Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 26, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Colin Born - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Analysts

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Robert Mertens - Needham & Co. LLC

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cypress Semiconductor Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Colin Born, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Colin Born - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, Michel. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our Q3 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Hassane El-Khoury, CEO; Thad Trent, CFO; and Mike Balow, Executive Vice President of Sales and Applications. Hassane will make some introductory remarks. Thad will provide a financial overview. And then, we'll take your questions.

All information discussed in our press release and on this call is based on preliminary unaudited results, and we encourage you to review our 10-Q once filed. During the call, management will be making statements that should be considered forward looking and, as such, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our earnings release, the Risk Factors in our 10-K filed with the SEC, and our other SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on the information available to us as of today. We undertake no obligations to update these statements.

Please note that the financial measures to be discussed by management today are non-GAAP measures unless they are specifically identified as GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and certain limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings press release issued today.

I'll now turn the call over to Hassane.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, Colin, and thank you all for joining us. Q3 was another solid quarter for Cypress in terms of revenue, gross margin and earnings growth, reflecting our strong execution. In Q3, we set an all-time record for revenue and achieved our highest earnings and operating margins since 2011.

We met our Q4 2017 gross margin target one quarter ahead of schedule due to strong execution on key initiatives. It's a very exciting time for Cypress, as our 2016 decision to focus the company's strategy around the IoT opportunity is starting to pay off.

Our IoT wireless business grew by 80% year-over-year on the strength of our Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chips, which have become the IoT industry standard for wireless connectivity. Virtually, all OEMs across our markets are transforming their road maps to include a reliable connection to the cloud and local intelligence to sense, process, store and share data.

Cypress's comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, MCU and memory solutions is uniquely tailored for these IoT applications, with the performance, security and support developers need to get great ideas into these fast-growing markets on time.

We have the number one IoT connectivity business in the world, no matter how you measure it; by revenue, breadth of devices, maturity of our connectivity software with over 2,000 man years invested in it and, most importantly, customer adoption. We lead in any metric. Our world-class 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and BLE combo chips and the Amazon Echo Show and Look are perfect examples of how Cypress continues to lead.

Consumers buy IoT products expecting a great experience. That's why Cypress wins. Our solutions empower customers to differentiate their products with rock solid high-performance connectivity that lies at the heart of a great user experience. MCU and memory products are also critical to our IoT strategy.

Cypress's PSoC MCU product line is gaining traction in IoT applications, where low power programmability and easy-to-use design tools are important. Cypress also sells memory into these same platforms. Many of our IoT customers utilize our memory products for mission-critical data storage, thus putting a premium on the reliability and performance of Cypress memory products.

Over the last two years, we have shifted the focus of our memory products from low-margin commoditized markets into high-end sticky markets where customers value quality, reliability and longevity; and we are seeing this in our improved margins on this business today.

It's also an exciting time for us because the holidays are approaching. This year, more than ever before, Cypress products are inside many of the most popular consumer gift ideas, ranging from a broad array of wireless ear buds and mobile devices that charge faster with USB-C, to connected smartphone devices from hubs, to lighting, to thermostats. And if you're like me and looking for a big gift idea, we are inside most of the connected cars.

Cross-selling of our connectivity, microcontroller and memory products enable us to provide our customers with system-level solutions. Cross-selling is one of the primary goals of our Cypress 3.0 strategy. In the third quarter, approximately 80% of our revenue was generated by customers buying more than one product family across connectivity, microcontroller and memory. For example, the Nest smart thermostat uses Cyprus's Wi-Fi and NAND Flash Memory.

Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch uses Cyprus's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and CapSense for sensing solutions. We have three key growth vectors in 2017: IoT wireless connectivity, the automotive end market, and the USB-C production ramp.

As I pointed out, we are number one in IoT. Wi-Fi is the backbone of IoT. It is robust, pervasive, and cost-effective. To quote a reporter I spoke with recently from VentureBeat, he said, without good wireless, Internet of Things devices are dead on arrival. And he's right. Wi-Fi connects to Internet; Bluetooth connects devices. Our portfolio spans (06:57) all Wi-Fi protocols plus Bluetooth, BLE and ZigBee.

Our differentiation is highlighted by combining protocols to customize solutions for customers. Cypress's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos are establishing a new standard for IoT. And our low-power wireless MCUs are connecting some of the most innovative new products like LEDVANCE's HomeKit-enabled BLE lighting.

