Jeremy Tonet

That make sense. And then, as far as the -- there's talk of a GP and LP potentially combining at some point in the past, and obviously, the Rice transaction, kind of, complicates this whole issue. Just wondering, if there's any updated thoughts you could provide there, especially given where the partnership is and the IDR splits?

Rob McNally

Yes, I don't think it really changes the storyline very much. Although, clearly there's some delay because when you -- indeed, the Rice transaction closed, but then eventually, there will need to be a simplification structure, including the IDRs because of the cost of capital. I think that in 2017, the IDRs will consume about 33% of the cash flow. So yes, as we look forward, we recognize that, that will likely have to happen. But there's a number of other things with -- potential RICE transactions, the drop-down. So there's a number of things that will need to happen, so I think that we will address those in the relative and near future.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. And then just one last one, if I could. There's -- then concerning the MLP space, with regards to LP protection when different corporate access -- corporate events happen and I'm just thinking specifically here about the potential to split EQT, the upstream and the midstream side here, and I'm just wondering if you have any thoughts you could share there? What protection EQM could have as it spun off so the value is preserved, any thought that you could provide there?

Rob McNally

Yes. I don't know if there's anything specific. But I think that it's always been our mindset to treat our unitholders fairly and equitably and there's complex committees that would be involved. In fact, I think that without any specifics there'd be -- there's a commitment to groaning a fair process.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s it from me. Thanks.

TJ Schultz

I guess just a follow-up on the state level questions on Mountain Valley. Are there any -- if you had a couple of dates there? Are there any, kind of, critical dates that you need to hit or get resolution with the states to start certain construction goals that allow for in-service on time, maybe if you could just expand on the construction schedule there?

Jerry Ashcroft

Okay.TJ, it's Jerry. Yes, I think that we feel really confident that if we are able to get things done with West Virginia in November, that there's opportunities for us to start construction right after that. And also, with Virginia, with December, with them having the December 6 and 7, that we would be there. If for some reason, there's some delays, we do have some float time, I think that moves us basically in the February time frame is probably when we would probably say okay, do we need to look at the schedule differently, but we have a lot of optionality and flexibility in our critical path method to meet the 2018 timing.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Got it. On HammerHead, you've talked about allowing them for expansions on Mountain Valley and OVC. As you get further along with designs and commitments on HammerHead, when should we expect more details on the expansion sizing, cost, that sort of thing for Mountain Valley and OVC? And as you stand here today, what's more likely between those 2 on expanding?

Jerry Ashcroft

I think that -- right now we're working with production on what the right fit is for HammerHead. We have a really good view on the route and sizing, we're just kind of finalizing some things with our -- the feeding of -- with the Jupiter system. HammerHead looks as though that it may also have the opportunity to have some third party growth too, especially in the southern area. So it's feeding and possibly helping with the expansion of OVC and MVP. I would say that it's almost concurrent. MVP, we're seeing a lot of interest because of after getting the FERC Certificate, a lot of people have come out to have desired to feed both the Southeast and Gulf Coast. And OVC before the Certificate we've had a lot of third-party interest on the expansion there. So I don't think I would necessarily put one ahead of the other right now, especially with the newest developments with MVP.

TJ Schultz

Okay, thank you.

Nate Tetlow

Great. Thank you all for listening. That concludes the call.

