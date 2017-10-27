GAIN Capital Holdings' (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Lauren Tarola - Senior Account Supervisor, Edelman

Glenn Stevens - Chief Executive Officer

Nigel Rose - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Glenn Stevens

Thanks Lauren. And thanks to all of you for joining us today for our Q3 review. Our third quarter results reflect the ongoing efforts to improve our operating metrics despite experiencing a period of multi-decade low volatility. Q3 net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $81.3 million, that’s compared to $72.2 million in Q3 of 2016.

While Q3 revenue was up modestly as compared to the same period last year, Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA significantly improved year-over-year to $14.7 million and this reflects the positive impact of our cost management initiatives while soft volatility continue to dampen trading volume and revenue capture, we continue to focus on streamlining and improving costs as a mean to promote profitability and drive free cash flow generation.

Q3 adjusted net income was $2.1 million, this compares to an adjusted net loss of $5.8 million in Q3 of last year. This reflects a $7.9 million improvement in performance from both higher revenue this quarter and lower costs. This translated to adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 for the third quarter.

Turning to our balance sheet, we executed a $92 million convertible debt offering during the quarter. Proceeds from this offering are used to pay down nearly all of the 2018 convertible senior notes and in conjunction with that offering, we repurchased 14.5 million shares.

The successful execution of the convert coupled with the securing of a $50 million revolver which we announced on our Q2 call positions us well from a liquidity perspective and this helps ensure all of our potential needs are met and allows us greater flexibility to capitalize on future acquisition opportunities as and when they arise.

In order to unlock additional value for our shareholders, our business strategy remains centered around organic growth, strategic M&A and cost initiatives. First, looking at our organic growth strategy, we are focused on four key areas of investment, one, enhancing our trading experience, two, automating and streamlining account openings, three, growing our global cross-brand affiliate marketing program, and four, expanding into digital advisors. Each of these investment areas are designed to drive growth in client acquisition and retention, the success of which we measure by tracking new account openings, number of active accounts, client retention rates, client assets and revenue per account.

Taking a closer look at each of these investment areas, we focus on enhancing the trading experience and part of that is introducing new features on our mobile trading apps, also implementing limited risk accounts for those less experienced traders.

And finally, launching Bitcoin trading in the next quarter Q4, as a result of listening to our customers and responding to their feedback. Next we continue to automate and streamline our account opening process having implemented new mobile automated ID authentication and verification.

And lastly, we are developing easier verification with automated – know your customer checks which we expect to deliver next quarter. We are also making investments to grow our global cross-brand affiliate marketing program. Part of this will be a global rollout of City Index and Forex.com in Q4.

Finally, we are expanding into digital advisory by introducing an innovative mobile-only trade signals app during Q4. We are constantly monitoring our alignment of platforms with the customer’s desired user experience. We’ve seen robust growth in mobile trading over the past few years. This drives our ongoing focus on enhancing this element of our trading experience.

In August of last year, mobile access surpassed desktop in terms of its global percentage of GAIN’s trading volume and has continued to represent a dominant share breaking it further down by region, our UK market has the highest adoption of mobile representing 62% of volume traded in that region year-to-date.

It’s important to note though that despite this growth in mobile, desktop is not going away. Clients continue to engage desktop trading. This indicates that multi-platform engagement is truly the best way to capture market share and drive value for our shareholders. For example, mobile-only clients generate 50% more revenue than desktop-only clients while clients trading on multiple platforms generate four times more revenue than desktop-only clients.

So we continue to look to identify ways to improve our overall trading experiences so we can promote multi-platform usage for all our customers. One specific product launch we are working on called Get Go, it aims to capitalize on this growth in mobile trading, at the same time, it’s offering a unique trading experience and it’s a departure from traditional trading platforms.

Get Go is a mobile-only trading app within the digital advisory space with a planned launch for Q4 of this year, this innovative signals app will offer a new point of engagement with our customers. It will help expand our addressable audience beyond self-directed traders. It includes proprietary algorithm that analyzes over 1 million datapoints per hour to produce trading signals with highly consistent historic outcomes.