Cypress products also provide low-cost connectivity to the cloud. For example, we recently announced the inclusion of iCloud support for remote access of products using Apple HomeKit. Our all-inclusive new WICED Studio development platform with HomeKit enables OEM's to get connected quickly and easily, and to control smart home products through Siri using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. WICED SDK downloads for product developments were up 30% sequentially in the third quarter.

Overall, our wireless connectivity delivered another solid quarter of revenue growth in Q3 and is tracking to the high end of the 35% to 40% range we previously provided for the full year 2017. To remind everyone, this target was based on an annualized peak Q4 2016 revenue number.

Our second 2017 growth vector is automotive. We're driving the smart car trend with system-level solutions for safety and infotainment. Cypress solutions are focused on improving driver safety through ADAS and user experience for the cockpit, so OEMs can provide innovative and differentiated cars.

On the safety side, we continue to see strong adoption of NOR Flash Memory in ADAS applications. For example, as we announced earlier today, DENSO is using our automotive PMIC and NOR Flash to enable the latest stereo vision sensor for their ADAS platform. This sensor uses 3D image processing techniques to detect lane markers and obstacles, enabling autonomous emergency braking and automatic steering control.

On the infotainment side, our recently announced Traveo MCU family is our highest end part for cluster solutions, offering better graphics for the cockpit and integrating more memory. Both examples highlight customers that use multiple Cypress solutions in a single platform. We are designed into 24 of the top 25 auto OEMs; and Q3 was a record in terms of design wins for automotive.

Year-to-date, Cypress automotive is up 17%, driven by content in ADAS, gateway, wireless and infotainment with advanced coexistence and additional requirements for cyber security and functional safety.

Our third 2017 growth driver is USB-C, a truly universal, single, slim, easy-to-use connector for video, data and power. USB-C allows for intelligent power delivery up to 100 watts with the ability to transmit multiple protocols such as Thunderbolt, HDMI and display port, while providing advantages like fast-charging, high-speed data transfer and port consolidation.

Fortunately, for Cypress, port protocol standards are always changing which significantly enhances the value proposition of Cypress's programmable USB solution. With Cypress, customers can update USB-C port protocols with a simple firmware push, something that can't be done with competing solutions.

Cypress USB-C achieved record revenue in Q3 as design wins went into production in the mobile and PC segments. 78 unique models of PCs are shipping or will ship with Cypress USB-C in 2017, and this number is expected to grow to over 120 by 2018.

Regarding Apple's recent smartphone launch, third-party teardowns of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have revealed a Cypress USB-C controller in both models that will enable fast-charging in these devices.

In closing, I want to thank our worldwide team for their strong execution, and I would also like to thank our customers and partners for their continued commitment and support.

Now, I'll turn it over to Thad to talk about our numbers.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Hassan. I'm pleased to report another record quarter, highlighting our strong financial performance as we execute our Cypress 3.0 strategy. Q3 revenue of $605 million increased 14% year-over-year and was a new record for Cypress. Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 was our highest since 2011, an increase of 80% over Q3 of 2016, growing more than five times faster than revenue.

And, finally, we delivered our 2017 gross margin target one quarter early, achieving 43% in Q3, as we accelerated many of our key gross margin initiatives. I'll walk through each of the drivers, including the demand environment, our gross margin improvement and additional details on our financials.

First, the demand environment. We believe the overall market remains healthy as we report our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, and we continue to see strong demand for our IoT wireless connectivity products.

Q3 was another record quarter for automotive business, as we continue to see content gains with our auto customers. The consumer segment also achieved record revenue, with customers ramping new platforms such as gaming, audio, mobile computing, and wearables for the 2017 holidays.

Our distribution channel, which accounts for 73% of our revenue, remains healthy. We finished the quarter with 7.2 weeks of inventory in the channel, in line with our target of 6 to 8 weeks. And as a reminder, we are 100% (13:30) as we completed the transition in 2016.

Turning to the divisions. MCD revenue was $374 million, up 4% from Q2, as we saw strength in both wireless and wired connectivity. Our IoT wireless connectivity increased 6% sequentially and is up 80% year-over-year. USB-C continues to ramp and more than doubled sequentially, as expected. The number of customers in production with Cypress USB-C grew by over 50% since last year. And keep in mind, this segment represents less than 5% of total revenue for the quarter.

MPD revenue was $231 million, down 1% from Q2 and down 4% year-over-year, as expected. Our leadership position in the high-end embedded Flash market, coupled with the supply constrained environment, is contributing to higher ASPs and margins across our focused markets.

