National Vision: Keeping My Eyes Closed

Even if margins could double from here to 10%, I find the valuation more than full in what will be a very big challenge to achieve.

National Vision (EYE) is an interesting IPO, at least in theory. The company operates in the eye care business which benefits from multiple secular trends which all favour an investment in the sector.

At the same time, the company has low margins, quite some debt, faces a lot of competition and trades at valuations which are simply too high for me. After the post-IPO run higher, I find it very easy for me to keep my eyes closed on this offering.

The Business

Backed by KKR as well as funds managed by Berkshire Partners LLC, National Vision has become a sizeable business since founded 27 years ago. The company runs 980 retails stores which are split across five brand banners to provide eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses at affordable rates.

The company originally started to run Vision Centers within Wal-Mart (WMT), but has diversified and grown across other brand banners as well. Eye exams and glasses are very expensive; yet, eye healthcare is very important as it is crucial that lower-income consumers have access to good care as well.

In fact, three quarters of adults need some form of vision correction, and this proportion only goes up as society ages. Health, on average, is deteriorating and eye diseases are on the increase as people spend more time watching screens.

While the company started with the Walmart Vision Centers, the company has grown its America's Best brand to 559 stores as well, located in close proximity to off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls which attract great traffic. The $69.95 eye exam and two pairs of eyeglasses offering continues to drive (loyal) traffic to its stores. The company furthermore has 108 eyeglass stores which are doing very well. Since the "new" team came in to lead the business, that is in 2002, National Vision has delivered 62 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth of on average 5%. Over the past 15 years, the business has grown from a quarter of a billion dollars to revenues of $1.2 billion.

That makes that the business has gained quite a lot of share as the US optical retail market has only grown from $26 billion to $35 billion at the same time, as the market share of the combination has risen to 3.5%.

The Offering & Valuation

National Vision sold 15.8 million shares for $22 per share, far ahead of the preliminary offering range of $18-20, in an IPO which raised $348 million in gross proceeds. There are 72.2 million shares outstanding following the IPO, which gives the company an equity valuation of $1.59 billion at the IPO price, as this valuation has topped $2 billion at a current trading price of $28 per share. The company, furthermore, operates with a near $900 million net debt load as of July 1; this will shrink to roughly $575 million if we take the IPO proceeds into account, for a $2.6 billion enterprise valuation.

The company posted sales of $1.20 billion last year on which it earned $66 million in operating earnings. Sales growth continued in the first six months of the year with revenues being up by 14.5% to $707 million, as roughly half the growth came from comparable growth which was adjusted at 6.5%. Operating earnings were down $2 million to $53 million, as adjusted EBITDA was up from $86 million in the first half of 2016 to $98 million in the first six months of this year. Important to note is that these numbers cannot be extrapolated as the first quarter is seasonally the strongest, with strength declining sequentially during the year.

If I account for past seasonality, I project operating earnings at around $70 million this year and adjusted EBITDA at some $160 million on revenues of roughly $1.4 billion. The first thing which stands out is that leverage will remain fairly high, standing at 3.6 times adjusted EBITDA following the IPO. If the company delivers on operating earnings of $70 million, which works out to margins of 5%, interest expenses could easily come in at $30 million with a normalised tax rate. That leaves earnings of $40 million before taxes which work out to $25 million after applying a normal tax rate. Needless to say, that is just a very modest amount for a business with a $2 billion equity valuation.

To create appeal, margins simply have to expand. If the company could deliver on margins of 10%, like a major peer in Europe is doing (GrandVision), things would look a lot better, but National Vision is focused on low pricing which makes it hard to achieve.

A 10% margin on $1.4 billion in sales could yield EBIT of $140 million, which even with today's high leverage results in potential earnings of $70-75 million, even with today's high statutory tax rate. In that case, leverage ratios would become much lower although multiples would remain elevated at 27-28 times earnings. That remains a high multiple but could be justified by consistent 5% comparable growth. Of course, we are a long way from reaching such margins, which would need to double from today's rates.

I Am Keeping My Eyes Closed

Given the valuation discussion above, it is simple for me to avoid the shares. With margins at close to 5%, shares trade at a ridiculous earnings multiple, while leverage is high in what can be considered good times for the businesses, given that comparable sales are up close to 7% and have been increasing for years.

Even if margins could double to a respectable 10%, which would be a very hard and lengthy process (if it could be achieved at all), multiples are not cheap at 27-28 times anticipated earnings in that case. While secular trends are favouring the company, National Vision certainly has its fair share of risks as well. This includes leverage, which probably is not the biggest issue; but in the long run, more (online) competition as well as high reliance on a limited number of partners, including Wal-Mart. Given all these factors, I find it very easy to sit this offering out.