It generates approximately 10 signals per hour across 40 markets including FX, indices, and metals. Automated and intelligent trade entry and exit offers both significant upside and protected downside for our customers when they use this app. We are very excited to start with our initial launch of this app for iPhone users in the UK market in early Q4.

Shifting now to the M&A side of our strategy, we have a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities currently in review. They are focused on several key objectives. First, expanding our product set by partnering with start-ups or other Fin Tech companies to leverage innovation.

Next, we are pursuing opportunities that provide additional distribution channels by accessing new platforms or other technologies favored by various customer groups. Third, we are looking to continue to expand our geographic reach and scale by accessing markets where we do not currently have expertise or required regulatory permissions and by acquiring strong local brands.

Finally, our fourth key M&A objective is to augment our existing products and services by adding new business segments that are complementary to our core offerings and leveraging during Acqui-hires opportunities to add new talent to GAIN.

GAIN has a strong track record of being disciplined in acquisition review and execution. We have successfully integrated new platforms and driven cost synergies and we remain well positioned to capitalize on opportunistic prospects that may arise, some drivers of which could be regulatory change, market dislocation et cetera.

As outlined on prior calls, we remained focused on our expense base and reducing cost in 2017 and beyond. For example, we remain on track to achieve $15 million in fixed cost savings this year having realized $12.8 million through the end of Q3.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Nigel for a deeper review of our costs, third quarter and year-to-date results. Nigel?

Nigel Rose

Thanks, Glenn. Revenue in the quarter was $81.3 million, up 13% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved during Q3 as compared to the same period in 2016 as a result of GAIN’s cost reduction initiatives and continued success and driving operating efficiencies and margin expansion with Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million as compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.05 compared to the GAAP loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter. GAAP operating results were negatively impacted by a non-recurring, non-cash expense tied to the refinancing of the 2018 convertible notes that took place during the quarter.

Our quarterly average daily OTC trading volume in retail was 6% above last year, while our institutional segment saw quarterly average daily volume improved by 40% driven by a strong performance on our ECN platform.

Turning to the retail segment, during Q3, we realized of $63.9 million as compared to $52.7 million in Q3 2016. This revenue growth drove our profit margin improvement with retail margins of 26% during the quarter up from 12% in Q3 of the prior year.

During Q3, overall retail client assets increased 16% year-over-year to $738.5 million aided impart by the acquisition and integration of FXCM accounts. Q3 RPM is $96, up from $84 in Q3 2016. We continue to emphasize the need to look at this metric over a longer period of at least 12 months, which for the period ended September 30 was $108.

As we look at the trend of this metric over the last six months, we have seen a reversion to more normalized RPM fluctuations tracking much closer to the trailing 12 month average as compared to Q4 of last year or Q1 of this year. Active accounts for Q3 rose slightly year-over-year to 133813 and average daily volume rose 6% to $9.9 billion.

Turning to the Institutional segment, revenues was $7.7 million for the quarter, up 12% from $6.9 million in Q3 2016. The 40% volume growth for Institutional business was driven primarily by ECN which saw a 53% increase in average daily volume year-over-year coming in at $11.8 million and above the trailing 12 month average of $10.3 million as it continues to grow market share.

Through the first nine months of the year, we have seen a shift in business mix towards higher frequency trading which historically produces lower revenue per million. Swap dealer average daily volume was $3 billion in the quarter remains consistently stable across all comparable periods.

Looking next to the futures business, revenues were $9.8 million for the quarter, down from $12.5 million in Q3 2016. While revenues declined, it is important to note that the market conditions impacting this business are unprecedented with the VIX sitting at 27 year low of less than 10 during the quarter.

Despite this extremely low volatility environment, our futures business continues to enhance overall earnings with $1.3 million in segment profit during the quarter and a margin of 13%. We maintain futures as an integral part of our overall offering and feel we are well positioned to grow when volatility returns to normal.