So that brings me to gross margin. Our Q3 gross margin came in at 43%, above our guidance. And as I mentioned, we achieved our 2017 target one quarter ahead of our plan due to the execution on the gross margin initiatives we've been discussing over the last year. This was a 250 basis point improvement over Q3 2016, and the highest level since the Spansion merger.

Over the last year, we increased Fab 25 utilization from the low-50% range in early 2016 to 78% in Q3. We divested our Minnesota Fab to reduce our fixed overhead, reduce the cost of high running products, and shifted our business to higher-margin products and end markets. We've rebalanced pricing across our portfolio of differentiated products. And most recently, we've capitalized on favorable pricing trends in Flash memory.

As Hassan mentioned, we spent the last two years shifting our memory strategy towards the higher density and more predictable segments of the NOR and NAND Flash markets, which are less commoditized in nature. Having largely accomplished this strategy shift by early 2017, we spent much of Q2 and Q3 moving our customers to longer-term pricing contracts that better reflect the current tight memory pricing environment.

These new contracts give our customers the assurance of flash memory supply, as we expect the supply constraint environment to continue in 2018. At the same time, we locked in long-term premium pricing at margin profiles that are especially attractive, given that we source a majority of our NOR supply from our world-class Fab 25 facility in Austin, Texas.

So let me give you some numbers for your models. Property and expenses for Q3 were $145 million or 24% of revenue, as our spending continues to lag our revenue growth. Our Q3 operating margin improved to 19% as we zero in on our 20% target. This was our highest operating margin since 2011 and demonstrates the leverage in our model as we continue to focus on earnings growth and cash flow generation.

Our OIE was $13 million, which reflects reduced interest expense from our term loan refinancing and favorable foreign exchange impact. Our tax expense in Q3 was $3 million. Our diluted share count was 364.6 million shares. This includes 18.8 million shares for the in-the-money portion of the Spansion convertible, which increased by approximately 582,000 shares in Q3 due to a higher stock price. This resulted in net income of $99 million or $0.27 per share above the high-end of our guidance range.

So turning to the balance sheet, cash and short-term investments totaled $132 million, and we had $292 million undrawn on our revolver. Cash from operations was $144 million, increasing 37% over Q3 of 2016. Free cash flow increased to $127 million and represents 21% of revenue. Our accounts receivable at the end of the third quarter was $356 million, resulting in DSO of 54 days.

Inventory decreased $25 million sequentially to $287 million, with decreases in both MPD and MCD as we met increased demand in Q3. Our days of inventory decreased to 76 days, and we expect to continue driving this down as we execute to our target of 70 days. Our Q3 non-GAAP EBITDA was $132 million. And debt was $1.2 billion, as we paid down $75 million in the third quarter.

Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage is now 2.9 times on an LTM basis, achieving our target of below 3 times one quarter early. Our CapEx was $17 million. Depreciation was also $17 million for the quarter. The dividend yield was 2.9% at the end of the quarter and continues to be one of the highest in the industry.

So turning to the guidance for the fourth quarter. The book-to-bill was 1.02 with both divisions above 1.0; and once again, we entered the quarter over 90% plus. After above-seasonal revenue in the last two quarters, we're expecting Q4 revenue of $575 million to $610 million, which, at the midpoint, is down 2% again better-than-normal seasonal patterns of down 3% to 4% in the first quarter. This guidance reflects continued growth in PSoC, USB-C and memory, offset by seasonal declines in our consumer segment.

Our Q4 gross margin is expected to be approximately 43.5% and, as always, will vary with utilization, product, and customer mix. Fab 25 utilization is expected to increase again to approximately 80%, as planned. We expect Q4 operating expenses between $148 million and $152 million for the quarter as we begin to increase spending, in line with the revenue growth.

Net OIE will be approximately $14 million. Tax expense will be approximately $3 million. CapEx is estimated to be $22 million. And depreciation, of approximately $18 million. We anticipate the fully diluted share count to be 369 million shares. And, as a result, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.27 for the quarter. At the midpoint of our Q4 guidance, our 2017 revenue is expected to increase 20% over 2016, and our EPS is expected to increase 73% over the same period.

