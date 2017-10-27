Sirius XM CEO Says Ford To Introduce Connectivity

When Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced Q3 results earlier this week, the press release began with a list of accomplishments, some of which were record highs and raised 2017 full-year guidance for the company:

- Third Quarter Revenue Climbs 8% to $1.4 Billion

- Quarterly Net Income Increases 42% to $276 Million; Diluted EPS Grows 49% to $0.06

- Adjusted EBITDA Grows 12% to a Quarterly Record of $551 Million and Margin of 39.9%

- Quarterly Operating Cash Flow Rises 24% to $521 Million

- Free Cash Flow Grows 22% to a Quarterly Record $434 Million

- Self-Pay Net Subscribers Increase 311,000 to Reach Approximately 27 Million

- Company Increases 2017 Guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

The full-year guidance figures are now:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million, unchanged.

Revenue of approximately $5.4 billion, up from $5.375 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.1 billion, up from approximately $2.05 billion.

Free cash flow of approximately $1.54 billion, up from approximately $1.5 billion.

On the subsequent conference call, CEO Jim Meyer also emphasized several records:

Our ARPU, total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow all reached new quarterly highs in the third quarter.

Despite these results and the increase in guidance, the company's shares sold off. After dropping to a low of $5.46, shares finished the day at $5.56.

The closing price was down 2.8% from the previous day's closing price of $5.72, and it was down 5.6% from the post-merger high of $5.89 set early in the third quarter. While future articles will examine some of the results more closely, there was one particular part of the conference call that received no follow-up by analysts.

Ford Announcement

Meyer was speaking about connectivity and 360L and its importance to the listener experience and marketing efforts when he briefly mentioned a relationship with Ford (NYSE:F):

The challenge is breaking through the clutter, highlighting our exceptional content and easy-to-use service, and speaking directly to our trial customers to emphasize the excellent value proposition of satellite radio. Improved data analytics will greatly benefit these marketing efforts in the future, and the amount of data coming to us will vastly increase with the growth of connected cars and 360L.



I'm pleased to report that the OEMs are making substantial progress toward connecting their cars. One of the last major OEM holdouts, Ford, has now announced steps to integrate connectivity into the vast majority of its vehicles by 2020. The timing of these rollouts dovetails nicely with our efforts to deploy 360L, as embedded connectivity strengthens the usefulness of our new platform.



We continue to expect an announcement of 360L with a major automaker in January. As we have long said, the OEM cycle is very long, and 360L will be deployed gradually as OEMs update their lineups. But we are very pleased to be just around the corner for the first deployment. I think you'll be very impressed when you see it.

There are several reasons to be surprised about Ford being mentioned on the call. The most important may be that it has its own connectivity solutions built around Ford SYNC Connect and FordPass. These features include voice activation and many of the convenience features associated with connectivity. From Ford's web site:

Click your way around SYNC® 3. Simple music search, capacitive touchscreen, enhanced voice recognition, and climate control keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. SYNC Connect® powered by FordPass™ With an available SYNC Connect-equipped vehicle, you can use FordPass™ to track your vehicle’s location and remotely access vehicle features, such as start, lock and unlock, and vehicle status, including fuel level. You can also schedule specific times to remotely start your vehicle so it’s ready to hit the road as soon as you are. SYNC Connect includes a Wi-Fi® hotspot that can connect up to ten devices at once, so your passengers can stay connected wherever you roam.

There are more details on the Ford site, including a number of disclaimers. While many of these are what one would expect, my favorite is:

Remember that even advanced technology cannot overcome the laws of physics. It's always possible to lose control of a vehicle due to inappropriate driver input for the conditions.

The comment by Meyer was surprising, since there have been no prior announcements that listed Ford as a participant in the program. The last time there was a specific press release involving CVS and an OEM was late last year, and in that December 6th press release, the participants in the program were listed as follows:

Sirius XM Connected Vehicles Services Inc. is a leading provider of connected vehicles services to Acura, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota.

It's not at all clear how Ford and Sirius will be merging their technologies, although they still have a couple of years to work it out based on Meyer's comment about 2020. Equally important, it's not clear how Sirius will be making money by working with Ford - or any other OEM - other than through the enhanced marketing opportunities discussed by Meyer.

CVS Revenue

In fact, it's still not clear when Sirius will be making its revenue targets from its Connected Vehicle Services (CVS) business. As many of those that have read previous articles on this topic are aware, each quarter I update the subscriber revenue by using detailed data in the 10-Q or 10-K and track it against the initial revenue projections - projections that have never been revised or shared. Those projections were:

In 2014, we expect connected vehicle services, excluding our existing traffic business, to approach $100 million in revenue. In the course of the next three years, we expect connected vehicle service revenue will double, and will continue to grow at high rates for many years to come.

On that basis, CVS revenue should have reached $200 million in 2016, and if it was to "continue grow at high rates for many years to come, should be well over $200 million this year. That clearly will not happen. Below is an updated table showing the CVS revenue since the start of 2014. (For detail on the methodology used to determine CVS subscriber revenue, please refer to "Sirius XM's Connected Vehicle Unit Continues To Disappoint Company Management."):

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502

(Source: Created by the author from data in the company's 10-Q and 10-K filings)

Not only has the growth not come close to the projections, but it appears as though this will be the worst subscriber revenue year since the business was acquired from Agero towards the end of 2013. It should also be noted that in addition to subscription revenue in the above table, there is likely to be additional revenue in the category called Other Revenue in the company's P&L. This line item mostly includes the U.S. Music Royalty Fee (MRF), as well as lower amounts attributed to its Canadian interests, CVS revenue and ancillary revenue. While the MRF and portions of the Canada revenue are clearly defined, there is no breakdown between ancillary and CVS revenue. At most, CVS accounted for an additional $4.8 million for Q3 and less than $38.7 for the first nine months of the year.

Summary

The market reaction to much of the positive news was somewhat surprising, and may be best explained by expectations being higher than the results and latest guidance. The market clearly expected more, and this is likely related to the company's long history of issuing conservative guidance and then raising it throughout the year. Perhaps the guidance increases this quarter were simply too low to satisfy investors.

Revenue from Sirius's CVS business posted another weak quarter, and I will continue to track these numbers, since the company fails to break them out separately. Despite the weakness, I doubt this had anything to do with the sell-off and share price decline.

However, for me, the Ford comment was the big surprise on Sirius's conference call, especially considering that there had been no announcement or press release about this arrangement. Even more surprising was that no analyst asked anything about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I have a small long Sirius position that I have held for a decade, I actively trade large blocks on a regular basis. At any time I may also write covered calls against the position. Although I currently own a Ford, I have no plans to trade any shares in the company.