Reemphasizing Glenn’s comments earlier on fixed cost savings at Q3 year-to-date operating expenses reflect GAIN’s continued focus on improving this metric. The result of our cost saving initiatives in 2017 remain on target to realize $15 million in fixed cost savings this year, which will translate to a full year benefit of $20 million in 2018.

We also continue to identify areas of savings as we seek to further lower our operating expenses and grow margins which we expect to deliver a targeted 25% pretax margin and 35% adjusted EBITDA margin. The resulting improved adjusted EBITDA coupled with disciplined management of capital expenditures targeting approximately $3 million to $4 million per quarter will generate significant free cash flow and ultimately drive additional value for our shareholders.

Our capital deployment has a focus on four key pillars, required liquidity reserves, strategic acquisitions, quarterly dividends, and our share buyback program. GAIN continues to maintain a strong liquidity position which as of September 30 was $204.1 million. With our recently executed convertible debt offering and $50 million revolving credit facility, which can be expanded to $75 million, we now have even greater flexibility to support our strategic M&A.

We also remain committed to actively returning capital to shareholders including through dividend payments and share buybacks. A quarterly dividend of $0.06 will be paid on December 21, and share buybacks continue to be a strong focus, particularly as we feel our shares remain undervalued.

Excluding the buybacks in conjunction with our debt refinancing, in Q3, we repurchased 279,612 shares at an average share price of $6.61. Including the refinancing buybacks, we’ve repurchased over 2.4 million shares at an average share price of $6.80. As a result, the total value of buybacks in the quarter was $16.3 million.

In August, we issued $92 million of 5% convertible senior notes during 2022. Capital from the debt offering was allocated towards repurchase of $71.8 million of the 2018 converts, this is an addition to the $1.8 million that we repurchased in 2016. The total residual balance of the 2018 convertibles is $6.4 million.

The net impact of the refinancing on interest expense will be an increase of approximately $0.3 million per quarter. In conjunction with the offering, we repurchased $14.5 million of common stock and there remains the Board approved $13.3 million available to share repurchase as of September 30.

And with that, I will now turn it back to Glenn for closing remarks.

Glenn Stevens

Great. Thanks, Nigel. Before we move on to the operator for some questions, I’d like to reiterate that we are committed to building a sustainable and growing business. Despite fluctuations and market volatility, we will continue to activate in areas where we feel will drive long-term value, specifically investing in organic growth, remaining open and nimble for future strategic M&A opportunities and supporting these growth initiatives through disciplined cost management.

These pillars of growth coupled with our dedication and focus on optimizing capital allocation to drive shareholder value makes GAIN an attractive value proposition for investors.

With that, I’ll turn it to the operator for questions.

Rich Repetto

Yes, good evening, Glenn. Good evening, Nigel.

Glenn Stevens

Hi.

Rich Repetto

Hi. So, the first question is, you had a much more normal revenue per million and you did cite the volatility in 4Q and 1Q. And I guess, the first question is, would you expect – is there anything that has in the model that you’ve done that you’d expect this high volatility that you experienced a few quarters ago to occur again or is that something that invested – that is going to happen from time-to-time I guess.

Glenn Stevens

Rich, I think the reason we called it out is because, we were trying to point the anomalous conditions that Q4 and Q1 illustrated and by that we mean, when we go back trailing 12 months, trailing two years even, if we look at where we are now with some of the movement around it quarter-to-quarter, last two quarters, it looks a lot more like the 6 to 10 to 14 quarters preceding that other than those last two that just position between 4 and 1 had some peculiarities built in there whether it was certain geopolitical events, certain lack of volatility that was just an odd line-up between two calendar quarters.

And we were trying to point to that, but it made sense more to point it after two more quarters of more normal volatility than it did to point to it right after it and say, hey, we don’t expect that to happen again. So, to answer your question, no, we didn’t make any particularly structural changes to change, to affect going forward, but we are highlighting the fact that those were anomalous and evidence of that is quarters before and now quarters after that are more normal in their fluctuation.