So to wrap things up, our teams across the globe continue to execute. And we're pleased with another record quarter that clearly demonstrates the leverage in our operating model as our Cypress 3.0 strategy unfolds.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. Blayne Curtis from Barclays, you may go ahead and ask your question.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions, and nice results. Thad, I was curious if you could provide a little more color as you said you pulled in some initiatives on the gross margin in September. Maybe if you can just give a little color what you pulled in and does that have any impact on your outlook into next year for margin?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No. So, I mean, I think the team did a great job of executing on the initiatives. We've really been striving to close on for the last year. On the last call, I basically said the Q4 number was locked and loaded. We're able to pull a lot of those initiatives, and that includes utilization, it includes taking cost out of our products. Clearly, we have a tailwind on the memory side as well that helped. But it's a number of initiatives that we're actually able to close early and earlier than we expected, even 90 days ago. And I think that's a tribute to the team and the execution that we've had internally. But it's numerous things that actually drove that higher gross margin, and clearly some favorable mix as well.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got you. And then maybe a question on IoT into December. I think you said kind of within the range. I think it'd be 40% at the top end. It seems like you're maybe tracking above that. Unless it's down pretty sharply, just kind of curious what that comment meant and how much the seasonality would be in IoT?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I think the IoT, because of the high consumer content of that business, is going to decline in Q4. Clearly, we've got one big customer that is probably going to go sideways or go flat quarter-on-quarter. But I think if you look at the rest of the business, which is primarily consumer-oriented products, those will decline just because of the seasonal build for the holiday seasons; and that's where it kind of steps down in the fourth quarter. But, again, we're still confident in the high-end of that range that we set earlier this year.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. And then, just one last one on memory. You talked about some positive tailwinds on NAND. I was curious, just your view, I know you have long-term contracts in NOR, but obviously some of the Taiwanese (23:14) competitors have been seeing better trends in consumer. I was just curious, as you look out, when you would see some tailwinds if this pricing sustains?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. This is Mike Balow. On both the NAND and the NOR, Thad had mentioned that we're looking at some longer term contracts. And so, in many cases, we've sort of bundled those together and then also looking at the longer term contracts with NAND. And so, as far as the outlook, we look pretty constrained throughout 2018. So we're trying to allocate supply out at this point in time.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. Blayne, over 50% of that business is on long-term agreements. And, as Mike said, we've made an effort to lock those up. We'll continue to do that as we go forward. But we're taking advantage of what we're seeing in the market right now.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And just to add, as those contracts also become open for the new term negotiation, we're locking in the commitment to supply along with the current kind of outlook for pricing reflecting the market tightness. And those are kind of the renewals of the contract that will keep going through the 2018 time period. It's a good environment.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. John Pitzer from Credit Suisse. You may go ahead.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. This is Charlie Kazarian on behalf of John. Thanks for letting me ask the question. I just wanted to dig a little bit into the Type-C comments you made around the new smartphone launch. You talked about Type-C rev kind of doubling quarter-on-quarter, but still less than 5% of rev. Kind of just based on the back of the envelope math, it kind of implies about $10 million or so of Q-on-Q increase? And then kind of looking towards your guidance for the fourth quarter down, I would've thought that an Apple ramp would've given a little more upside maybe in either the third or the fourth quarter. Could you maybe talk a little bit through the dynamics here? Thank you.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. So the first part of your question, yes, I mean, you can think about it along these numbers, given that the USB-C is a little less than the 5% of the total revenue, which puts Q4 ramp of the mobile, our customers, in line with our projection. So it's already baked in. And obviously we will ramp when they ramp. But even the scale that everybody's talking about out in the market and the revenue overall, when you look at a seasonally down Q4, in general, it is offsetting and it is growing. It's just not reflected at the top line as a company, given the 5% mix of it.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you. That's helpful. And then, I guess just as kind of a follow-up. Looking at kind of your inventory levels, so inventory dollars and days it looks like were kind of down for the second quarter in a row. That kind of makes sense with your fourth quarter guidance were seasonally down. Are you factoring in any kind of incremental inventory as you think about kind of a push out maybe of an Apple timeline or is that not affecting your decisions?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No. We've got a focused effort on inventory inside the company. And you can see that we've been working it down. Earlier in the year, we grew inventory to really support the growth that we saw coming from the IoT business, as well as on the MCU side, trying to keep up with lead times. But as you look forward, you're going to see us continue to decrease inventory as we focus on that target of 70 days.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. William Stein from SunTrust. You may go ahead.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I am hoping to talk a little bit about the margin trajectory. Great job in September. For December, you're guiding sales down, but margins up. I think we sort of expected that trend, but I'd like you to maybe remind us on what's allowing you to grow margin sequentially despite the revenue decline? And then, given the target for, I believe you have a target for December of 2018, if you can remind us of what that is and whether that change is given the upside you posted more recently?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. So our target was 43% exit rate for Q4 1207. We obviously achieved it last quarter. We've just guided up to 43.5%. We see more of these initiatives kind of coming in and starting to hit the bottom line as well in Q4. So we were able to pull some of those in and accelerate them into Q3, but we do get some benefit into Q4 as we do that. Obviously, you've got utilization stepping up a little bit as well that starts to help. And it's really a lot of the efforts that we've been working on for the last year-and-a-half that are starting to play out, as you think about Q4.

