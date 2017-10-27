An Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Preparing For Revance Therapeutics' Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Data Releases In Q4 2017

Successful commercialization of RT002 could allow Revance to break into the $3.4 billion market for aesthetic botulinum toxin injections with a product that lasts twice as long as current treatments.

This call will discuss previously released clinical data on RT002 in its various indications, but especially frown lines, in preparation of the SAKURA 1 and 2 Phase 3 data releases.

We’re interviewing a dermatologist with experience in treating frown lines with more than one of the botulinum toxin treatments available on the market.

By Slingshot contributor Sam Jordan

About the Company

Revance (NASDAQ: RVNC) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development of neurotoxins for aesthetic and therapeutic use. The company trades well below its all-time high of $39 in December 2015. DaxibotulinumtoxinA is extremely important to the company and is being researched for many applications from Glabellar Lines to Cervical Dystonia and Plantar Fasciitis. RT002 is the injectable version of DaxibotulinumtoxinA and the company’s lead drug candidate.

Why Investors Should Care:

Demand for botulinum toxin continues to grow globally aided by aging demographics

Aesthetic botulinum toxin injections alone represent a $3.4 billion market

Revance claims that its treatment’s effects last up to six months, twice as long as competing products

According to a Revance study of 80 community dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons, RT002 meets a significant unmet need by lasting longer than current treatments

The market for Botulinum toxin is highly competitive with Allergan’s BOTOX commanding significant market share and name recognition

As a poison, botulinum toxin injections can have dangerous side effects, so the safety data for this study is very important to the success of RT002

RT002’s phase 1/2 sequential dose-escalation study had a relatively small number of test subjects [four groups of twelve patients]

RT002 exhibited a significantly longer duration of response than the standard treatment but only at a p-value of 0.03 which, while significant, is higher than the often preferred value of 0.01

Key Things to Consider or Ask an Expert About RT002:

The company cites that RT002 maintains benefit for 5 months, compared to other botulinum toxin injections available on the market benefit of 3 months. The 40U dose of daxibotulinumtoxinA (RT002) showed a greater response rate and a longer duration of response vs 20U onabotulinumtoxinA (median of 24 weeks vs 19 weeks; p = .030). If the Phase 3 data turns out positive, the company wants to file for a 6-month duration label with the FDA. Do you think this is achievable, or is it over-reaching? Would the twice per year procedure for returning patients be more convenient for you and your patients? The long-term safety trial is expected to enroll approximately 1,500 subjects, and a subject may be on trial for a maximum of 84 weeks. Do you foresee any adverse effects that might come with the prolonged exposure to the toxin, such as ptosis, pain, rashes, infection, muscle damage or spasms, that could endanger the approval of RT002? More than twice as many RT002 40U and 60U subjects in the BELMONT Study maintained none or mild wrinkles on the IGA-FWS scale as compared to BOTOX Cosmetic at Week 16 (p ≤ 0.002). Is this a strong argument in itself to make the switch from BOTOX to RT002 tempting? And what other factors could be influencing you to make the switch? What might have been the reasons behind the Phase 2 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial suspension, and then the initiation of a new one, in the same indication? How different is the dosing between RT002 and BOTOX? Dosing differences between BOTOX and DYSPORT were played up by Allergan calling switching to DYSPORT “like learning a different language” Could a company like Revance compete vs. the other toxins without a full line of products? How important are loyalty programs in this space and can the maker of RT002 do anything to compete on this plane?

Why Speak to an Expert:

An expert can substantiate Revance claims that RT002 meets a real unmet need

Hear about RT002’s potential to compete head to head with BOTOX

Become more informed about potential safety concerns involved with RT002

Who's the Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

Clinical Instructor with the University of British Columbia Department of Dermatology; board certified dermatologist in both Canada and the United States; fellowship trained in laser and cosmetic dermatology.

Treats 5-15 patients a day, 4 days a week, with Botox.

Sub-investigator for the BELMONT Phase 2 trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injectable (RT002).

In Conclusion

If approved, RT002 would become the longest lasting product on the market in the three-and-a-half billion dollar market for aesthetic botulinum toxin injections. This means that the drug has the potential to generate billions of dollars in revenue annually for Revance. The steps remaining before this happens, are positive Phase 3 results, FDA approval, and then breaking into a market already dominated by a single player. There is always the risk that harmful side effects, especially with treatments like this one, could derail the FDA approval process. Secondly, as we saw with the release of DYSPORT, Allergan will fight any encroachment on BOTOX’s turf and has considerable resources with which to do it. To be successful RT002 has to make it through the FDA and Allergan, but if it can, the returns should be lucrative.

If you're interested in accessing this interview with an expert (listening live or to a recording immediately after) and adding your questions for the expert, click here. A full transcript will be posted to our Seeking Alpha premium service 4 weeks after the call is executed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.