Rich Repetto

Got it, okay. And then, Glenn, it looks like the active accounts went down slightly both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, could you explain sort of what’s going on there?

Nigel Rose

Yes, Rich, may I jump in there? I mean, as we said before, when we look at – when we published our active numbers, it’s over a 12 month period and that’s not always helpful when looking at a shorter timeframe to see what’s going on. I mean, if we look at – if you look at our customer base on a quarterly basis and maybe split into three components, so our own direct customers, our own indirect customers, and then the FXCM customers we acquired, our own direct customers year-on-year, on a quarterly basis were up almost 5%.

And that’s been masked as we know through some of the work we’ve been doing with our partnership business in indirect customers where they’ve declined year-over-year. And so, you don’t see it necessarily coming through in a total active customer number. But as I say organic direct customers, i.e. not the FXCM clients we acquired, they were up on a quarterly active basis 5% year-on-year.

Glenn Stevens

And so, when you go back to that point, when you go back to some of the kind of managed out partners that we had that did represent some active customers, because it goes back 12 months, to say if someone’s active in the last 12 months, they are considered part of our active. Some of that is washing through as you go forward. They are not going to show up again as active because, those partners are no longer part of our mix.

Nigel Rose

But just to clarify, on the 12 month number there, Rich, they are actually up, I think it’s 3% Q3 2016 on Q3 2017.

Glenn Stevens

Right. So, I don’t know if you are looking at trailing or what number you are looking, but on a Q-over-Q, that number is higher.

Rich Repetto

Okay. All right.

Glenn Stevens

Rich, just – because I want to make sure we are answering your question, the numbers we are referring to are the active accounts from sheet 14, the active accounts in a three months that ended, quarter ended this quarter 2017 versus the quarter last year where we had a 133813 against 129900.

Rich Repetto

Well, yes, I am looking at Slide 14 and I guess the prior quarter I am looking at, just one sec, but I was looking at a number 134 for the prior quarter.

Nigel Rose

Is that Q2 of 2017, Rich?

Glenn Stevens

Oh, Q2, Q2 of 2017?

Nigel Rose

Yes. Right, yes. Well the same token, just going to make for the explanation I gave, if you look Q3 versus Q2, at our organic direct business, that was up 3% on a quarterly basis.

Rich Repetto

Yes, you are absolutely right. They are up year-over-year. I apologize. I guess, last question is, just on October, almost a full month here, just, so can you give us a sort of feel for how things are trending in October?

Glenn Stevens

I guess…

Rich Repetto

As far as RPC – or RPM.

Glenn Stevens

Yes, sure. The feedback there would be – back to – I guess, the words would be normal, again kind of pointing to this concept that Q4, Q1 were stand out hard and that the smoother version of where we are in terms of trailing 12 in a more normal environment, that’s how we’ve been trading.

Rich Repetto

Okay, all right. Thanks, Glenn and Nigel.

Nigel Rose

No problem.

Kyle Voigt

Hey, good evening guys.

Nigel Rose

Hi.

Kyle Voigt

Just one on the expansion in digital advisory with the Gecko app, can just elaborate on the revenue model there? Is it the same revenue model on platform just basically adding a different interface or are you charging for the app and the service on an ongoing basis?

Glenn Stevens

Great question. There is not a revenue stream linked directly to let’s say an app charge. However, it’s also – it is also a departure from our normal revenue stream where we would – where we are encouraging engagement with the customer in a, let’s call traditional trading platform and trying to come up with content whether it’s trade ideas or charting or commentary or news, that would all be linked in its content to say, hey, we’d like you to trade these markets.

This one is little different and that it’s saying, this isn’t a trading platform at all. It’s actually idea generation and it’s focused towards the customer and with preset kind of settings if you will, they are able to say, yes, I like that and I am in or I don’t like that and I am going to pass on it. So, think swipe left, swipe right type of scenario that’s pretty much how this is set up.