And then, the memory market being a tailwind. We talked about the long-term agreements. That kind of starts to play out as well as you go over future quarters. And in terms of 2018, we've set the target as 47.9% exit rate for Q4, and that's still our target as we sit here today. We've got five quarters to continue to execute, and I think we've done a good job on execution.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

One more, if I can. You've got an increasing, I think, exposure to consumer overall you've highlighted, in particular, in IoT. And I think one of the push backs that I get from investors on the Cypress story is that because of the high consumer exposure there is a rapid case of redesign, right? So you sort of have to win things more frequently than you would in, let's say, the industrial end market. Is there something about your position with USB Type-C or the wireless IoT or any of the other products, memory is another one, that give you more longevity in the consumer end market than others might have historically had in that market? Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. It's Hassane. Well, so absolutely. If you look at both of these and the comments that we've been talking about, as far as the design-in power that allows us to get in there, a lot of it has to do with the software given the complexity of both these products. So regardless of the market it's in, the stickiness is based on the complexity and the investment made by customers at a platform level, not at a product level.

So when you have a series of mobile PC adapters, cables, et cetera, per customer, they're investing in the USB-C platform from Cypress, which gets deployed across our company. So it's not a point solution and the switchover cost becomes more and more as our solution gets deployed, which makes consumer or not a platform that is very sticky given the software-based investment.

The exact same thing happens with the IoT connectivity. As we get more and more of the combo, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos into those sockets, the WICED deployment, the WICED platform, our software deployment, is the biggest investment that a customer would put upfront. And that's not, again, based on a product basis; it goes across all of their deployment. So those two gives it a differentiation from, call it, your historical consumer trends into more long-term, sticky, given the complexity in the software.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Will, this is Mike Balow, I'll add one more thing. Many of these applications, they kind of go with Cypress 3.0 where we're really selling more of a solution, in a lot of cases, in just an individual part as well. So we're going to customers with the MCU, the memory, the wired or wireless connectivity portion. And so, we're coming in with a solution. So again, that adds a lot of value where we have multiple devices and the entire solution on the bottom.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Suji Desilva from Roth Capital. You may go ahead.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Hi, guys. Nice job on the quarter here. Stepping back a little bit and looking at the revenues, can we talk about what you think a reasonable overall long-term growth rate is for the company and – not for the overall company, but perhaps with the IoT connectivity business which is growing very strongly here. What's a reasonable sort of go-forward run rate growth to think about for that business?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Suji, this is Hassane. So I gave the long-term growth target for the company, 7% to 9% in our last Analyst Day. We're sticking with that. Obviously, our first year performance was stellar, given a lot of the things we've talked about already. But a 7% to 9% is a great number to look at and expect for our long-term growth for the whole company. And within that, if I look at the connectivity, we're still in the 16% to 18%. Obviously, as that base grows, that 16% to 18% will contribute to the 7% to 9% for the company.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Okay, great. And then, looking at your seasonality now, I know there's been kind of a shift in the profile of the business. Can you remind us perhaps what typical seasonality is for the first quarter, second quarter, kind of first half and whether there's any deviations we should expect in 2018 that you'd call out?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. It's hard to predict what 2018 is going to look like just based on the 2017. If you look at that, right, there really wasn't seasonality this quarter or this year. But to give you the numbers: Q1 steps down 6% to 7%; Q2 steps up 6% to 7%; Q3 is up 3% to 4%; and Q4 is down 3% to 4%. But clearly if you look at the model for 2017, we haven't performed that. We've seen strong growth in the IoT market, strength in the memory market obviously. So it's hard to predict what that's going to look like going forward.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Okay. And one last quick question. You guys, how far along are you in transitioning your products to the Fab 25 Austin Fab? Are you towards the end of that or is there still room to go there? Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So if you look at what we've done in the utilization up at 78% and getting to 80% by year-end, fully utilizing that Fab, just to remind you, is 85%. So we're going to be there by about mid next year, assuming the market still remains as it is today. So in terms of products moving from the Minnesota Fab into that Fab, you can consider that transition done. We've got plenty of products to run that Fab and to keep it fully utilized. And everything that we've wanted to move over is already moved. And so, you can kind of check that one off the box.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And what we're doing now is really optimizing our manufacturing footprint, part of our gross margin expansion. So as new products grow or new platforms ramp into production, you will have seen us modulate accordingly. But everything we wanted to move there is moved, and now it's when, how, and how long we ramp.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Great. Helpful color. Thank, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Vivek Arya, you may ask your question, from Bank of America.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. This is Adam Gonzalez on for Vivek. Thanks for taking my question. Just looking at your end market disclosures on the Investor Presentation, it appears that the automotive business decelerated somewhat in Q3. I think it only grew 8% year-on-year. Just wondering if you're seeing anything abnormal there or what is driving that sharp deceleration? Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So I think what you're seeing is the consumer actually becoming a bigger piece of the pie, which as a percentage is making automotive look less. So automotive was 30% in Q3. As a percentage, it is slightly smaller, but we did achieve another record revenue. So we grew again sequentially. It's just that the consumer is becoming a larger piece of the pie. So it's purely the optics of the way the segments are reported.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. Just to give you the number, year-to-date, Cypress automotive is up 17%. So, overall, it is growing. But like Thad said, consumer is also growing, so a percent total revenue you see that difference. But absolute growth for auto this year-to-date is 17%.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Right. I mean that's what I have in my model, but it does seem to imply at 30% that there was somewhat of a deceleration quarter-on-quarter. But I guess you're just saying that there was nothing abnormal going on in the current quarter then?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

That's right.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. I guess my follow-up would be on just the gap in profitability between your MCD and your memory business. I know the memory business is much more profitable now. Is there any catalyst to that closing anytime soon? What will it take to get the MCD business up there in profitability? Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Well, we've made huge investments over the last several years in MCD, right? So if you think about the automotive investments that we had to forward invest in to develop those products for automotive that are now turning to revenue, you look at the IoT investments that we've made, the investments in the MCU platform and the PSoC platform, and if you go back to the Analyst Day presentation that's on our website, you can see I actually laid that out and showed that we made significant forward investments in MCD that are now turning to turn to revenue. And then, we now expect the profitability of that group to continue to improve, and we're seeing that.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company. You may go ahead.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions, and my congrats as well. Just going back to the walking in the memory contract's, what you call, premium pricing. I think you laid out at the Analyst Day that that category would shrink kind of 2% to 5% annually for you. As you lock those in and as you have more to lock in, is there a potential to outperform there? And are there other implications positively in gross margin? And then, I have a follow-up.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Well, clearly, we're seeing favorable pricing. We've done a nice job of moving that business into the higher-margin business. We've walked away from $80 million back in 2015, early 2016. And we've got that business now, it's kind of in the higher-margin sticky business. I think the challenge that we have in there is that we've only got so much capacity, right? So as our other products are ramping, we're not going to go chase the lower-margin business, we're going to stay on the high-end. And there's only so much of that out there that we're going to continue to pursue. We're going to stay on our sweet spot. So you're not going to see us branch out into the commoditized (38:13) to just go pick up low gross margin business. That's not in our strategy.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Our focus still remains on the auto and industrial, given the reliability, the long-term commitment, and also the margin profile. Obviously, the pricing environment helped with accelerating that switchover, but it doesn't change our strategy. So we'll remain, as I mentioned in the Analyst Day, we'll remain very opportunistic in picking up that business. But as far as the overall market, we're not changing our strategy there. We do have a focus on margin and earnings.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Perfect. And then, a follow-up for me on IoT. Obviously, it's been a great year so far. As I look into next year, I wonder to what degree is ASP going to help you? Are you banking on an ASP increase as you move to more combo chip? It sounds like that's a clear goal of yours is to have more combo chip revenue as a percentage.

And then, also just from a standpoint of the categories that are going to help, I mean certainly gaming helped this year and we see all kinds of new connected devices. I wonder maybe if you could describe some of the design pipeline, what new categories you're entering in, in that market that can help you into next year and keep the growth up? Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. So like I said, I've reiterated our 16% to 18% growth. And that's not just – obviously, the ASP is one of them as we move more to combo becoming a higher percent of our overall revenue. But if I look at design-in pipeline and if the new designs are any leading indicator, you can look at the smart home, whether it's hub, whether it's thermostat, anything home connected or connected home, smart home devices. That's going to be a big push, which is going to go from a design-in more into a revenue phase in 2018 and beyond.