So the revenue model from a app fee, no, but it’s also different from our normal – let’s try to encourage engaging with the customer on just sheer volume and make it that way. So it’s somewhere in the middle, Kyle, between a new revenue model, but it’s not one where we are just trying to charge fees for an app.

Kyle Voigt

The app is integrated with your trading platform, yes, or is that or am I getting wrong?

Glenn Stevens

So, yes, the app is integrated with the trading platform. So, someone was to engage using the app. Their trades would be reflected in the my gain part of their customer account. So everything will be updated for margin, for trade, all normal. It’s still Over-The-Counter trading, Over-The-Counter retail trading. It’s still same markets, it’s still same leverage, it’s still trading on mobile and it will still be reflected on desktops. The difference is the interface.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. Just on the Bitcoin trading launching in Q4, can you just help us understand, like how that’s going to work? I am assuming you are not allowing leverage trading there or are you and is it more of an agency or commission if you are not?

Glenn Stevens

So, the Bitcoin is really an exciting prospect for us. I don’t have to mention much the level of interest and engagement and just overall understanding of Bitcoin, because that’s been taking care of itself. For us, as offering it as a product, more and more jurisdictions and regulators and what have you and even institutions as you’ve seen are embracing the product.

So as such, we are adding it to our product offering and it’s going to start out as a limited rollout and build from there and it will line up just like a currency pair next to our other products where a customer will be able to use their account as they do for other products to margin traded to be long, be short, get streaming prices, everything will be the same for the customer.

We are not creating a one-off niche. It’s all embedded in the normal environment and so yes, they will be able to do pretty much everything they can do with our existing products. That said, you are right, given the volatility, just like other products, whether it be oil when it breaks out or metal or something like that, we have models that drive what the margins will look like, so they commensurate with the volatility built into that product.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. I guess, I am just, I don’t know it’s something like this with Bitcoin if there would be like flash crash or something it’s not, the FX market was obviously supposedly liquid at all times during the day, I mean, the Bitcoin would be, I feel like it’s even less liquid just given the constraints in terms of number of transactions that can actually go through in a limited amount of time to create a block. So I am just curious like if there was, like what kind of…

Glenn Stevens

Yes, Kyle, one, maybe a correction there, sorry to step on you is that, this is not an agency basis where we have a single exchange on the other side. The benefit if you will is that Bitcoin is currently supported by a pretty large multitude of liquidity providers primary from exchange and liquidity providers secondary of a very mature and well standing nature.

So, by going about this in a responsible way, we are not relying on a single exchange. To your point that runs into an issue and has trouble and in terms of the liquidity that you are talking about by sourcing it in a more robust fashion and taken our time frankly to roll this out well, you know we are providing liquidity that represents as I said, kind of a compilation of liquidity sources and the margin policy as I mentioned, no, we are not expecting this to be as liquid as the euro.

It’s being treated as a much more illiquid product the same way maybe something like copper would be or an emerging market currency like the Mexican Peso or South African Rand, those are margins and delivered differently than let’s say the G10 currencies.

Kyle Voigt

Yes, okay. Last from me, it would just really be, I guess, with the revolver and after converting into bit more liquidity as you show in the slides, and at the same time the operating environment is very challenging and I would guess, especially for small brokers and then you possibly have regulatory headwinds coming over the next 12 to 18 months. Just wondered you talk about what you are seeing in the M&A environment? Are we close to some small firms capitulating or maybe you could give some outlook in some sense there?

Glenn Stevens

Sure, sure. So, I think that in general, the overall dampened volatility environment certainly drive both providers or brokers on the margin towards more meaningful conversation. So that’s happening globally. And then, in a more pocket standpoint, local regulation whether it’s European ESMA or its FTA in the UK or it’s other regions that might drive a more regional party who has a double whammy of an unclear regulatory environment coupled with present day damp involve, yes, not to mention when capital requirements goes up, that puts a squeeze on some of these guys as well.