On the other consumer side, we see a lot of audio. We have a very competitive advantage with our combo solutions also in audio, whether it's wireless speaker or the latest trend of wireless ear buds. So you're going to see us playing in a lot of these emerging connectivity trends across the board. Those our design-ins today fuelling our new customer pipeline, as well as our funnel. And those will turn into revenues through 2018 and beyond.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley. You may go ahead.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Thank you. If I look at the industrial segment at 18% of the sales, can you talk about how much of that you view is kind of cyclically exposed in terms of GDP versus any secular kind of growth opportunities that you're seeing traction in industrial?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. So in industrial, it's a very wide market. If we look at specifically within industrial, you can refer to factory automation or connectivity within the industrial market. So the growth is still, think about it as GDP, as you mentioned. But within that, a lot of focus on connectivity, both with the radio and the memory as more and more sensory-type data needs to be saved. So those are, call it, the microtrends happening in industrial that's leading to that growth. But, obviously, we all know industrial is a very slow-moving portion of that market, and that's why we're guiding that growth rate. But it's pretty wide and specifically on IoT, Industry 4.0.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And then, just as a follow-up, Hassane, if I think about kind of some of the restructuring actions you took early on, are you mostly through that? Are you still making some small tweaks here, there in terms of where you're allocating R&D and spending. Can you just give us an update around that?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. So, as you referred to, we did the big push in 2016, towards the end of 2016. Obviously, just with the environment we're in and the markets we play in, there's always continuous, call it, tweaks as we need to react to market trends and take opportunities of market changes. You've seen us do that through 2017. And that would be just continually what we do here every day when we get into the office. So there's always tweaks where we allocate capital. We want to accelerate, double down on some new IoT product idea or solution. You'll see us going for that versus an opportunity somewhere else that can be modulated that way. So you will expect us to continuously fine-tune our go-to-market with our R&D.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Betsy Van Hees from Loop Capital Market. You may ask your question.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon, and congratulations on the strong quarter. I had a couple of questions. The first one is regarding the memory business. You guys have had very strong performance there and you mentioned that memory supply is very tight. Is there any concerns that you have or any signs that you're seeing that you may be seeing double ordering given the tight environment? And what checks and balances do you have in place to ensure that we're not seeing that?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. Betsy, this is Hassane. Of course, we've been looking at that for the last three quarters. We don't see any signs of double ordering. We haven't seen it since that whole tightness started. That's always a concern. But we haven't seen it. We always monitor. So what you're looking at in all our numbers as well as the guide is pure, call it, end customer demand. These products are flying off the shelf, whatever we feel as backlog order. It goes straight to POS if it's through (44:13) or straight on the customer end product if it's a direct customer. So this is a continuous thing we do, given the environment. I am not worried about that.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

So a follow-on to that would be – thanks, Hassane, for the color on that. I appreciate that – would be the seasonality for the memory business. You're guiding down 2% at the midpoint. But when would we be seeing even better seasonality on that given the tight supply in the memory business, so we wouldn't be seeing even on the corporate basis, a down 2%?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Well, we saw a lot of it in the Q3. Obviously, that's a lot of the strength we've been seeing throughout the year. But as we mentioned earlier, as these contracts come into renewal that's when we have a lot of the customer engagement going into 2018. But that doesn't change the end markets that we're playing. Remember, a lot of the strength also is on the lower density commodity memory, which, regardless of the supply, we're not playing in. But that constraint on these low end markets are placing constraint on our product lines, which makes it more favorable for us.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hey. And, Betsy, just to put a little more color on it, on that memory side, so just keep in mind that about 50% of this business is on long-term agreements, right? So whether it's the concern about double booking or forecast going for it, it's much more predictable when you got agreements with customers and a lot less risky.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. That was very helpful. And, Thad, I have a question for you regarding the increase in spending. You guided it $148 million to $152 million, and this is after you guys have done an amazing job in terms of cutting and keeping OpEx very tight. You've mentioned that the increase is due to needing to spend for revenue. So could you walk us through the areas that you're spending in that are causing entries? And then how should we be able looking – I know you don't want to give forward guidance – but how should we be looking at OpEx into next year, into Q1? Are we going to continue to see a step-up in OpEx?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

You're going to see some. I mean, we haven't ramped our OpEx as fast as revenue, which is great. So we're down to about 24% of revenue this past quarter. You will see it come up slightly as we start to reinvest in some of these R&D projects. Hassane talked about we're always tweaking and we're looking for areas to double down. So you'll see us increase slightly. You're not going to see us spend dollar-for-dollar. It's not going to grow at the same rate. So I think as you look out into 2018, you can kind of think of us being in that 25% to 26% range.