As you are aware, we have a pretty active pipeline all the time and in this case we are trying to be really selective because the opportunities have to kind of line-up on two levels. One, as I mentioned, they have to line-up on a strategic basis, hey, did it help us in a geography, did it help us in a customer segment we were not, did it help us in a product set maybe we want to strengthen and the other one is good old fashion disciplined price. And so, we want to make sure it makes sense.

So, but, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some opportunities that are lining up on both checks and so we can kind of go to that basis and if you think about it, I mean look at different ways to our distribution channels or geographies or products and services, then you couple that with a decent price which is more likely these days than it was, a year or two ago, yes, that’s true. But the good news is we are not under any duress and having plenty of dry powder as we mentioned with the revolver, with the convert out of the way and with a good cash hoard, it’s a good place to be.

Kyle Voigt

Okay, thank you.

Glenn Stevens

All right.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. I guess, just expanding on that last question you guys gave four buckets of potential kind of acquisitions or M&A. I guess where if we think about the next 12 months, where you see the biggest likely fits which in those buckets?

Glenn Stevens

Well, on a geographic basis, I haven’t been giant saying that, I believe we should be doing better in certain geographies like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Those are two markets where I would like for GAIN to be a stronger competitor. It’s quite possible that an opportunity in those regions by either a global broker that has a good presence there or a local broker that has a strong brand there that would be appealing.

There is also some opportunities when you look at customers kind of segmentation to say where there might be more valuable customers that fit our model and that’s another way to look at that. So, I’d say, to specifics, in the Middle East, and in Southeast Asia, those are two appealing spots that show up on our radar.

And other than that, then you probably have to have in markets where we already either the biggest player like in the U.S. or a material player like in the UK or other parts of Asia, then it would have to be kind of situationally driven whether it’s price or whether it maybe some technology that really fits in.

Dan Fannon

Got it. And can you update us on the FXCM kind of account base and what you gave some growth of the accounts, ex that, just curious as to how that that subset is performing versus kind of your expectations and I guess, just more color there would be helpful.

Nigel Rose

Yes, no, needless to say having paid, I think it was $7.5 million for those customers. And I am pleased to confirm that the benefit of the – those come from that acquisition has now exceeded the costs. So we are in positive territory there. The key metrics such as average daily volume per active, number of actives, revenue, so, are all remaining on track with what we originally anticipated.

As you’ve seen from our overall Q3 results, those are little softer below the trailing 12 months. So that’s what would be playing a bit of a factor, but as Glenn mentioned October is tracking more back towards that trailing 12 months. So we remain positive for the rest of the year and confident it will come in within range we first gave.

Glenn Stevens

And I guess, I’d layer in as well that the retention of assets and customers in general has been pretty good in terms of where we modeled. We are pretty happy about. Don’t forget those customers didn’t come over as brand new. So…

Nigel Rose

And we are not adding to them.

Glenn Stevens

And we are not adding to them, exactly. So the fact that they are tracking to be on the longer end of our retention scale, because you have a gamut, right, is heartening.

Dan Fannon

Understood, okay. And then, I guess, lastly, your longer term targets on margin for your pretax and EBITDA are not – near term, but I guess, do you think you have the appropriate scale and/or businesses today to reach those targets over time or do you need to M&A?

Glenn Stevens

No, it’s a good question. We know, we don’t need M&A. M&A will only help the story. M&A will only help us get there more quickly. But we don’t need it. I think we’ve already achieved critical mass to get to those targets, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have to do work internally. So, the reason we can confidently go out and pose those goals, of course, it’s dependent on vol and on volumes and us delivering some organic growth.

So that’s going to come through better analytics, it’s going to come through new offering by the Get Go app that we mentioned and it’s going to have to do with us managing our cost like we’ve been doing for a while and upping the anti there frankly and say how do we streamline things.

So, I think, we don’t have this giant big bang relying on, not an acquisition. We are not hoping if you will that vol returns back to sub 27 year lows. But we are saying, if things stay where they are, we have some levers to pull as a company to improve our lot and that’s what we are focused on.

Dan Fannon

Great, thank you.

Glenn Stevens

You got it, Dan.