Long-term, we've said our model is 26% to 27%. I don't really see us getting there, really, in the next year kind of based on the revenue growth that we're seeing. But we will start layering in some incremental dollars, primarily in the R&D side, some in the SG&A. But we've got to continue to invest in our business to keep up that long-term growth rate.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much for taking my questions. And once again, congratulations on the strong results.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Betsy.

Operator

Thank you. Rajvi Gill from Needham. You may go ahead.

Robert Mertens - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi. This is Robert Mertens on behalf of Rajvi. Congratulations, and thanks for taking my questions. I guess I just wanted to jump back to the IoT business. It sounds like you've seen some very good traction with the Bluetooth wireless combo chips. I know you spoke towards speakers, ear buds, connected home and those type of end markets. What sort of progress are you seeing within like the industrial market? Do you think that Wi-Fi is the standard there and do you face any competition between any other source of standards, such as mesh networking?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hi, this is Hassane. So the progress obviously in the industrial market, as I've mentioned earlier, is going to connected machinery or factory automation, whether it's for diagnostics reason or data collection. So that's happening. As far as other wireless connectivity, specifically with mesh, well, both the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, both are moving in that direction. We already support the Bluetooth mesh. And we're seeing a lot of customers that we're historically on, I think you are referring to ZigBee, historically on ZigBee, are starting to move to Bluetooth or BLE-based mesh.

We started to see that in the lighting market already. We have some wins that will be more coming in the next season, I would say, as more and more customers change over from their legacy ZigBee to more of a BLE mesh, given that now BLE does support that deployment. We do, however, support ZigBee today. But if we look at the customer pull back to where are we putting our investment, it's not in ZigBee. Our investment is being put in Wi-Fi and BLE just because that's what we're aiming for in future generations. And we're starting to see that pull happening.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

This is Mike Balow, I'll just add a little more commentary on that because I just spend quite a bit of time with the customers. It sounds right, the ZigBee, the reason for ZigBee was the meshing portion. But now, with Bluetooth getting mesh and that being able to operate on a handset, they're quickly trying to convert into Bluetooth. So again, that's what Hassane said we're putting on investment there because that's direct feedback from the customers.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum. You may go ahead.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Hi, guys. Congrats on meeting your first gross margin goal. If you wouldn't mind either updating us or refreshing us on the second one, getting to 48% in Q4 of 2018, what kind of revenue growth are you assuming as part of that? And also, Thad, if utilization rate hits 85% in the middle of 2018, if your mix is fairly constant, what would that equate to a range for gross margins? And then I have a follow-up.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. So the target still is 47.9% at the end of Q4. As we've said, it's more of the same of what we've been executing on. Clearly, we got the benefit of the utilization increasing from the low-50s into the mid-80s next year, which will give us kind of that final bump on utilization. But the big opportunity now, and Hassane mentioned it earlier, is the optimization of the manufacturing footprint. So we manufacture about 35% of our own products, and 65% outside. And now, it's a matter of what's the right combination given that we have the factory, Fab 25, fully loaded, where do we get the best cost structure across all of our products.

So many of our products are qualified in multiple fabs. And now, we can start optimizing that piece to take advantage of the best cost structure. We'll continue to take cost out of our own products, cost out of our own kind of overhead groups and manufacturing areas as well, which we just do as the part of what we do for a living. And you've seen us do it in the (51:38) market years ago, which is kind of – it's what we wake up and do everyday. So it's more execution on that side.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay. And then I don't know if I missed this, what percentage of your Q3 revenues was IoT? And as part of your Q4 guide, what are you assuming on the down sequential basis for that IoT business?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

I'm trying to think of what the exact number is. So it is stepping down in Q4. I don't have the exact percentage right now and I'd have to do the math.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay. Maybe offline. Thanks, guys.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. Sorry. Thanks, Tony.

Operator

And at this time, I am showing no further questions. I'll turn the call back over to you for any closing comments.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

All right, thank you all for joining us today. Our Cypress 3.0 strategy is hitting stride, as evidenced by our strong revenue earnings and cash flow this quarter. Our technology and products are very well-positioned for the IoT opportunity before us and we have the right team to execute to this exciting plan. We will be at several conferences over the next few weeks, including Roth Capital in New York, Credit Suisse in Arizona, Mizuho in New York and Barclays in San Francisco. And we look forward to seeing many of you soon. Good night.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may go ahead and disconnect at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.